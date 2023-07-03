Wimbledon 2023 LIVE: Coco Gauff and Venus Williams knocked out in opening round

Venus Williams went out fighting as the 43-year-old played on through injury during her defeat to Elina Svitolina at Wimbledon. Williams went down clutching her right knee, already heavily bandaged, with a devastating scream shocking spectators on Centre Court as she fell to the ground. But despite calling the trainer, Williams refused to quit and Svitolina needed to be at her best to close out a 6-4 6-3 win.

Earlier, Novak Djokovic opened his Wimbledon defence with a straight-sets win over Pedro Cachin after the match was suspended for over an hour due to a rain delay. The roof was closed following a light spot of rain, but the grass took longer to dry than expected and led to the farcical sight of Djokovic attempting to dry the surface with a towel before play resumed and the defending champion could wrap up victory.

Elsewhere, world No 1 Iga Swiatek safely advanced to the second round with an impressive opening win against Zhu Lin. Jodie Burrage and Liam Broady were the British winners on the opening day, but Harriet Dart and Katie Swan were knocked out.

Wimbledon LIVE: Coco Gauff out to Sofia Kenin

20:38 , Jamie Braidwood

Game, set and match! Sofia Kenin 6-4 4-6 6-2 Coco Gauff

There it is. Coco Gauff, the seventh seed, becomes the biggest casuality of the day at Wimbledon as Sofia Kenin wins in three sets. That was a great contest and it delivered an excellent final set. Kenin was always going to be a tricky opponent for Gauff, whose forehand just really let her down today at crucial times. The 19-year-old will need to reset now.

But full credit to Kenin, who won the Australian Open in 2020 but has had a tough couple of years due to injuries. The American had to come through qualifying to even make the main draw.

Wimbledon LIVE: Coco Gauff in deciding set against Sofia Kenin

20:33 , Jamie Braidwood

Coco Gauff 4-6 6-4 2-5 Sofia Kenin*

That could be the end of Coco Gauff’s Wimbledon. The seventh seed battled back to save two break points from Sofia Kenin, but then double faults on deuce and puts a poor forehand into the net.

Kenin is now two breaks up and will serve for the match.

Wimbledon LIVE: Coco Gauff in deciding set against Sofia Kenin

20:21 , Jamie Braidwood

*Coco Gauff 4-6 6-4 1-3 Sofia Kenin

Gauff and Kenin are putting on an absolute show on Court One! Gauff forces break point with a stunning forehand winner crosscourt, which Kenin saves after a punishing rally from the baseline. Both players are exchanging deep, heavy groundstrokes, battling with full commitment.

Gauff brings up another break point with a lovely drop shot - but Kenin saves again as he puts away the volley at the net. That could be a huge moment. Kenin holds as Gauff nets on the backhand return.

What a game!

Wimbledon order of play and Tuesday’s schedule

20:08 , Mike Jones

Andy Murray begins his Wimbledon campaign as defending champion Elena Rybakina opens the second day’s play on Centre Court.

Murray faces fellow Ryan Peniston in an all-British battle, ten years on from his memorable first triumph at the All England Club.

Rybakina the American Shelby Rodgers as she begins her title defence, while Aryna Sabalenka is also in action on Centre Court

World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz gets his Wimbledon bid underway following on from his title at Queen’s Club with Cameron Norrie also featuring on Court No 1.

Here is Tuesday’s intended order of play at Wimbledon:

Wimbledon order of play and Tuesday’s schedule

Wimbledon LIVE: Coco Gauff in deciding set against Sofia Kenin

20:04 , Jamie Braidwood

*Coco Gauff 4-6 6-4 0-2 Sofia Kenin

Coco Gauff lets out a huge roar as she breaks Sofia Kenin to level the match at a set all on Court No 1. This has been a tricky match for Gauff, the seventh seed, against her fellow American Kenin, who is a former Australian Open champion but had to come through the qualifiers.

Gauff’s serve is broken to start the deciding set, so she will have to come from behind again.

“I played my worst match of the grass-court season at Wimbledon” says Dart

20:02 , Mike Jones

Harriet Dart was gutted she saved her worst for Wimbledon after becoming the first British casualty of this year’s tournament.

Dart was beaten 6-7 (4) 6-0 6-4 by Frenchwoman Diane Parry in a disappointing display on Court 12.

It was a bitter blow considering the 26-year-old’s excellent form in the build-up to her home grand slam, having reached the quarter-finals in Nottingham and Birmingham.

Harriet Dart: I played my worst match of the grass-court season at Wimbledon

Harriet Dart becomes the first British player knocked out of Wimbledon

19:56 , Mike Jones

Harriet Dart became the first British casualty at Wimbledon after she lost in three sets to Frenchwoman Diane Parry.

The British number four had an impressive build-up to her home grand slam, reaching the quarter-finals in Nottingham and Birmingham, but fell 6-7 (4) 6-0 6-4 to Parry.

Dart, who reached the third round here in 2019, was up against it from the start in tricky conditions on Court 12, where the wind was causing issues, as she fell 3-0 down in the opening set.

Harriet Dart becomes the first British player knocked out of Wimbledon

Liam Broady has too many tricks up his sleeve for magician Constant Lestienne

19:50 , Mike Jones

Liam Broady made French magician Constant Lestienne disappear to reach round two at Wimbledon.

Lestienne is a part-time conjurer who performs at weddings and parties, but was unable to pull a rabbit out of the hat against British wild card Broady.

The 29-year-old from Stockport produced a spellbinding display to win 6-1 6-3 7-5.

Liam Broady has too many tricks up his sleeve for magician Constant Lestienne

Jodie Burrage breaks Wimbledon duck with impressive straight-sets win

19:42 , Mike Jones

Jodie Burrage made it third time lucky as she registered her first Wimbledon win by beating American Caty McNally.

