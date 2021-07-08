Wimbledon Best Bets for Women's Semifinals

Kenny Ducey
·3 min read
In this article:
Karolina Pliskova (+175) vs. Aryna Sabalenka (-225)

We've got a blockbuster matchup between two players with giant games. One has essentially reached the pinnacle of the sport already with World No. 1 ranking and a Grand Slam final, while the other is still trying to climb the ladder.

It only seems like a matter of time before Sabalenka captures her first title, and even though it seemed unlikely it would be at a tournament which has produced just one win for her over her short career, the surface does suit her well. Sabalenka's overwhelming power brought her to the quarterfinals, where she showcased plenty of variety to get past a tricky Ons Jabeur. She seemed ready for anything that would come her way from the crafty Turkish player, and I do think she's ready for the challenge Pliskova can present.

The "Ace Queen" as she's affectionately known (or, that's what her merchandise says, anyway) has been moving very well this week and making quick work of her opponent, but the level of competition hasn't quite been to the level of Sabalenka's. Still, her serving has been sublime and I think she should have an easy time of holding on here and competing with the edge in experience.

With two huge servers, and two three-set matches in their history, I think the over is a solid play here. We could get a tiebreak and a 6-3 set and even cover this in straights.

Edge: Over 21.5

Ash Barty (-240) vs. Angelique Kerber (+185)

The history between these two runs deep, with Kerber's win over Barty in Sydney three years ago inspiring her to work harder and push to the top of the women's game. All told, the former German No. 1 holds a 3-2 career record over the Current No.1 and the two should put on a great match on Thursday.

There's a big advantage Kerber will have here, though, and that is the experience. Her three Grand Slam victories, including one here at Wimbledon, may give her a bit of an edge in the mental department, and while Barty has come through Wimbledon relatively unscathed to this point, she's trailed in matches and has lived on the edge considerably.

Matchup-wise, this is pretty even, with Barty's slice being a huge weapon on the grass and Kerber's big, flat backhand causing real issues on the surface as well. I'm willing to bet that the mind of Kerber, her resolve and her form is enough to at least draw this match closer to a pick 'em. The red-hot German is the big value here.

Edge: Kerber +185

