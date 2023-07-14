Wimbledon 2023: Novak Djokovic beats Jannik Sinner to advance to third final of the year

The semifinal win broke a tie with Chris Evert for the most Grand Slam final appearances ever

Novak Djokovic heads to his 35th career Grand Slam final and ninth at Wimbledon. (AP Foto/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Novak Djokovic is on another level in 2023.

The Serbian tennis star advanced to his third consecutive Grand Slam final after he took down Jannik Sinner, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7-4), in the Wimbledon semifinals Friday. Djokovic already won the Australian Open and French Open earlier this year and is looking to win the first three Grand Slam tournaments of the season for the second time in the past three years.

"Semifinals, it was always going to be a very close, very intense match," Djokovic said after the match. "As it was the case — three very close sets ...the third set could have gone either way."

Friday's win also broke a tie with Chris Evert for the most Grand Slam finals appearances by either a man or woman. Sunday's Wimbledon final against either Carlos Alcaraz or Daniil Medvedev will be Djokovic's 35th appearance in a Grand Slam final.

Nine of those 35 have come at Wimbledon, where Djokovic has a 7-1 record. An eighth Wimbledon win will tie him with Roger Federer for the most men's titles.

The streak continues...@DjokerNole defeats Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4) to reach his ninth #Wimbledon final pic.twitter.com/mAGLUmVhOr — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 14, 2023

If Djokovic gets that eighth title, he'll extend his men's record number of all-time Grand Slam wins to 24 and have a chance to complete a calendar-year Grand Slam for the first time in his career at the U.S. Open in August. Djokovic broke a tie with Rafael Nadal atop the men's singles Grand Slam list with his 23rd major win at the French Open in June.

The second-seeded Djokovic didn't have much trouble dispatching the eighth-seeded Sinner, whom Djokovic previously beat in the 2022 Wimbledon quarterfinals and at the 2021 Monte Carlo Masters. Djokovic jumped out to an early 3-0 lead before he closed out the first set, 6-3.

A bit of controversy in the fourth game of the second set opened the door for a Sinner comeback as Djokovic was called for hindrance. The umpire believed Djokovic's loud mid-point grunt was enough to give Sinner the point.

Djokovic was called for 'hindrance' on this play and the point was given to Sinner 🔉 pic.twitter.com/J5QoJkDbl4 — ESPN (@espn) July 14, 2023

It didn't matter, though, as Djokovic claimed the game after a comeback to go up 3-1 in the set. Sinner stayed one game behind Djokovic throughout the set until Djokovic delivered an ace and a service winner to win the set and push Sinner to a potential match-sealing set.

The third set was Sinner's to lose. The 21-year-old Italian snagged the first game and stayed ahead of Djokovic despite the Serbian's prowess on the break. But Sinner couldn't get far enough away from Djokovic to force a fifth set: A huge ninth game for Sinner put him in position to take the set before Djokovic responded to force a tiebreak three games later.

Djokovic proved why he's been arguably the best tennis player over the past decade in the match-sealing tiebreak. Down 3-1 at first, Djokovic tied Sinner at 4-4 and won the final three points to take the match and move on.