Wimbledon 2023 LIVE: Novak Djokovic match suspended after Iga Swiatek survives thriller

Novak Djokovic will need to resume his Wimbledon fourth-round match against Hubert Hurkacz on Monday after play was suspended due to the 11pm curfew.

Djokovic won two tiebreaks to take a two-set lead against the big-serving Hurkacz, who squandered a 6-3 advantage in the first decider on what was a dramatic middle Sunday at the Championships.

Earlier, Iga Swiatek saved two match points to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time as the World No 1 battled from a set down to defeat Belinda Bencic.

The four-time grand slam winner looked in trouble against the Olympic champion but found brilliant winners to force the third set, where Swiatek showed her class to advance.

Elsewhere, Belarusian Victoria Azarenka blamed “drunk” fans in the Wimbledon crowd after she was booed off court following her defeat to Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina.

As expected, there was no handshake at the net but Azarenka was then loudly booed after her three-set defeat on Court One.

Wimbledon 2023: What time will Novak Djokovic play tomorrow?

Sunday 9 July 2023 23:00 , Jamie Braidwood

It adds to an already packed day of action at the All England Club, which is highlighted by the mouth-watering clash between Carlos Alcaraz and Matteo Berrettini

There is also the clash between two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova and last year’s runner-up Ons Jabeur, as well as Elena Rybakina’s match against Beatriz Haddad Maia.

What time will Novak Djokovic play at Wimbledon tomorrow?

Iga Swiatek comes back from the brink and is now ready to win Wimbledon

01:01 , Jamie Braidwood

If Iga Swiatek goes on to win Wimbledon 2023 and, make no mistake, Swiatek has proved she is now capable of winning Wimbledon 2023, then this match may just be the turning point in her tournament and maybe in her entire relationship with grass-court tennis.

To say the world No 1 was on the brink of elimination would be the mother of all understatements. At a set and 6-5, 15-40 down facing two match points in a contest where everything had seemed to be conspiring for a Belinda Bencic victory, she was basically in the taxi on her way home.

Yet she dug deep, probably deeper than she ever has on a surface that she openly admits she is “still trying to figure out” to smack a forehand winner down the line and then a backhand winner cross-court.

True champions shine brightest in the darkest moments and Swiatek was luminescent as she turned the tide to somehow snatch a 6-7, 7-6, 6-3victory in a three-hour thriller that earned her a standing ovation from an enthralled Centre Court crowd.

By Luke Baker

Iga Swiatek comes back from the brink and is now ready to win Wimbledon

Andrey Rublev hits ‘one of Wimbledon’s great shots’ in epic Centre Court win

Monday 10 July 2023 00:21 , Jamie Braidwood

Seventh seed Andrey Rublev dived into the quarter-finals of Wimbledon with an extraordinary shot to bring up match point against Alexander Bublik.

Rublev was in the middle of the baseline when Bublik hit what he, and everyone else on Centre Court, thought was a clean winner down the line.

But the Russian dived forward, got a racket on the ball and somehow floated it over the net.

“That is one of the great shots we’ve seen here in years,” exclaimed John McEnroe on commentary as Bublik scratched his head in disbelief.

Andrey Rublev hits ‘one of Wimbledon’s great shots’ in epic Centre Court win

Jamie Murray forced into forfeit despite doubles win with Taylor Townsend

Monday 10 July 2023 00:01 , Jamie Braidwood

Jamie Murray was forced to do press-ups as a punishment by his hardline partner Taylor Townsend after their mixed doubles win at Wimbledon.

Britain’s Murray and American Townsend needed two tie-breaks, the second a marathon ending 15-13, to beat Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Jan Zielinski.

Murray had earlier won in the men’s doubles with Australian partner Michael Venus in three sets against Alexander Erler and Lucas Miedler.

But that gruelling schedule did not stop Townsend from making the Scot do a forfeit alongside her for not serving well enough.

Jamie Murray forced into forfeit despite doubles win with Taylor Townsend

Novak Djokovic halted by Wimbledon curfew after schedule havoc looms

Sunday 9 July 2023 23:44 , Jamie Braidwood

Novak Djokovic will have to cancel his day off and work overtime after falling foul of Wimbledon’s stubborn scheduling.

The defending champion and title favourite was leading by two sets, 7-6 (6) 7-6 (6), against Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz when play was suspended at 10.35pm.

Wimbledon chiefs will again be under scrutiny for their insistence on starting play no earlier than 1.30pm on Centre Court despite knowing it cannot go past the council-imposed 11pm curfew.

