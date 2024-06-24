Wimbledon: How to watch and follow across the BBC

Carlos Alcaraz kisses the Wimbledon men's trophy following his victory against Novak Djokovic in last year's final [Getty Images]

The BBC has comprehensive live coverage of Wimbledon across TV, iPlayer, radio, Sounds, online and the mobile app from 1-14 July.

Viewers can watch the best of the action on BBC One, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from 11:00 BST, while every match from up to 18 courts will be streamed live on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app.

In addition, a Wimbledon Extra channel featuring highlights and interviews will be available on BBC iPlayer.

Today at Wimbledon on BBC Two every evening takes an in-depth look at the day's best matches and biggest talking points.

There is also a special documentary looking back at Andy Murray's life and career, as the two-time champion prepares for his final appearance at Wimbledon before retiring.

Andy Murray: Will to Win is an in-depth exploration of his journey from the small town of Dunblane to becoming a sporting legend, and is available to watch on BBC iPlayer from Thursday, 20 June and on BBC One on Friday, 28 June from 21:00 BST.

The BBC Sport website and app will bring you video clips, text commentaries, reports and live scores.

You can also stay up to date with all the latest news and go behind the scenes via BBC Sport's social media accounts.

BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sounds will have live commentary every day, as well as a weekly 6-Love-6 phone-in with Tim Henman and John McEnroe.

Presenters and pundits

TV & iPlayer

Presenters Clare Balding and Isa Guha will be joined by a host of former Wimbledon champions including John McEnroe, Martina Navratilova and Billie Jean King during the comprehensive live coverage.

Home favourites Tim Henman, Johanna Konta and Annabel Croft will also be there, while Australian stars Nick Kyrgios and Ash Barty join the team this year.

Qasa Alom will host Today at Wimbledon on BBC Two and iPlayer each evening, while Andy Stevenson will present live coverage of the wheelchair finals.

Radio & BBC Sounds

Among the experts on Radio 5 Live, Sports Extra and BBC Sounds will be former Wimbledon champions Pat Cash and Marion Bartoli, plus the likes of Kim Clijsters, Annabel Croft, Laura Robson, Naomi Broady and Leon Smith.

The BBC's tennis correspondent Russell Fuller will deliver match commentaries, reports and interviews throughout the fortnight.

On World Service English, there’ll be coverage and commentary throughout the entire fortnight, in programmes including Sport Today and Sportsworld.

Marketa Vondrousova became the first unseeded player to win the Wimbledon women's singles title with victory over Ons Jabeur in last year's final [Getty Images]

When does play start?

Play will start at 11:00 BST on outside courts, 13:00 on Court One and 13:30 on Centre Court from 1-14 July.

Matches will start at 11:00 on Court One and 14:00 on Centre Court on finals weekend.

Subject to weather, there will be play every day including the middle Sunday.

BBC TV and live streaming schedule

All times BST. Matches and coverage times are subject to late changes. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made. Full radio coverage times to follow when available.

Monday, 1 July

Men's and women's singles first round

10:30-12:15 - Live coverage - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

11:00-21:00 - Live coverage of outside courts - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

12:15-13:00 - Live coverage - BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

13:00-21:00 - Live coverage - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

13:00-16:00 - Live coverage - BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds app and BBC Sport website

14:00-18:00 - Live coverage - BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

16:00-22:00 - Live coverage - BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sounds app and BBC Sport website

21:00-22:00 - Today at Wimbledon - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Tuesday, 2 July

Men's and women's singles first round

11:00-12:15 - Live coverage - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

11:00-21:00 - Live coverage of outside courts - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

12:15-13:00 - Live coverage - BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

13:00-21:00 - Live coverage - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

13:00-16:00 - Live coverage - BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds app and BBC Sport website

14:00-18:00 - Live coverage - BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

16:00-22:00 - Live coverage - BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sounds app and BBC Sport website

21:00-22:00 - Today at Wimbledon - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Wednesday, 3 July

Men's and women's singles second round

11:00-12:15 - Live coverage - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

11:00-21:00 - Live coverage of outside courts - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

12:15-13:00 - Live coverage - BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

13:00-21:00 - Live coverage - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

13:00-22:00 - Live coverage - BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds app and BBC Sport website

14:00-18:00 - Live coverage - BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

21:00-22:00 - Today at Wimbledon - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Thursday, 4 July

Men's and women's singles second round

11:00-15:00 - Live coverage - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

11:00-21:00 - Live coverage of outside courts - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

13:00-22:00 - Live coverage - BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds app and BBC Sport website