British wild card Burrage had suffered first-round exits in the previous two years at SW19.

But the 24-year-old, who reached the final of the Nottingham Open last month, swept aside world number 67 McNally 6-1 6-3 to march into the second round.

Jodie Burrage breaks Wimbledon duck with impressive straight-sets win

Wimbledon LIVE: Venus Williams beaten in straight sets by Elina Svitolina

19:34 , Mike Jones

Reaction from Elina Svitolina after her first-round win: “It’s always a pleasure to play Venus. I have played her so many times in almost every slam.

“It was a very special moment to play in front of you guys. It’s a special court and to play this legend is really unbelievable. Grass takes a lot out of your legs. You have to get through and Venus plays really quick so I had to work hard for today’s win.

“We had a special moment in October welcoming our beautiful daughter. I’m so happy I could come back to tennis so quick.

“To come here, play in a Grand Slam, it’s an unbelievable feeling. It’s definitely one of the moments you dream of, playing here.”

Novak Djokovic begins Wimbledon defence with strange return to ‘second home’

19:30 , Mike Jones

Novak Djokovic tried his best to keep the crowd entertained. With the roof closed over Centre Court and the grass taking longer than expected to dry after the lightest drops of rain, the defending champion emerged from the locker room with towel in hand and took matters into his own hands: dabbing the surface and then wafting the air in performative exasperation. It drew the politest of Wimbledon chuckles. An hour passed.

When the roof opened again, Djokovic returned to business, advancing to the second round with a clean, clinical victory over the Argentine Pedro Cachin. Djokovic emerged having barely taken a scratch and any sense of jeopardy this match possessed vanished when the Serbian resumed by breaking Cachin after the restart. Djokovic seemed to know it, too. There was more laughter as Djokovic pretended to stagger over following three consecutive lets. “No, but seriously,” Djokovic then seemed to say. He replied with an ace and duly held serve.

Novak Djokovic begins Wimbledon defence with strange return to ‘second home’

Wimbledon LIVE: Venus Williams beaten in straight sets by Elina Svitolina

19:22 , Mike Jones

Wimbledon LIVE: Venus Williams vs Elina Svitolina

19:20 , Mike Jones

Venus Williams 4-6 3-6 Elina Svitolina

Having wasted the chance to serve out the match Elina Svitolina will be more focused on getting over the line. She’s gifted the first point by Williams finding the net but wins the second with a nice drop shot and backhand winner. 0-30.

Williams gets on the board as Svitolina goes long. The American will hope to dominate from here but she can’t. Svitolina gets to 15-40 then lands one right on the baseline.

It’s initially called out but a challenge from Svitolina shows that the ball did indeed go in.

Game, set and match Elina Svitolina!

Wimbledon LIVE: Venus Williams vs Elina Svitolina

19:15 , Mike Jones

*Venus Williams 4-6 3-5 Elina Svitolina

The first point comes when Venus Williams fails to return the serve and drills the ball into the net. 15-0.

Svitolina then hooks one wide and draws the game level. Williams forces Svitolina into the corner then lands a smash to get herself in front.

The Ukranian has been behind before but a solid return from Venus leaves her with two break points. Svitolina saves one thanks to Williams’ mis-directed backhand.

There’s the break! Svitolina hooks one wide and Williams is still in the match.

Wimbledon LIVE: Venus Williams vs Elina Svitolina

19:12 , Mike Jones

Venus Williams 4-6 2-5 Elina Svitolina*

There’s a loud cheer from Centre Court as Venus holds serve despite a double fault and a mistimed error. Elina Svitolina will serve out for the match.

Wimbledon LIVE: Venus Williams vs Elina Svitolina

19:08 , Mike Jones

*Venus Williams 4-6 1-5 Elina Svitolina

Ruthless from Elina Svitolina who works Venus Williams to the right before pulling the ball back left and taking the point. Williams then has to stretch for a forehand smash but sends it wide. 30-0.

Venus gets one back but Svitolina remains composed and blazes through to take another game. She’s one away from the match.

Wimbledon LIVE: Venus Williams vs Elina Svitolina

19:03 , Mike Jones

Venus Williams 4-6 1-4 Elina Svitolina*

Oh lovely! Elina Svitolina is very precise when she drops low to nail her cross court forehand. She also gets quite a bit of power on it which leaves Williams without the chance to return.

The Ukranian then hooks another forehand to the opposite side of court and sets up three break points.

Williams saves the first one... then double faults. Svitolina has a double break.

Wimbledon LIVE: Venus Williams vs Elina Svitolina

19:01 , Mike Jones

*Venus Williams 4-6 1-3 Elina Svitolina

Williams is moving quite swiftly now but Svitolina looks determined. She’s absorbing most of Williams’ power and looking to work the American onto her injured leg.

Svitolina moves quickly up to 40-15 but pushes a forehand wide to give Williams a chance of a break. A decent serve down the centre sets up a backhand rally and Svitolina comes off worse. Deuce.

The Ukranian then changes tact. She works Williams over to the corner then drops a return over the net. The next rally is over quickly and Svitolina holds serve!

Wimbledon LIVE: Venus Williams vs Elina Svitolina

18:56 , Mike Jones

Venus Williams 4-6 1-2 Elina Svitolina*

Venus is on the board! She’s helped put by a couple of misjudgements from Svitolina but for the most part Williams’ sets herself up with a strong serve and return. From there she’s able to control rallies without the need for much movement.

Svitolina leads by a set and a break though. If she holds the rest of her serves she’ll be through to the second round.

Wimbledon LIVE: Venus Williams vs Elina Svitolina

18:52 , Mike Jones

*Venus Williams 4-6 0-2 Elina Svitolina

Can Elina Svitolina complete her break and hold serve here? She starts well and wins the first point of the game but Williams takes on the serve and moves ahead 15-30.