Andrey Rublev’s five-set win over Alexander Bublik took three hours and 17 minutes, before Iga Swiatek beat Belinda Bencic in three sets, two of which were tie-breaks, which also took just over three hours.

Novak Djokovic halted by Wimbledon curfew after schedule havoc looms

Wimbledon 2023: Why is there a curfew and what are the rules?

Sunday 9 July 2023 22:51 , Jamie Braidwood

When is the Wimbledon curfew?

The Wimbledon curfew is at 11pm local time (6pm ET) and has been in place since 2009 when Centre Court’s roof opened, introduced by Merton Council in order to obtain planning permission for the roof.

A statement from Wimbledon in 2018 read: “The 11pm curfew is a Planning Condition applied to balance the consideration of the local residents with the scale of an international tennis event that takes place in a residential area.

“The challenge of transport connectivity and getting visitors home safely is also a key consideration.”

What are the curfew rules?

The rules state that a match is not permitted to go beyond 11pm (6pm ET).

Wimbledon LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz - play suspended

Sunday 9 July 2023 22:37 , Jamie Braidwood

And that’s it for the evening! We’re past 10.30pm so the players are being taken off to resume tomorrow. They wouldn’t have completed another set before the 11pm curfew.

The All England Club have got themselves in a bit of a pickle with scheduling this fortnight and another four-game day on Centre is upcoming. I imagine these two will resume as the second match on tomorrow.

(Getty Images)

Wimbledon LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz latest score

Sunday 9 July 2023 22:35 , Luke Baker

SET DJOKOVIC! Novak Djokovic 7-6, 7-6 (8-6) Hubert Hurkacz

A Djokovic smash isn’t a clean winner but Hurkacz’s return is netted, a second set point for Djokovic, although on the Hurkacz serve. IT’S THERE! Hurkacz goes wide with a mid-court forehand and NOVAK DJOKOVIC WINS THE SECOND SET

*denotes next server

(REUTERS)

Wimbledon LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz latest score

Sunday 9 July 2023 22:30 , Luke Baker

Novak Djokovic 7-6, 6-6 (6-6) Hubert Hurkacz

A rueful smile from Djokovic as another Hurkacz serve flies past him. He responds with a big serve of his own that leaves a simple forehand volley to be put away.

Then Hurkacz gets the mini-break for 5-4! Powerful groundstrokes mean Djokovic is unable to get the ball back. If he wins both of his serves, he wins the set... But Djokovic hits back! He wins the first point when Hurkacz nets and it’s as you were at 5-5.

Then a poor Hurkacz volley is easy for Djokovic to get to and he has set point on his own serve. IT’S SAVED! An epic point and Hurkacz looks in control but moon balls a forehand from the back of the court to allow Djokovic back in the point but after a mammoth rally, the Serbian nets.

We change ends again at 6-6.

*denotes next server

Wimbledon LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz latest score

Sunday 9 July 2023 22:27 , Luke Baker

Novak Djokovic 7-6, 6-6 (3-3) Hubert Hurkacz

Djokovic serves first in the tiebreak and it’s immediately an unreturned serve as Hurkacz nets. A volley then goes just wide, so Djokovic has the early mini-break.

But a great backhand passing shot down the line from Hurkacz cancels that out! Then a gorgeous sliced backhand hits the line and spins away from Djokovic. So we’re back on serve at 3-3 at the change of ends.

*denotes next server

Wimbledon crowd boo Victoria Azarenka off court after defeat to Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina

Sunday 9 July 2023 22:24 , Jamie Braidwood

Victoria Azarenka’s reaction to being booed off court: “I can't control the crowd. I'm not sure that a lot of people were understanding what's happening, so... It's probably been a lot of Pimm's throughout the day.

“I feel like it’s been pretty consistent for the last 18, 19 months. I haven’t done anything wrong, but keep getting different treatment sometimes.

“But what can I say about the crowd? There is nothing to say. She doesn’t want to shake hands with Russian, Belarusian people. I respected her decision. What should I have done? Stayed and waited? Like, I mean, there’s no thing that I could do that would have been right, so I just did what I thought was respectful towards her decision.

“But this conversation about shaking hands is not a life-changing conversation. So if you guys want to keep talking about it, bring it up, make it a big deal, headlines, whatever it is, keep going.

“I thought it was a great tennis match. If people are going to be focusing only on handshakes or crowd, quite drunk crowd, booing in the end, that’s a shame. That’s probably what it is in the end of the day.

