Wimbledon 2023 LIVE: Ons Jabeur loses first set to Marketa Vondrousova in women’s final

Ons Jabeur and Marketa Vondrousova will go head to head in the women’s singles final this afternoon, capping off an enthralling fortnight of tennis on their side of the draw.

Jabeur avenged her 2022 final defeat by overcoming Elena Rybakina in three sets in the semi-finals, while Czech Vondrousova ended the fairytale run of Elina Svitolina, breezing past the Ukrainian. The 24-year-old was runner-up at the French Open in 2019, in her only previous major final, so she will share Jabeur’s aim of banishing ghosts on a stage of this size.

On the men’s side, Carlos Alcaraz is through to his first Wimbledon final where he will try and stop Novak Djokovic from winning a fifth consecutive title on Sunday. Alcaraz brushed aside third seed Daniil Medvedev to set up a mouth-watering showpiece against Djokovic, who will bid to join Roger Federer by winning a men’s record eighth singles crown.

Djokovic has not lost a match on Centre Court since 2013 and has won 34 matches in a row at the All England Club ahead of what will be an unmissable final between the two best players in the world. Djokovic defeated Jannik Sinner in straight sets in Friday’s first semi-final, the 36-year-old Serbian moving one step closer to a record eighth Wimbledon title.

Follow live updates and results from day 13 of Wimbledon, below.

Wimbledon 2023 latest updates - women’s singles final

Ons Jabeur will take on Marketa Vondrousova in the Wimbledon 2023 women’s singles final

Both women are seeking a maiden grand slam title

Carlos Alcaraz defeats Daniil Medvedev 6-3 6-3 6-3 to reach first Wimbledon men's final

Novak Djokovic sees off Jannik Sinner in straight sets to reach fifth straight final at SW19

Wimbledon LIVE: Marketa Vondrousova vs Ons Jabeur

15:01 , Mike Jones

*Marketa Vondrousova 6-4 1-2 Ons Jabeur

The crowd are doing their part too. They’re giving it their all when Ons Jabeur takes a point as they want to see this match go on as long as possible.

Jabeur is starting to recover some of her lost confidence and she holds serve to love. This final is alive again.

Wimbledon LIVE: Marketa Vondrousova vs Ons Jabeur

15:00 , Mike Jones

Marketa Vondrousova 6-4 1-1 Ons Jabeur*

Jabeur uses her power, and patience, to set up another break point. This time the two trade blows at the net with volleys and lobs. Jabuer takes the point with a backhand winner and immediately breaks back!

The Tunisian will feel a whole heap better now. What a comeback.

Wimbledon LIVE: Marketa Vondrousova vs Ons Jabeur

14:58 , Mike Jones

*Marketa Vondrousova 6-4 1-0 Ons Jabeur

Vondrousova has found her range too. Her serve out to Jabeur’s backhand is right on the line and she follows up with an equally accurate forehand winner to the baseline corner.

The Czech is swiftly up to 40-0 but punts a backhand out of play to give a point back to Jabeur. The Tunisian is the one on the backfoot now and stays in the contest with a great backhand that she drills across court. Vondrousova is up at the net so the ball flies past.

Jabeur forces the game to deuce and cracks start to show in Vondrousova’s serve. A double fault puts Jabeur at break point, but she can’t get a backhand return of serve over the net.

Wimbledon LIVE: Marketa Vondrousova vs Ons Jabeur

14:54 , Mike Jones

*Marketa Vondrousova 6-4 1-0 Ons Jabeur

Jabeur’s losing streak goes on as she pumps one into the net before drilling a backhand out of play trying to get down the line. Every point Jabeur loses from here will increase the pressure on her and she needs to hold serve in this game.

The next two points bring her some joy and she’s back level at 30-30.

Jabeur sets up with a couple of forehands across court but when she switches to go down the line she belts the ball wide. Marketa Vondrousova earns a break point and takes it!

A miscued effort from Jabeur finds the net and the Czech is in front.

Wimbledon LIVE: Marketa Vondrousova vs Ons Jabeur

14:49 , Mike Jones

Marketa Vondrousova 6-4 Ons Jabeur*

Ons Jabeur heads off court for a break and a reset. She was the better player in the first half of that set but Marketa Vondrousova stuck in there and turned up the heat.

Jabeur won just one point in those last four games.

