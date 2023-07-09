Russia's Mirra Andreeva is on an impressive run. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

It's been four years since 15-year-old American Coco Gauff stormed onto the tennis scene with a win over Venus Williams at Wimbledon. In a similar fashion, 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva is commanding attention.

The Russian punched her ticket to the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time in her young career Sunday with a 6-2, 7-5 win over No. 21 seed Anastasia Potapova at Wimbledon.

In just her second career Grand Slam, the qualifier became the youngest woman to advance to the last 16 at Wimbledon since Gauff's breakout moment in 2019. She's also the third-youngest woman to reach the Round of 16 at Wimbledon in the last 25 years

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Andreeva showed flashes early in Sunday's match, breaking Potapova three times in the opening set. In the second set, which was held over from Saturday due to rainy conditions, Andreeva rallied from a 4-1 deficit to eliminate her 22-year-old competition in straight sets.

Gauff and Andreeva's ties go deeper than their shared youth. Now 19 years of age, Gauff ended Andreeva's impressive run at the 2023 French Open in a 6-7(5), 6-1 6-1 win. The two even practiced together ahead of the hard-fought battle.

Before that loss, Andreeva improved her record for the year to 22-3. With that experience under her belt, she appeared mostly cool under pressure on Sunday. Although she was seen hitting herself in the thigh with her fist when she fell behind in the second set as Potapova made it 5-4.

Advertisement

When asked how she controlled her feelings en route to the win, her answer led the crowd to burst into laughter.

"I've been working on that really hard," she said. "But today, honestly, even if I wanted to show some emotions, I couldn’t. I was out of breath almost every point."

"I was out of breath almost every point"



Mirra Andreeva didn't have the energy to show emotion on court 😂#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/ZjgoAGBhIT — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 9, 2023

Next, Andreeva will face the No. 25-seeded American Madison Keys, who defeated Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk 6-4, 6-1 on Saturday.

Advertisement

World No. 1 Iga Świątek advances to 1st Wimbledon quarterfinals

Poland's Iga Świątek defeated No. 14 Belinda Bencic 6-7(4), 7-6(2), 6-3 to advance to her first Wimbledon quarterfinal. It was the world No. 1's 14th straight victory as she heads to her ninth straight quarterfinal overall. Świątek, 21, is now the youngest player to advance to the quarterfinals at all four majors since Svetlana Kuznetsova.

Świątek faced two match points in the second set and managed to save both with winners from the wings. Holding serve, she forced another tiebreak.

The third set was decided by two early break points. Bencic had an opportunity with Świątek serving at 1-1, but she couldn't convert. A game later, Świątek got the break to make it 3-1 after Bencic recorded her 10th double-fault of the match. After 3 hours and 3 minutes, Świątek secured the victory as Bencic wasn't given another break-point chance.

Iga for more.



World No.1 @iga_swiatek defeats Belinda Bencic 6-7(4), 7-6(2), 6-3 in a contest that lasted over three hours ⏱#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/BNQogDqP6t — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 9, 2023

Świątek will face Ukraine's Elina Svitolina in the next round.

Advertisement

Jessica Pegula also notches milestones in win

Fourth-seeded Jessica Pegula became just the fifth American to reach the quarterfinals at all four majors in the last 25 years after notching a 6-1, 6-3 fourth-round win over Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko.

"That was great. ... I came out playing really well, exactly how I wanted to play, and I was just trying to ride that momentum as well as I could," Pegula said after the win, which also marked her first time advancing to the Wimbledon quarterfinals in her career.

Welcome to the quarter-finals, @JPegula 🙌



The American gets through Lesia Tsurenko in straight sets 6-1, 6-3 to move on#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/YXZd0e6ruV — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 9, 2023

She is 0-5 in major quarterfinals throughout her career. There are only three other women with more losses in that round who haven't notched a win. Pegula will look to better her record and notch her first Grand Slam quarterfinal win when she faces Czech player Markéta Vondroušová on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Frances Tiafoe falls to Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets

Despite the positive momentum of winning his first grass-court title at the Stuttgart Open last month, 25-year-old American Frances Tiafoe was eliminated in a 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 loss to Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov on Sunday.

"I played god awful. So it just hurts, man," Tiafoe said after the loss. "I really don't know what to say. I don't know how I'm going to digest it. ... I just, I've never really felt like this after a loss. It's like I'm shocked how usually I rise to occasions and I'm shocked how I performed today. It's just crazy to me, honestly."

The 10th seed beat Dimitrov four years ago at the Australian Open in a Round of 16 match, which he referred to as "an absolute war." Sunday's meeting was a different story where he was unable to answer Dimitrov's more experienced range.

Advertisement

While Tiafoe was tough on himself in the loss, Dimitrov had nothing but positive words for the young star.

“He’s such a dangerous player, I knew I had to be very focused,” he said after the win. “He’s a player that has a lot of flare around the court. Great serve, great return, so I was just looking after my game, to be honest. The past weeks have been amazing weeks for me out here in England. I’m just enjoying every single day.”

Dimitrov, 32, also reached the third round of the Australian Open and the fourth round of Roland Garros this year. His last notable victory was at the 2017 Nitto ATP Finals.

Advertisement

Next, he will meet Danish sixth seed Holger Rune, who he will need to beat in order to continue the journey toward breaking his six-year title drought.

Novak Djokovic's match suspended

Novak Djokovic couldn't get through his match with Hubert Hurkacz before play was suspended on Sunday night.

The Serbian star, however, just barely secured a two-set lead. He took a 7-6 (6), 7-6 (6) lead when play was called about a half hour ahead of the 11 p.m. curfew. Hurkacz hung with Djokovic repeatedly, though Djokovic saved three set points to take the first tiebreak and opening set. He then did the same thing in the second after Hurkacz missed the final return, which ended up being the last point of the day.

To be continued...



Novak Djokovic and Hubert Hurkacz will return tomorrow with the Serbian leading 2-0 in sets#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/wnCw8x26Dw — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 9, 2023

Djokovic and Hurkacz will resume their match on Monday afternoon after Elena Rybakina and Beatriz Haddad Maia's match. The winner will take on Andrey Rublev, who beat Alexander Bublik 7-5, 6-3, 6-7, 6-7, 6-4.

Advertisement

Other notable results

Andrey Rublev def. Alexander Bublik 7-5, 6-3, 6-7(6), 6-7(5), 6-4 in a match that featured a wild shot. Bublik was left standing in awe after he hit a strong backhand down the line and Rublev dove to the floor for the win.

"That is one of the great shots we've seen here in YEARS!"@AndreyRublev97, take a bow! 😱#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/uEHcbcf1k8 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 9, 2023