“It was a tennis match. We are here, tennis match. Nobody’s changing lives here. We are playing tennis. We’re doing our jobs. That’s it.”

(Getty Images)

Wimbledon LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz latest score

Sunday 9 July 2023 22:22 , Luke Baker

Novak Djokovic 7-6, 6-6 Hubert Hurkacz - tiebreak!

Yep - we’re off to a tiebreak. It’s not straightforward for Hurkacz though. A couple more aces make it seem as if everything is going to plan but a double fault takes us to deuce. He does enough to win the two points he needs though.

Hurkacz probably should have won the first-set tiebreak as he saw three set points slip away. Can he rectify that here or will Djokovic have one foot in the quarter-finals?

*denotes next server

Wimbledon LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz latest score

Sunday 9 July 2023 22:16 , Luke Baker

Novak Djokovic 7-6, 6-5 Hubert Hurkacz*

Drama-free hold to love for Djokovic. Can Hurkacz force a second tiebreak of the match here?

*denotes next server

Wimbledon LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz latest score

Sunday 9 July 2023 22:14 , Luke Baker

*Novak Djokovic 7-6, 5-5 Hubert Hurkacz

Hubert Hurkacz’s serving has been monstrous for most of this evening. He powers his way to 40-0 before a 20th ace of the match seals the game.

*denotes next server

Wimbledon LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz latest score

Sunday 9 July 2023 22:11 , Luke Baker

Novak Djokovic 7-6, 5-4 Hubert Hurkacz*

The depth of groundstroke from Djokovic has been really impressive so far, he’s not giving Hurkacz anything to work with. A stress-free love hold without breaking a sweat.

*denotes next server

Wimbledon LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz latest score

Sunday 9 July 2023 22:08 , Luke Baker

*Novak Djokovic 7-6, 4-4 Hubert Hurkacz

Hurkacz comes to the net again but this time Djokovic sees him coming and finds the passing shot. He’s got a sniff at 0-30 here. A long rally follows and Djokovic eventually ends it with a crunching cross-court forehand winner! Three break points for the favourite.

Hurkacz saves the first with a 134mph ace, then the second is saved with another 139mph ace down the middle. And the third is saved with an unreturned serve. Nothing Novak could do there, in fairness. But it’s a fourth break point when a Hurkacz volley goes long.

Drama! The fourth break point is saved as Djokovic almost breaks the net! He races forward to try and put away a bouncing ball but he’s too close to the net and straddles it, with his shot going out anyway. A nice moment as the players smile and quickly embrace at the net. Hurkacz then takes the next two points for a massive hold.

*denotes next server

Wimbledon LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz latest score

Sunday 9 July 2023 22:01 , Luke Baker

Novak Djokovic 7-6, 4-3 Hubert Hurkacz*

Djokovic digs out a backhand winner down the line - it’s a lovely shot. There’s still only been one break point for either man in this match - it’s a serving masterclass.

*denotes next server

Wimbledon LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz latest score

Sunday 9 July 2023 21:57 , Luke Baker

*Novak Djokovic 7-6, 3-3 Hubert Hurkacz

A net cord goes Djokovic’s way early in the sixth game of the set and a Hurkacz double fault then puts things in the balance at 30-30. Again, his serve gets him out of trouble as a pair of aces seal the game.

*denotes next server

Wimbledon LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz latest score

Sunday 9 July 2023 21:53 , Luke Baker

Novak Djokovic 7-6, 3-2 Hubert Hurkacz*

Great movement from Djokovic! He races into the net, then slides across to drop a volley back in the opposite direction. Class. Then a stunning passing shot as Hurkacz comes into the net!

All in all, it’s a comfortable hold to 15.

*denotes next server

Wimbledon LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz latest score

Sunday 9 July 2023 21:51 , Luke Baker

*Novak Djokovic 7-6, 2-2 Hubert Hurkacz

Djokovic just steps it up a gear to move to 0-30 on the Hurkacz serve. But the Pole responds with a couple of big serves for 30-30. Patient rally play from the Serb forces the Hurkacz error and it’s a first break point of the match for either man.

That didn’t last long. SAVED with an ace! Oof, another ace out wide for advantage and then a 13th ace of the match to finish. Three aces on the spin from break point down will work...

*denotes next server

Wimbledon LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz latest score

Sunday 9 July 2023 21:45 , Luke Baker

Novak Djokovic 7-6, 2-1 Hubert Hurkacz*

Djokovic in a very slight bit of bother at 30-30 but responds like a champion with a couple of big first serves.

