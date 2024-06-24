Wimbledon organisers confirm alcohol stance after French Open booze ban

Wimbledon organisers have confirmed that there is no plan for a booze ban (Getty Images)

The organisers of Wimbledon have said that they will not follow the French Open in banning the consumption of alcohol in the stands at this year’s Championships.

The grand slam at Roland Garros was plagued by poor behaviour from spectators, prompting officials in Paris to bring in a booze ban.

Belgium’s David Goffin had chewing gum spat at him by one fan early in the tournament, while Iga Swiatek criticised the behaviour of sections of the crowd in her on-court interview after beating Naomi Osaka en route to her eventual triumph.

There are no plans, though, for new restrictions at SW19 this summer, with the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) confirming to The Independent that there are no changes to the policy for the event.

Spectators are each permitted to bring in a bottle of wine or champagne, or two cans of beer, into the grounds.

Wimbledon spectators are permitted to bring in one bottle of wine or champagne (Getty Images)

Alcohol beverages are also available for purchase, with a pint of beer priced £7.55 and a single gin and tonic £11 at last year’s Championships. A jug of Pimm’s, meanwhile, set customers back £32.60, with a single serving in a reusable glass £11.60.

Two years ago, Nick Kyrgios accused a fan of being “drunk out of her mind” during his final defeat to Novak Djokovic on Centre Court.

Anna Palus, a Polish lawyer, was removed from her seat temporarily after Kyrgios’ complaint to the umpire, though later launched legal action against the Australian.

The tennis player settled the defamation case and donated £20,000 to the Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity.