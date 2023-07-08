Wimbledon 2023 live: Day six scores and updates with Katie Boulter in action

Carlos Alcaraz is in action on day six - CameraSport/Rob Newell

05:43 PM BST

GAME> SET> MATCH> ALCARAZ

The world No 1 is through to the fourth round but he had to come through a extremely tough battle to get the job done.

The Spaniard finally overcoming Jarry 6-3, 6-7, 6-3, 7-5 in three hours and 56 mins.

Next up on Centre is Jabeur vs Andreescu.

05:30 PM BST

Much easier day for Tsitsipas...

... who leads Djere 6-4, 7-6 and 3-2 with a break on Court 2

Stefanos Tsitsipas is two sets up - Getty Images/Mike Hewitt

05:18 PM BST

The turning point on Centre?

Alcaraz has been well below his best today but has just broken back in the fourth set to level it up at 4-4 against Jarry.

Anybody expected the world No 1 to still be playing after three and a half hours.

05:03 PM BST

Celeb watch

Michael Owen (R) and his wife Louise Bonsall (L) watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Nicolas Jarry - Getty Images/Glyn Kirk

Anna Wintour attends day six of Wimbledon - WireImage/Karwai Tang

Former Olympic gold medalist for Great Britain Denise Lewis - WireImage/Karwai Tang

Emily Atack and Jameela Jamil greet each other - WireImage/Karwai Tang

04:43 PM BST

The No 3 seed is safely through

04:33 PM BST

Light rain at Wimbledon

Some drizzle at SW19 has meant play is suspended on some of the outside courts.

They are continuing on Court 2 where Tsitsipas leads by a set. Out on Court 18, O’Connell and Eubanks are trying to keep warm as they wait for the surface to dry.

The sun is out now though and after a short warm-up, play will resume.

04:30 PM BST

British performance at Wimbledon

By Jeremy Wilson

Had a look over Wimbledon singles over the past decade to compare how many British players in round three across both men’s and women’s draw. Not the worst but under par nevertheless and the lowest since 2018:

Men / women and total:

2013: 1 / 1 total 2

2014: 1 / 0 total 1

2015: 2 / 1 total 3

2016: 2 / 0 total 2

2017: 2 / 2 total 4

2018: 1 / 0 total 1

2019: 1 / 2 total 3

2020: No tournament

2021: 3 / 1 total 4

2022: 2 / 2 total 4

2023: 1/ 1 total 2

Liam Broady, the last British man standing, called his defeat “a Debbie Downer” for the tournament so soon after Andy Murray and Cam Norrie’s exits but was upbeat about the wider health of British tennis. “I think the men’s game is in a fantastic state,” he said. “I think Jack [Draper]‘s going to have a breakout Wimbledon at some point. I think Cam could have easily gone deep. Andy could have. Dan Evans is a bit low on confidence at the moment, but he could have easily gone deep.

“The women’s side, maybe some of the girls didn’t have the Wimbledon they’d hoped to after some of the performances they’ve put in over the course of the grass court season - but that’s tennis. Wimbledon is one tournament. Why could we not have four or five girls in the top hundred by the end of the year, as well?”

04:14 PM BST

Latest scores at Wimbledon

Centre Court

Alcaraz 6-2, 6-7, 4-1 Jarry

No 1 Court

Medvedev 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 5-4

No 2 Court

Djere 4-6 Tsitsipas

No 3 Court

Davidovich Fokina 3-6, 6-4 Rune

Court 12

Lehecka 6-2, 7-6, 6-7, 5-5 Paul

Court 18

Eubanks 7-6, 5-5 O’Connell

03:59 PM BST

Wimbledon’s Centre Court start times could be reviewed

By Blathnaid Corless

Wimbledon’s Centre Court start times could be reviewed after players complained about matches having to be suspended.

The world’s oldest grass tennis tournament is subject to an 11pm curfew by Merton Council, which has led to some matches being suspended in the middle of play, frustrating both players and fans.

But Wimbledon’s tournament director has said the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) would not rule out the prospect of earlier scheduling in the future for Centre Court matches, which begin at 1.30pm.

Jamie Baker, who is responsible for scheduling at The Championships, said although such a change would not be made mid-Championships, “it is something that we are constantly looking at”.

“Nobody enjoys the fact that we have to stop the match in the midst of play, especially when it’s such an amazing one like that was,” he said, referring to Murray’s Thursday night match against Tsitsipas which was suspended at 10.40pm after the third set.

After his defeat against Tsitsipas the following day, Murray said he had made a request before the tournament began not to be scheduled to play late because of the potential disruption.

However, with Murray’s success and popularity making him the most obvious choice for Wimbledon’s prime-time TV slot - the last match on Centre Court - his request was denied.

Mr Baker said Wimbledon was looking at long-term data, rather than individual matches or complaints, to assess whether it would be the best decision to move forward the start times on the tournament’s show courts in future.

“What we’re really trying to do, particularly when it comes to the scheduling and tennis decisions, is try to avoid making a knee-jerk decision based on one or two matches,” he said.

The tournament is in the process of examining data from a period of about three to five years to see if these changes are worth making, and if enough disruption is being caused to warrant them.

“We want to be able to build up enough evidence to say ‘look, if we’re going to make this decision here’s why we’re going to make this decision’, and I don’t think based on one or two matches that it’s probably enough,” he said.

03:40 PM BST

Wolverine is at Wimbledon

By Molly McElwee

Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman was spotted on the Broadcast Media terrace, which has a brilliant vantage point for Court 18 where fellow Aussie Chris O’Connell is locked in a first set tiebreak with Chris Eubanks.

The Wolverine actor is in the UK filming Deadpool 3, but has taken a break to catch some tennis, as he is a big fan. He looked like he had popped into the gift shop too, as he had some Wimbledon merch - a cap - in hand.

Hugh Jackman was watching Chris O'Connell, who was in action on Court 18 - Telegraph

03:24 PM BST

The two-time champion has booked her place in the fourth round

03:17 PM BST

Latest update from Chris Bascombe on Centre Court

Nicolas Jarry is a dead ringer for the great Argentinian Juan Martin del Potro. He is currently playing like him, too. High-quality match. Interestingly, if anything Centre Court crowd seems more on the Chilean’s side. Probably more a case of being appreciative of how competitive it is.

03:12 PM BST

Earlier today...

Beatriz Haddad Maia moved into the fourth round of Wimbledon for the first time in her career with an emphatic 6-2, 6-2 victory over Sorana Cirstea, a minute before play was suspended due to rain.

Haddad Maia, who became the first Brazilian woman to reach the top 10 in the WTA rankings after her semi-final run at Roland Garros a month ago, shot out of the blocks on a cloudy morning to convert two early breaks and take a 3-0 lead.

Cirstea could be heard urging herself to “Fight, fight, fight,” and although she fought back with a break of her own, Haddad Maia attacked the Romanian’s weaker second serve to break once again and serve out the opening set.

Unable to match the power of the taller Haddad Maia on long rallies, a frustrated Cirstea had animated conversations with her coach between games as she sought answers but found few solutions as the Brazilian went 4-0 up in the second set.

Backed into a corner, the 33-year-old Romanian finally got on the board in the second set when she induced a rare unforced error off Haddad Maia’s forehand before serving to stay in the match.

But that only delayed the inevitable as Haddad Maia ground Cirstea down in her final service game and clinched victory on her first match point. And just in time as the rain came down, the players scrambled off, and the covers came on under grey London skies.

Beatriz Haddad Maia is through to the fourth round - Getty Images/Robert Prange

03:02 PM BST

Out on No 1 Court...

Third seed Danill Medvedev is in a battle against Marton Fucsovics.

The Russian lost the first set 6-4 but fought back to win the second 6-3 and leads 5-3 with a break in the third.

Daniil Medvedev reacts - Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

02:55 PM BST

Good news

The rain has stopped, the sun has come out and the covers are being removed on the outside courts which means play should resume shortly.

Here are the latest scores around the ground:

Court 2

Stefanovic 3-6, 5-4 Kvitova

Court 12

Lehecka 6-2, 7-6, 1-1 Paul

Court 18

Eubanks 2-1 O’Connell

02:48 PM BST

Watch: Man hit on the head by ball from another court

02:35 PM BST

Latest score: Alcaraz 6-3 Jarry

Update from Chris Bascombe on Centre Court:

This is a different, much improved Carlos Alcaraz on Centre Court; more focused, consistent and having ditched the overhit forehands of the previous round.

Carlos Alcaraz reacts after winning the first set - Reuters/Toby Melville

02:30 PM BST

02:24 PM BST

Star-studded Royal Box

By Chris Bascombe at Wimbledon

Much love for the sporting heroes introduced on Centre Court. Fair play to England T20 World Cup star Sam Curran arriving in his cricket whites.

Billie Jean King the clear winner on the clap o-meter, the triumphant Lionesses and Sue Barker close behind.

Meanwhile, has ex-Everton midfielder Tom Davies found a new job?

A very good Tom Davies lookalike on Centre Court today - Telegraph

02:15 PM BST

WATCH: Jarry goes the wrong way on Centre

By Molly McElwee at Wimbledon

Yesterday Carlos Alcaraz said he feels like he “belongs on Centre Court”. Meanwhile his third-round opponent, Nicolas Jarry, gave it away that he felt less comfortable with the big stage before even hitting a ball on Friday.

As Jarry led the way onto Centre Court to open play, the Chilean veered right out of the doorway, striding out onto the grass with confidence - except he was going the complete wrong way.

World No 1 Alcaraz looked confused, turning left towards the chair umpire and the player seats, and it took a beat for Jarry to notice his mistake. Slightly red-faced, he trotted over to Alcaraz, and the pair shared a good laugh.

Talk about breaking the ice before one of the biggest matches of your career.

02:10 PM BST

But on Centre Court...

... Carlos Alcaraz has begun his match against Chile’s Nicolas Jarry.

Jarry is 6’6” and seeded 25th. Still on serve in the early stages with the score 3-3.

02:05 PM BST

The current scene outside at Wimbledon

No play before 2.30pm I’m hearing.

Spectators take shelter on Henman Hill - PA/Zac Goodwin

Spectators shelter under umbrellas on court 18 - AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

A spectator stands in the rain with a Wimbledon umbrella - Getty Images/Charlotte Wilson

01:50 PM BST

Day six at Wimbledon

Hello and welcome to coverage from Wimbledon with British hopes resting on Katie Boulter later this today.

The British No 1 faces a stern test as she comes up against defending champion Elena Rybakina on Centre Court.

“I think it’s a super great opportunity for me,” she said. “I’ve got nothing to lose. She’s clearly the defending champion for a reason. I’m going to have a swing and go for it. I’ve got a lot of tennis behind me. It’s time for me to test my skills against an incredible champion.

“I think I’m playing really well. I’ve played a lot of matches on the grass. I feel very comfortable. Again, it’s always a tough match on grass when you’re playing people like I am today. They’re going to come back at you with a lot more trouble. I have to find ways to win. A lot of it is my self-belief. A lot of matches I’ve really drawn from recently to help me get over the line. I definitely did that again today, as well as the British crowd.”

That match is scheduled third on the main show court with world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz opening for the second successive day as he takes on Chilean Nicolas Jarry. Last year’s runner-up Ons Jabeur will face former US Open winner Bianca Andreescu and second seed Aryna Sabalenka will be in action.

Elsewhere, Matteo Berrettini, who made the final two years ago, squares off with 19th seed Alexander Zverev after knocking out 15th seed Alex De Minaur.

And Stefanos Tsitsipas, who already has eliminated two Grand Slam champions — Dominic Thiem and Andy Murray — is scheduled to be back out on court for a fifth consecutive day against Laslo Djere on Court 2.

“I’m ready for anything, pretty much. Unfortunately, I can’t plan how long I want to play,” said Tsitsipas. “Sometimes I just have to accept what comes from the other side of the net, try and work around that.”

