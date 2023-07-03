Wimbledon Day 1: Venus Williams out after amazing effort; Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek breeze to Round 2

Despite an afternoon rain storm that caused a 45-minute delay, nothing could dampen the first day of play at Wimbledon. Not for the crowds, which were large and loud, or for the players.

The two top players at Wimbledon, Iga Swiatek (No. 1 seed) and Novak Djokovic (No. 2 seed), both survived the rain suspension and won their matches with little issue. Swiatek faced Lin Zhu, the No. 34 player in the world, and took care of business with a 6-1, 6-3 win. There were a few hard-fought games, but Iga came within a breath of handing Zhu a bagel for the first set. Not even someone loudly dropping a wine bottle on the ground during match point could shake her.

Djokovic, who appears to be focusing solely on majors at this point in his career, had very little trouble against Pedro Cachin, defeating him 6-3, 6-3, 7-6(4). The mid-match rain delay gave Cachin a bit of a boost, and he came close to forcing a fourth set, but Djokovic absolutely dominated him in the tiebreak. Cachin is ranked No. 68 in the world, so he's no slouch, but it was essentially a warm-up match for Djokovic. He faced a little pressure here and there, and was challenged by Cachin's serving in the third set, but there was no doubt he'd emerge with the win. And when he did, it was his 29th consecutive win at Wimbledon.

Novak Djokovic celebrates after beating Pedro Cachin (not pictured) on day one of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon. Picture date: Monday July 3, 2023. (Photo by Zac Goodwin/PA Images via Getty Images)

Venus Williams falls to Elina Svitolina in return to Wimbledon

She had a tough draw in Round 1, playing the resurgent Elina Svitolina. Williams was in control right away, going up 2-1 relatively easily, but the wet, slippery court caused Venus to take a nasty spill on her right leg, which was heavily strapped at the knee.

Venus Williams went down on the court after slipping near the net.



She returned to play after taking an injury timeout. pic.twitter.com/h3zXL7Evc1 — ESPN (@espn) July 3, 2023

She screamed loudly when she fell, silencing the entire venue. Even though she got up and was able to continue on, the vibes had changed. The crowd had been loud and encouraging, but the atmosphere was tentative after the fall. Instead of hoping she could beat the odds and make it to Round 2, most people were just hoping she wasn't seriously injured and could finish the match.

Williams did finish the match and didn't seem to be hurting too much, and she even made a late surge in in the second set, but she didn't prevail. Svitolina, at her second Grand Slam since giving birth to her first child in Oct. 2022, won 6-4, 6-3, with Williams losing on a line challenge.

We don't know the next time we'll see Venus back on the court. She doesn't play regularly anymore, and came to Wimbledon because it holds a special place in her heart — it's where she won her very first Grand Slam in 2000. Hopefully this won't be the last time we see her at a Grand Slam, but even if it is, it doesn't devalue anything that came before. She's still one of the all-time greats.

US player Venus Williams receives medical attention as she plays against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina during their women's singles tennis match on the first day of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

How did the Americans do?

There are 19 American women and 13 American men competing in Wimbledon this year.

We should see deep runs from Jess Pegula, Coco Gauff, who both play on Day 1, as well as Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe, who play on Day 2.

Jessica Pegula def. Lauren Davis 6-2, 6(8)-7, 6-3

Alycia Parks def. Anna-Lena Friedsam 6-4, 6-3

Unfortunately, Brandon Nakashima, Lauren Davis, Katie Volynets, Claire Liu, Caty McNally, Caroline Dolehide, and Peyton Stearns lost and will not be moving on to Round 2. Jon Isner, a former Wimbledon semifinalist who made it to Round 3 last year, also won't be moving on after losing to Jaume Munar in four sets. It's his eighth first-round loss out of nine tournaments in 2023, and his ranking has slipped out of the top 100.

Highlight of the day

The big news of the day was the rain. The chair umpire on center court during the Djokovic-Cachin match was slow to recognize the rain was going to cause a wetness problem, so the court was damp by the time the roof closed. They tried everything to get the court dry, and Djokovic even joined in to help.