A wide serve to William’s backhand sets Svitolina up for a cross court return but the Ukranian belts the next rally into to net and gives Williams a break point.

Svitolina saves it with a wide ace! Deuce.

Oh what a rally! It ebbs and flows with both women keeping lobs in play and taking their chance to hit sharp returns. Williams looks to have wrestled the momentum back but goes long and Svitolina takes the game from advantage!

Wimbledon LIVE: Venus Williams vs Elina Svitolina

18:47 , Mike Jones

Venus Williams 4-6 0-1 Elina Svitolina*

The medical timeout comes and goes with Williams’ hobbling to the baseline to serve the first game in the second set. The American starts with a double fault.

A great reply to Svitolina’s return shocks the Ukranian and forces her behind the baseline. Williams sets up for the forehand and smokes it past her opponent to earn the cheers of the crowd.

Williams miscues a forehand volley into the net but follows up with a sharp serve to bring the game level again. This is a big moment if Williams can hold she’ll feel in the match.

A double fault sets Svitolina up with a break point but Williams belts a great forehand down the line to reach deuce. The 43-year-old looks strong again. Her leg doesn’t seem to be worrying her as much.

Svitolina breaks! She gets on the board in the second set.

Wimbledon LIVE: Venus Williams vs Elina Svitolina

18:39 , Mike Jones

Venus Williams 4-6 0-0 Elina Svitolina

In between sets Venus Williams is getting her right knee restrapped by the physios. She looks determined to play on until the match is over whether she wins or loses.

Elina Svitolina needs to keep the injury out of her head. She’s got the lead in the match and needs to continue her form heading into the second set.

Venus Williams screams in agony at Wimbledon as she injures knee early in first round match

18:36 , Mike Jones

Venus Williams screamed out in pain as she injured her right knee early in her first round match at Wimbledon against Elina Svitolina.

The 43-year-old, five times a singles champion at the All England Club, was at the net at break point on her own serve when her right leg slipped attempting a backhand volley.

The American immediately clutched her right knee, already heavily bandaged, with a devastating scream shocking spectators on Centre Court as she fell to the ground.

The trainer was immediately called to the court but, after a medical timeout, Williams returned to action on court.

Venus Williams screams in agony at Wimbledon as she injures knee

Wimbledon LIVE: Venus Williams vs Elina Svitolina

18:35 , Mike Jones

Venus Williams 4-6 Elina Svitolina

Svitolina looks to close out this first set. She moves quickly to a 30-0 lead but errors from the Ukranian bring Williams back into the game.

Another mistake from Svitolina sees her go long and Williams gets a break point. She doesn’t take it. Deuce.

This is a wonderful defence from Svitolina who saves a second break point before claiming the opening set. Can Williams recover in time for the second set?

Wimbledon LIVE: Venus Williams vs Elina Svitolina

18:28 , Mike Jones

Venus Williams 4-5 Elina Svitolina*

What a return! Svitolina smokes a return of serve across the court then drops to one knee to force Williams’ reply down the line to pick up the point. That was fantastic.

Williams’ goes into her bubble and claims the next two points with the aid of her serve which is consistently above 110mph.

Svitolina gets to deuce before Williams wastes a chance to win the game with a low forehand that smacks into the net. An attempted volley fails to get over too and Svitolina has a set point.

Williams misses her first serve but the Ukranian can’t compensate for the spin and rolls a backhand into the net.

An ace bring Williams back to the brink of winning the game and she completes it as Svitolina belts one over the back.

Wimbledon LIVE: Venus Williams vs Elina Svitolina

18:22 , Mike Jones

*Venus Williams 3-5 Elina Svitolina

The new balls come out and Elina Svitolina has first crack at them with her serve. She targets Williams’ right side and forces the return into the net. The lower bounce is helpful to her as she mullers a backhand across court and earns another point from a Williams mistake.

Svitolina moves to 5-3 up and is within one of taking the first set.

Wimbledon LIVE: Venus Williams vs Elina Svitolina

18:18 , Mike Jones

Venus Williams 3-4 Elina Svitolina*

The good news for the watching fans (and bad news for Elina Svitolina) is that Venus Williams seems to be moving better. She’s putting more pressure on her right leg and is getting around the court with more confidence. Her levels aren’t back to where she was before the slip but as the match goes on she should grow in confidence.

Williams’ serve is a powerhouse too. It’s incredibly tough to get back and when aimed at the body Svitolina can only scoop it into the net.

Svitolina wins consecutive points to draw the game level at deuce, then pushes one wide of the left line to give Williams the advantage.

She takes it!

Wimbledon LIVE: Venus Williams vs Elina Svitolina

18:14 , Mike Jones

*Venus Williams 2-4 Elina Svitolina

Svitolina has a break and will want to make sure she takes advantage by holding her serve here. An enterprising shot down the line from the Ukranian goes wide and brings Williams back into the contest. 15-15.

There’s an ace down the middle which keeps Svitolina ahead but the next rally is bossed by Williams who holds her ground in the middle of court and works the Ukranian side-to-side.

Williams goes long and a perfect drop shot from Svitolina gives her the game. Williams couldn’t get up the court to that one.

Wimbledon LIVE: Venus Williams vs Elina Svitolina

18:09 , Mike Jones

Venus Williams 2-3 Elina Svitolina*

Williams starts the next game with an ace down the centre line which is just what she needed. A mistake from the American sees her hit the net when trying to come down the line.

Svitolina then belts a backhand return from the serve to Williams’ right and she lets the ball go by. 15-30.

Anything around the middle of court is getting the treatment and Williams moves back level with a spanking forehand across the court.

Williams then goes long and gives away the game when hitting the net.

