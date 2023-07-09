Wimbledon 2023 live: Day seven scores and updates with Novak Djokovic in action

Novak Djokovic is in action later today on Centre Court - PA/Adam Davy

03:01 PM BST

Latest scores

Centre Court

Rublev 7-5, 6-3, 0-1 Bublik

Court 1

Sinner 1-1 Galan

Court 2

Safiullin 3-6, 1-0 Shapovalov

02:42 PM BST

'Dimitrov looking in peak form'

By Chris Bascombe

Anyone passing Court 2 earlier had to keep their eyes to the sky as crowd favourite Frances Tiafoe was involved in some high class tantruming. Heading for a hammering from Grigor Dimitrov, the tenth seed received a ball from the ball girl only to reject it by smashing it over and beyond the stand.

Sadly for him, it proved one of his most memorable strikes of a disappointing exit, Dimitrov looking in peak form.

Grigor Dimitrov (front) hugs Frances Tiafoe after winning - Getty Images/Sebastien Bozon

02:30 PM BST

About last night...

Pretty brutal night for me. Lost out to much better player. I just wanted to come on here and say a massive thank you to each and everyone of you that supported me.



It never ever goes unnoticed. 💜💚 pic.twitter.com/bconxKRIEf — Katie Boulter (@katiecboulter) July 9, 2023

02:22 PM BST

'Wimbledon has a new star'

By Fiona Tomas on Court 3

What a fairytale run Mirra Andreeva is enjoying at The All England Club. The 16-year-old qualifier couldn’t quite believe what she had done after Anastasia Potapova slammed a volley into the net as the teenager clinched the biggest win of her fledgling career. This was just her sixth match on grass.

Instead of walking back onto the court to soak it all in, Andreeva ambled over to her seat and buried her face in her towel, visibly overcome with emotion. She received a standing ovation as she walked off Court 3. Wimbledon has a new star.

Mirra Andreeva is through to the third round on her Wimbledon debut - Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Mirra Andreeva is enjoying herself on the grass - Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Mirra Andreeva poses for photos with fans following victory against Anastasia Potapova - Getty Images/Julian Finney

02:09 PM BST

02:00 PM BST

Day seven at Wimbledon

Hello and welcome to middle Sunday at Wimbledon as a host of stars look to progress into the quarter-finals.

Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek headline the action on Centre Court while Elina Svitolina and Victoria Azarenka go head to head on Court One.

The political significance of this match is huge with a Ukrainian taking on a player from Belarus.

At the French Open, Svitolina beat two Russian players before falling to Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka in the quarter-finals. She was booed in Paris for sticking to the Ukrainian position of not shaking hands with opponents from the two countries due to the ongoing war.

And Svitolina is well aware of what this match means, saying: “A lot of Ukrainians will be watching, will be supporting me. I will go out there and put the fighting spirit on and just really fight for every single point.”

Azarenka, however, said she was happy for Svitolina after she had a baby and returned to the court.

“I’m very happy for her that she had this incredible experience, of going through this incredible experience of having a family and the ability to come back actually very quickly on tour,” she said.

“(She has) already picked up her game at a very high level... I can’t speak for her but it seems like she’s playing with not so much pressure.”

Djokovic faces 17th-seeded Hubert Hurkacz, who is 0-5 against the seven-time champion. They’ll play on Centre, where Djokovic hasn’t lost since July 7, 2013, in the final to Andy Murray.

Hurkacz, from Poland, hasn’t dropped his serve in three wins at this year’s tournament, all in straight sets. They’ve met once before at the All England Club, in the third round in 2019 with Djokovic winning in four sets.

“He’s very comfortable playing on grass,” Djokovic said of Hurkacz. “He beat Federer here some years ago. He’s a player that doesn’t mind playing on a big stadium.”

