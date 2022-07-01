Wimbledon style NFL comparisons 'GMFB'

Associated Press

Heather Watson has been through a lot at Wimbledon, and now she’s made it through the third round for the first time. The 121st-ranked Watson, making is her 12th appearance at the All England Club, advanced to the fourth round on Friday by beating Kaja Juvan 7-6 (6), 6-2. “I know I’m not speechless because I’m blabbing on, but I don’t know what to say,” the 30-year-old Watson said on No. 1 Court.