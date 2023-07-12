Wimbledon 'spygate' row: Carlos Alcaraz admits father 'probably' filmed Novak Djokovic training

Carlos Alcaraz Snr (right) 'probably' filmed Novak Djokovic's training session - Getty Images/Clive Brunskill

World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz admitted that his father – Carlos Alcaraz Snr – had “probably” filmed Novak Djokovic’s practice session at the weekend, but insisted that he had not benefited from the footage.

An unexpected “spygate” row developed at Wimbledon in the wake of frustrated comments from Djokovic, who expressed his displeasure at the lack of privacy on the practice facility known as Aorangi Park.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The incident had come to light during Djokovic’s Serbian-language press conference on Tuesday night. When asked about the alleged filming, the defending champion replied “The circumstances are such that we don’t have privacy in training, although sometimes I would like to have more privacy. Then it gives me more opportunities to try some things, to communicate more clearly with my team.

“The fact is that you are not completely relaxed in training. You know your rivals are there, you know everyone is looking over your shoulder at what’s going on, what you’re working on. Every shot is measured, evaluated and assessed.

“That, through some analysis, affects the eventual meeting with Alcaraz or anyone. Concentration is required. For me, training is like a match. I bring that intensity to training as well.”

Speaking last night after a comfortable quarter-final win over Denmark’s Holger Rune, Alcaraz suggested that his father’s actions had stemmed from his insatiable appetite for tennis, rather than any attempt at subterfuge.

Advertisement

“Probably it is true,” said Alcaraz. “My father is a huge fan of tennis. He doesn’t only watch my matches. I think he get into the club at 11am, get out at 10pm, watching matches, watching practice from everyone.

Alcaraz's father was impressed by his son's dominant performance over Holger Rune - Getty Images/Clive Brunskill

“Being able to watch Djokovic in real life, yeah, probably it is true he’s film the sessions.”

But when asked if he could benefit from his father’s actions, Alcaraz seemed surprised at the very idea. “I don’t think so,” he replied. “I mean, I have a lot of videos from Djokovic on every platform. I think it’s not an advantage for me.”

There are 18 practice courts at Aorangi Park, arranged in a terraced formation on the side of a hill, which makes it an excellent viewing platform for anyone wishing to watch training sessions.

Advertisement

Djokovic also suggested that it is possible to deduce a player’s state of mind from their practices. “Sometimes the atmosphere is more casual if I’m feeling better, more tense if I’m feeling bad,” he said. “The bottom line is that you don’t want to give your rivals the impression that you’re weak, that you’re nervous … The fact is that we are all very focused.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.