Wimbledon LIVE: Venus Williams vs Elina Svitolina

18:05 , Mike Jones

*Venus Williams 2-2 Elina Svitolina

Svitolina needs to remain focused here as it’s quite difficult to play against an injured opponent. Williams doesn’t look in good shape. She’s gingerly stepping on her right leg and is trying to force the ball with lots of shoulder movement.

Svitolina takes the game to love.

Wimbledon LIVE: Venus Williams vs Elina Svitolina

18:03 , Mike Jones

Venus Williams 2-1 Elina Svitolina*

Williams is going through a few stretches with the trainers after being able to walk back to her seat. These are good signs but it’s unsure how bad her knee was to begin with.

The umpire has asked the crowd to return to their seats so Williams will play on.

Wimbledon LIVE: Venus Williams vs Elina Svitolina

18:01 , Mike Jones

Venus Williams 2-1 Elina Svitolina*

Oh this isn’t good. Venus Williams comes up to the net and stretches for a return from Svitolina. There’s a loud scream as Williams slips and she goes down clutching here right leg.

Svitolina wins the point and gets the break but the trainer is being called for. This match might come to a premature end.

Wimbledon LIVE: Venus Williams vs Elina Svitolina

17:59 , Mike Jones

Venus Williams 2-0 Elina Svitolina*

Williams is getting into her work now. The speeds on the serve aren’t overly quick - for her high standards - but she’s working the ball nicely around the court.

Svitolina sticks in there and gets up to deuce. Williams double faults and Svitolina has the opportunity to get the break back immediately.

Wimbledon LIVE: Venus Williams vs Elina Svitolina

17:52 , Mike Jones

*Venus Williams 2-0 Elina Svitolina

Svitolina’s first serve hits the 107mph mark which is quite a good deal slower than Williams. Svitolina’s accuracy is very good though and she flies into a 30-0 lead with Williams unable to return.

Two errors from Svitolina get Williams back into the game and draws her level at 30-30.

Williams then pushes a backhand to the left side of court and Svitolina’s return lands wide. The 43-year-old breaks in the second game!

Wimbledon LIVE: Venus Williams vs Elina Svitolina

17:49 , Mike Jones

Venus Williams 1-0 Elina Svitolina*

Williams won the toss and gets the match going on Centre Court. She comes up to the net in the first rally but Svitolina is on point and turns a forehand past her to win the opening point.

Venus gets into her groove though. She hugs the baseline and powers that forehand back at Svitolina to bring the game level at 30-30.

Williams notches up a first ace with a rapid 115mph serve and tidies up the opening game when the Ukranian finds the net.

Wimbledon LIVE: Venus Williams vs Elina Svitolina

17:40 , Mike Jones

Next up on Centre Court is the five time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams. She’s 43-years-old and comes back to SW19 via a wildcard.

Her right knee is heavily strapped and she’ll be taking on Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina who is back after having a baby in October last year.

This will be decent match.

Wimbledon LIVE: Novak Djokovic into second round after straight set victory on Centre Court

17:36 , Mike Jones

More from Novak Djokovic speaking on BBC One: “Probably [the weirdest match I’ve had], but in a good way. I think it was definitely frustrating for the crowd waiting for us to come out on court.

“The conditions were not great under the roof, it was still slippery. This is the holy grail. The temple of tennis. This court really is something special. When I come out, I usually come out with rackets, not towels.

“What a second home to have. It doesn’t get much better than Wimbledon in terms of history and tradition. It was always the dream to win it and a childhood dream came true in 2011. I connected with that young boy growing up in Serbia to come here and win it. It is a wonderful feeling to be here.”

Wimbledon LIVE: Novak Djokovic into second round after straight set victory on Centre Court

17:31 , Mike Jones

Here’s a bit of reaction from Novak Djokovic who said: “I think Pedro deserves a round of applause for his performance today. Especially in the third set he was serving very well. It was not easy to break his serve.

“We went toe-to-toe. It was not easy to win the tie break. He is an up and coming player.

“For me, the opening match is a little bit tricky, I’ve not played any warm-up match and grass is a little different to clay. I’ve managed to adapt pretty well over the years and hopefully I manage to do it again.”

Wimbledon LIVE: Novak Djokovic into second round after straight set victory on Centre Court

17:26 , Mike Jones

Wimbledon LIVE: Pedro Cachin vs Novak Djokovic latest score

17:19 , Mike Jones

Pedro Cachin 3-6 3-6 6-7 (4-6) Novak Djokovic

The resistance is there from Pedro Cachin. He’s saved two match points now and needs to save another couple. Djokovic tests out Cachin’s backhand but the Argentine falters and smokes one into the net. The reigning champion wins the tiebreak and moves into the second round.

Game, set and match to Novak Djokovic!

Wimbledon LIVE: Pedro Cachin vs Novak Djokovic latest score

17:17 , Mike Jones

Pedro Cachin 3-6 3-6 6-6 (3-6) Novak Djokovic

Cachin’s two serves see the opponents share the points which leaves Djokovic the chance to serve out the match. His first effort is returned but Djokovic responds with a drop shot. Cachin sprints up to the ball and gets there but he hooks it wide of the far side of court.

Djokovic then finds the net in the next rally to give Cachin a slight bit of hope.

Wimbledon LIVE: Pedro Cachin vs Novak Djokovic latest score

17:14 , Mike Jones

*Pedro Cachin 3-6 3-6 6-6 (1-4) Novak Djokovic

Djokovic is a tiebreak master and signals his intent with an opening serve that Cachin can’t return. A double fault from the Argentine wastes his opportunity to get on the board and Djokovic goes three up with a forehand down the line.

Cachin gets a let off as Djokovic strikes a second serve over 100mph but fails to land it. His next effort is better and moves the reigning champion three ahead once again.

