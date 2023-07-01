Wimbledon 2023: Dates, draw, full schedule and how to watch on TV

The spotlight is firmly on Katie Boulter as she leads the charge of British women hopefuls at Wimbledon - PA/Jacob King

Wimbledon is fast approaching with players looking to adjust quickly to the grass after the clay court season. The draw for the tournament was announced on Friday morning.

Novak Djokovic is the man to beat in the men’s singles – although he is seeded No 2 behind Carlos Alcaraz – and is targeting a record-equalling eighth title on Centre Court. In the women’s singles, Iga Swiatek is the best player in the world but her best result at Wimbledon is the fourth round in 2021.

When is Wimbledon?

Wimbledon begins on Monday, July 3 and ends on Sunday, July 16.

How to watch Wimbledon 2023 on TV in the UK

Live tennis will be shown on BBC One and iPlayer until 9pm for the first week. Clare Balding takes over lead presenting duties from Sue Barker. Today at Wimbledon follows at 9pm daily on BBC Two and iPlayer, presented by Qasa Alom.

Each morning, Isa Guha will begin the coverage at 11am (10.30am on July 3). Former Wimbledon champions, including John McEnroe, Martina Navratilova, Billie Jean King and Pat Cash will be part of the team alongside the likes of Tim Henman, Tracy Austin, Annabel Croft, Johanna Konta, Anne Keothavong and Sania Mirza.

How to watch Wimbledon in the US

ESPN has the rights to show the grass-court grand slam in the US. Coverage begins each day at 6am Eastern Time.

What is the draw for Wimbledon?

The draw was announced on Friday morning. Andy Murray faces fellow Briton Ryan Peniston while Cameron Norrie, the British No 1, is up against the world No 107.

In the women’s draw, three British women face tough first-round matches against seeded competitors. The British No 1, Katie Boulter, plays Daria Saville.

The reigning men’s champion, Novak Djokovic, will play Argentinian debutant Pedro Cachin in the first round, while world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz plays former top 30 player Jeremy Chardy, 36, who is ranked 534th.

Elena Rybakina will begin her Wimbledon title defence against American Shelby Rogers. Second seed Aryna Sabalenka will play world No 82, Panna Udvardy of Hungary.

Who are the top seeds at Wimbledon?

Introducing your Ladies' and Gentlemen's singles top 10 seeds at #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/rwt9EIl1Y2 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 28, 2023

Who was given a Wimbledon wildcard?

Five-time Wimbledon singles champion Venus Williams has been awarded a wild card for the championships.

Williams, who played mixed doubles at the All England Club last year, has not played in the singles event since 2021 but rolled back the years on Monday to beat Camila Giorgi at the Rothesay Classic in Birmingham days after her 43rd birthday.

Venus Williams, pictured in 2000, with the Women's Singles trophy after beating Lindsay Davenport in the final - AP/Adam Butler

Ten singles wild cards have been handed to British male and female players, including Liam Broady and Katie Boulter, while Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina will be involved after she missed last year’s tournament while pregnant.

Svitolina made the last four at Wimbledon in 2021 and could encounter more Russian and Belarussian players in SW19. She was booed at the French Open after not shaking hands with Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka following her quarter-final exit.

Britons Jodie Burrage, Harriet Dart, Katie Swan, Heather Watson have also been given wildcards.

In the men’s singles Ryan Peniston has received a wild card, along with fellow Britons Arthur Fery, Jan Choinski and George Loffhagen, with the trio set to make their main draw debuts at Wimbledon.

Belgian David Goffin, the world No 124, has been handed a wildcard following his run to the quarter-finals in 2022, where he lost in five sets to British No 1 Cameron Norrie.

One more women’s singles and two more men’s singles wild cards are still to be handed out.

When is the Wimbledon final?

The men’s final is Sunday, July 16.

The women’s final is Saturday, July 15.

What is the Wimbledon prize money?

The Wimbledon total prize pool is £44.7 million, up 11.2 per cent on 2022.

