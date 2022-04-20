Royal family fears prompt Wimbledon's decision to ban Daniil Medvedev and Russian players

Daniil Medvedev - Wimbledon to ban Daniil Medvedev and all other Russian players - GETTY IMAGES

Fears over the prospect of Daniil Medvedev winning Wimbledon and parading one of sport’s most prestigious trophies on Centre Court alongside members of the Royal family has been a prominent consideration in the decision to ban Russian players from this year’s Championships.

Medvedev, the reigning US Open champion and current world No 2, would be among the tournament favourites and it is understood that the optics of a trophy presentation on Centre Court has been high on decision-makers’ minds.

The presentation often involves members of the Royal family and this year is also the centenary anniversary of the Centre Court. After last year’s final, the Duchess of Cambridge, who is the royal patron of the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, watched Novak Djokovic triumph on Centre Court from the Royal box and congratulated the Serbian as he received the trophy.

Duchess of Cambridge and Novak Djokovic - GETTY IMAGES

The decision has already provoked outrage in Moscow, with the British administrators accused of using sport to play “political games”.

“Given that Russia is a strong tennis country the competitions [which take this decision] will suffer from this,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call. “To make sports people hostages of political intrigue is unacceptable. I hope the players won't lose their fitness.”

The UK Government has previously indicated that Russian players would need to denounce Vladimir Putin’s regime in order to compete at Wimbledon but, amid the ongoing war in Ukraine and a crackdown on internal opposition, there are serious doubts over whether this was ever a realistic proposition.

The All England Club have also been advised their independent status means that they could exert a ban on Russian and Belarusian players failing to denounce Putin and not face any legal repercussions.

As well as Medvedev, who gained numerous new fans in losing a five-set classic to Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open final earlier this year, a ban would also rule out Andrey Rublev, the world No 8. Russia also have Karen Khachanov and Aslan Karatsev among the world’s top 30 men and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Daria Kasatkina and Veronika Kudermetova among the top 30 in the women’s rankings.

The ban is also expected to extend to players from Belarus, meaning that world No 4 Aryna Sabalenka and Victoria Azarenka, who was a gold medallist at London 2012 and is a former world No 1, would also miss Wimbledon. Confirmation of Wimbledon’s decision is expected imminently.

The Telegraph had revealed earlier this month that the All England Club was set to become the first tennis organisation to issue a blanket ban on individual players regardless of whether they have denounced the war.

It followed comments by Nigel Huddleston, the sports minister, who has been adamant that Russia must not be allowed to make political capital from the exploits of athletes in Britain.

The ATP and WTA Tours, as well as the International Tennis Federation have so far only barred players from displaying their national flags or playing their national anthems. The French Open, which begins next month, reportedly also has no plans to prevent Russians or Belarusians from playing.

Steve Simon, the head of the WTA tour, previously told the BBC that he felt “very, very strongly” that players should not be “penalised by the decisions of an authoritarian leadership that is obviously doing terrible, reprehensible things.”

The autonomy of the All England Club, however, has apparently underpinned a confidence that they could act unilaterally on the issue. The expectation is that the ban would also extend to other prestigious British tournaments this summer, notably at Eastbourne and Queen’s Club, with the LTA having previously said that alignment is “critically important”.

A source who has worked closely with the All England Club told Telegraph Sport: “Private member clubs have more freedom as to who to allow in or not, so they wouldn’t be subject to the same discrimination laws as the tours.

“If you are running the main tennis tour, you have the freedom to ban players – if they have been found guilty of match-fixing or doping, for instance – but you have to be able to show that this course of action is reasonable.

“In this instance, if the tours took strong action, Russians players could argue that they are being prevented from making a living through no fault of their own. That is not so much of an issue for Wimbledon, however.”

Russia and Belarus have already been banned for team competitions such as the Davis Cup and the Billie Jean King Cup. The ATP and WTA also suspended a combined event planned for Moscow in October.

Rublev made headlines last month when he wrote "no war please" on a television camera lens after winning a match in Dubai.

World #7 tennis player Andrey Rublev of Russia writes 'No war please' on a camera following his win in Dubai. pic.twitter.com/JhITa8gCsA — The Recount (@therecount) February 25, 2022

The UK Government has been in regular talks with sports governing bodies over their reaction to the atrocities in Ukraine. “We are in very close dialogue with the All England Club, the Government, with the tours," said LTA chief executive Scott Lloyd. "We are very conscious of public sentiment in this area. We are trying to navigate what that needs to look like in the summer events in Britain this year."

Speaking last month, Huddleston said that "absolutely nobody flying the flag for Russia should be allowed or enabled", adding that “we need some potential assurance that they are not supporters of Vladimir Putin”.

The war has already had a huge impact on sport, with Russia excluded from the final qualifying phase for this year’s football World Cup and Russian athletes excluded from the Paralympics. Wimbledon is the third tennis grand slam on the calendar and will begin on June 27.

