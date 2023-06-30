How to watch Wimbledon 2023: Schedule, streaming info and more

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Fresh off his French Open win, Novak Djokovic aims to tie with Roger Federer at this year's Wimbledon Grand Slam. (Photo by: Clive Brunskill/Kelly Defina/Getty Images)

It’s time to return to the gorgeous grass courts at All England Club for the oldest tennis tournament in the world: Wimbledon 2023. Some of the biggest names in tennis will be competing in The Championships this year, including women's world number one and French Open champion Iga Swiatek, and Novak Djokovic, the men's world number one fresh off claiming his 23rd Grand Slam title at the French Open. Djokovic will be defending his 2022 Wimbledon title this year, where he’s expected to once again collide with Carlos Alcaraz, this time in the finals. Djokovic hasn’t lost on Wimbledon's grass court since 2017. If he wins Wimbledon again in 2023, it would give Djokovic eight championships at the All England Club, tying him with Roger Federer.

Rafael Nadal will sit out yet another grand slam due to injury. The tennis star previously announced that he was taking a step back ahead of the French Open and has plans to retire after 2024.

Here’s how you can catch all the action on the grass court during Wimbledon 2023, and stream the tennis Grand Slam in the US, including channels, schedule and livestream info.

How to watch Wimbledon in the US:

Date: July 3-16

Location: All England Club, London, UK

TV channel: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, Tennis Channel

Streaming: Hulu, Fubo, Sling, ESPN+

When is Wimbledon?

This year’s grand slam at Wimbledon will take place from July 3-July 16.

What channel is Wimbledon on?

Wimbledon coverage will be broadcast across ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2. Additional coverage will stream on ESPN+, and the Tennis Channel will be showing even more coverage throughout the tournament. If you don’t have cable, don’t worry. Here are our recommendations for the best ways to watch Wimbledon in 2023:

(Photo: Hulu) Watch ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and get ESPN+ Hulu + Live TV Hulu’s live TV tier includes access live TV channels, ESPN+ and ad-supported Disney+, meaning you can watch Wimbledon across almost every channel airing coverage in the US — along with over 75 other channels. You’ll also enjoy access to unlimited DVR storage. $70 at Hulu

(Photo: Fubo) Watch ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and the Tennis Channel Fubo Elite Fubo TV’s Elite tier gives you access to the Tennis Channel and ESPN, plus ABC, NBC, ESPN2, ABC, CBS, NBA TV, Ion and 200+ more live channels. At $85 per month, the live TV streaming service is definitely the priciest option on this list, but still leaves you with major savings compared to a traditional cable package, and is the only way to watch the Tennis Channel and NBC with one simple subscription. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform offers a 7-day free trial period. $85 at Fubo

2023 Wimbledon schedule:

Channels TBD

July 3

First Round

July 4

First Round

July 5

Second Round

July 6

Second Round

July 7

Third Round

July 8

Breakfast at Wimbledon, Third Round

July 9

Round of 16, Breakfast at Wimbledon

July 10

Round of 16

July 11

Women’s Quarterfinals

July 12

Men’s Quarterfinals

July 13

Breakfast at Wimbledon, Women’s Semifinals, Mixed Doubles Final

July 14

Breakfast at Wimbledon, Men’s Semifinals

July 15

Breakfast at Wimbledon, Women’s Final, Men’s Doubles Final

July 16

Breakfast at Wimbledon, Men’s Final, Women’s Doubles Final