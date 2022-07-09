Russian-born Elena Rybakina seals Wimbledon title after comeback win over Ons Jabeur

elena rybakina vs ons jabeur live wimbledon 2022 womens final - REUTERS

Rybakina fights back after losing the first set to win convincingly

Watch: Duchess of Cambridge hands Wimbledon trophy to Russian-born Rybakina

Rybakina takes home £2million in prize money

​Power beat panache on Centre Court, in a final which thrilled the crowd but left the All England Club with the most awkward of conclusions. Elena Rybakina, the Wimbledon champion, is essentially a Russian.

Rybakina is playing under the Kazakh flag, having found funding there that was unavailable to her in her native country. But she was born in Moscow, where her parents still live.

Whatever the political backdrop, it was a stellar performance, and an excellent match between two contrasting opponents. In the end, Rybakina became the first woman to come back from a set down in the Wimbledon final since Amelie Mauresmo in 2006.

Rybakina stands 6ft tall and strikes the ball with coruscating power. Whereas Ons Jabeur, her Tunisian opponent, is one of the smallest elite players at 5ft 6in. She makes up for her lack of stature with preternatural deftness and touch.

It was Jabeur who dominated the early stages. She made a superb start, breaking Rybakina’s 122mph serve twice in the opening set. But a slightly scruffy service game from Jabeur at the start of the second set triggered a dramatic change in fortune.

Wimbledon - GETTY IMAGES

Now Rybakina seemed to relax into her game, and what a game it is. Her service motion is slightly reminiscent of Nick Krygios’s, because of the way that she rocks back and forward before the swing, and she can shut opponents down in a similar way by hitting the lines at eye-watering speed.

Jabeur, meanwhile, was beginning to become frustrated. She had opportunities – three break points in the second set, four in the third – but couldn’t snatch any of them. And if there was a critical moment, it was when Rybakina defused a 0-40 situation on her own serve at 3-2 in the decider, coming forward bravely and dictating play.

Some of Jabeur’s drop-shots were delicious, but she didn’t always make the right decision on the follow up. There were a couple of times when she could have taken the ruthless option of driving the ball straight at her opponent from short range. Instead, she went for more delicate solutions, like a lob or a guided passing shot – and somehow they never quite came off.

Story continues

elena rybakina vs ons jabeur live wimbledon 2022 womens final - GETTY IMAGES

Rybakina barely celebrated at the final point. She gave a nicely judged acceptance speech when interviewed by Sue Barker, but there was little visible sign of emotion.

"I was so nervous before the match, during the match and I'm just happy it's over,” Rybakina said. “I never felt something like this". As spectators, though, we would never have guessed.

Rybakina wins Wimbledon women's title, as it happened

05:30 PM

One day to go!

That concludes my coverage of the final. After a bright start by Jabeur, she was overwhelmed and helpless against the aggressive tennis from the baseline by Rybakina.

You can recap the final below and remember to join us again tomorrow when we'll have coverage of the men's final between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios. That could be a blockbuster match.

05:23 PM

For those bemused by Rybakina's lack of celebration

Literally no one who's seen Elena Rybakina play more than a handful of matches before can be surprised about her match point reaction.



For her standards, she's rather emotional these days. When she came onto the tour, she wouldn't even fist pump when she won. — Jimmie48 Photography (@JJlovesTennis) July 9, 2022

05:15 PM

Nine-time Wimbledon singles champion Martina Navratilova on BBC TV

Rybakina's serving was ultimately the difference. Ons put herself in position but it was mostly Rybakina's serving and she took her out of her rhythm.

Stats showed Rybakina got 60 per cent of her first serves in and won the point 63 per cent of the time. Her average first serve speed was 111mph.

04:59 PM

Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki reacts on BBC TV

Rybakina took the ball on the rise and took the time away from Jabeur – she even got more confident at the net but she really picked up her whole game. It was just everything started going her way and she seems so comfortable and that is not easy when you are this young and this experienced.

04:48 PM

Wimbledon women's singles champions since 2010

2022 Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan) beat Ons Jabeur (Tunisia) 3-6 6-2 6-2

2021 Ash Barty (Australia) beat Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 6-3 6-7(4) 6-3

2020 Tournament cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

2019 Simona Halep (Romania) beat Serena Williams (U.S.) 6-2 6-2

2018 Angelique Kerber (Germany) beat Serena Williams (U.S.) 6-3 6-3

2017 Garbine Muguruza (Spain) beat Venus Williams (U.S.) 7-5 6-0

2016 Serena Williams (U.S.) beat Angelique Kerber (Germany) 7-5 6-3

2015 Serena Williams (U.S.) beat Garbine Muguruza (Spain) 6-4 6-4

2014 Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) beat Eugenie Bouchard (Canada) 6-3 6-0

2013 Marion Bartoli (France) beat Sabine Lisicki (Germany) 6-1 6-4

2012 Serena Williams (U.S.) beat Agnieszka Radwanska (Poland) 6-1 5-7 6-2

2011 Kvitova (Czech Republic) beat Maria Sharapova (Russia) 6-3 6-4

2010 Serena Williams (U.S.) beat Vera Zvonareva (Russia) 6-3 6-2

04:41 PM

Rybakina is out on the balcony and holding the trophy aloft to an absolute mass of people

Wimbledon - GETTY IMAGES

04:34 PM

Watch: Duchess of Cambridge hands Wimbledon trophy to Russian-born champion Elena Rybakina

The Duchess of Cambridge handed Russian-born Elena Rybakina the Wimbledon trophy in an embarrassing end to the championships for organisers. The All England Club incurred a six-figure fine and lost Wimbledon its ranking points for banning Russian and Belarusian players from the Championships this year.

Their bold stance against Vladimir Putin's Ukraine invasion was made in part to avoid the unpalatable image of a royal family member handing a Russian player the winner's trophy, but it turned out to be in vain.

Read more here.

04:31 PM

Match stats

2020 - Elena #Rybakina is the first female player to win a Grand Slam final thanks to a comeback win since Naomi Osaka at the US Open 2020 against Victoria Azarenka. Reverse.@WTA_insider @WTA #Wimbledon2022 #Wimbledon — OptaAce (@OptaAce) July 9, 2022

04:27 PM

More from Rybakina

It's true I did not expect to be in the second week of a Grand Slam at Wimbledon. To be a winner is just amazing. I don't have the words to say how happy I am. But I wouldn't be here without my team of course, so I want to say a big thanks to them. I want to say thanks to my coach, my sponsors, everyone. The most important is my parents of course, they are not here so I am very sorry. My sister is here and it is just the third time she comes to watch so I'm happy she is here. Without my parents I wouldn't be here for sure. Thank you so much everyone.

Wimbledon - GETTY IMAGES

04:24 PM

Rybakina reacts

I was super nervous before the match, during the match and I'm happy it's finished to be honest. Really I have never felt something like this. I want to thank the crowd for the support, it was unbelievable these two weeks. But also I want to congratulate Ons for a great match and everything you have achieved. I think you are an inspiration for everybody. You have an amazing game. We don't have someone like this on tour and it is a joy to play against you. I ran so much, I don't think I need to do fitness anymore. Thank you so much. It is just an unbelievable atmosphere.

elena rybakina vs ons jabeur live wimbledon 2022 womens final - GETTY IMAGES

04:21 PM

To answer my post at 12:56...

04:18 PM

Analysis by Telegraph sports reporter Molly McElwee

Elena Rybakina wins the award for the most muted Wimbledon celebration of all time.



But that was some match she played. — Molly McElwee (@molly_mcelwee) July 9, 2022

04:15 PM

Jabeur reacts to her defeat

First of all I want to congratulate Elena and her team - great job and she deserved this and hopefully next time it will be mine I wouldn't do this without my team there . They always pushed me to do more so thank you for your support and believing me.

Wimbledon - REUTERS

04:08 PM

Very muted celebration by Rybakina

Rybakina is handed the trophy by the Duchess of Cambridge but barely takes a moment to lift it and celebrate before taking a step aside for Jabeur to give a runners up speech.

