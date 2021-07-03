Wimbledon Best Bets for July 3

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!

It's hard to believe, but we're getting set to wrap the third round at Wimbledon on Saturday. Some of the biggest names in the sport like Roger Federer and Nick Kyrgios will be vying for a spot in the Round of 16, but I think they may run into a little trouble on the way there. Let's get down to some bets.

Felix Auger-Aliassime (-140) vs. Nick Kyrgios (+112)

It's never fun to fade Nick Kyrgios (well, it's never fun for a fan like me, anyway), but FAA is the right play here. Not only did he win the only meeting between the two back on the grass at Queen's Club two years ago, he's also the player in better form (or in any sort of form at all).

Kyrgios is playing in his first tournament since the Australian Open in January, and admittedly has been on the couch since then playing Call of Duty in hopes of one day being a professional gamer. If you think that last sentence was a joke, it sadly was not. The man probably has more talent than anyone on tour, but he's not only failed to do much work off the court, he's also hardly played any matches.

Yet Kyrgios is here in the third round after one impressive win over the very in-form Ugo Humbert, and a win that required little effort against Gianluca Mager, who favors the clay. What we learned in those matches is that Kyrgios is not quite as sharp physically as his brain thinks he is, and he's been just the smallest bit off. It's also likely, similar to Andy Murray on Friday, that the eight sets he's played will catch up to him physically; he's just not in shape to keep going like this.

Auger-Aliassime, on the other hand, looks to finally be settling in with his new coach Toni Nadal. He's playing with confidence and discipline, and his overwhelming power is really shining through on the grass. He's gone 8-2 this on the surface this season and his serving should really leave no margin for error with Kyrgios. He needs a margin for error to get across the finish line, and while that's something you've gotten from time to time with FAA over the years, he seems to be playing cleaner than ever. It's a close one, but it's worth paying for the Canadian.

Story continues

Edge: Auger-Aliassime -140

Editor’s Note: Get an edge with our premium Betting Tools that are packed with live odds, betting trends, predictions, player prop projections, our extensive Edge Finder and much more. And don't forget to use promo code SAVE10 to get 10% off. Click here to learn more!

Roger Federer (-250) vs. Cam Norrie (+195)

If fading Kyrgios on his favorite surface is tough to do emotionally, then picking against Roger Federer at Wimbledon is nearly impossible. That's what I'm prepared to do here, at least in a matter of speaking.

The road that Cam Norrie has taken here has been a tough one. He's had one of the best seasons on tour, figuring out how to play on clay and getting even better on the grass along the way. He knocked off Dominic Thiem on the dirt just over a month ago and beat Denis Shapovalov in the Queen's Club semifinal before taking a set off the dangerous Matteo Berrettini in the final.

Norrie has the picture-perfect game for clay with the flattest backhand you've ever seen, tremendous net play and feel for the ball on his slices. He's caught fire at Wimbledon with wins over Lucas Pouille and Alex Bolt — who looked great and have good histories on clay — and now he's ready for the challenge that Federer will present.

I think the Brit has a better chance than the odds would indicate at winning this match, especially with a great crowd behind him, so I'll happily take the spread on the lefty. I also haven't mentioned the fact that Federer still isn't quite all the way there and has been a little too reliant on his serve for my liking in a match like this.

Weirdly enough, a lefty in Alex Bolt played a Federer-esque match style-wise and I think he should be a perfect warmup for Norrie. I'll have exposure to the moneyline but recommend backing him to keep things close.

Edge: Norrie +4.5 Games

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner, and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.