(PA)

(EPA)

Wimbledon LIVE: Marketa Vondrousova vs Ons Jabeur

14:47 , Mike Jones

Marketa Vondrousova 6-4 Ons Jabeur*

Ons Jabeur has spoken about how hard she’s worked on the mental side of professional tennis and she’ll need to dig into those reserves here. Two bad games have her behind in the match and she needs to make a comeback.

Vondrousova is on point behind her serve now too so things will only increase in difficulty. Two unforced errors from Jabeur help Vondrousova to three set points.

She needs one. Marketa Vondrousova takes the first set 6-4. Wonderful stuff from the Czech.

Wimbledon LIVE: Marketa Vondrousova vs Ons Jabeur

14:45 , Mike Jones

*Marketa Vondrousova 5-4 Ons Jabeur

One area of weakness for Jabeur today has been her inability to land the first serve. She’s fighting through rallies when Vondrousova takes on the second serve and her delicacy and accuracy is keeping her interested.

Vondrousova is dogged though. She’s employing slices to good effect and earns a couple of break points when Jabeur misses out on a couple of overhead smashes.

The Tunisian then pelts a backhand into the net and Vondrousova takes the break! She’ll be serving to win the first set.

Wimbledon LIVE: Marketa Vondrousova vs Ons Jabeur

14:42 , Mike Jones

Marketa Vondrousova 4-4 Ons Jabeur*

What can Marketa Vondrousova do here? Everyone of her service games has been attacked by Ons Jabeur who takes the early lead in this one too.

A return of serve from Jabeur goes long to bring Vondrousova back into the contest with the Czech mullering a couple of heavy forehands to either sides of the court before earning a winner with a volley from the net. 30-15.

Jabeur misses another two returns of serve and the game goes to Vondrousova. All square in this first set.

Wimbledon LIVE: Marketa Vondrousova vs Ons Jabeur

14:39 , Mike Jones

*Marketa Vondrousova 3-4 Ons Jabeur

The last time, Jabeur earned a break of serve, Vondrousova immediately broke back. The Czech takes the first two points of the next game and piles the pressure on Jabeur’s shoulders.

She’s not up to the task when a drop shot from the Tunisian brings Vondrousova up the net. The Czech smokes the winner down the line and breaks Jabeur for a second time in the match.

That’s another sign of Vondrousova giving this match everything. She’s holding up well against Jabeur’s momentum.

Wimbledon LIVE: Marketa Vondrousova vs Ons Jabeur

14:36 , Mike Jones

Marketa Vondrousova 2-4 Ons Jabeur*

The way this match has developed so far, Ons Jabeur could easily have been 5-0 up by this point. The determinism from Marketa Vondrousova to stay in games and grind out points has been brilliant.

She’s on the back foot again here though as Jabeur goes 0-40 in front and has at least three chances to break. Jabeur needs only one when a whipped forehand from Vondrousova is pumped over the back of court!

It’s a break for the Tunisian.

Wimbledon LIVE: Marketa Vondrousova vs Ons Jabeur

14:33 , Mike Jones

*Marketa Vondrousova 2-3 Ons Jabeur

The shot that lost Ons Jabeur the last game brings her a point here. A backhand cross court drop shot draws Marketa Vondrousova up to the net and the Czech dinks the ball into the net.

Jabeur swiftly moves 40-0 ahead but Vondrousova gets on the board with a wonderfully push down the line after sprinting up to meet a drop shot.

Hold of serve! Jabeur moves back in front.

Wimbledon LIVE: Marketa Vondrousova vs Ons Jabeur

14:30 , Mike Jones

Marketa Vondrousova 2-2 Ons Jabeur*

The game goes to a third deuce after Ons Jabeur fails to twice get over the line at break point. Another loose forehand gives the Tunisian another attempt but Marketa Vondrousova has been brilliant at saving these points. She does so again with a wonderful first serve.

The next rally sees Vondrousova sprint up to the net and win the point with a backhand volley. Jabeur gives the game away with a misplaced backhand slice and Vondrousova holds!

That’s a massive moment for the Czech. She saved four break points in that game.

Wimbledon LIVE: Marketa Vondrousova vs Ons Jabeur

14:26 , Mike Jones

*Marketa Vondrousova 1-2 Ons Jabeur

This has been a great final already. Both players look evenly matched, both are making mistakes and both have pulled off some beautiful winners.