Wimbledon LIVE: Pedro Cachin vs Novak Djokovic latest score

17:11 , Mike Jones

Pedro Cachin 3-6 3-6 6-6 Novak Djokovic*

The first point goes Pedro Cachin’s way. He seems to hit heavier and move swifter when defending his own serve. A two-handed backhand is blazed across the court and Djokovic picks up a point.

Cachin goes wide from the serve and moves back in front. 30-15.

A wonderfully drop shot takes Cachin to 40-15 and the Argentine wins the game with an ace. It’s going to a tiebreak.

Wimbledon LIVE: Pedro Cachin vs Novak Djokovic latest score

17:07 , Mike Jones

*Pedro Cachin 3-6 3-6 5-6 Novak Djokovic

Djokovic storms through another service game to move back within one game of winning this match. The pressure is back on Pedro Cachin who needs to hold serve here to force the third set into a tiebreak.

Wimbledon LIVE: Pedro Cachin vs Novak Djokovic latest score

17:04 , Mike Jones

Pedro Cachin 3-6 3-6 5-5 Novak Djokovic*

Djokovic takes a 0-30 lead in this game to pile the pressure on Cachin but he responds well. Two powerful serves force Djokovic into misplaced returns and Cachin punishes him to draw the game level.

Cachin then flicks a drop shot over the net, read what Djokovic is planning a scoops a cross court forehand from the Serb down the line to move ahead.

He holds serve.

Wimbledon LIVE: Pedro Cachin vs Novak Djokovic latest score

17:00 , Mike Jones

*Pedro Cachin 3-6 3-6 4-5 Novak Djokovic

If Pedro Cachin had any designs of breaking Novak Djokovic the Serb doesn’t give him a sniff. There’s a slight tinge of hope at 40-15 when Djokovic pings one into the net but the next serve hugs the centre line and gives the Serb the game.

He’s one game away from taking the match and reaching the second round.

Wimbledon LIVE: Pedro Cachin vs Novak Djokovic latest score

16:57 , Mike Jones

Pedro Cachin 3-6 3-6 4-4 Novak Djokovic*

‘Let’s go Pedro’ is a call from the crowd as Cachin holds serve to remain on level terms with Djokovic. Are we potentially heading to a tiebreak.

Cachin has already broken Djokovic in this match so may decide to go after his serve in this next game.

Wimbledon LIVE: Pedro Cachin vs Novak Djokovic latest score

16:52 , Mike Jones

*Pedro Cachin 3-6 3-6 3-4 Novak Djokovic

We’re quickly entering the time when Pedro Cachin has decisions to make to stay in the match. Djokovic routinely knocks off another game and a break here would certainly see him win the match in straight sets.

Cachin needs to hold serve.

Wimbledon LIVE: Pedro Cachin vs Novak Djokovic latest score

16:47 , Mike Jones

Pedro Cachin 3-6 3-6 3-3 Novak Djokovic*

Despite losing a couple of shots here and there Djokovic doesn’t really look too troubled on his own serve and will be looking for the moment and opportunity to break Cachin which would put this match to bed.

Cachin’s serve is well directed and twice he forces the error from Djokovic. When the rally does get going Cachin is the one to blink with a backhand to the net.

He follows up with an ace though and moves 40-15 in front. A second ace gives him the game. All square.

Wimbledon LIVE: Pedro Cachin vs Novak Djokovic latest score

16:40 , Mike Jones

Pedro Cachin 3-6 3-6 2-2 Novak Djokovic*

Pedro Cachin slices a backhand down the line and can’t believe it when the call is given ‘out’. He immediately challenges but hakweye shows the call was correct.

Cachin manages to save the resultant break point and moves to advantage as Djokovic skews one wide of the target. A blistering ace gives the Argentine the game.

Wimbledon LIVE: Pedro Cachin vs Novak Djokovic latest score

16:35 , Mike Jones

*Pedro Cachin 3-6 3-6 1-2 Novak Djokovic

Djokovic is incredible accurate with his serve and is forcing Cachin to stretch in order to get the ball back in play. The Serb wins all his but one of his points in the next game from Cachin failing to get the ball back. The other point comes from a serve and volley.

Simple stuff for the reigning champion.

Wimbledon LIVE: Pedro Cachin vs Novak Djokovic latest score

16:33 , Mike Jones

Pedro Cachin 3-6 3-6 1-1 Novak Djokovic*

Cachin keeps himself in the set with a hold of serve despite a wonderful no-look drop shot from Djokovic. The Serb is off balance after playing in though and touches the net before the rally ends giving the point and game to Cachin.

Wimbledon LIVE: Pedro Cachin vs Novak Djokovic latest score

16:26 , Mike Jones

*Pedro Cachin 3-6 3-6 0-1 Novak Djokovic

Very smart. Djokovic brings the game level at deuce and commands the next rally. He’s set up for a cross court finisher but drops it over the net instead.

A powerful serve brings him the game and he goes 1-0 up in the third set.

Wimbledon LIVE: Pedro Cachin vs Novak Djokovic latest score

16:23 , Mike Jones

Pedro Cachin 3-6 3-6 0-0 Novak Djokovic*

Novak Djokovic is up two sets to love and has the serve for the opening game of the third set. He fizzes his first serve into the box and follows up with a chip to the opposite side of court that Cachin can’t keep in play.

A double fault brings the Argentine onto the board and he moves in front with a solid move. Djokovic is pushed behind the court so Cachin steps up and drops the ball over the net.

15-30.

Wimbledon LIVE: Pedro Cachin vs Novak Djokovic latest score

16:20 , Mike Jones

Pedro Cachin 3-6 3-6 Novak Djokovic

Game and set Djokovic. It seems super easy for him. The reigning champion is ahead in almost every metric except for first serves landed.

At the minute his serves are the only thing keeping Pedro Cachin in the match.