04:07 PM

Emotional moment for Rybakina and her team

elena rybakina vs ons jabeur live wimbledon 2022 womens final - AP

04:05 PM

A great comeback

Final Stats:



Rybakina: 4 aces, 4 of 6 break points won, 9 of 11 break points saved, 29 winners, 36 UFE.



Jabeur: 4 aces, 2 of 11 break points won, 2 of 6 break points saved, 17 winners, 24 unforced errors.



Rybakina saves 4/4 BPs in the 2nd and 3/3 BPs in the 3rd. Clutch. — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) July 9, 2022

04:01 PM

The winning moment for Elena Rybakina

03:58 PM

Rybakina 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 Jabeur* (*denotes next server)

117mph Rybakina ace, 15-0. Rybakina double fault, 15-15. Jabeur drop shot brings Rybakina to the net and she finishes with a volley winner, 15-30.

Wild Jabeur backhand flies wide, 30-30. Jabeur forehand wide, championship point. GAME SET CHAMPIONSHIP JABEUR.

Jabeur hits a backhand return long and 23-year-old Rybakina captures her first grand slam title.

03:52 PM

Rybakina* 3-6, 6-2, 5-2 Jabeur (*denotes next server)

Rybakina has now won 10 of the last 14 games.

Jabeur with a forehand into the tramlines, 15-30. Drop shot by Jabeur clips the net and drops on Rybakina's side of the court.

Jabeur backhand long, break point. Great defence by Jabeur but after a deep Rybakina forehand, Jabeur puts a defensive forehand long.

Rybakina will serve for the championship next.

03:48 PM

Rybakina 3-6, 6-2, 4-2 Jabeur* (*denotes next server)

Wild forehand by Rybakina, 0-30. Beautiful lob by Jabuer over the head of Rybakina, who doesn't even move. Three break points.

Rybakina saves the first. Jabeur drop shot is called out, she challenges and Hawkeye confirms it. One more to come. Huge support for Jabeur right now.

Deep Rybakina backhand down the line and Jabeur can't get the ball back in play, deuce.

Volley winner by Rybakina to hold. This game could be the turning point of the match.

Not sure how sorry I'd be after pulling off a shot that good 😅🔥#BBCTennis #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/rtxd0fXWWM — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 9, 2022

03:41 PM

Rybakina* 3-6, 6-2, 3-2 Jabeur (*denotes next server)

Jabeur slices a backhand into the net, 0-15. Rybakina hits a defensive backhand slice long, 30-15.

Rybakina earns herself a high volley but gets it completely wrong as the ball goes well long, 40-15.

Another unforced error by Rybakina and Jabeur holds.

03:38 PM

Rybakina 3-6, 6-2, 3-1 Jabeur* (*denotes next server)

When will the nerves get to Rybakina? She is four games away from the Wimbledon title!

Back-to-back return errors by Jabeur, 30-15. Jabeur nets another forehand return, 40-15.

Jabeur digs in, makes Rybakina hit an extra ball and her opponent misses the volley.

But Rybakina does hold when she drills a backhand winner into the corner.

03:34 PM

This is nice...

03:34 PM

Rybakina* 3-6, 6-2, 2-1 Jabeur (*denotes next server)

Rybakina return is just long, 30-15. Another drop shot by Jabeur, Rybakina reaches it but can't keep the ball in play, 40-15.

Relief for Jabeur as she holds with Rybakina's forehand goes long. A crucial hold which the fans are very happy about.

03:30 PM

Rybakina 3-6, 6-2, 2-0 Jabeur* (*denotes next server)

Jabeur does well to get a 118mph serve from Rybakina over the net, it's a short ball though, Rybakina reaches it and flicks a sliced forehand long, 15-30.

One of the rallies of the match - Rybakina senses a chance to come forward and she delicately puts away a volley, 40-30.

Rybakina gets on her back foot and whips a forehand winner down the line, brilliant shot to hold serve.

