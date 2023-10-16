Wimbledon clears major hurdle in massive expansion plan

The All England Club’s ambitious plans to expand into neighbouring Wimbledon Park Golf Club are set to be approved by Merton Council in less than a fortnight’s time, judging by an update published on the council’s website.

Alongside 520 pages of detail, Merton made the headline recommendation that planning permission should be granted at the upcoming meeting on October 26.

Although planning officers will still have to go through the formalities, it appears that the project is finally making progress after multiple setbacks.

The AELTC spent £65million in 2018 on securing the golf course, at a cost of £85,000 per member. Yet they have spent much of the last five years wrapped up in legal and procedural niceties.

Insiders suggest that the club underestimated the challenges involved in mounting another significant building project in this affluent area. Residents of the SW19 post-code have been affected by several major Wimbledon developments over the last couple of decades, whether they involve the roofs on Centre and No1 Court or the swanky new indoor centre on Somerset Road.

In this latest instance, the “no” camp has recruited 13,000 signatures on a “Save Wimbledon Park” petition. Twelve local residents’ associations and four local heritage and environmental associations have also announced their opposition.

But the new Merton document is broadly supportive of the AELTC’s application to build 38 new grass courts on the old golf-club site. It suggests that “the Championships should have the opportunity to improve and maintain its status as a premier tournament”, and finds no evidence that the environment will be damaged by the development.

This is unlikely to be the end of the story, however, as the decision is high-profile enough to be referred upwards to the Mayor’s office, and then on to the planning inspectorate. In all probability, it will end up on the desk of housing minister Michael Gove. Even if everything goes smoothly from here, the new courts are unlikely to open until the early 2030s.