Wimbledon LIVE: Pedro Cachin vs Novak Djokovic latest score

16:17 , Mike Jones

*Pedro Cachin 3-6 3-5 Novak Djokovic

Djokovic has the only break of the set and is wasting no time on getting through the games, especially off his own serve. That’s another on he’s won without conceding a point - or breaking a sweat.

Wimbledon LIVE: Pedro Cachin vs Novak Djokovic latest score

16:13 , Mike Jones

Pedro Cachin 3-6 3-4 Novak Djokovic*

Great play from Pedro Cachin. His first serves are landing and troubling Djokovic to return them. A tidy service game sees him leap into a volley and tap the ball back over the net to claim another game.

Wimbledon LIVE: Pedro Cachin vs Novak Djokovic latest score

16:11 , Mike Jones

*Pedro Cachin 3-6 2-4 Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic is attempting to win a fifth consecutive Wimbledon title this year. He sends down his fifth ace of the match to move to 40-30.

A second serve hugs the centre line and is fed to Cachin forehand. He reaches the ball but isn’t in control of his serve and scuffs it back into the net.

Djokovic moves ahead by two again.

Wimbledon LIVE: Pedro Cachin vs Novak Djokovic latest score

16:07 , Mike Jones

Pedro Cachin 3-6 2-3 Novak Djokovic*

This is a more competitive match. Cachin and Djokovic trade blows collect points in tandem until it gets to deuce. Cachin gets a touch of extra bounce and forces a mistake from Djokovic who pushes one wide.

The game goes the Argentine’s way thanks to a fine drop shot which Djokovic whips into the net.

Wimbledon LIVE: Pedro Cachin vs Novak Djokovic latest score

16:02 , Mike Jones

*Pedro Cachin 3-6 1-3 Novak Djokovic

The sun is shining over Centre Court once again as Novak Djokovic serves his way to a 3-1 lead in the second set. It’s another game that passes without too much trouble.

Wimbledon LIVE: Pedro Cachin vs Novak Djokovic latest score

15:58 , Mike Jones

Pedro Cachin 3-6 1-2 Novak Djokovic*

Great response from Pedro Cachin. He seems to have got to grips with the extra zip off the grass and is utilising that to his advantage from the serve.

An equally impressive service game to love brings the Argentine his first game of the second set.

Wimbledon LIVE: Pedro Cachin vs Novak Djokovic latest score

15:56 , Mike Jones

*Pedro Cachin 3-6 0-2 Novak Djokovic

A forehand smash fails to bring Djokovic the first point of his service game but he follows up with a backhand volley from the net to drop the ball short.

At 30-0 up, Djokovic goes down the centre line, forces Cachin to play the backhand return then powers it past him.

The Serb holds serve to love and gets another win on the board.

Wimbledon LIVE: Pedro Cachin vs Novak Djokovic latest score

15:53 , Mike Jones

Pedro Cachin 3-6 0-1 Novak Djokovic*

Djokovic takes the game and gets an early break on the board in the second set.

Wimbledon LIVE: Pedro Cachin vs Novak Djokovic latest score

15:52 , Mike Jones

*Pedro Cachin 3-6 0-0 Novak Djokovic

The ball seems to be coming off the turf slightly quicker than before the rain break. Djokovic is selecting his returns of serve and placing them in tricky positions for Cachin. The Serbian has certainly started quicker since the restart but Cachin is hanging in there and levels the game at deuce.

Wimbledon LIVE: Pedro Cachin vs Novak Djokovic latest score

15:49 , Mike Jones

*Pedro Cachin 3-6 0-0 Novak Djokovic

Cachin gets the second set started in fine fashion. Djokovic returns his serve and Cachin whacks a forehand back past the Serb to claim the first point.

A backhand, overhead volley from Cachin keeps him in the next rally but Djokovic rolls over a cross court forehand to get on the board too.

15-15.

Wimbledon LIVE: Pedro Cachin vs Novak Djokovic latest score

15:46 , Jamie Braidwood

The players are back warming up, but a ball girl has just slipped behind the baseline...

Hopefully the grass is in a good enough condition to continue as soon as possible.

Wimbledon LIVE: Pedro Cachin vs Novak Djokovic latest score

15:44 , Mike Jones

*Pedro Cachin 3-6 0-0 Novak Djokovic

The players are warming up again after a break of over an hour. Novak Djokovic was just hitting his stride towards the end of the first set.

But he and Pedro Cachin will have to settle themselves back into this match.

Wimbledon LIVE: Pedro Cachin vs Novak Djokovic latest score

15:42 , Mike Jones

Play will resuming on Centre Court in the next five minutes or so. It’s about time.

Wimbledon LIVE: Pedro Cachin vs Novak Djokovic latest score

15:37 , Jamie Braidwood

They are now opening the roof!

The umpire announces the players will be back on court in five minutes.

It’s pretty chilly now and more than an hour has passed since the last point.

A reminder that Djokovic leads 6-3.

Wimbledon LIVE: Casper Ruud vs Laurent Lokoli latest score

15:22 , Kieran Jackson

Court 1 showing Centre Court how it’s done!

While Novak Djokovic’s match is yet to resume, over on 1 - Iga Swiatek has finished her match, there’s been a break and Casper Ruud’s match has already started!

The fourth seed holds to open up proceedings against Frenchman Laurent Lokoli.

Wimbledon LIVE: Pedro Cachin vs Novak Djokovic latest score

15:21 , Jamie Braidwood

These are pretty farcical scenes but at least Djokovic is trying to see the funny side.

Wimbledon LIVE: Pedro Cachin vs Novak Djokovic latest score

15:21 , Mike Jones

It’s been an hour since play was suspended on Centre Court. The leaf blowers seem to have had little effect as there’s not a great deal of movement to get the match back underway.

It’s all slightly frustrating.

Wimbledon LIVE: Pedro Cachin vs Novak Djokovic latest score

15:14 , Jamie Braidwood

There are now three blowers working on the court...