*denotes next server

Wimbledon LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz latest score

Sunday 9 July 2023 21:43 , Luke Baker

*Novak Djokovic 7-6, 1-1 Hubert Hurkacz

Hurkacz’s serve is potent and it’s reliable as well. He’s got 88% of first serves in so far. His average serve speed is about 10mph quicker than Djokovic. A good hold.

*denotes next server

Wimbledon LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz latest score

Sunday 9 July 2023 21:41 , Luke Baker

Novak Djokovic 7-6, 1-0 Hubert Hurkacz*

A good start to the second set for Djokovic as he holds serve with relative ease

*denotes next server

Wimbledon LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz latest score

Sunday 9 July 2023 21:36 , Luke Baker

SET DJOKOVIC! Novak Djokovic 7-6 (8-6) Hubert Hurkacz

The tension rising on Centre Court. Hurkacz nets a backhand for an unforced error and now Djokovic has his first set point.

He takes it. Hurkacz sees a second serve but sends the forehand return long. NOVAK DJOKOVIC WINS THE FIRST SET! That feels like a real missed opportunity for Hubert Hurkacz.

(EPA)

Wimbledon LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz latest score

Sunday 9 July 2023 21:30 , Luke Baker

Novak Djokovic 6-6 (6-6) Hubert Hurkacz

Well, hello! Double fault straight out of the changeover from Djokovic and Hurkacz has the mini-break at 4-3! An ace to follow makes it 5-3 and then another for 6-3! It’s three set points for Hurkacz!

Djokovic saves the first as his opponent nets and he saves the second as well in similar circumstances. One last chance for Hurkacz but he is serving...

Oh no! He comes forward but nets from the mid-court. Three set points go begging and we’re at 6-6 at the changeover.

Wimbledon LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz latest score

Sunday 9 July 2023 21:27 , Luke Baker

Novak Djokovic 6-6 (3-3) Hubert Hurkacz

More serve-volleying from Hurkacz and it’s good reaction defence at the net to take the first point. Djokovic thinks he has an ace but it’s challenged and overturned as it was millimetres out. No bother, the Serb holds his two service points anyway.

Hurkacz responds in kind but then can’t return Djokovic’s serve so we’re at 3-3 at the changeover.

Wimbledon LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz latest score

Sunday 9 July 2023 21:25 , Luke Baker

Novak Djokovic 6-6 Hubert Hurkacz - tiebreak!

No dramas for Djokovic - he doesn’t drop a point en route to holding serve and we’ll head to a tiebreak.

*denotes next server

Wimbledon LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz latest score

Sunday 9 July 2023 21:22 , Luke Baker

*Novak Djokovic 5-6 Hubert Hurkacz

A satisfying puff of chalk as a Hurkacz serve finds the corner of the box for an ace, then another follows down the middle on the ad court. A simple hold to love. It’s a tiebreak at worst for the underdog.

*denotes next server

Wimbledon LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz latest score

Sunday 9 July 2023 21:20 , Luke Baker

Novak Djokovic 5-5 Hubert Hurkacz*

Hurkacz has simply not- been getting a look-in during the Djokovic service games. But is this a chance? A rare double fault sees Novak fall to 30-30.

Gorgeous touch! Djokovic disguises a backhand drop shot to leave Hurkacz stranded on the baseline but then nets on the following point for deuce.

A rueful grin from Hurkacz though as the chance slips away with a groundstroke that goes long.

*denotes next server

Wimbledon LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz latest score

Sunday 9 July 2023 21:17 , Luke Baker

We’ve been rattling along in this first set. It’s been engaging stuff.

(Getty Images)

(PA)

(EPA)

Wimbledon LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz latest score

Sunday 9 July 2023 21:15 , Luke Baker

*Novak Djokovic 4-5 Hubert Hurkacz

Uh oh, here’s trouble for Hurkacz. He goes long on the forehand on back-to-back points and falls into a 0-30 hole. A put-away volley then has Djokovic sprawling futilely along the baseline but he bounces back to his feet.

Great volleying by Hurkacz! He’s employing some old-school grass-court tennis with his serve-volley approach and reacts well to finds volleys on the forehand and then backhand side. Not much Djokovic can do there.

The world No 2 forces deuce but a big unreturned serve down the middle and then a cross-court forehand from mid court sees the Pole escape. A good hold, that. Can he pressurise the Djokovic serve?

