Wimbledon crowd boo Victoria Azarenka off court after defeat to Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina

Belarusian Victoria Azarenka was booed off the court by the Wimbledon crowd after her defeat to Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina.

Svitolina does not shake hands with Russian or Belarusian opponents due to the ongoing invasion of her home country, but there was a nod of acknowledgement from Azarenka after a thrilling three-set battle.

Svitolina, who was supported by the majority of the crowd during the match as she came from a set down to win the match tiebreaker, was hugely emotional after the victory - which was the first match between a Ukrainian player and a Russian or Belarusian at this year’s Championships.

But Azarenka, the former world No 1, was then booed off the court as Svitolina prepared for her post-match interview. Azarenka stopped as the booing began and looked incredulous, shaking her head at the reaction from the fans on Court No 1.

