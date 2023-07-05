Wimbledon 2023 live: Day 3 scores and updates with Katie Boulter in action
01:18 PM BST
We did actually have some tennis earlier...
...my evidence herewith.
01:14 PM BST
Just a thought
You have to wonder why when rain is already playing havoc with the tournament, that the organisers do not work out a way to get play starting earlier. 10am on the outside courts perhaps? 11am on No 1 Court?
There will be broadcast reasons why that might be difficult I’m sure but surely there’s an argument for maximising the amount of time in a given day.
01:06 PM BST
Scores on the doors elsewhere
Maria Sakkari is 5-0 Maria Kostyuk on No 2 Court
Frances Tiafoe has broken back against Wu Yibing and that match stands at 2-2
The 13th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia is 4-1 down against Yulia Putintseva on Court 12.
Grigor Dimitrov has raced out to a 5-1 lead over Sho Shimabukuro
01:04 PM BST
Here comes the rain
Play has been suspended on the outside courts as the rain returns to SW19.
01:01 PM BST
No, no, no
A few umbrellas have popped up on No 3 Court. Let’s hope that is just precautionary.
12:59 PM BST
'There has to be a better way than this'
By Blathnaid Corless, at Wimbledon
Some fans who missed out on seeing any tennis yesterday have returned to the Queue today, but are reporting long hold ups.
“We have moved once in three hours, and it looks like two more lines to go before we get into the queue that takes you to the tickets,” Colleen Edwards, who has travelled from Vancouver in Canada to come to Wimbledon and has been in the Queue since 8.15 this morning, said.
She had returned after coming to the tournament yesterday, where she didn’t get to watch any tennis thanks to the washout.
“It’s a little frustrating as we are here on vacation and only had yesterday and today for Wimbledon,” she added. “I do like the idea of it being fair for everyone and to avoid the high reprice sales, but there has to be a better way than this.”
12:58 PM BST
Frances Tiafoe 0-2 Wu Yibing
An early break on No 3 Court for China’s Wu Yibing against the tenth seed Frances Tiafoe. That was not in the script for the popular American.
12:57 PM BST
A huge grey cloud...
...actually it might be more accurate to call it a black cloud is hovering over SW19 as I type. Fingers crossed we have no more delays.
12:55 PM BST
A reminder...
We’re just over 30 minutes away from the start of play on the show courts this afternoon. Here’s a quick refresh of who we will have up first.
Centre Court – Daria Kasatkina vs Jodie Burrage
No 1 Court – Daniil Medvedev vs Arthur Fery
12:52 PM BST
Sakkari 3-0 Kostyuk
The Greek eighth seed has got off to a flyer on No 2 Court. Breaking Marta Kostyuk in the second game of the match before fighting back from 0-40 down in her own service game to hold and take a 3-0 lead.
12:50 PM BST
The sight we were all waiting for...
12:46 PM BST
Frances Tiafoe vs Wu Yibing
After winning the Stuttgart Open, American Frances Tiafoe is full of confidence ahead of what will be his sixth Wimbeldon appearance.
A US Open semi-finalist in 2022, told AP: “I knew I was capable on grass, but winning a title helps.
“Since the US Open, any time I’m on a hard or grass court, I feel I’m one of the best players in the world and have a chance against anybody, so I have high hopes for Wimbledon.”
12:43 PM BST
Sakkari 1-0 Kostyuk
Maria Sakkari holds serve in the first game of the match. The crowd appear simply delighted to have some tennis to watch.
12:42 PM BST
Tell me you're British without telling me you're British
Always ready for that surprise shower...
12:36 PM BST
We have players!
Maria Sakkari and Marta Kostyuk have appeared on No 2 Court...the ball on Wonderful Wednesday is finally rolling.
12:35 PM BST
Who to keep an eye on as play gets underway
The sun is out (for now) at SW19 and so we are minutes from from finally getting some play. Here’s who you should be looking out for in the matches scheduled to get us underway.
8th seed Maria Sakkari against Marta Kostyuk on No 2 Court
Frances Tiafoe faces Yibing Wu on No 3 Court
Grigor Dimitrov, a semi-finalist in 2014, faces Sho Shimabukuro on Court 18
12:22 PM BST
Former world No 13...
...Alex Dolgopolov retired from tennis two years ago and has since joined the Ukrainian army on the front line against the Russians.
Who, me?
Just hanging around.
Does this count, as grass court season?😅 pic.twitter.com/g6CuHhtVs8
— Alex Dolgopolov (@TheDolgo) July 5, 2023
12:13 PM BST
Good news
The sun has finally arrived at SW19 and the court staff are mobilising to remove the covers on the outside courts.
No play before 12:30 but matches should get under way before 1pm.
12:04 PM BST
'I was jealous'
Carlos Alcaraz made an excellent start to his championships yesterday with a 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 success over Jeremy Chardy. After the match the number one seed confessed himself to be a shade envious after seeing that Roger Federer was in attendance on Centre Court.
I saw that Roger Federer was here and I was a little bit jealous. Honestly, I want him to watch one of my matches and I wish to talk a little bit with him. I hope to see him around this week.
11:54 AM BST
Celeb watch
Melvyn Bragg and Bear Grylls spotted so far this morning.
11:47 AM BST
'10,000 people in the Queue'
By Blathnaid Corless, at Wimbledon
Wimbledon announced early this morning that the grounds of the All England Tennis Club were set to be at capacity, with 87 matches set to take place today following yesterday’s deluge.
There are currently 10,000 people in the Queue, and anyone joining warned they would be waiting “several hours” before gaining entry.
11:46 AM BST
No problems for Federer this time
You might remember at Wimbledon last year when Roger Federer forgot his pass and was thus denied entry by security.
Fortunately, the eight-time champion was more on the ball this morning.
I remembered it this time 😅😜@Wimbledon @Trevornoah pic.twitter.com/yGn8gPkDbw
— Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) July 5, 2023
11:43 AM BST
Swiatek back in action
Having watched her two primary rivals in the women’s draw win yesterday, Iga Swiatek will be chomping at the bit to lay down a signal of intent this afternoon.
The world No 1 arrived at Wimbledon fresh off her third French Open success and made light work of Lin Zhu in the first round. The Pole has only made it as far as the fourth round at Wimbledon to date.
She is second on Centre Court and faces Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo.
11:38 AM BST
No play before 12.30 on outside courts
You can almost hear the sudder running down the organisers’ spines. That glorious British summer eh!
11:34 AM BST
Fair play to the queue dwellers
Looking pretty bleak for those in the queue this morning. One for the hardy of soul certainly.
Classic Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/qOzOVvywCI
— Artem Metelskyi 🇺🇦 (@metelskyi_a) July 5, 2023
11:31 AM BST
Play delayed again...
We have another 15-minute delay to play....11.45 is our new start time on the outside courts.
11:28 AM BST
Three matches to keep an eye on today
By Jeremy Wilson
Heather Watson v Barbora Krejcikova
This was also scheduled for Tuesday but did not get started due to the rain. Watson, for so long the British number one, achieved a career peak in reaching the fourth round last year but needed a wildcard to gain entry after slipping down the rankings. She also faces a highly accomplished opponent in 10th seed Barbora Krejcikova.
Dominic Thiem v Stefanos Tsitsipas
A match of particular interest not just because the winner will face Andy Murray but for its potential for an outstanding finish. Tsitsipas, so memorably beaten last year by Nick Kyrgios, is seeded fifth but lost the first set on Court Two yesterday before the rain came. Thiem is a former US Open champion.
Katie Boulter v Daria Saville
Boulter, currently the British number one, got started on Tuesday on Court 18 in front of the Princess of Wales but will need to hold serve to send the first set into a tie-break against Daria Saville when the match resumes today. Saville was previously ranked in the world’s top 20 and, although she now sits outside the top 200, has already shown glimpses of her best form.
11:27 AM BST
Leaden skies....
11:26 AM BST
Top shots from Tuesday
Come for @SabalenkaA's tweener, stay for @carlosalcaraz's drop shot 🤌#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/uG1QaBkFKK
— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 4, 2023
11:24 AM BST
A good start for Murray
Two-time champion Andy Murray looked excellent in his opening round match against fellow Briton Ryan Peniston. Murray admitted to feeling the nerves on Centre Court but showed none of that as he galloped past his opponent 6-3, 6-0, 6-1.