Wimbledon LIVE: Pedro Cachin vs Novak Djokovic latest score

15:08 , Jamie Braidwood

Haha - Djokovic comes out with a towel. He’s going to try and dry the court himself!

It’s usually pretty warm under the roof on Centre Court but it’s mild today. Still a bit humid too - perhaps that is the reason the grass is not drying faster than expected.

The covers came on quickly and the rain wasn’t heavy at any stage...

Great there’s now a man with a leafblower.

Wimbledon LIVE: Pedro Cachin vs Novak Djokovic latest score

15:06 , Jamie Braidwood

While we wait, my colleague Kieran points out that Djokovic’s last defeat at Wimbledon was 2182 days, 20 hours and (roughly) 57 minutes and 19 seconds ago.

Djokovic’s last defeat on Centre Court was 3649 days and (roughly) 22 hours ago - if you’re counting.

Wimbledon LIVE: Pedro Cachin vs Novak Djokovic latest score

15:01 , Jamie Braidwood

Ah, here’s the umpire: “Ladies and gentlemen, the court is taking longer than expected to dry. We will resume play as soon as possible.”

Soft boos... imagine this was Roland Garros.

Wimbledon LIVE: Iga Swiatek cruises through to round two

15:00 , Kieran Jackson

Here’s Swaitek’s moment of victory...

A flawless start for the world No.1 👌@iga_swiatek powers into the second round moving past Lin Zhu 6-1, 6-3 👏#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/xu6EFOmtRW — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 3, 2023

Wimbledon LIVE: Pedro Cachin vs Novak Djokovic latest score

14:58 , Jamie Braidwood

At last, Djokovic and Cachin emerge onto Centre Court alongside the referee in their tracksuit tops...

... but Djokovic does not look happy. He tests out of the surface but sliding his foot along the grass and shakes his head.

The players return to the locker rooms.

Wimbledon LIVE: Iga Swiatek beats Lin Zhu

14:55 , Kieran Jackson

Well, that didn’t take long!

Iga Swiatek wins two games on the bounce under the roof to seal a 6-1 6-3 win over Lin Zhu on Court 1!

Confident and composed from the world No 1. She will face Italian player Martina Trevisan or Spaniard Sara Sorribes Tormo in round two.

Wimbledon LIVE: Iga Swiatek* 6-1 4-3 Lin Zhu

14:43 , Kieran Jackson

A brief break in play but headphones back on for women’s No 1 seed Iga Swiatek as she returns to Court 1, under the roof.

She’s a set and a break up as she looks to progress to round two.

Wimbledon LIVE: Pedro Cachin vs Novak Djokovic latest score

14:41 , Mike Jones

Novak Djokovic took the first set 6-3 when the roof was open. The roof is now closed and will remain so until this match is finished. The change in conditions could add a new dimension to this match.

Wimbledon LIVE: Pedro Cachin vs Novak Djokovic latest score

14:23 , Jamie Braidwood

Rain! The clouds above Centre Court were certainly darkening the longer that opening set went on, with Djokovic spotting a couple of drops in the final game. The covers came on as soon as Djokovic wrapped up the first set.

That was a far closer and more competitive set than many people were expecting, with Djokovic a little slower out of the gate than usual - although this is also his first competitive match on grass this season after skipping the warm-up tournaments.

Cachin probably offered the perfect amount of competition for Djokovic there, hitting well in the baseline rallies and showing a decent amount of variety.

Djokovic, of course, just stepped it up when he needed to when he started to pick off Cachin’s approaches.

Wimbledon LIVE: Pedro Cachin vs Novak Djokovic latest score

14:22 , Mike Jones

*Pedro Cachin 3-6 Novak Djokovic

Right on cue, the rain comes down and the court is hurridly covered. Pedro Cachin had a good showing in the first set but Novak Djokovic won the big moments and took the set.

There’s a break in proceedings now as the rain comes down. Depending on how long this break is the roof may be closed on Centre Court.

Wimbledon LIVE: Pedro Cachin vs Novak Djokovic latest score

14:20 , Mike Jones

Pedro Cachin 3-6 Novak Djokovic

There’s bit of rain around Centre Court as Djokovic moves to a 30-15 lead from his own serve. He powers the next serve wide to the backhand and throws Cachin off centre. A whipped forehand to the back right corner brings him another point and sets up two set point.

Cachin saves one but the Serb is too smart as he works the ball from the left to the right side of court before volleying home a winner.

Game and set Djokovic!

Wimbledon LIVE: Pedro Cachin vs Novak Djokovic latest score

14:16 , Mike Jones

Pedro Cachin 3-5 Novak Djokovic*

Cachin saves the first break point before engaging Djokovic in a long rally. A backhand slice from the Argentine just drops the ball over the net and Djokovic goes long with his return.

Two break points saved.

Three break points is a little much for Cachin though as he goes wide on another lengthy rally and Djokovic breaks!

Wimbledon LIVE: Pedro Cachin vs Novak Djokovic latest score

14:14 , Mike Jones

*Pedro Cachin 3-4 Novak Djokovic

There’s a bit of danger for Cachin now. He misses a couple of forehands trying to force the pace back at Djokovic before losing a point at the net.

Cachin returns a couple of attempted passers but Djokovic is too good and switches the angle to move 0-40 up.

Wimbledon LIVE: Pedro Cachin vs Novak Djokovic latest score

14:10 , Mike Jones

*Pedro Cachin 3-4 Novak Djokovic

From deuce Djokovic keeps the pace up on his second serve and moves to advantage. He then claims the game as Cachin hooks one over the back.

This is a good match. Djokovic is in a fight here.

Wimbledon LIVE: Pedro Cachin vs Novak Djokovic latest score

14:09 , Mike Jones

Pedro Cachin 3-3 Novak Djokovic*

There’s something freakish about the ease with which Djokovic controls games off his own serve. He flies to a 40-0 lead and seemingly has plenty of time to pick his spots when returning the ball to Cachin.

