Wimbledon 2023 LIVE: Roger Federer returns before Andy Murray in action on day two

Andy Murray returns to action at Wimbledon on day two as Roger Federer makes a guest appearance on Centre Court. The eight-time Wimbledon champion, whose men’s record could be equalled by Novak Djokovic this fortnight, retired from tennis last September and has been invited back to the All England Club for a celebration of his career this afternoon.

Murray faces fellow Brit Ryan Peniston in his opening match of the tournament, with defending women’s champion Elena Rybakina starting the day’s play against Shelby Rodgers. Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka and Daniil Medvedev are among the top seeds in action on a busy day at Wimbledon - which could be disrupted by rain with heavy showers forecast for the afternoon.

British No 1s Cameron Norrie, who reached the semi-finals last year, and Katie Boulter are scheduled to get their campaigns underway. Coco Gauff was the biggest casualty on the opening day on Monday as the seventh seed fell to Sofia Kenin, while Venus Williams went out fighting as the 43-year-old played on through injury during her defeat to Elina Svitolina.

11:59 , Kieran Jackson

George Loffhagen* 6-6 Holger Rune

Into a tie-break we go!

Feel this is bigger for the British wild-card than it is for the Dane.... we shall see...

Wimbledon 2023: Katie Boulter vs Daria Saville latest score

11:55 , Jamie Braidwood

Katie Boulter 4-4 Daria Saville*

After those long deuce games we’ve had a run of holds on Court 18. Boulter thumps down a couple of big serves as Jodie Burrage, who won yesterday, claps in encouragement.

The stars are certainly out today: Roger Federer has arrived ahead of his special celebration on Centre Court this afternoon.

The King of Wimbledon arrives in style (EPA)

Wimbledon 2023: George Loffhagen vs Holger Rune latest score

11:51 , Kieran Jackson

George Loffhagen* 5-5 Holger Rune

Still on serve in the first-set - the Brit more than holding his own against the sixth seed from Denmark!

Holger Rune is in a battle on Court 3 (Getty Images)

Wimbledon 2023: Latest scores

11:50 , Jamie Braidwood

Set! Huge from Dominic Thiem, who takes the opening set 6-3 against Stefanos Tsitsipas!

What a story this would be: Thiem, the former US Open champion, has had a rotten couple of years with injury and arrived at Wimbledon having lost five of his last six matches.

Tsitsipas has also been out of sorts coming into SW19, and the Greek will now have to battle from behind.

Wimbledon 2023: Katie Boulter vs Daria Saville latest score

11:40 , Jamie Braidwood

Katie Boulter 2-2 Daria Saville*

Break! A fourth game in a row goes to deuce and this time Saville can take her chance. The Australian plays a lovely forehand winner down the line to get back on terms.

Play is still going on - it was perhaps just a few early spits, but it does feel like a downpour is on the way.

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, is watching Boulter alongside the former British No 1 Laura Robson.

(PA)

Wimbledon 2023: Katie Boulter vs Daria Saville latest score

11:37 , Jamie Braidwood

*Katie Boulter 2-1 Daria Saville

Uh oh... it’s spitting and the brollies are going up around the grounds.

The rain is here.

Wimbledon 2023: George Loffhagen vs Holger Rune latest score

11:30 , Kieran Jackson

British wild card George Loffhagen is making his Wimbledon main draw debut against sixth seed Holger Rune this morning!

First up on Court 3, it’s been a solid start from the world No 371 - he’s saved a few break points and it’s on serve, 3-2 Loffhagen in the first set.

Wimbledon 2023: Katie Boulter vs Daria Saville latest score

11:29 , Jamie Braidwood

*Katie Boulter 2-1 Daria Saville

Break! Fist pump from Katie Boulter. A third consecutive deuce game sees the British No 1 win a brilliant point at the net, flicking Saville’s smash back over the net to set up break point. There, Boulter hits a series of big forehands into the corners and gets her reward as Saville goes long!

Wimbledon 2023: Katie Boulter vs Daria Saville latest score

11:24 , Jamie Braidwood

Katie Boulter 1-1 Daria Saville*

The British No 1 passes an early test as Saville presses for the opening break. The Australian had three chances in a lengthy game, but Boulter hung in from the baseline and showed determined defence to force the error from Saville. Boulter then takes the hold with lovely drop shot.

