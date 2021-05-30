Who will win 2021-22 Premier League title?

Reuters

Victory for Manchester City over Chelsea in the Champions League final in Porto on Saturday could have an impact well beyond sporting pride. A first ever title in Europe's premier club competition would complete City's rise from Manchester's "second club" to England's top team and experts believe that could be the missing element in creating a truly global brand. "The biggest trophy in club football is the Champions League and winning that would certainly have an impact on their brand, that is why you see clubs chasing it so hard, like Paris St Germain," says Hugo Hensley, head of sports services at Brand Finance.