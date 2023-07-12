Wimbledon order of play: Today’s matches, full schedule and how to watch on TV

Novak Djokovic is looking unstoppable in SW19 this year — not for the first time... - AFP/Daniel Leal

Novak Djokovic had a message to the pretenders to his grand slam crown after beating Andrey Rublev to reach another Wimbledon semi-final — “It ain’t happening.”

The Serbian’s 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 victory on Centre Court sent him through to the last four at a major for the 46th time, equalling Roger Federer’s all time men’s record, and extended his winning run at Wimbledon to 33 matches.

Djokovic is now only two wins away from a 24th grand slam title and, although this performance was not quite perfect, it was another demonstration of what it will take to stop the 36-year-old lifting the trophy for an eighth time.

Asked how it felt to be the man always with a target on his back, Djokovic said: “I love it. Any tennis player wants to be in the position where everyone wants to win against you.

“Pressure is a privilege, as Billie Jean [King] said. It’s never going to go away. It awakens the most beautiful emotions in me and it motivates me beyond what I’ve ever dreamed of and inspires me to play my best tennis.

“I know they want to get a scalp, they want to win, but it ain’t happening.”

Wednesday’s order of play

Centre Court, 1.30pm

(6) Ons Jabeur (Tun) v (3) Elena Rybakina (Kaz)

(1) Carlos Alcaraz Garfia (Spa) v (6) Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune (Den)

Court 1, 1pm

(25) Madison Keys (USA) v (2) Aryna Sabalenka (Blr)

(3) Daniil Medvedev (Rus) v Christopher Eubanks (USA)

Court 2, 11am

(3) Storm Hunter (Aus) & Elise Mertens (Bel) v Naiktha Bains (Gbr) & Maia Lumsden (Gbr)

(10) Kevin Krawietz (Ger) & Tim Puetz (Ger) v (13) Jamie Murray (Gbr) & Michael Venus (Nzl)

Marie Bouzkova (Cze) & Sara Sorribes Tormo (Spa) v Laura Siegemund (Ger) & Vera Zvonareva (Rus)

Court 3, 11am

Nathaniel Lammons (USA) & Jack Withrow (USA) v (15) Marcel Granollers (Spa) & Federico Zeballos (Bol)

(1) Wesley Koolhof (Ned) & Neal Skupski (Gbr) v Ariel Behar (Uru) & Adam Pavlasek (Cze)

(7) Mate Pavic (Cro) & Lyudmyla Kichenok (Ukr) v Jonny O’Mara (Gbr) & Olivia Nicholls (Gbr)

Court 12, 3pm

15:00: Tallon Griekspoor (Ned) & Bart Stevens (Ned) v (6) Rohan Bopanna (Ind) & Matthew Ebden (Aus)

Court 18, 11.30pm

Matwe Middelkoop (Ned) & Aldila Sutjiadi (Ina) v Joran Vliegen (Bel) & Yi Fan Xu (Chn)

How to watch Wimbledon 2023 on TV in the UK

Live coverage

Wimbledon is shown on BBC One and iPlayer until 9pm for the first week, unless coverage needs to be extended until the 11pm curfew. Clare Balding has taken over lead presenting duties from Sue Barker.

Each morning, Isa Guha will begin the coverage at 11am. Former Wimbledon champions, including John McEnroe, Martina Navratilova, Billie Jean King and Pat Cash will be part of the team alongside the likes of Tim Henman, Tracy Austin, Annabel Croft, Johanna Konta, Anne Keothavong and Sania Mirza.

Highlights

Today at Wimbledon follows the live coverage at 9pm daily on BBC Two and iPlayer, presented by Qasa Alom.

How to watch Wimbledon on TV in the US

ESPN has the rights to show the grass-court grand slam in the US. Coverage begins each day at 6am Eastern Time.

When is the Wimbledon final?

The men’s final is at 2pm on Sunday, July 16.

The women’s final is at 2pm on Saturday, July 15.

What is the Wimbledon prize money?

The Wimbledon total prize pool is £44.7 million, up 11.2 per cent on 2022.

The men’s and women’s singles champions will each take home £2.35 million and the runners-up will earn £1.175 million.

Prize money for progression to earlier rounds is as follows: first round (£55,000); second round (£85,000); third round (£131,000); round of 16 (£207,000); quarter-finals (£340,000); semi-finals (£600,000).

The Venus Rosewater Dish, awarded to the Ladies' Singles champion - Getty Images

Why is Emma Raducanu not playing at Wimbledon?

Emma Raducanu will not compete at Wimbledon after undergoing surgery on both hands and her left ankle.

Who are the defending champions?

Last year, Novak Djokovic recovered from a set down in the final to beat Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6.

Elena Rybakina won a maiden major singles title when she fought back to beat Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Latest odds?

Men’s singles

Novak Djokovic 3/5

Carlos Alcaraz 7/2

Jannik Sinner 12/1

Daniil Medvedev 13/1

Holger Rune 40/1

Christopher Eubanks 66/1

Women’s singles

Elena Rybakina 5/2

Aryna Sabalenka 7/2

Marketa Vondrousova 6/1

Ons Jabeur 6/1

Elina Svitolina 11/1

Madison Keys 13/1

