At Wimbledon, slippery Centre Court grass the story after falls, retirements

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Associated Press
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WIMBLEDON, England — There was more slipping and sliding Wednesday at Wimbledon, and former U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu made another early Grand Slam exit when she lost to Alize Cornet in the first round, 6-2, 6-1.

Andreescu won the 2019 Open, but the Canadian is 2-5 in majors since, including three opening-round defeats.

As the third day of play began, footing on the grass continued to be an issue. Andreescu, Novak Djokovic, American John Isner and at least one ball kid were among those taking tumbles, but all avoided serious injury.

“I didn’t slip just once; I slipped like six times,” Andreescu said. “The courts are super slippery. I have only played here once before, but they weren’t like this at all. I spoke to a couple other players, and they said it’s not that normal. But this is something we can’t really control.”

Seven-time champion Serena Williams retired from her first-round match Tuesday with a leg injury after she slipped. Roger Federer’s opponent, Adrian Mannarino, had to call it quits after he fell and twisted his knee.

WIMBLEDON DRAWS: Men | Women

In what sounded like an attempt to dispel the notion that anything might be different about the grass this time, particularly given that it’s been two years since the tournament was held, the club’s statement said: “The preparation of the grass courts has been to exactly the same meticulous standard as in previous years.”

Here is a key element in the equation: Wimbledon’s courts are removed annually and new grass is installed.

So the fact that there wasn’t a tournament in 2020 shouldn’t be affecting things.

“Even though we didn’t have The Championships, our renovation program was the same,” Neil Stubley, the club’s head of courts and horticulture, said before competition began Monday. “So we literally just ripped the courts up and sort of re-leveled, re-seeded and then just grew them back in for this year. Which we would have done exactly the same, whether we’d had The Championships or not.”

The outset of the two-week tournament is “a time when the grass plant is at its most lush and green, which does result in additional moisture on what is a natural surface,” the club said in its statement, adding: “With each match that is played, the courts will continue to firm up.”

Persistent rain the first two days of play created slick conditions. The weather also caused a scheduling backlog, with 27 first-round matches pushed into Wednesday.

The retractable roof was closed when the top-ranked Djokovic was first on Centre Court for a rematch against Kevin Anderson. Djokovic won when they played in the 2018 final.

Among those advancing was Queen’s Club tournament champion Matteo Berrettini, who hit 20 aces and pulled away from Guido Pella 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-0. Former U.S. Open runner-up Kei Nishikori ousted Alexei Popyrin 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 for his 100th Grand Slam match win. No. 10 Denis Shapovalov moved into the third round when Pablo Andujar withdrew because of a rib injury.

Andreescu, who has battled injuries but was seeded fifth, committed 34 unforced errors to seven for Cornet.

“I tried to stay positive the whole match,” Andreescu said. “I tried to figure it out, how I can play her better. But honestly, she played really well.”

In other women’s play, French Open runner-up Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova beat Ana Bogdan 6-2, 6-2.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

At Wimbledon, slippery Centre Court grass the story after falls, retirements originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • Tennis-Wimbledon defends 'slippery' courts after Serena injury

    Wimbledon organisers on Wednesday defended the state of the grasscourts after concerns from players that the lawns are too slippery. Seven-times champion Serena Williams was forced to retire from her first-round match on Tuesday after appearing to slip and injuring her leg in the opening set against Belarussian Aliaksandra Sasnovich on Centre Court. Frenchman Adrian Mannarino also quit at two sets apiece against eight-times champion Roger Federer after sliding over on Centre Court and injuring his knee.

  • Tennis-Andreescu fails to break Wimbledon jinx in heavy loss to Cornet

    LONDON (Reuters) -Even Bianca Andreescu could not help but burst out laughing when a spectacular mis-hit lob from Alize Cornet clipped the corner of the baseline to condemn the Canadian fifth seed to yet another first-round exit at Wimbledon on Wednesday. Andreescu might have been the first teenager in 15 years to conquer a Grand Slam when she unexpectedly triumphed at the U.S. Open in 2019 but when it comes to Wimbledon, she has yet to find her grasscourt feet as both her appearances at the All England Club have ended in first-round exits. At least in 2017 Andreescu had managed to slip out of the vast landscaped grounds without really being noticed as she had made it into the main draw as a rather anonymous qualifier.

  • Wimbledon organisers say wet conditions contributing to slippery grass

    Serena Williams and Adrian Mannarino were both forced to retire after slipping on Tuesday.

  • Djokovic eyes third round on Wimbledon's worrying Centre Court

    Five-time champion Novak Djokovic renews his long-standing Wimbledon rivalry with Kevin Anderson on Wednesday as serious questions are asked over the quality of the fabled Centre Court where Serena Williams suffered her tournament-ending injury.

