Wimbledon expansion plans in doubt after Wandsworth recommends permission is refused

Wimbledon expansion plans suffer setback as planners claim they are ‘alien to original landscape’

The All England Club’s £200 million expansion plans have been thrown into doubt after Wandsworth planning officers recommended the project be refused permission.

A report published by Wandsworth Council stated the proposed “Parkland” show court would “remove a substantial area of the historic landscape, disrupt historic views and detract from the open character of the parkland and the conservation area.”

The report finds Wandsworth’s planning officers taking issue with the scale of Wimbledon’s planned development, which includes 38 grass courts as well as the 8,000-seater Parkland Court. According to the findings, the number of courts “would constitute a significant intervention into the landscape which would be alien to the original Brownian landscape”.

The small print questions why the Parkland Court needs to be a permanent structure, and implies that the All England Club have not made a compelling case for transferring their qualifying event away from its current home in Roehampton.

It comes a fortnight after Merton Council passed the AELTC’s plans, saying: “The [Wimbledon] Championships should have the opportunity to improve and maintain its status as a premier tournament.”

The 73-acre site – which was once an open park designed by Capability Brown – sits on the boundary of the two boroughs. Although the larger part belongs to Merton, there is a northern triangle that comes under the aegis of Wandsworth.

A meeting is scheduled for November 21 and the next development is likely to be a referral upwards unless the planning officers’ recommendation is reversed. As the plans are of potential strategic importance to London, they will go to the Greater London Authority for consultation but Telegraph Sport has reported that Sadiq Khan has recused himself from the decision. The Mayor was expected to review the controversial plans, but Mr Khan will ask one of his deputies to review the project after previously praising the proposed expansion.

The relevant MP – Putney’s Fleur Anderson – described herself as “delighted” in a statement. “Our precious green space must be defended,” Anderson said. “We must think about the precedent that approving these proposals would set for green space across the country.”

Meanwhile, the All England Club expressed surprise that Wandsworth would take this stance after Merton – which holds 90 per cent of the proposed development – had come down in favour.

“We firmly believe the AELTC Wimbledon Park Project will deliver substantial social, economic and environmental benefits,” the Club said in a statement. “Including 23 acres of newly accessible green space, alongside hundreds of jobs and tens of millions of pounds in economic benefits for our neighbours in Wandsworth, Merton and across London.”

The plans have been met by fierce opposition locally, with more than 13,000 residents signing a petition against the expansion.

How big a setback is this for the project?

The Wandsworth report has rocked the All England Club back at the exact moment when they finally appeared to be gaining momentum, five years after paying £65million for Wimbledon Park Golf Club (which is split between two different boroughs). The Club must have been delighted when Merton Council gave their development plans a thumbs-up a fortnight ago. But now it appears that the local-government stage of the process will finish as a score draw between the Club and their opponents, pending referral to a higher authority.

What happens next?

In a message to AELTC members, the Club’s new chair Debbie Jevans said that a “no” from Wandsworth was “one of the ‘what if’ scenarios we have prepared for”. She also noted that the Club will not be permitted to speak at the actual Wandsworth planning meeting, which is expected to rubber-stamp the report on Nov 21. This is different from the equivalent Merton meeting, held on Oct 26, where the Club were allowed to have a say.

After that, further lobbying from both sides will follow before the battle proceeds to the next stage: a verdict from the London mayor’s office. Privately, the Club take the view that the higher the decision goes, the more likely it is that the Championships’ best interests will win out over local complaints.

How will Wimbledon change under the project?

The Wimbledon Park Golf Club has already been closed since the end of December 2021, so these 73 acres are standing largely unused and inaccessible. When Merton Council passed the application, they observed that any development which includes at least some public access is better than further delay. But local opponents consider the plans for 38 grass courts plus an 8,000-seat stadium to be excessive, damaging the character of the area. The AELTC counter that there was no public access to the old golf-course land, whereas they will be turning 23 acres of the 73 into a park with “outdoor learning trails” and building a new boardwalk around the lake. Despite complaints about tree-felling, the Wandsworth report stated that the development would improve biodiversity by a little over 10 per cent and increase the number of trees in the long term.

The new expansion plans have not been popular with local residents

Why is local opposition so strong?

The Club’s handling of this project – and particularly of their community relations – has been ham-fisted. Their neighbours are wealthy, powerful people who are already fed up with building projects after the construction of such big-ticket items as the roofs on Centre and No1 Court. A smart strategy would have been to invite those neighbours to play on the new grass courts. In the end, such an offer did go out – but it felt like too little, too late. The Wandsworth planning report admitted as much, saying “the limited number of courts that would be available (minimum of seven) and the limited period that they would be available for (approximately two months) limits the weight this public benefit can be afforded”.

Who has final say over the plans?

This case is inevitably heading for governmental consideration. Responsibility ultimately belongs to Michael Gove, secretary of state for Levelling Up, Homes and Communities.

How big an issue is this for AELTC if it does not pass?

It seems unthinkable that the AELTC will meet with an outright “no” after so much time and money has been invested. A more likely scenario would be a watering-down of the plans. The Wandsworth document shows a possible way forward here. The biggest sticking point is clearly the Parkland Court, and the planning officers said they did not see “why the Show Court needs to be an entirely permanent structure, when a similar spectator capacity could likely be achieved with a temporary alternative”. Were the Parkland Court to be downgraded from permanent to temporary, that would take away the central objection to a major structure on Metropolitan Open Land, while also vastly reducing the amount of building material that would need to be transported to and from the site.

When will we know if the expansion is successful?

This is probably the hardest question to answer. There are plenty of eminent lawyers living in Home Park Road – the exclusive thoroughfare that runs down one side of the site – and they will surely have more cards up their sleeve. In the summer, one local resident – who also happens to be a lawyer – told the Telegraph that “it could go on for a very long time. You could say it’s more than five sets with a tie-breaker”.