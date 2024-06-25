When is the Wimbledon draw? Start time, provisional seeds, wildcards and more

The Wimbledon draw takes place this week as Andy Murray awaits his first-round opponent amid uncertainty over whether the 37-year-old will be fit to appear at the Championships for what could be the final time.

Murray, should he be fit enough to enter the draw, and the returning Emma Raducanu, who missed Wimbledon last year due to injury, will be unseeded ahead of the Championships and could therefore face anyone in the field.

Britain’s Jack Draper will be hoping for a favourable draw after lifting his first grass-court title in Stuttgart and then beating Carlos Alcaraz at Queen’s while Katie Boulter is also set to be seeded for the first time after defending her title in Nottingham.

Men’s No 1 Jannik Sinner will be the top seed in the draw ahead of defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, with seven-time champion Novak Djokovic seeded third as he also faces a race against time to be fit for the tournament.

Iga Swiatek is the top seed in the women’s draw after winning a third straight French Open, but the world No 1 is not as dominant on the grass. It could be another wide open tournament, with Marketa Vondrousova last year becoming the first unseeded player to win Wimbledon.

When is the Wimbledon draw?

The Wimbledon main draw will take place on Friday 28 June at 10pm BST, one day after the end of qualifying. It will be conducted at SW19. Fans can watch the men’s and women’s singles draws on wimbledon.com from 10am BST. You can also follow The Independent’s live blog which will have all the updates and key first-round ties.

How does Wimbledon determine the seeds?

The AELTC used to use a grass court seeding formula to determine the seeding for Wimbledon, however that was discontinued ahead of the Championships in 2021 and seedings now following the Tour rankings for both men’s and women’s singles draws.

Who are the seeds?

Men’s singles - provisional, based on ATP ranking

1. Jannik Sinner, Italy,

2. Novak Djokovic, Serbia,

3. Carlos Alcaraz, Spain,

4. Alexander Zverev, Germany,

5. Daniil Medvedev, Russia,

6. Andrey Rublev, Russia,

7. Hubert Hurkacz, Poland,

8. Casper Ruud, Norway,

9. Alex de Minaur, Australia,

10. Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria,

11. Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece,

12. Tommy Paul, USA,

13. Taylor Fritz, USA,

14. Ben Shelton, USA,

15. Holger Rune, Denmark,

16. Ugo Humbert, France,

17. Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada,

18. Sebastian Baez, Argentina,

19. Nicolas Jarry, Chile,

20. Sebastian Korda, USA,

21. Karen Khachanov, Russia,

22. Adrian Mannarino, France,

23. Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan,

24. Alejandro Tabilo, Chile,

25. Lorenzo Musetti, Italy,

26. Jiri Lehecka, Czechia,

27. Francisco Cerundolo, Argentina,

28. Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands,

29. Jack Draper, Great Britain,

30. Frances Tiafoe, USA,

31. Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Argentina,

32. Mariano Navone, Argentina,

Women’s singles - provisional, based on WTA rankings

1. Iga Swiatek, Poland,

2. Coco Gauff, USA,

3. Aryna Sabalenka, Belarus,

4. Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan,

5. Jessica Pegula, USA,

6. Marketa Vondrousova, Czechia,

7. Jasmine Paolini, Italy,

8. Zheng Qinwen, China,

9. Maria Sakkari, Greece,

10. Ons Jabeur, Tunisia,

11. Danielle Collins, USA,

12. Madison Keys, USA,

13. Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia,

14. Daria Kasatkina, Russia,

15. Liudmila Samsonova, Russia,

16. Victoria Azarenka, Belarus,

17. Anna Kalinskaya, Russia,

18. Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine,

19. Emma Navarro, USA,

20. Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil,

21. Elina Svitolina, Ukraine,

22. Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia,

23. Caroline Garcia, France,

24. Mirra Andreeva, Russia,

25. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia,

26. Linda Noskova, Czechia,

27. Katerina Siniakova, Czechia,

28. Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine,

29. Sorana Cirstea, Romania,

30. Leylah Annie Fernandez, Canada,

31. Barbora Krejcikova, Czechia, 1642

32. Katie Boulter, Great Britain, 1641

Who are the wildcards?

Men’s singles

1. Liam Broady (GBR)

2. Charles Broom (GBR)

3. Jan Choinski (GBR)

4. Jacob Fearnley (GBR)

5. Arthur Fery (GBR)

6. Billy Harris (GBR)

7. Paul Jubb (GBR)

8. Henry Searle (GBR)

Women’s singles

1. Francesca Jones (GBR)

2. Angelique Kerber (GER)

3. Yuriko Lily Miyazaki (GBR)

4. Naomi Osaka (JPN)

5. Emma Raducanu (GBR)

6. Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS)

7. Heather Watson (GBR)

8. Caroline Wozniacki (DEN)

Who are the qualifiers?

TBC - Wimbledon qualifying concludes on the day before the main draw.