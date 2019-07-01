Female players will no longer be referred to as Ms, Miss or Mrs as Wimbledon 'moves with the times'

Game, set and match Watson: Britain's Heather Watson won her first-round match on Monday without being referred to as 'Miss' by the chair umpire - Paul Grover for the Telegraph

Female tennis players at Wimbledon will no longer be referred to by “Miss” or “Mrs” as the All England Lawn Tennis Club says it has to "move with the times".

Ending a long held tradition, umpires will no longer use the single or marital prefix when they declare that a woman has won a game, set or match to “achieve consistency” between the sexes, the Club said on Monday.

The issue was brought into the spotlight last year after Serena Williams married Alexis Ohanian, an American Internet entrepreneur, several months before the Championships.

Despite not taking her husband’s name, the umpire declared, "Game, set and match, Mrs. Williams" when she won after years of the prefix “Miss”.

The new rule brings the coverage in line with the men’s game, which has traditionally only used their surname - such as "Game, Federer" - to declare that they have won a match.

“We’ve got to move with the times,” said Alexandra Willis, head of communications, content and digital for the All England Club. “Hopefully we surprise people with the way we do that.

“Some of the traditions — white clothing, playing on grass — they are our greatest strengths and the things that we do. Others absolutely have to move with the times. You have to respect the wishes of the players. I suppose the challenge for us is: how much you rewrite history?”

Whilst defending men’s champion Novak Djokovic supported the news, he could not hide his surprise.

“I thought that tradition was very unique and very special. I thought it was nice,” he said. “It's definitely not easy to alter or change any traditions here that have been present for many years. It's quite surprising that they've done that.”

Serena Williams was referred to as "Mrs Williams" by judges last year Credit: Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports

The announcement follows a similar move by the French Open, who last month reportedly dropped the terms “Madame” or “Mademoiselle” for female players from their coverage.

Neither of the other two grand slams, the US or Australian Open, use any gender-specific prefixes, according to the International Tennis Federation, making Wimbledon the last to make the modern day move.

The news is likely to draw attention to the Wimbledon Compendium, a historical record of the marriages of all past women’s champions, runners-up and semifinalists. However, there are is no such list for male players.

Last year, Williams admitted that she never knew the book existed, adding: “It will be interesting to know why it’s not for both sexes.”

Players at Wimbledon will, however, be allowed to request that they are referred to as “Miss”, “Mrs”, “Ms” or “Mr” when there are code violations, medical announcements and player challenges during a game.

British player Heather Watson, 27, admitted she had not noticed the change during her match - in which she beat 17-year-old Caty McNally from the US - but welcomed it, saying: "Equality is good."

The announcement follows gradual changes by the AELTC over the past few years to bring the treatment of female tennis players in line with men.

In 2009, they removed the titles 'Miss' and 'Mrs' from the tournament's scoreboards, as the male title was never used.

Two years earlier, the competition introduced equal prize money for both sexes after Roger Federer, the 2006 men's champion, earned £655,000 while Amelie Mauresmo took home £625,000 for winning the women's title.

Williams is set to play her first 2019 Wimbledon match tomorrow afternoon on Centre Court against Italy’s Guilia Gatto-Monticone.