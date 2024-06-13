Wimbledon has Andy Murray retirement plans ‘in place’

Murray has not yet confirmed his retirement plans but seems unlikely to play another Wimbledon - Getty Images/Richard Callis

The All England Club have “plans in place” to commemorate Andy Murray’s imminent retirement, said chief executive Sally Bolton on Thursday – but they can only be green-lighted by Murray himself.

These farewells are a tricky business for tournaments and their staff. Less than three weeks ago, the French Tennis Federation had to abandon their prepared salute to Rafael Nadal after Nadal himself said that “I don’t want to close 100 per cent the door.”

Speaking at a pre-Wimbledon briefing, Bolton said: “We’ve certainly got plans in place and we’re ready and prepared but ultimately it’s Andy’s decision. We’re ready in any eventuality but it has to be led by him.

“I’m sure we will all share his emotions as and when he is ready to retire.”

Asked whether a Murray statue might be under consideration, to match the statue of Fred Perry that already stands on the corner of Centre Court, Bolton and AELTC chair Debbie Jevans were tight-lipped, but they did suggest that any such installation would have to come post-retirement.

Fred Perry won Wimbledon three times; Murray has done so twice - Getty Images/Julian Finney

Next week, Murray will play Queen’s – where he is the only man to win the title five times – in a desperate search for form ahead of his probable final tilt at Wimbledon.

On a statistical level, his 2024 season has been comfortably the worst of his career, delivering just five victories from 16 tour-level matches, as well as a pair of ruptured ligaments when he turned his ankle in Miami.

“I haven’t broken serve for a few matches and that’s usually a strength of mine,” said Murray after losing to world No 54 Marcos Giron in Stuttgart on Monday. His last tour win came on March 23.

Also in the Wimbledon briefing, the AELTC announced that prize money will be £50m this year, up from £44.7m in 2023. That is an increase of 12 per cent.

The two singles champions will each receive £2.7m while qualifying prize money has been boosted 15 per cent to £4.8m.

Meanwhile Bolton defended the club on the issue of start times, which are remaining at 1.30pm this year on Centre Court. Last summer, Murray complained that Wimbledon is regularly running into the evening, with the roof being closed to create indoor conditions that players are unable to practise in. Novak Djokovic also suggested that the start time should be brought forward to 12pm because of the 11pm curfew enforced by Merton Council, which can lead to late matches being suspended overnight.

In response to these queries, Bolton said: “We had inclement weather last year. It has been a subject of much debate and we thought long and hard about trends that are occurring, but after reviewing the start times we decided that we are comfortable with 1.30pm on Centre Court and 1pm on No 1 Court.”

Finally, the AELTC’s new chair Debbie Jevans reported unusually high levels of interest in Wimbledon this year, with record applications to the ticket ballot and corporate hospitality packages selling out at the earliest date in history.

