Wimsatt continues to improve

Aug. 3—There's no question that Gavin Wimsatt was set up to be the future of the Rutgers quarterback position, especially after his unconventional arrival to campus in 2021, and the Scarlet Knights' coaches are excited to hand the keys over to the former Owensboro High School star prior to the start of fall camp.

Alleviating any questions around a quarterback duel, Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano named Wimsatt the team's starter prior to Big Ten Media Days last week in Indianapolis — noting the 6-foot-23, 225-pound junior's constant improvement as a key factor in his decision.

"Just understanding, seeing the picture," Schiano said of Wimsatt's strengths. "He's always had the big arm, he's always been very athletic, but knowing where to go with the ball and where to go quickly, I think that was the biggest development."

Wimsatt, who was limited to only eight games with six starts in 2022 because of a leg injury, threw for 757 yards and five touchdowns but struggled with his accuracy, completing only 44.8% of his passing attempts with seven interceptions. His season-best performance came in Rutgers' 27-21 loss at Michigan State, when he completed 20-of-34 passes for 236 yards and two touchdowns.

Wimsatt famously departed Owensboro three games into his senior campaign with the Red Devils to enroll early at Rutgers. Later that season, he played in four games with the Scarlet Knights — tallying 68 rushing yards and 45 passing yards in limited action.

Although his arrival to Rutgers came with much fanfare — Wimsatt was a four-star prospect and considered the 25th-best signal-caller in his class, according to 247Sports — Schiano described the early portion of his college career as "nothing but disjointed."

"He plays three high school games, gets here the first week of the regular season — you're not learning," Schiano said. "It's probably the worst way to learn, in retrospect, because you're learning bits and pieces but you're not understanding the basis of it.

"We did things to get him into special meetings, but the reality is you're getting ready for a game that week. Then the injury that occurs the second year was awful."

Now, with Wimsatt in the driver's seat and working with first-year offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca, Rutgers has high hopes for an offense that averaged only 17.4 points (124th in FBS) and 282.1 yards (127th) per game a season ago.

"Gavin's working really hard at it, I can see that," Ciarrocca said during the spring. "He's obviously a very talented young man, he's got very good physical skills. I just love his work ethic, his energy.

"He's been doing a great job working really hard and getting better every day."

It's that always-get-better mindset, along with potential to continue improving, that have impressed Rutgers coaches the most.

"Gavin is very comfortable with the way he's being developed," Schiano added. "I just saw him getting better and better and better. Until the game's live, it's not, but you have to do that first. I'm excited to see his progress when we get into a game. We've got a lot of time between now and then, which is great."

Rutgers, which finished 4-8 last season and dropped its last five games, opens the college football season Sept. 3 at home against Northwestern.