*denotes next server

Wimbledon LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz latest score

Sunday 9 July 2023 21:10 , Luke Baker

Novak Djokovic 4-4 Hubert Hurkacz*

Good net play by Djokovic, as Hurkacz’s defence makes him play a couple of extra shots but his volleys are on point. A hold to 15

*denotes next server

Wimbledon LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz latest score

Sunday 9 July 2023 21:06 , Luke Baker

*Novak Djokovic 3-4 Hubert Hurkacz

A nice inside-out forehand finds a piece of the line from Hurkacz before his technique holds as he puts away a smash with the ball dropping out of the sky.

Back-to-back aces to finish things off and a stress-free hold. Those are invaluable against Djokovic.

*denotes next server

Wimbledon crowd boo Victoria Azarenka off court after defeat to Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina

Sunday 9 July 2023 21:06 , Jamie Braidwood

Belarusian Victoria Azarenka was booed off the court by the Wimbledon crowd after her defeat to Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina.

Svitolina does not shake hands with Russian or Belarusian opponents due to the ongoing invasion of her home country, but there was a nod of acknowledgement from Azarenka after a thrilling three-set battle.

Svitolina, who was supported by the majority of the crowd during the match as she came from a set down to win the match tiebreaker, was hugely emotional after the victory - which was the first match between a Ukrainian player and a Russian or Belarusian at this year’s Championships.

But Azarenka, the former world No 1, was then booed off the court as Svitolina prepared for her post-match interview. Azarenka stopped as the booing began and looked incredulous, shaking her head at the reaction from the fans on Court No 1.

Wimbledon crowd boo Victoria Azarenka after defeat to Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina

Wimbledon LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz latest score

Sunday 9 July 2023 21:04 , Luke Baker

Novak Djokovic 3-3 Hubert Hurkacz*

We’re rattling along towards the business end of this set now. Djokovic not breaking a sweat on serve as a couple of aces enable a love hold.

*denotes next server

Iga Swiatek comes back from the brink and is now ready to win Wimbledon

Sunday 9 July 2023 21:03 , Luke Baker

If Iga Swiatek goes on to win Wimbledon 2023 and, make no mistake, Iga Swiatek has proved she is now capable of winning Wimbledon 2023, then this match may just be the turning point in her tournament and maybe in her entire relationship with grass-court tennis.

To say the world No 1 was on the brink of elimination would be the mother of all understatements. At a set and 6-5, 15-40 down facing two match points in a contest where everything had seemed to be conspiring for a Belinda Bencic victory, she was basically in the taxi on her way home.

Yet she dug deep, probably deeper than she ever has on a surface that she openly admits she is “still trying to figure out” to smack a forehand winner down the line and then a backhand winner cross-court.

True champions shine brightest in the darkest moments and Swiatek was luminescent as she turned the tide to somehow snatch a 6-7, 7-6, 6-3 victory in a three-hour thriller that earned her a standing ovation from an enthralled Centre Court crowd.

Read Luke Baker’s full report from Wimbledon on a thrilling contest:

Iga Swiatek comes back from the brink and is now ready to win Wimbledon

Wimbledon LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz latest score

Sunday 9 July 2023 21:01 , Luke Baker

*Novak Djokovic 2-3 Hubert Hurkacz

Hurkacz is coming up with big serves in the key moments currently. After losing the first point of the game, he wins four on the spin for a hold to 15.

He came to the net off a big first serve in that final point and a couple of deft volleys showed his touch close-up.

*denotes next server

Wimbledon LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz latest score

Sunday 9 July 2023 20:59 , Luke Baker

Novak Djokovic 2-2 Hubert Hurkacz*

Bang! Ace out wide to start the game for Djokovic. Powerful groundstrokes then help him move to 40-0 and the hold is sealed when Hurkacz puts a return wide.

By the way, the roof is closed for this game but they did so while the post-match Iga Swiatek chat was happening and while the players were warming up, so we didn’t waste any time.

*denotes next server

Wimbledon LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz latest score

Sunday 9 July 2023 20:56 , Luke Baker

*Novak Djokovic 1-2 Hubert Hurkacz

Djokovic has a sniff on the Hurkacz serve at 40-30 but the Pole slides towards the net to dig out a drop shot and deftly dinks it over the net for a winner. An appreciative tap of the racket from Djokovic in response.

*denotes next server

Wimbledon LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz latest score

Sunday 9 July 2023 20:53 , Luke Baker

Novak Djokovic 1-1 Hubert Hurkacz*

Good start on serve for Djokovic as well - a love hold, sealed with a lovely arcing forehand that finds the right sideline.

*denotes next server