Wimbledon sign winger Hippolyte on two-year deal

Myles Hippolyte made 93 appearances for Stockport County after signing for the club in January 2022 [Getty Images]

AFC Wimbledon have signed winger Myles Hippolyte from Stockport County on a two-year deal.

The 29-year-old Grenada international made 19 appearances for the Hatters last season as they won the League Two title.

The Dons finished 10th in the table, five points off a play-off place, and have already signed former Forest Green Rovers striker Matty Stevens this summer.

"This is a great place to call home and hopefully I have a lot of success here," Hippolyte told Wimbledon's website.

"The aim is to try and get as high as I can over the next couple of years. AFC Wimbledon has everything I need to help me do that."

Hippolyte's senior career began in Scotland at Livingston before spells at Falkirk, St Mirren and Dunfermline.

He moved to Yeovil in July 2019 and then on to Scunthorpe the following summer.

Hippolyte scored nine goals in 93 games for Stockport and will officially become a Wimbledon player on 1 July.