Ons Jabeur stormed to a break of serve in Vondrousova’s first service game. Can the Czech hold here?

They trade blows and each pick up a point from the first two rallies. A backhand slice from Vondrousova then sets up Jabeur for a cross court winner but she smokes it into the net to put the Czech ahead.

The next rally is a belter. Lots of slices, lots of spin but it’s won by Jabeur with a blinding backhand down the line. 30-30.

Jabeur has another break point thanks to a powerful cross court forehand, Vondrousova gets to the ball but slices it into the net trying to keep the rally alive.

Break point saved! Vondrousova slices a drop shot over the net which Jabeur gets to, she looks for a drop shot winner of her own but knocks it into the top of the net instead!

Deuce.

Wimbledon LIVE: Marketa Vondrousova vs Ons Jabeur

14:21 , Mike Jones

*Marketa Vondrousova 1-2 Ons Jabeur

A backhand slice from Jabeur takes her into the lead in her next service game before she miscues a cross court forehand and smokes the effort over the back.

A body serve (on her second serve) is good enough for Jabeur to get back into the lead before Vondrousova pings a forehand into the net. The Czech just hasn’t found her range with that cross court shot yet.

She’s not going away though. Jabeur tries to go down the line with a backhand and clips the top of the tape with an unforced error before a driving forehand from Vondrousova brings the game to deuce.

Vondrousova plants herself in the middle of the baseline and works Jabeur left-to-right with a mix of backhands and forehands. She sets up a break point of her own but Jabeur controls the next rally and saves the point with a forehand volley.

Break! Jabeur isn’t able to hammer hold her advantage and Vondrousova immediately breaks back.

Wimbledon LIVE: Marketa Vondrousova vs Ons Jabeur

14:14 , Mike Jones

Marketa Vondrousova 0-2 Ons Jabeur*

Ons Jabeur would seemingly be the heavier hitter of the two finalists but both players prefer to place the ball and focus on accuracy. This should be more of a tactical affair than a slug fest from the baseline.

Jabeur wins a point with a guided overhead smash before a well placed drop shot sets up two break points.

Vondrousova saves the first one with a fine ace but then drills a forehand into the net and is down a break early on in this final!

Wimbledon LIVE: Marketa Vondrousova vs Ons Jabeur

14:11 , Mike Jones

*Marketa Vondrousova 0-1 Ons Jabeur

Vondrousova is making Jabeur work in this opening match. She squeezes ahead to 15-30 and is trying to finesse her way through the rallies.

The Czech is pushed into the right corner of the court where a powerful shot from Jabeur forces Vondrousova to flick a backhand over the net. It bounces just over and Jabeur drops a cross court backhand to win the point.

At 30-30, Jabeur powers through the next two points and holds serve for the first game.

Wimbledon LIVE: Marketa Vondrousova vs Ons Jabeur

14:08 , Mike Jones

Marketa Vondrousova 0-0 Ons Jabeur*

Ons Jabeur has the first serve of this final. She targets Marketa Vondrousova’s forehand and draws the Czech into a nice rally.

Jabeur comes up to the hit after hitting one to the baseline but Vondrousova is savvy enough to lob the ball over the Tunisian. It lands in play and gives her the opening point of the match.

Wimbledon LIVE: Marketa Vondrousova vs Ons Jabeur

14:03 , Kieran Jackson

Kieran Jackson on Centre Court

The roof very firmly closed on Centre, what with the heavy winds outside and the likelihood of rain this afternoon.

Both players receive a terrific reception, perhaps a tad louder than a few minutes earlier with the applause for the Princess of Wales.

(The Independent)

Wimbledon LIVE: Marketa Vondrousova vs Ons Jabeur

14:00 , Mike Jones

Here come the competitors.

Ons Jabeur will be the crowd favourite on Centre today due to her happy and fun-loving personality. On top of that, the Tunisian is a very good tennis player and has a wonderful chance of becoming a Wimbledon champion today.

Marketa Vondrousova has flown under the radar, she was unseeded before the start of the tourament and has no sponsers. The Czech is a steadfast left-hander and will give everything to get over the line.

This final should be a belter.

Wimbledon LIVE: Marketa Vondrousova vs Ons Jabeur

13:55 , Mike Jones

The roof is closed over Centre Court as the weather has been forecast to be pretty wet. The sun is shining over Wimbledon though and the officials may risk opening it up before play starts.