14:00-18:00 - Live coverage - BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

15:00-19:00 - Live coverage - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

19:00-21:00 - Live coverage - BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

21:00-22:00 - Today at Wimbledon - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Friday, 5 July

Men's and women's singles third round

11:00-15:00 - Live coverage - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

11:00-21:00 - Live coverage of outside courts - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

16:00-22:00 - Live coverage - BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sounds app and BBC Sport website

14:00-18:00 - Live coverage - BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

15:00-21:00 - Live coverage - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

21:00-22:00 - Today at Wimbledon - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Saturday, 6 July

Men's and women's singles third round

11:00-15:00 - Live coverage - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

11:00-21:00 - Live coverage of outside courts - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

12:00-22:00 - Live coverage - BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds app and BBC Sport website

14:00-18:00 - Live coverage - BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

15:00-21:00 - Live coverage - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

21:00-22:00 - Today at Wimbledon - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Sunday, 7 July

Men's and women's singles fourth round

11:00-15:00 - Live coverage - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

11:00-21:00 - Live coverage of outside courts - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

12:00-22:00 - Live coverage - BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds app and BBC Sport website

12:15-17:00 - Live coverage - BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

15:00-21:00 - Live coverage - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

18:30-21:00 - Live coverage - BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

21:00-22:00 - Today at Wimbledon - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Monday, 8 July

Men's and women's singles fourth round - mixed doubles quarter-finals

11:00-15:00 - Live coverage - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

11:00-21:00 - Live coverage of outside courts - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

14:00-18:00 - Live coverage - BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

15:00-19:00 - Live coverage - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

16:00-22:00 - Live coverage - BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds app and BBC Sport website

19:00-21:00 - Live coverage - BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

21:00-22:00 - Today at Wimbledon - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Tuesday, 9 July

Men's and women's singles quarter-finals - men's and women's doubles quarter-finals - mixed doubles semi-finals - start of wheelchair events

11:00-15:00 - Live coverage - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

11:00-20:00 - Live coverage of outside courts - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

15:00-20:00 - Live coverage - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

16:00-22:00 - Live coverage - BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds app and BBC Sport website

14:00-18:00 - Live coverage - BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

20:00-21:00 - Today at Wimbledon - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Wednesday, 10 July

Men's and women's singles quarter-finals - men's and women's doubles quarter-finals - wheelchair quad singles and wheelchair doubles quarter-finals

11:00-15:00 - Live coverage - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

11:00-20:00 - Live coverage of outside courts - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

15:00-20:00 - Live coverage - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

16:00-22:00 - Live coverage - BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds app and BBC Sport website

14:00-18:00 - Live coverage - BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

20:00-21:00 - Today at Wimbledon - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Thursday, 11 July

Women's singles semi-finals - mixed doubles final - men's doubles semi-finals - wheelchair singles quarter-finals and doubles semi-finals

11:00-15:00 - Live coverage - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

11:00-21:00 - Live coverage of outside courts - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

15:00-20:00 - Live coverage - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

16:00-22:00 - Live coverage - BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds app and BBC Sport website

14:00-18:00 - Live coverage - BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

20:00-21:00 - Today at Wimbledon - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Friday, 12 July

Men's singles semi-finals - women's doubles semi-finals - wheelchair singles semi-finals

11:00-15:00 - Live coverage - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

11:00-21:00 - Live coverage of outside courts - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

15:00-20:00 - Live coverage - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

16:00-22:00 - Live coverage - BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds app and BBC Sport website

14:00-18:00 - Live coverage - BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

20:00-21:00 - Today at Wimbledon - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Saturday, 13 July

Women's singles final - men's doubles final - women's wheelchair singles final - men's wheelchair doubles final - quad wheelchair doubles final

11:00-12:30 - Live coverage - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

11:00-20:00 - Live coverage of outside courts - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

12:00-18:00 - Live coverage - BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds app and BBC Sport website

14:00-18:00 - Live coverage - BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

18:00-20:00 - Live coverage - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

20:00-21:00 - Today at Wimbledon - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Sunday, 14 July

Men's singles final - women's doubles final - men's wheelchair singles final - quad wheelchair singles final - women's wheelchair doubles final

11:00-12:30 - Live coverage - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

11:00-21:00 - Live coverage of outside courts - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

12:00-22:00 - Live coverage - BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds app and BBC Sport website

13:00-18:00 - Live coverage - BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

18:00-21:00 - Live coverage - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

23:05-00:05 - Today at Wimbledon - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app