Wimbledon 2023: Katie Boulter vs Daria Saville latest score

11:07 , Jamie Braidwood

Katie Boulter enjoyed her best ever run at Wimbledon last year as she reached the third round. The British No 1 comes into SW19 having won her first WTA Tour title at Nottingham and she will be confident of getting an opening win against Daria Saville, ranked 231 in the world, today.

Boulter is first up on Court 18 and funnily enough, her boyfriend Alex de Minaur is on in the next match.

(Getty Images)

Wimbledon 2023: Upcoming matches this morning

10:55 , Jamie Braidwood

How on earth are you supposed to know where to look this morning? There’s so much going on out on the outside courts from 11am, including the popcorn first-round match between former US Open champion Dominic Thiem and fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas. There’s an extra edge to that match, too, because the winner could play Andy Murray in the next round.

There is also British wildcard George Loffhagen in action against the sixth seed Holger Rune, and British No 1 Katie Boulter against Daria Saville of Australia. Matteo Berrettini, the 2021 finalist, is back too in an all-Italian contest against Lorenzo Sonego.

Upcoming matches

Dominic Thiem (AUT) vs Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) [5]

George Loffhagen (GBR) vs Holger Rune (DEN) [6]

Matteo Berrettini (ITA) vs Lorenzo Sonego (ITA)

Katie Boulter (GBR) vs Daria Saville (AUS)

Katie Boulter (PA Wire)

Why did Venus Williams not shake hands with umpire at Wimbledon?

10:46 , Kieran Jackson

Venus Williams refused to shake hands with the chair umpire after her first-round loss at Wimbledon on Monday because she disagreed with a contentious call which ended the match.

Williams, playing in the women’s singles at the All England Club for a record 24th time, was hampered by an early slip in her match against Elina Svitolina on Centre Court and succumbed to defeat.

Yet the match did end in controversial circumstances.

More below:

Why did Venus Williams not shake hands with umpire at Wimbledon?

Wimbledon 2023: Matches still to be completed

10:44 , Jamie Braidwood

There were several matches that weren’t completed yesterday and are scheduled to be completed today, including Dan Evans.

The British No 2 is in trouble, down two sets to the Frenchman Quentin Halys, and needs a bit of a miracle.

Taylor Fritz - the ninth seed - is also into an all-or-nothing final set against Yannick Hanfmann.

Matches still to be completed

Quentin Halys 6/2 6/3 0/0 Daniel Evans

Yannick Hanfmann 4/6 6/2 6/4 5/7 2/3 Taylor Fritz

Roman Safiullin 2/6 7/6(7) 6/7(4) 0/0 Roberto Bautista Agut

Benjamin Bonzi 3/6 3/5 Harold Mayot

Borna Coric 3/6 4/4 Guido Pella

Danielle Collins 6/4 0/0 Julia Grabher

Wimbledon 2023: Defending champ Elena Rybakina on ‘tough’ build up

10:36 , Jamie Braidwood

Defending champion Elena Rybakina on her Wimbledon preparations, after battling with a virus following the French Open: “Of course, the preparation we did, I would say it was good, but still not the amount of hours and work we wanted to put in.

“Overall I think we did maximum what we could. It wasn’t easy after French Open because it took me... I mean, one week I didn’t do anything, then slowly start. It’s been tough.

“Of course it’s different this year. I won’t say that I feel so much pressure. Of course, people are talking around. The important thing is that we keep on working with the team. They’re also trying to help me out, to prepare for the matches.

“Yeah, I think this is something to get used also. Hopefully my level is going to stay that high and it’s going to be a normal thing to come and defend. Of course, now it’s something new, but as I said, this is just the next step to the goal.”

(Getty Images)

Wimbledon 2023: Andy Murray believes he is ‘one of the best grass players ‘ in the world

10:23 , Jamie Braidwood

Andy Murray, speaking before Wimbledon: “I want to go out there and perform at a level that I’m happy with. I do feel like I’m in a really, really good position to do that. I have the experience at this tournament. Playing on the big courts here more than -- there’s only one player in the draw that has more experience of playing here than me, which is Novak.

“Yeah, I actually don’t know this for sure, but maybe certainly will be one of the only players that’s won against him here, as well. I need to use that to my advantage and use my experience to my advantage and take confidence from that. I do believe I’m one of the best grass court players in the world, and I’m physically feeling really good. I prepared well, so there’s no reason why I can’t have a good tournament.”