  • Tennis-Day one Centre Court slot should not be for men only, says Djokovic

    Top seed Novak Djokovic said he would be happy if Wimbledon scrapped its tradition of having the men's defending champion always open proceedings on Centre Court on day one of the tournament. He made up for lost time as he began his quest for a sixth Wimbledon title by beating British teenager Jack Draper 4-6 6-1 6-2 6-2 on Monday under the closed Centre Court roof. Asked if it was about time the opening day slot on a court he describes as sacred for the sport should alternately go to the women's champion, Djokovic was inclined to agree.

  • The Latest: Djokovic beats Anderson in Wimbledon rematch

    The rematch of the 2018 Wimbledon final ended with another straight-set win for Novak Djokovic. The top-ranked Serb delivered what he called an “almost flawless performance" in beating Kevin Anderson 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 on Centre Court to reach the third round. Djokovic never faced a break point and broke for 5-3 in the third set with a forehand winner before converting his second match point when Anderson sent a shot long.

  • Olympics-Injured Halep, Wawrinka add to list of withdrawals from Tokyo Games

    While Halep said she would not recover from a calf injury in time, Wawrinka underwent foot surgery that would rule him out of the Games, which begin on July 23 after being delayed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Halep and Wawrinka join 23-times Grand Slam champion Serena Williams, 20-time major winner Rafa Nadal and U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem among others in skipping the Olympics.

  • Novak Djokovic slides and glides to imperious victory over Kevin Anderson on slippery Centre Court

    Wimbledon day three live Top seed Novak Djokovic clinically dispatched big-serving South African Kevin Anderson 6-3 6-3 6-3 on Wednesday to glide ominously into the Wimbledon third round. Defending champion Djokovic, bidding for a sixth Wimbledon and record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title, was imperious during a grasscourt masterclass on Centre Court. In a repeat of the 2018 final, the Serbian broke Anderson's serve once in each set and offered up only five unforced errors. His only minor concer

  • 2021 Wimbledon women’s singles draw, results

    The 2021 Wimbledon women's singles draw features Serena Williams going for her 24th Grand Slam singles title.

  • Wimbledon 2021: Who will win, odds, favourites and schedule

    The grass-court Grand Slam is back after it was postponed in 2020

  • Wimbledon 2021: American Frances Tiafoe shockingly upsets No. 3 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas

    Tsitsipas came close to beating Novak Djokovic in the French Open final two weeks ago, but fell in the first round at Wimbledon.

  • Tennis-Federer survives big scare as Mannarino retires injured

    LONDON (Reuters) -Eight-times champion Roger Federer survived a massive scare against Adrian Mannarino before advancing to the Wimbledon second round on Tuesday when the Frenchman retired with a knee injury after slipping on court. The match was poised at 6-4 6-7(3) 3-6 6-2 with Federer forcing a fifth set before Mannarino, celebrating his 33rd birthday, decided he could not continue. "It's awful," Federer said in his on-court interview.

  • Annie Murphy on Shedding Her "Brave Face" and Being Diagnosed With Depression

    Cases of depression and anxiety have skyrocketed since the start of the pandemic, inspiring many of us to seek professional help for mental health issues that are often overlooked or ignored. For Annie Murphy, the reality of her depression didn't sink in until after she'd finished filming Schitt's Creek.

  • Wimbledon 2021 LIVE results: Serena Williams retires through injury as Roger Federer advances

    Follow all the fallout from day two in SW19

  • Mookie Betts stumps for COVID-19 vaccine in Los Angeles after holding off in April

    The Dodgers reached the 85 percent vaccinated threshold in May.

  • Serena Williams' major window closing as injury derails Wimbledon hopes

    Serena Williams' status as the greatest women's player ever is without doubt. But time is undefeated, and her chances of winning another major are dwindling after her Wimbledon exit.

  • White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito calls Twins' Josh Donaldson's move after home run 'classless'

    White Sox ace Lucas Giolito didn't pull any punches and called Twins 3B Josh Donaldson a '(expletive) pest' over Donaldson's move after hitting a HR.

  • Katie Nageotte Set an Olympic Trials Record in Pole Vault, and This Is What Joy Looks Like

    The Summer Olympics are less than a month away, and Katie Nageotte is officially headed to Tokyo. On June 26, while competing in triple-digit temperatures, the 29-year-old pole vaulter clenched a spot on Team USA after jumping a career-best 16 feet, 2.75 inches. It's the top clearance in the world this year and an Olympic Trials record - and Nageotte's visibly emotional reaction was certainly a highlight during an otherwise thrilling weekend of competition.

  • Four of five first-round quarterbacks remain unsigned

    Most of the 2021 draft picks have signed their rookie contracts, and many contracts were signed fairly quickly after the seventh round ended. In the first round, 75 percent of the selections have agreed to terms. That said, eighty percent of the first-round quarterbacks have not signed. Bears quarterback Justin Fields, the 11th overall pick [more]

  • Olympian Gwen Berry Responds to Critics, Says National Anthem ‘Disrespects’ Black Americans

    U.S. olympian Gwen Berry again defended her decision to turn her back on the American flag during the national anthem.