The Argentine responds back coming up to the net and lobbing the ball over the Serb. Djokovic sprints back in an effort to keep the ball alive but finds the top of net.

Djokovic errs again and Cachin - from nowhere - is back in the game at 40-30. Cachin takes advantage of a second serve. He powers the ball over to the right side of the court and forces Djokovic deep. The reigning champion gets the ball back but Cachin comes up to the net and volleys it into space.

Deuce. Game on.

Wimbledon LIVE: Pedro Cachin vs Novak Djokovic latest score

14:04 , Mike Jones

Pedro Cachin 3-3 Novak Djokovic*

Djokovic has all the shots. A little chip gets him on the board but he gifts a couple of points to Cachin by sending some returns from serve over the back of the court.

Cachin’s wide serve is effective and Djokovic blazes one wide to bring the match level again.

Wimbledon LIVE: Pedro Cachin vs Novak Djokovic latest score

14:00 , Mike Jones

*Pedro Cachin 2-3 Novak Djokovic

This is just the sort of testing encounter that Novak Djokovic will like. He’s trying to out position and out play Cachin but his opponent has been up to the task so far. A backhand slice clips the net and forces Djokovic into a lifting the ball to the back of court where it just lands in play.

Cachin responds with a couple of heavy hits and draws level at 30-30 but can’t make use of a drop shot opportunity and finds the net.

Djokovic tidies up with an ace to move back in front.

Wimbledon LIVE: Pedro Cachin vs Novak Djokovic latest score

13:57 , Mike Jones

Pedro Cachin 2-2 Novak Djokovic*

Cachin tries to save a break point with a drop shot but Djokovic sprints up the court and flicks back a return. The Argentine is unable to control his backhand volley and Djokovic breaks back immediately.

‘Absolutely shambolic’: Fans in Wimbledon queue slam slow security on day one

13:57 , Kieran Jackson

The Wimbledon queue descended into a mess on Monday with those waiting to enter the grounds slamming the slow security process.

The queue, a staple of the Championships with non-ticket holders able to obtain ground passes on the day by waiting in Wimbledon Park, is usually extremely busy on the first few days of the tournament with singles action on all the outside courts.

While some camp for a day or two over the weekend to buy show court tickets, those arriving early on Monday morning complained of not receiving their queue card designating their number in the queue for hours, slow security and a lack of communication.

‘Absolutely shambolic’: Fans in Wimbledon queue slam slow security on day one

Wimbledon LIVE: Pedro Cachin vs Novak Djokovic latest score

13:55 , Mike Jones

*Pedro Cachin 2-1 Novak Djokovic

Cachin is enjoying the moment as he moves 40-15 up in the fourth game. Djokovic whips back a low return of serve and the Argentine pushes his reply wide of court.

Djokovic slices a backhand into the middle of court and forces Cachin into finding the net. Deuce.

Wimbledon LIVE: Pedro Cachin vs Novak Djokovic latest score

13:53 , Mike Jones

*Pedro Cachin 2-1 Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic is called into action to hold serve as he slices a backhand into the net at 40-15 to give Pedro Cachin a sniff of a break.

A long stroke from the Serb brings the game level at deuce which excites the crowd and gives Cachin hopes of a break.

No, not hopes. Cachin does break early takes a 2-1 lead!

Harriet Dart becomes the first British player knocked out of Wimbledon

13:52 , Karl Matchett

Harriet Dart became the first British casualty at Wimbledon after she lost in three sets to Frenchwoman Diane Parry.

The British number four had an impressive build-up to her home grand slam, reaching the quarter-finals in Nottingham and Birmingham, but fell 6-7 (4) 6-0 6-4 to Parry.

Dart, who reached the third round here in 2019, was up against it from the start in tricky conditions on Court 12, where the wind was causing issues, as she fell 3-0 down in the opening set.

But she found her feet and levelled at 5-5 after an impressive long rally ended in her firing a superb cross-court backhand winner.

Full report:

Harriet Dart becomes the first British player knocked out of Wimbledon

Wimbledon LIVE: Pedro Cachin vs Novak Djokovic latest score

13:48 , Mike Jones

Pedro Cachin 1-1 Novak Djokovic*

One of the big things that Pedro Cachin can do is get the Centre Court crowd on his side. Djokovic opens up an early break point against his serve but the Argentine saves it and goes on to hold.

The crowd cheers him on.

Wimbledon LIVE: Iga Swiatek wins opening set

13:47 , Jamie Braidwood

All things considered, that’s a seriously impressive set from Iga Swaitek as the world No 1 takes the opener 6-1 against Lin Zhu. Swiatek had the chance to close out a bagel set but Zhu, a high-ranked non-seeded player at 34th in the world, saved them both.

Swiatek though closes out the set with a forehand winner onto the line from the centre of the court. The Pole is looking much more comfortable already compared to last year.

Wimbledon LIVE: Pedro Cachin vs Novak Djokovic latest score

13:46 , Mike Jones

*Pedro Cachin 0-1 Novak Djokovic

Pedro Cachin is ranked 68th in the world after reaching the third round of the US Open last year. Today’s match is his main draw Wimbledon debut and he could not have been drawn against a more difficult opponent.

Novak Djokovic is the reigning men’s singles champion and has not lost on Centre Court here in 10 years.

Djokovic starts perfectly and holds serve with the opening game of the first set.

Wimbledon LIVE: Pegula reaches second round

13:40 , Mike Jones

The women’s singles No. 4 seed, Jessica Pegula is into the second round after defeating American Lauren Davis in three sets.

Pegula won 6-2 6-7 (8-10) 6-3 bit really should have clinched things in straight sets after having two match points in the second set tiebreaker.