Murray said afterwards; “I’m playing well enough to beat most of the players, I think, in the draw if I play well. Physically, I feel good. Yeah, physically I feel absolutely fine right now.
“You don’t plan and prepare for the matches that I had earlier this year in Australia or when I played Stefanos [Tsitsipas] at the US Open, or whatever. I hope my matches don’t go on that long. If they do, I’ve prepared well enough to be able to deal with them.
“You see how you recover physically from them. But I’m not concerned about either of those things. It’s not something that I worry about each day whilst I’m here or in the build-up.”
11:19 AM BST
Brit watch
Seven Briton’s in action this afternoon. Here are the details:
Jodie Burrage is first on Centre Court against Russia’s Daria Kasatkina. Expect that one to kick off at 1.30.
On No 1 Court, Arthur Fery faces a tough assignment against third seed Daniil Medvedev at 1.30.
Heather Watson follows the Fery/Medvedev match on No 1 Court. Shes faces Barbora Krejcikova.
George Loffhagen resumes his match a set down against Holger Rune. They are second on No 3 Court.
Third on No 3 Court is Sonay Kartal as she faces American Madison Keys.
Katie Boulter resumes her match against Daria Saville. That match is second on Court 18.
Finally, Jan Choinski faces the talented Hubert Hurkacz. That will be the final match of five on Court 12.
11:08 AM BST
Today's weather outlook
Iffy this morning. Better this afternoon. Fingers-crossed job methinks but it does at least look as whole lot better than at this point yesterday.
11:02 AM BST
It all looked so promising this morning...
...and then the heavens opened over SW19. Fingers crossed this should only be a short delay though.
10:58 AM BST
No play until 11.30
The remnants of yesterday’s rain is still hovering over the skies of south-west London this morning and as such play on the outside courts has been delayed until 11.30am this morning.
10:56 AM BST
Welcome to day three
Day three of the championships at Wimbledon is upon us. Quite frankly, anything better than the abysmal weather experienced at SW19 yesterday could be counted as a win.
That certainly true for the organisers, who are now facing a huge backlog of matches to get through. Only eight of the 77 scheduled matches on Tuesday were completed, with a further 15 halted in progress.
Wimbledon is facing a £400,000 payout to rain-soaked spectators after 69 matches were wiped out by the wet weather on Tuesday.
Full refunds were announced for all ground passes as well as No 2 and No 3 ticket holders after the vast majority of action was called off amid chaos.
Organisers are facing a significant backlog clearing outstanding first round matches on Wednesday. With weather set to dramatically improve and the already introduced Middle Sunday providing a buffer, the championships is confident it can avoid any major disruption to scheduling later in week.
Under Wimbledon’s rules, refunds are applicable where less than an hour’s play has taken place. More than 15,000, as a result, are now allowed to apply to get their money back, with Tuesday’s bill for Wimbledon estimated at £400,000. It is likely the refunds are covered by insurance.
The 67 matches cancelled by rain on Tuesday, include 10 held over from the opening day’s play on Monday. Some spectators appeared confused about the cancellations and suggested more could have been done to explain to the crowds that all action was off.
There was no message on the Henman Hill scoreboard, for instance, telling people play was suspended.
Unfortunately, there is slight concern over the weather again today, with changeable conditions expected throughout the morning and into the early afternoon. Play on the outside courts has already been delayed until 11.30am.
The saving grace, of course, are the two covered show courts where ticket holders – who cna considered even luckier than normal this week – should get a full slate of matches.
On Centre Court, the atmosphere should be cracking from the off as Briton Jodie Burrage gets the action underway against Russia’s Daria Kasatkina. World No 1 Iga Swiatek follows for a clash with Sara Sorribes Tormo, with second seed Novak Djokovic due on third.
Daniil Medvedev gets things underway on No 1 Court against 20-year-old Briton Arthur Fery. Another home favourite, Heather Watson, follows as she faces the Czech Barbora Krejcikova. Last year’s beaten semi-finalist, Jannik Sinner.