Wimbledon LIVE: Marketa Vondrousova vs Ons Jabeur

13:51 , Mike Jones

Ons Jabeur can make history

The popular Tunisian will be hoping that her third final in a Grand Slam finally falls her way as she aims to become the first African or Arab woman to win a major singles title.

“Hopefully, I can make history not just for Tunisia but for Africa,” she said in the build-up to today’s final.

Wimbledon LIVE: Marketa Vondrousova vs Ons Jabeur

13:48 , Mike Jones

The Women’s Singles final kicks off at 2pm and the two players who will be competing for the title are expected on court very soon. Here they are going through a few last minute warm-ups but who will be crowned Wimbledon champion?

Jabeur on reaching Wimbledon final

13:40 , Mike Jones

Ons Jabeur says when it comes to the Wimbledon final, it makes no difference whether you are facing a major champion or not.

“I think a final is a final,” Jabeur said. “Whoever could handle more the emotions, whoever could be more ready on the court, will definitely win that match.”

Jabeur’s run to another major final has come in a stop-start season where she has been hampered by injury and had minor knee surgery.

“[The injuries] teach me how to be very patient and accept whatever happened to me ... because it was out of my control,” she added,

“I mean, if you tell me you [would] get injured and be in the final of Wimbledon, I would take it.”

(PA)

Ons Jabeur favourite to win Wimbledon

13:35 , Mike Jones

Ons Jabeur is the 4/9 odds-on favourite to win the women’s singles title at Wimbledon this afternoon according to Betfair.

Latest odds for Wimbledon women’s final winner:

Marketa Vondrousova: 7/4

Ons Jabeur: 4/9

Jabeur was the victor in the only head-to-head match that these two have played on a grass court. Vondrousova though has twice beaten Jabeur this season and will be relatively confident of claiming another win on the biggest of stages.

Ons Jabeur vs Marketa Vondrousova

13:30 , Mike Jones

Who will triumph in the Wimbledon women’s singles?

Marketa Vondrousova is the underdog but has the better head-to-head record against Ons Jabeur this year. She’s beaten the Tunisian twice - once at Indian Wells in straight-sets and once in three sets at the Australian Open in January.

However, Jabeur has won their only meeting on grass though, at Eastbourne two years ago.

Strangely the two were set to meet the same venure at just a few weeks ago, before Vondrousova withdrew. Was fate playing its part to set up this clash for the Wimbledon final?

Can Marketa Vondrousova claim a first grand slam victory?

13:20 , Mike Jones

Marketa Vondrousova is at a distinct advantage in today’s final as she goes into the match as the underdog though her performances don’t seem to make that the case.

She has previous experience of making a grand slam final and flew to the 2019 French Open final without dropping a set - beating Britain’s Jo Konta in the semis - before Ash Barty knocker her away at the last hurdle.

At the time Vondrousova was 19 and, four years later, she believes that losing in 2019 will have prepared her for today’s encounter against Ons Jabeur.

“I think it can definitely help in tough moments,” the 24-year-old said, “I’ve been through it. Once I was very young, so I think it was just too much for me back then. Definitely it can help.”

Ons Jabeur targets Wimbledon triumph

12:30 , Mike Jones

Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur reached the final at Wimbledon last year before being beaten to the women’s singles title by Elena Rybakina. That defeat has made the 28-year-old more determined this time around to get over the line and win the Venus Rosewater Dish.

Petra Kvitova, a two-time champion at SW19, was the first to fall in Jabeur’s revenge tour, then it was Rybakina herself as Jabeur and finally Aryna Sabalenka who knocked out the African in 2021. All put up fights of some kind, all were swept aside.

That leaves Marketa Vondrousova. When asked what type of match are she is expecting in the final against the Czech, Jabeur replied:

“I’m going for my revenge, I didn’t win against her this year.”

She added: “I’m working on myself like crazy. You have no idea what I’m doing. Every time there is something, I’m very tough with myself, try to improve everything. For me, I always believed in mental, in working on it.

“That’s what I’ve been doing for the past years since I was maybe 10 years old because I know if you are not ready physically, mentally, you can always win.

“That’s probably what happened in the last two matches.”

How has Marketa Vondrousova reached the final?