(Getty Images)

Novak Djokovic’s Wimbledon unbeaten streak

10:09 , Jack Rathborn

It’s fair to say Novak Djokovic is making Wimbledon a fortress, much like Rafa Nadal and Roland Garros, after his first round win over Pedro Cachin, it’s now 2,183 days since his last defeat at SW19.

The Serbian has some way to go to match the Spaniard’s formidable record in Paris, but the last man to defeat Djokovic at Wimbledon was Tomas Berdych in 2017. That means his record over the last five Wimbledon tournaments is 29-0.

Djokovic‘s last defeat on Centre Court came with just six grand slams and Carlos Alcaraz was just 10 years old.

Novak Djokovic in action on day one of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships (PA Wire)

Wimbledon 2023

09:58 , Jamie Braidwood

Good morning from Wimbledon - where it’s currently... blue skies!

The calm before the storm? We are expecting rain throughout the afternoon today, starting at around 1pm.

Get the games going now while we can!

(The Independent)

Carlos Alcaraz poised to begin Wimbledon quest

09:43 , Jack Rathborn

Carlos Alcaraz begins his Wimbledon today.

The Spaniard is hoping for a rematch with Novak Djokovic after a disappointing defeat in the French Open.

#Wimbledon gets underway in July with Spain's Carlos Alcaraz at the top of the world ranking and Serbian Novak Djokovic seeded second behind him https://t.co/XlNDgfypzk pic.twitter.com/Im2NOYr8WP — Reuters (@Reuters) July 1, 2023

Wimbledon 2023: Roger Federer to have ‘special celebratory moment' on Centre Court

09:32 , Jamie Braidwood

Roger Federer will be back at Wimbledon today for a celebration of the eight-time champion’s career. Federer retired from tennis last September and Wimbledon will take a moment to sat “thank you” to the Swiss.

“Pleased to say that Roger will be with us tomorrow, and we will have a special celebratory moment on Centre Court before play starts, just to honor him as the man holding the most Gentleman’s Singles titles here at Wimbledon,” All England Club chairman Sally Bolton said Monday.

“We’ll have a moment just to celebrate his achievements and to say thank you, I think, for us, certainly, for all the memories,” Bolton said.

Bolton said that Serena Williams, who won seven of her 23 major singles trophies at Wimbledon, was invited, too, “but ... she’s pregnant, so understandably couldn’t travel.”

Wimbledon 2023: Harriet Dart gutted to play ‘worst match of grass season’

09:17 , Jamie Braidwood

Harriet Dart was gutted she saved her worst for Wimbledon after becoming the first British casualty of this year’s tournament. Dart was beaten 6-7 (4) 6-0 6-4 by Frenchwoman Diane Parry in a disappointing display on Court 12.

“I felt pretty poor out there,” she admitted. “What’s amazing was I had a chance to win playing not great tennis.

“I still feel like I have so much to improve on. I’ve had a really good grass-court season. It’s just disappointing that my worst match of the grass-court season came here.

“Naturally being British, you want to play well here. I just didn’t really get going. She also made it tricky for me. Credit to her, she played better tennis than me today.”

Harriet Dart became the first British casualty at this year’s Wimbledon (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Wimbledon 2023: Concerns over Centre Court roof after rain delay

09:02 , Jamie Braidwood

Wimbledon organisers face concerns over the Centre Court roof after Novak Djokovic’s first-round match against Pedro Cachin was delayed for over an hour due to a rain delay.

There were farcical scenes as leaf blowers were deployed and Djokovic attempted to dry the court himself with a towel. It wasn’t until the roof was opened that the grass was able to dry and the match could continue.

Djokovic said later: “I was communicating quite a lot out of the court with the supervisor and referee, and the chairman of the club came down as well. They were all a little bit confused because that’s something that they never experienced ever since the roof was installed on the Centre Court.

“Both of us players wanted to come out. We did several times to show to the crowd that we want to play, we want to be there. But it was just too many places on the court which were too slippery and really moist.

“It was very strange that for more than an hour the situation was not changing at all for the better. I think it was a good call from the chair umpire (to carry on). I don’t think it has gotten too much wet from that maybe extra minute and a half or something.

“We were lucky that rain stopped so we could resume play with an open roof. Hopefully they’ll fix it because that’s one of the only two courts that has a roof. If it starts raining, if you can’t play under the roof, that’s a little bit of an issue for the schedule.”

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Wimbledon 2023: Liam Broady sets up Casper Ruud battle

08:49 , Jamie Braidwood

Liam Broady was one of three British winners yesterday, defeating Constant Lestienne 6-1, 6-3, 7-5. The world number 142 now gets the chance to face the fourth seed Casper Ruud in the second round.

“I think it will be a fantastic opportunity,” he said. “I mean, I just said a couple minutes ago to one of my friends, This is the reason I play tennis, is to get these opportunities.

“I’m proud of the fact that I played Andy on Centre Court at Wimbledon. He might have slapped me around for a few hours, but that’s a fantastic thing in my eyes to have been able to have played Andy on Centre.

“The opportunity to play Casper, someone who I’ve never played before, I’m really excited, and hopefully can make a good match of it.”

Wimbledon 2023: Jodie Burrage celebrates after believing tennis career was ‘done’

08:37 , Jamie Braidwood

Jodie Burrage feared she would have to give up her tennis career three years ago – but now she is celebrating a first Wimbledon win.

Burrage, 24, contemplated hanging up her racket and going to university instead after undergoing a third ankle operation.

But a 6-1 6-3 win over American Caty McNally – her maiden success at SW19 after consecutive first-round exits – has likely catapulted the British wild card into the top 100 for the first time.

“I’ve dealt with a lot of injuries throughout my career, and a lot of people telling me that I couldn’t get to the top, that I wouldn’t be a player when I was younger,” she said.

“After my third ankle operation, my mind had decided that that was it. That was my tennis career done.

“But I somehow got back on the horse with help from family and friends, and my boyfriend as well, that really helped push through that not-so-nice time.

“To sit here saying I’ve won my first round at Wimbledon, hopefully going to be in the top 100 in two weeks, I was not expecting that, but I’m very happy that it’s happened.”

Jodie Burrage celebrates beating Caty McNally (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Wire)

Novak Djokovic begins Wimbledon defence with strange return to ‘second home’

08:26 , Jamie Braidwood

Novak Djokovic tried his best to keep the crowd entertained. With the roof closed over Centre Court and the grass taking longer than expected to dry after the lightest drops of rain, the defending champion emerged from the locker room with towel in hand and took matters into his own hands: dabbing the surface and then wafting the air in performative exasperation. It drew the politest of Wimbledon chuckles. An hour passed.

When the roof opened again, Djokovic returned to business, advancing to the second round with a clean, clinical victory over the Argentine Pedro Cachin.

It was pointed out to Djokovic afterwards that Wimbledon must feel like a second home. “What a second home to have,” he replied, but what a strange one as well.

Novak Djokovic begins Wimbledon defence with strange return to ‘second home’

Wimbledon 2023: Coco Gauff ‘to go back to the drawing board’ after exit

08:21 , Jamie Braidwood

Coco Gauff speaking after her 6-4 4-6 6-2 defeat to Sofia Kenin: “I knew it was going to be a tough first round for me. I tried my best, but it wasn’t enough. I think I have a lot to work on if I want to improve from this.

“It really wants me to work harder. Right now I’m very frustrated and disappointed. So, yeah, I think it makes me want to work even harder. I feel like I have been working hard, but clearly it’s not enough.

“I have to go back to the drawing board and see where I need to improve and how to do the right drills to do that.”

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Why Venus Williams’ return at Wimbledon was greater than any result

08:16 , Jamie Braidwood

With a dose of reality in the face of unwavering willpower, aghast at a contentious call to end the match, Venus Williams took her leave at Wimbledon. A wave with her left hand, a wave with her right, and out of the All England Club once more. But more so than any result against Elina Svitolina would muster was the enduring sense of unfettered resolve. Beyond any second-round spot or miraculous comeback from injury; a hope to people from all walks of life, on one of the grandest sporting stages of them all.

A straight-sets, 6-4 6-3, defeat to Ukrainian star Svitolina – who has her own magical story to tell, returning to the tour from giving birth to a daughter in October while her country is at war – was ultimately inevitable. Particularly, after a rousing start and break of serve in her favour, Williams slipped and fell in a manner not dissimilar to her sister Serena at Wimbledon two years ago. Her mobility, already restricted at the back of the court, was only hindered further. The real result was not retiring.

