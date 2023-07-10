How to watch Wimbledon today: Schedule, free streaming info and more

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Fresh off his French Open win, Novak Djokovic aims to tie with Roger Federer at this year's Wimbledon Grand Slam. (Photo by: Clive Brunskill/Kelly Defina/Getty Images)

It’s time to return to the gorgeous grass courts at All England Club for the oldest tennis tournament in the world: Wimbledon 2023. Some of the biggest names in tennis are competing on the green in The Championships this year, including women's world number one and French Open champion Iga Swiatek, and Novak Djokovic, the men's world number one fresh off claiming his 23rd Grand Slam title at the French Open. Djokovic will be defending his 2022 Wimbledon title this year, where he’s expected to once again collide with Carlos Alcaraz, this time in the finals. Djokovic hasn’t lost on Wimbledon's grass court since 2017. If he wins Wimbledon again in 2023, it would give Djokovic eight championships at the All England Club, tying him with Roger Federer.

Today we're headed into the Round of 16. Here’s how you can catch all the action on the grass court during Wimbledon 2023, and stream Day 8 of the tennis Grand Slam in the US, including channels, schedule, livestream info, how you can watch Wimbledon for free and more.

How to watch Wimbledon in the US:

Watch free BBC coverage with ExpressVPN ExpressVPN $0 at ExpressVPN

Stream select Wimbledon coverage ESPN+ $10 at ESPN

Watch ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and get ESPN+ Hulu + Live TV $70 at Hulu

Cheapest way to watch the Tennis Channel, ESPN and ESPN2 Sling TV Orange + Sports Extra $26 at Sling

Watch ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and the Tennis Channel Fubo Elite $85 at Fubo

Date: July 3-16

Location: All England Club, London, UK

TV channel: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, Tennis Channel

Streaming: Hulu, Fubo, Sling, ESPN+

When is Wimbledon?

This year’s grand slam at Wimbledon will take place from July 3-July 16.

What channel is Wimbledon on?

Wimbledon coverage will be broadcast across ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC. ESPN coverage will also stream on ESPN+, and the Tennis Channel will be showing even more coverage throughout the tournament. If you don’t have cable, don’t worry. Here are our recommendations for the best ways to watch Wimbledon in 2023:

(Photo: Hulu) Watch ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and get ESPN+ Hulu + Live TV Hulu’s live TV tier includes access live TV channels, ESPN+ and ad-supported Disney+, meaning you can watch Wimbledon across almost every channel airing coverage in the US — along with over 75 other channels. You’ll also enjoy access to unlimited DVR storage. $70 at Hulu

(Photo: Fubo) Watch ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and the Tennis Channel Fubo Elite Fubo TV’s Elite tier gives you access to the Tennis Channel and ESPN, plus ABC, NBC, ESPN2, ABC, CBS, NBA TV, Ion and 200+ more live channels. At $85 per month, the live TV streaming service is definitely the priciest option on this list, but still leaves you with major savings compared to a traditional cable package, and is the only way to watch the Tennis Channel and NBC with one simple subscription. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform offers a 7-day free trial period. $85 at Fubo

Cheapest way to watch the Tennis Channel, ESPN and ESPN2 Sling TV Orange + Sports Extra $26 at Sling

Stream ESPN Wimbledon coverage ESPN+ $10 at ESPN

How to watch Wimbledon for free:

This year, the BBC will once again cover the entire tournament across BBC One, BBC Two and the Red Button for UK audiences. All of the BBC's free Wimbledon coverage will stream live on BBC iPlayer. Tuning in from the US but want to watch the grand Slam for free like the Brits? We've got you covered.

(Photo: ExpressVPN) Stream from anywhere ExpressVPN ExpressVPN ExpressVPN offers “internet without borders,” meaning you can tune into BBC Wimbledon livestreams this month as opposed to paying for ESPN or ESPN+ for US coverage of the tennis tournament. ExpressVPN’s added protection, speed and range of location options makes it an excellent choice for first-time VPN users looking to stretch their streaming abilities, plus, it's Endgadget's top pick for the best streaming VPN. New users can save 35% and get an extra three months free when they sign up for ExpressVPN’s 12-month subscription. Plus, the service offers a 30-day free trial. $0 at ExpressVPN

2023 Wimbledon schedule:

July 10

Round of 16: 6 a.m. (ESPN2, ESPN+), 8 a.m. (ESPN, ESPN+)

July 11

Women’s Quarterfinals: 8 a.m. (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+)

July 12

Men’s Quarterfinals: 8 a.m. (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+)

July 13

Women’s Semifinals, Mixed Doubles Final: 8 a.m. (ESPN, ESPN+)

July 14

Men’s Semifinals: 8 a.m. (ESPN, ESPN+)

July 15

Women’s Final, Men’s Doubles Final: 8 a.m. (ESPN, ESPN+)

July 16

Men’s Final, Women’s Doubles Final: 8 a.m. (ESPN, ESPN+)

Every way to stream Wimbledon 2023:

