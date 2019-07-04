Wimbledon at a glance - Day 4

Petra Kvitova (R) is congratulated by Kristina Mladenovic after their second round match Petra Kvitova (R) is congratulated by Kristina Mladenovic after their second round match (AFP Photo/GLYN KIRK)

London (AFP) - Wimbledon at a glance - day four:

- Headlines -

+ Nadal wins Kyrgios grudge match

Scroll to continue with content Ad

+ Murray wins on Wimbledon return

+ Champ Kerber downed by lucky loser

+ Meghan sees Serena survive set-drop

+ Federer into 70th Slam third round

- Top results -

Rafael Nadal (ESP x3) bt Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/3)

Pierre-Hugues Herbert/Andy Murray (FRA/GBR) bt Marius Copil/Ugo Humbert (ROM/FRA) 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-0

Lauren Davis (USA) bt Angelique Kerber (GER x5) 2-6, 6-2, 6-1

Serena Williams (USA x11) bt Kaja Juvan (SLO) 2-6, 6-2, 6-4

Roger Federer (SUI x2) bt Jay Clarke (GBR) 6-1, 7-6 (7/3), 6-2

Ashleigh Barty (AUS x1) bt Alison Van Uytvanck (BEL) 6-1, 6-3

- Sidelines -

Meghan turns up to see Serena

-- Prince Harry's wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, turned up on Court One to watch her friend and US compatriot Serena Williams beat qualifier Kaja Juvan. The former world number one came to Harry and Meghan's wedding.

Underhand tactics

-- Kyrgios threw in a cheeky underarm serve against Rafael Nadal and the tactic succeeded, as he served out the game to love.

When he did it a second time, Nadal was wise to it and rushed forward -- but dumped his return in the net.

Party like it's 1984

-- Second round winner Barty is targeting a treble feat last achieved by Martina Navratilova 35 years ago. The last time a woman won the French Open, a grass-court warm-up tournament and then Wimbledon was in 1984.

- Who's saying what -

"Serena hasn't been at many of the tournaments lately. It's not really something that I worry about."

-- Barty on the notion that Williams did not know that the Australian was the world number one

"It just happens, doesn't it? It was so difficult out there. That's just the emotion which comes out."

Story continues

-- Britain's Dan Evans on being moved to tears by his second round victory

"I don't really have much thought about that. I don't really care, to be honest."

-- John Isner's insights into the Andy Murray-Serena Williams mixed doubles partnership

"Might be tough."

-- British wildcard Harriet Dart, 22, on whether she could beat Prince George of Cambridge. The future king is five years old.

"I'll be watching the cricket."

-- Barty on whether she would watch the grudge match between compatriot Kyrgios and Nadal

"I don't get too excited or too down. I'm just very neutral. And when I play, I'm very neutral. When I practice, I'm neutral. In life, I'm just neutral."

-- Sloane Stevens rides the roller-coaster of life

"I think I just need to be a better tennis player."

Britain's Cameron Norrie after his defeat to eighth seed Kei Nishikori

"Literally last week. The same thing happened in Eastbourne. I think there were three people at the same time. A guy was having a heart attack, another guy having a seizure or someone had a couple too many beers."

-- Norrie on the last time someone collapsed at one of his matches

- Royal Box watch -

Dignitaries included Marvel films actor James D'Arcy, British actress Joely Richardson and Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser al-Khelaifi.

World Anti-Doping Agency president Craig Reedie, former British finance minister George Osborne and Financial Times editor Lionel Barber also enjoyed the best seats on Centre Court.

With Meghan on Court One, the only royal inside the Royal Box was Queen Elizabeth II's niece Sarah Chatto.