By Kieran Jackson

Why Venus Williams’ return at Wimbledon was greater than any result

Wimbledon weather forecast: Rain expected

08:11 , Jamie Braidwood

It could well be covers on from the start today - there is heavy rain forecast for much of the early afternoon, but hopefully it can clear by the evening.

If it does rain, we will still have play on under the roof Centre Court and Court No 1.

☔ A damp day on Tuesday in the north and south with outbreaks of rain



🌦️ Clearer skies across central areas, but showers quickly developing through the morning



🌬️ Lighter winds than Monday, although still breezy along coasts and in any heavy showers pic.twitter.com/GOnccr4NiL — Met Office (@metoffice) July 3, 2023

Wimbledon order of play and Tuesday’s schedule

08:06 , Jamie Braidwood

There is SO much good tennis today on the outside courts - hopefully it’s not all disrupted by the rain that is forecast for the afternoon.

No.2 COURT - 11:00 START

1 Dominic Thiem (AUT) vs Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) [5]

Not before 12:30

2 Quentin Halys (FRA) vs Daniel Evans (GBR) [27] T/F 6/2 6/3 0/0

3 Jasmine Paolini (ITA) vs Petra Kvitova (CZE) [9]

4 Heather Watson (GBR) vs Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) [10]

5 Daniil Medvedev [3] vs Arthur Fery (GBR)

No.3 COURT - 11:00 START

1 George Loffhagen (GBR) vs Holger Rune (DEN) [6]

Not before 12:30

2 Yannick Hanfmann (GER) vs Taylor Fritz (USA) [9] T/F 4/6 6/2 6/4 5/7 2/3

3 Maria Sakkari (GRE) [8] vs Marta Kostyuk (UKR)

4 Alexander Zverev (GER) [19] vs Gijs Brouwer (NED)

5 Sonay Kartal (GBR) vs Madison Keys (USA) [25]

COURT 12 - 11:00 START

1 Matteo Berrettini (ITA) vs Lorenzo Sonego (ITA)

Not before 12:30

2 Denis Shapovalov (CAN) [26] vs Radu Albot (MDA) T/F 5/7 2/2

3 Karolina Pliskova (CZE) [18] vs Natalija Stevanovic (SRB)

4 Alison Riske-Amritraj (USA) vs Paula Badosa (ESP)

5 Frances Tiafoe (USA) [10] vs Yibing Wu (CHN)

COURT 18 - 11:00 START

1 Katie Boulter (GBR) vs Daria Saville (AUS)

2 Kimmer Coppejans (BEL) vs Alex De Minaur (AUS) [15]

3 Sho Shimabukuro (JPN) vs Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) [21]

4 Karolina Muchova (CZE) [16] vs Jule Niemeier (GER)

For the full order of play, click here

Wimbledon order of play and Tuesday’s schedule

08:04 , Jamie Braidwood

Andy Murray begins his Wimbledon campaign as defending champion Elena Rybakina opens the second day’s play on Centre Court.

Murray faces fellow Ryan Peniston in an all-British battle, ten years on from his memorable first triumph at the All England Club. Rybakina meets the American Shelby Rodgers as she begins her title defence, while Aryna Sabalenka is also in action on Centre Court

CENTRE COURT - 13:30 START

1 Shelby Rogers (USA) vs Elena Rybakina (KAZ) [3]

2 Ryan Peniston (GBR) vs Andy Murray (GBR)

3 Panna Udvardy (HUN) vs Aryna Sabalenka [2]

No.1 COURT - 13:00 START

1 Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) [1] vs Jeremy Chardy (FRA)

2 Ons Jabeur (TUN) [6] vs Magdalena Frech (POL)

3 Cameron Norrie (GBR) [12] vs Tomas Machac (CZE)

Wimbledon order of play and Tuesday’s schedule

How can I watch Wimbledon?

08:03 , Jamie Braidwood

Wimbledon will be shown on the BBC in the UK, with full coverage of the tournament available to watch on BBC One, BBC Two and across the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

What is today’s TV schedule?

11:00-19:00 - Live coverage - BBC Two

13:45-18:00 - Live coverage - BBC One

19:00-21:00 - Live coverage - BBC One

21:00-22:00 - Today at Wimbledon - BBC Two,

13:00-21:00 - Live coverage of Court One - BBC iPlayer

11:00-21:00 - Live coverage of outside courts - BBC Red Button

Good morning

08:01 , Jamie Braidwood

Follow live updates from Wimbledon in today’s live blog