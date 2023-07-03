Wimbledon farce as Novak Djokovic match delayed due to damp Centre Court

Out come the leaf blowers on Centre Court - Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Wimbledon 2023 made a bumpy start when unresponsive officials allowed Centre Court to become saturated by an unexpected rain shower, holding up play for tournament favourite Novak Djokovic for at least an hour.

The Centre Court crowd were left staring at the weird image of Djokovic and his opponent Pedro Cachin patrolling the court with tournament referee Gerry Armstrong. Djokovic could even be seen blowing ironically on the grass as if to help dry it.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Shouts of “Get on with it!” rang out from the seats as Djokovic kept leaning down to feel the turf and then waving a towel as a makeshift fan. Then a huge cheer went up as a staff member arrived with a leaf blower, causing Djokovic to applaud theatrically.

Meanwhile the two All England Club chairs – outgoing Ian Hewitt and incoming Debbie Jevans – could be seen looking on anxiously from the Royal Box at a scene that was supposed to have been rendered historical by the construction of Centre Court’s £100 million roof.

Novak Djokovic affects trying to give ground-staff a helping hand in the mopping up operation - Zac Goodwin/PA Wire

It sometimes happens that weather radar fails to pick up threats, and play has to be stopped – but usually the umpire is faster off the mark in halting play than on this occasion. Djokovic spoke to Renaud Lichtenstein – the man in the chair – late in the first set about the fact that the court was getting wet, but Lichtenstein insisted that the set should be finished (with Djokovic claiming it 6-3).

Advertisement

We were expecting possible delays to Wimbledon’s Centre Court programme as a result of Just Stop Oil protests – but in fact it was the weather, combined with organisational ineptitude, that created the problem on this occasion.

While the spectators grumbled on Centre Court, neighbouring Court No1 had closed the roof, finished a match, held a post-match interview, and started another match. At the time of writing – 3.19pm – play had been suspended for an hour.

While Djokovic would be keen to finish the match, he also knows the only way he can fail to score a victory here against Cachin – and possibly in the tournament as a whole – would be to sustain an injury. So he will not be rushing back until the grass is pristine.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.