The men’s and women’s singles champions will each take home £2.35 million and the runners-up will earn £1.175 million.

Prize money for progression to earlier rounds is as follows: first round (£55,000); second round (£85,000); third round (£131,000); round of 16 (£207,000); quarter-finals (£340,000); semi-finals (£600,000).

The Venus Rosewater Dish, awarded to the Ladies' Singles champion - Getty Images

Why is Emma Raducanu not playing at Wimbledon?

Emma Raducanu will not compete at Wimbledon after undergoing surgery on both hands and her left ankle.

Who are the defending champions?

Last year, Novak Djokovic recovered from a set down in the final to beat Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6.

Elena Rybakina won a maiden major singles title when she fought back to beat Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Latest odds?

Men’s singles

Novak Djokovic 8/13

Carlos Alcaraz 7/2

Daniil Medvedev 10/1

Jannik Sinner 12/1

Women’s singles

Iga Swiatek 4/1

Aryna Sabalenka 4/1

Elena Rybakina 4/1

Karolina Muchova 14/1

Kate Boulter: Being British No 1 is no extra pressure at Wimbledon

By Molly McElwee at Wimbledon

Katie Boulter says she is feeling no added pressure as she heads into Wimbledon as the British No 1.

Boulter’s rise to the top of the British rankings – thanks in part to Emma Raducanu’s fall through injury – means she is the most high profile woman at the All England Club this fortnight.

Last week she graced the cover of fashion magazine Tatler alongside her male counterpart Cameron Norrie and Jack Draper, and on Saturday she was on the front page of a national newspaper.

Asked whether she feels different entering the All England Club for the fortnight as the top-ranked Brit, Boulter, 26, said her feelings were mixed.

“Yes and no. Obviously I feel like there’s a lot of people behind me at the moment, that’s probably the biggest difference that I’ve felt,” she said. “I think for me I’m just going to keep my head town, my team has been doing the exact same things we’ve been doing for months on end. So everything’s been going smoothly and to plan. So I’m feeling good and looking forward to competing.”

“I haven’t seen any of the newspapers. I am here feeling very privileged. I have to get a job done and keep grounded. I need to work as much as possible to keep as ready as ever. I don’t think anything changes for me.”

Boulter has risen to 88 in the world – 11 off her career high – thanks to her run on the grass to the Nottingham title. But she still needed a wildcard to earn entry to Wimbledon, as did every other British woman in the main draw.

FIRST CAREER TITLE ❤️🏆❤️



A moment that @katiecboulter will never forget as she claims the title on home soil in Nottingham!#RothesayOpen pic.twitter.com/LXOqw6nzbB — wta (@WTA) June 18, 2023

Last year Boulter reached the third round at Wimbledon, her best ever run, but did not benefit from ranking points due to the sanctions imposed on the tournament by the WTA.

While her predecessor Raducanu is one of the most recognisable women in the country, Boulter insisted her life remains unchanged by her newfound status and she rarely gets recognised in the street.

“I wouldn’t say anything’s changed. I really wouldn’t. I’ve just been doing what I need to do, my practise, gym, treatment every single day.”

“I don’t really feel like I spend much time out of the house or practice courts. Of course I feel it’s nice to feel the fans are behind me, I appreciate that, and have that feeling when you go out and the crowd is roaring. Hopefully I can use that and people can get behind me.”

She is aiming to keep a low profile, staying at a rental property nearby the club with her boyfriend, world No 16 Alex de Minaur and his Australian family who are visiting for the Championships.

“As well as they get on, she says the Ashes remains a contentious point for them all. “The cricket… hey… we’re quite a competitive couple in many different ways so we try to keep it together.”

“Tennis and knows the emotions I go through on and off the court. As you can see by his ranking, he does it week in week out and I have a lot to learn from him.”

“We all get to spend a whole lot of time together. I have the option of popping out when I want to – I know where the closest coffee shop is, where the stringers are – so this is a place I can call home.”

