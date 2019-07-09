Serena Williams and Fabio Fognini fines raise eyebrows

The tennis world has erupted after Wimbledon announced fines for Serena Williams and Fabio Fognini - but very different amounts for very different acts.

Serena was handed an £8,000 fine on Monday for damaging one of the match courts with her racquet during a practice session ahead of the tournament.

The All England Club is notoriously protective of their hallowed turf, coming down hard on anyone who damages the grass courts.

Meanwhile, Fognini was fined £2,300 after saying Wimbledon should be bombed.

Serena Williams copped a bigger fine than Fabio Fognini. Image: Getty

The volatile Italian made the outburst in his native tongue during his third-round loss to Tennys Sandgren on Saturday.

Unhappy at having been scheduled on the small Court 14, Fognini said: "Damn English. I wish a bomb would explode on this club. A bomb should explode here."

He later apologised, saying: "If somebody feels offended, I say sorry. No problem."

However a number of fans and journos were gobsmacked at the difference between the fines for Fognini and Serena, with many of the opinion that the Italian’s actions deserved more.

Also in fines today, Serena Williams was fined $10,000 for damaging a championships court with her racquet during a pretournament practice.



Not unusual for #Wimbledon to dish out big fines like that for injuring its treasured lawns, but I've never heard of one pre-event before. — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) July 8, 2019

So get this, Serena Williams (a woman) was fined $10,000 for accidentally damaging a court during a practice from her racket.



Fabio Fognini (a man) was fined only $3,000 for saying 'I wish a bomb would hit Wimbledon" during his losing match.



I see a problem. pic.twitter.com/h4WDRKbka3 — Eric Perry (@EricpNBC12) July 9, 2019

Leniency for Fognini?

Fognini was under the threat of a suspension covering two grand slam tournaments if he committed another major offence after being heavily sanctioned at the US Open two years ago for misogynistic and abusive remarks towards a female umpire.

Wimbledon chief executive Richard Lewis had played down the incident at a press briefing on Monday morning, saying: "It's in the heat of the moment. It's an unfortunate comment but we readily accept the apology."

The fine Fognini has been given is at the more lenient end of the punishments scale, meaning there is no danger of him having to serve a ban.

Aussie stars fined

Nick Kyrgios was handed two fines, one for £2,300 from the first round and another for £4,000 from the second round - both for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The Australian lost to Rafael Nadal in five sets in the second round.

Bernard Tomic has taken legal advice as he appeals his record-setting fine.

Tomic was docked his entire first-round prize money - for allegedly not giving his best efforts during a lame 6-2 6-1 6-4 loss to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

Tsonga and world No.1 Novak Djokovic, along with Tomic's fellow Australians Nick Kyrgios and John Millman and former US Open women's champion Sloane Stephens, have all questioned the fairness of the heavy-handed sanctioning.

Now Tomic will challenge it, claiming he was sick before taking the court for the 58-minute cameo, the shortest men's singles match at the All England Club in 15 years.