12:20 , Mike Jones

With style at first, beating her first three opponents in straight sets. Then came a tight match against Czech No 1 Marie Bouzkova, before another battling quarter-final win over the American Jessica Pegula. Her victory over Elina Svitolina was dominant, and full of style.

Wimbledon is a place which tends to favour big servers who can use the fast surface to kill points quickly and hold serve, game after game.

However, Vondrousova has served consistently well through the rounds and her returning talents have forced opponents into rallying for points they might have won cheaply against other players.

How do you solve a problem like Marketa?

12:10 , Mike Jones

If someone other than Marketa Vondrousova is to win Wimbledon on Saturday, they will first have to figure out how to win a tennis match while putting themselves through the mental and physical misery of playing Marketa Vondrousova.

Each time Elina Svitolina returned to her seat she looked a little more perplexed, more drained. With each passing game the left-handed Vondrousova made herself increasingly awkward to face, putting comical spin on her backhand slice, picking obscure angles and covering the court so nimbly that there was no safe space for Svitolina to find, no easy way out.

The looping top-spin on Vondrousova’s forehand refused to slot into Svitolina’s hitting arc. Drop shots would appear unannounced. It made the Ukrainian wonder: do I stand on my heels to receive a deep, bouncing groundstroke, or stay on my toes to anticipate the drop? It was a question she could never fully answer.

How do you solve a problem like Marketa? Vondrousova is a Wimbledon final riddle

Which players are through to the Wimbledon 2023 final?

12:00 , Mike Jones

Carlos Alcaraz is through to his first Wimbledon final where he will try and stop Novak Djokovic from winning a fifth consecutive title on Sunday.

On the women’s side, Ons Jabeur and Marketa Vondrousova will contest the Wimbledon singles final after coming through enthralling semi-finals at the All England Club.

Who is in the Wimbledon final?

Ons Jabeur: Wimbledon 2023 finalist in profile

11:50 , Mike Jones

Ons Jabeur is competing later today in her second straight Wimbledon final after beating world number two Aryna Sabalenka in a thrilling semi-final on Thursday.

The Tunisian takes on Marketa Vondrousova in the final on Centre Court - both are chasing their first Grand Slam singles title.

But, who exactly is Ons Jabeur?

Wimbledon 2023 finalist Ons Jabeur in profile

Marketa Vondrousova: Wimbledon 2023 finalist in profile

11:40 , Mike Jones

Marketa Vondrousova has made it to the final of Wimbledon 2023 after knocking out Ukrainian Elina Svitolina in the semi-finals on Centre Court. She will take on Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur on Saturday, as both women aim to win their first Wimbledon title.

But, who exactly is Marketa Vondrousova?

Wimbledon 2023 finalist Marketa Vondrousova in profile

Marketa Vondrousova, Wimbledon champion?

11:30 , Mike Jones

Marketa Vondrousova has come through tough tests in her previous two rounds. She defeated American fourth seed Jessica Pegula in the quarter-finals before a two-set win over Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina.

She is the latest Czech female tennis player to reach a Grand Slam final, with nine major women’s singles finals in the last 10 years - including Saturday’s match - featuring players from the country.

“When it was clay or hard, maybe I would say, yeah maybe it’s possible,” said Vondrousova, who notes that grass is not her favourite type of court to play on.

“But grass was impossible for me. It’s even crazier that this is happening.”

Is her story fated to end in glory on Centre Court this afternoon? On more match, against Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur, will decide if she leaves SW19 today as the new Wimbledon Champion.

It would be a shock result to say the least.

Ons Jabeur vs Marketa Vondrousova

10:10 , Mike Jones

Who will triumph in the Wimbledon women’s singles?

Marketa Vondrousova is the underdog but has the better head-to-head record against Ons Jabeur this year. She’s beaten the Tunisian twice - once at Indian Wells in straight-sets and once in three sets at the Australian Open in January.

However, Jabeur has won their only meeting on grass though, at Eastbourne two years ago.

Strangely the two were set to meet the same venure at just a few weeks ago, before Vondrousova withdrew. Was fate playing its part to set up this clash for the Wimbledon final?

Wimbledon 2023 - women’s final

08:26 , Luke Baker

Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of Wimbledon’s penultimate day. Today, the All England Club sees the women’s singles final and it’s set to be a thriller as Ons Jabeur faces Marketa Vondrousova with both seeking a first grand slam title.