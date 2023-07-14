Wimbledon order of play: Today’s matches, full schedule and how to watch on TV

Neal Skupski is bidding to become only the second British man to win the men's doubles since 1936 - PA/Bradley Collyer

A mix-up over this year’s Wimbledon dates will mean that Neal Skupski’s brother, coach and former doubles partner will miss his chance to become only the second British men’s doubles champion since 1936.

Skupski, who won the mixed doubles titles in 2021 and 2022, could also become the first British player to win a hat-trick of the five longest standing Wimbledon titles when he and his Dutch partner Wesley Koolhof face Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos in Saturday’s final.

Wimbledon is this year being held a week later than normal and Skupski’s brother, Ken, who reached the doubles quarter-final with Neal in 2017, had mistakenly thought that the tournament would already be over when he agreed a family holiday to Ibiza with his wife and three children.

Their flight departs at 5am on Friday, meaning that even being present on a raucous Court One on Thursday for the 7-5, 7-5 semi-final win against Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden was a considerable effort.

Friday’s order of play

Singles, doubles and boys and girls competitions only

Centre Court, 1.30pm

Men’s singles semi-finals

(8) Jannik Sinner (Ita) v (2) Novak Djokovic (Ser),

(1) Carlos Alcaraz (Spa) v (3) Daniil Medvedev (Rus)

Court 1, 1pm

Ladies’ doubles semi-finals

(16) Caroline Dolehide (USA) & Shuai Zhang (Chn) v (3) Storm Hunter (Aus) & Elise Mertens (Bel),

Su-Wei Hsieh (Tpe) & Barbora Zahlavova Strycova (Cze) v Marie Bouzkova (Cze) & Sara Sorribes Tormo (Spa)

Court 12, 11am

Girls’ singles semi-finals

(5) Renata Jamrichova (Svk) v (2) Clervie Ngounoue (USA)

Boys’ singles semi-finals

Henry Searle (Gbr) v (4) Cooper Williams (USA)

Girls’ doubles semi-finals

Hannah Klugman (Gbr) & Isabelle Lacy (Gbr) v Tatum Evans (USA) & Alanis Hamilton (USA),

Alena Kovackova (Cze) & Laura Samsonova (Cze) v (2) Renata Jamrichova (Svk) & Federica Urgesi (Ita)

Court 18, 11am

Boys’ singles semi-finals

(9) Dali Blanch (USA) v (5) Yaroslav Demin (Rus)

Girls’ singles semi-finals

(1) Alina Korneeva (Rus) v Nikola Bartunkova (Cze)

Boys’ doubles semi-finals

Jakub Filip (Cze) & Gabriele Vulpitta (Ita) v (2) Joao Fonseca (Bra) & Juan Carlos Prado Angelo (Bol),

(7) Dali Blanch (USA) & Roy Horovitz (USA) v (6) Branko Djuric (Ser) & Arthur Gea (Fra)

Wimbledon women’s final

Saturday 2pm, Centre Court

Marketa Vondrousova v Ons Jabeur

Wimbledon men’s final

Sunday 2pm, Centre Court

Carlos Alcaraz/Daniil Medvedev v Jannik Sinner/Novak Djokovic

How to watch Wimbledon 2023 on TV in the UK

Live coverage

Wimbledon is shown on BBC One and iPlayer until 9pm for the first week, unless coverage needs to be extended until the 11pm curfew. Clare Balding has taken over lead presenting duties from Sue Barker.

Each morning, Isa Guha will begin the coverage at 11am. Former Wimbledon champions, including John McEnroe, Martina Navratilova, Billie Jean King and Pat Cash will be part of the team alongside the likes of Tim Henman, Tracy Austin, Annabel Croft, Johanna Konta, Anne Keothavong and Sania Mirza.

Highlights

Today at Wimbledon follows the live coverage at 9pm daily on BBC Two and iPlayer, presented by Qasa Alom.

How to watch Wimbledon on TV in the US

ESPN has the rights to show the grass-court grand slam in the US. Coverage begins each day at 6am Eastern Time.

What is the Wimbledon prize money?

The Wimbledon total prize pool is £44.7 million, up 11.2 per cent on 2022.

The men’s and women’s singles champions will each take home £2.35 million and the runners-up will earn £1.175 million.

Prize money for progression to earlier rounds is as follows: first round (£55,000); second round (£85,000); third round (£131,000); round of 16 (£207,000); quarter-finals (£340,000); semi-finals (£600,000).

The Venus Rosewater Dish, awarded to the Ladies' Singles champion - Getty Images

Why is Emma Raducanu not playing at Wimbledon?

Emma Raducanu will not compete at Wimbledon after undergoing surgery on both hands and her left ankle.

Who are the defending champions?

Last year, Novak Djokovic recovered from a set down in the final to beat Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6.

Elena Rybakina won a maiden major singles title when she fought back to beat Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.

What the players are saying

“He’s already left,” said Skupski, shortly after the victory. “He’ll hopefully get back before midnight, then a 2.30am taxi to the airport. He’s been wanting this holiday for a couple of years. Covid pushed it back. He doesn’t get to go away often with his family because he is away with me.

“I’m not going to begrudge him being away with the kids — family time is the most important. He’ll be on the phone and doing all the homework. We’re a very good team together. It’s perfectly fine.”

Skupski particularly shone at the end of the first set against Bopanna and Ebden, producing two return winners and then a game-clinching volley down the middle to break at 5-5 before then serving out to love. Skupski and Koolhof, who are the top seeds and reached the US Open final last year, also made their decisive break in the 11th game of the second set.

The last British winner of the mens’ doubles was Jonathan Marray in 2012 but you then have to go all the way back until 1936 for the previous winners when Pat Hughes and Raymond Tuckey. Jamie Murray was a finalist in 2015 and, like Skupski, has twice won the Wimbledon mixed doubles. “This is the one we want — the one we have been training for,” said the 33-year-old Liverpudlian. “It’s the pinnacle achievement. We’ll try to embrace it.”

Latest odds?

Men’s singles

Novak Djokovic 3/5

Carlos Alcaraz 11/4

Jannik Sinner 13/1

Daniil Medvedev 14/1

Women’s singles

Ons Jabeur 4/9

Marketa Vondrousova 9/5

