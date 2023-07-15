Wimbledon order of play: Today’s matches, full schedule and how to watch on TV

Carlos Alcaraz is looking forward to Sunday's final - AFP/Sebastien Bozon

Carlos Alcaraz says the blockbuster Wimbledon final against Novak Djokovic is going to be the “best moment of my life”.

The world No.1 is gunning for his first title in SW19 but is coming up against the toughest test of all in Djokovic, who has eyes on a record-equalling eighth success on Centre Court.

A 16-year age gap between the two players makes Sunday the ultimate generation game as Alcaraz looks to dethrone 36-year-old Djokovic.

And the Spaniard, who disposed of third seed Daniil Medvedev, is going to cherish the moment.

“It is probably going to be the best moment of my life - probably,” he said. “Playing a final here in Wimbledon is something that I dream about when I start playing tennis. As I said before, it’s even better playing against Novak.

“It’s going to be a really emotional moment for me. But I’ll try to stay calm in that moment. For Novak it is one more day, one more moment. For me, it’s going to be the best moment of my life I think.”

Sunday’s order of play

Centre Court, 2pm

Men’s final

(1) Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) v (2) Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

Women’s doubles final

(3) Storm Hunter (Australia) & Elise Mertens (Belgium) v Hsieh Su-Wei (Taiwan) & Barbora Strycova (Czech Republic)

How to watch the final on TV in the UK

Live coverage

Coverage will begin at 1pm on BBC One and iPlayer. Clare Balding will host the show having taken over lead presenting duties from Sue Barker.

Highlights

Today at Wimbledon will show the best moments from the final at 10pm, on BBC Two and iPlayer, presented by Qasa Alom.

How to watch Wimbledon on TV in the US

ESPN has the rights to show the grass-court grand slam in the US. Coverage begins each day at 6am Eastern Time.

What is the Wimbledon prize money?

The Wimbledon total prize pool is £44.7 million, up 11.2 per cent on 2022.

The men’s and women’s singles champions will each take home £2.35 million and the runners-up will earn £1.175 million.

Prize money for progression to earlier rounds is as follows: first round (£55,000); second round (£85,000); third round (£131,000); round of 16 (£207,000); quarter-finals (£340,000); semi-finals (£600,000).

The Venus Rosewater Dish, awarded to the Ladies' Singles champion - Getty Images

Why is Emma Raducanu not playing at Wimbledon?

Emma Raducanu will not compete at Wimbledon after undergoing surgery on both hands and her left ankle.

Who are the defending champions?

Last year, Novak Djokovic recovered from a set down in the final to beat Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6.

Elena Rybakina won a maiden major singles title when she fought back to beat Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Latest odds?

Men’s singles

Novak Djokovic 8/15

Carlos Alcaraz 17/10

