How to follow Wimbledon 2024 on the BBC

The grass-court tennis season is in full swing and Wimbledon begins on 1 July.

In 2023, Carlos Alcaraz sealed his first Wimbledon title, as Marketa Vondrousova became the first unseeded player to win the women's singles final.

What will the 2024 tournament bring? Here is everything you need to know.

When does Wimbledon start?

The tournament starts on 1 July and will run through to 14 July at the All England Club.

Qualifying will take place from 24-27 June at the Community Sport Centre in Roehampton.

When is the Wimbledon draw taking place?

The draw will take place on 28 June, three days before the tournament begins.

The full Wimbledon 2024 schedule

Who are the top seeds for Wimbledon?

The Wimbledon seedings - 32 players in each of the men's and women's singles draws - are yet to be announced.

Based on the current world rankings, Italy's Jannik Sinner and Poland's Iga Swiatek are likely to be the top seeds.

It remains to be seen if 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic will play at Wimbledon after having surgery on a knee injury in early June.

Two-time men's champion Rafael Nadal will not be playing this year in order to focus on the Paris Olympics.

Britons Jack Draper and Katie Boulter are both currently 31st in their respective world rankings and are in line to be seeded, although Boulter's withdrawal from the Birmingham Classic through illness could impact her chances.

Who won Wimbledon in 2023?

Spain's Alcaraz will be aiming to defend his men's singles title after he won a five-set thriller against Serbia's Djokovic.

In the women's singles draw, Marketa Vondrousova won her first Grand Slam after beating Ons Jabeur 6-4 6-4.

Marketa Vondrousova came into Wimbledon 2023 having won only four grass-court matches in her career [Getty Images]

When are the Wimbledon finals?

The women's singles final will take place on Saturday, 13 July, with the men's singles final on Sunday, 14 July.

Other finals:

Mixed doubles final - 11 July

Men's doubles final - 13 July

Women's wheelchair singles final - 13 July

Men's and quad wheelchair doubles finals - 13 July

Women's doubles final - 14 July

Men's and quad wheelchair singles finals - 14 July

Women's wheelchair doubles final - 14 July

How many courts are there at Wimbledon?

There are 18 grass courts at Wimbledon and the site can hold up to 42,000 spectators.

Centre Court has a capacity of just under 15,000.

What is the prize money at Wimbledon this year?

Wimbledon will have a record £50m total prize money, and the two singles champions will take home £2.7m each.

First-round singles losers will receive £5,000 more than in 2023 and will walk away with £60,000.

There is also a 35% increase for the wheelchair events, with their total prize fund increasing to £1m, although this partly reflects an increase in draw size.

Which Brits are taking part in the tournament?

Former world number one Andy Murray is set to compete at Wimbledon for what is expected to be the final time.

The two-time champion is not expecting to play past the Paris 2024 Olympics as he contemplates where and when he will end his glittering career.

Draper and Boulter will lead the line for Great Britain, as well as Cameron Norrie, Harriet Dart and Dan Evans.

Emma Raducanu, the 2021 US Open champion, has been given a wildcard.

Raducanu is still on the comeback trail after missing most of last year - including Wimbledon - after wrist and ankle surgeries.

Heather Watson, Fran Jones and Lily Miyazaki have also been awarded wildcards to the women's singles, while all seven of the initial wildcards for the men's singles have been given to British players, including Liam Broady.

The doubles draws will feature the likes of Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski, while Andy Murray will team up with brother Jamie at their home Slam for the first time.

In the wheelchair draws, Alfie Hewett will be hoping 2024 is the year he finally lands the Wimbledon wheelchair men's singles title.

The two-time finalist has won the doubles title on five occasions alongside fellow Briton Gordon Reid.