03:26 PM

Analysis from Telegraph chief sports writer Oliver Brown

Wimbledon deemed the notion of a Daniil Medvedev victory – and consequent Russian propaganda coup – so unpalatable as to be unthinkable.



They are now one set away from the Duchess of Cambridge handing the trophy to Elena Rybakina, a player born, coached and educated in Moscow. — Oliver Brown (@oliverbrown_tel) July 9, 2022

03:26 PM

Third Set: Rybakina* 3-6, 6-2, 1-0 Jabeur (*denotes next server)

Rybakina hits a forehand, which is called out. She decides to challenge but it's a late call. The umpire allows it and Hawkeye says it caught some of the baseline, 0-30.

Jabeur nets a forehand on the stretch, 15-40. Jabeur saves the first when Rybakina misses a forehand.

But not the second as Rybakina reaches a Jabeur drop shot and flicks a forehand into the open court.

Incredible turnaround here on Centre.

03:21 PM

Sixteen years is a long time.

Elena Rybakina takes the 2nd 62 and we are going to a decider.



The last player to come back from a set down to win #Wimbledon was Amelie Mauresmo.



The Frenchwoman came back to defeat Justine Henin 26 63 64 in the 2006 final. — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) July 9, 2022

03:20 PM

Rybakina 3-6, 6-2 Jabeur* (*denotes next server)

Forehand winner by Rybakina to open the game, 15-0. She moves to 40-0 when Rybakina puts a return long.

And she holds with an emphatic ace, just her second of the match. After 71 minutes played we are heading into a final set.

Game on, folks.

03:18 PM

Rybakina* 3-6, 5-2 Jabeur (*denotes next server)

The Jabeur of the first set has gone AWOL at the moment. Rybakina moves to 0-30 when Jabeur fails with a trick shot.

Jabeur responds with a backhand winner, 30-15. And she holds when Rybakina fails to return a first serve.

First of two chances to serve for the set for Rybakina.

03:14 PM

Rybakina 3-6, 5-1 Jabeur* (*denotes next server)

Chalk flies into the air as Rybakina crashes down a wide ace, 30-0. She goes wide again and finishes with a forehand winner, 40-15.

A relatively slow 100mph wide serve from Rybakina and Jabeur nets.

03:11 PM

Comeback on?

Elena Rybakina, who turned 23 last month, is the youngest woman to reach a #Wimbledon final since Garbiñe Muguruza in 2015.



She is bidding to become the youngest champion since Petra Kvitova in 2011.



She saves break points to hold to 3-1*. pic.twitter.com/5xk6XIULim — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) July 9, 2022

03:10 PM

Rybakina* 3-6, 4-1 Jabeur (*denotes next server)

Double fault by Jabeur earns groans from the crowds, 30-30. Rybakina does really well to get her return back in play and Jabeur nets, break point.

Jabeur forehand long and Rybakina secures the double break. What a turnaround.

03:08 PM

Rybakina 3-6, 3-1 Jabeur* (*denotes next server)

Rybakina backhand down the line winner, 30-0. On the half bounce, Jabeur whips a cross court forehand past Rybakina, 30-15.

Rybakina has a chance to win the game but carelessly flicks a forehand wide, 40-30.

Rybakina forehand long, deuce. How costly will that 40-30 point be if she doesn't hold?

Rybakina backhand long, break point Jabeur. Gutsy tennis by Rybakina to step up and hit a forehand winner.

Another Rybakina backhand goes long and gives Jabeur a break point. Deep and heavy groundstrokes from Rybakina and she puts away a high forehand volley.

Rybakina double fault, break point Jabeur. Sliced backhand by Jabeur into the net. This is turning into the longest game of the match and the most pivotal.

Rybakina finally holds when Jabeur nets a return. Huge hold of serve.

02:58 PM

An interesting stat

Elena Rybakina breaks to open the second set.



Since 2000, only 6 women's finals at #Wimbledon have gone to a decider. 15 were decided in straight sets.



Rybakina leads *1-0. — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) July 9, 2022

02:57 PM

Rybakina* 3-6, 2-1 Jabeur (*denotes next server)

Jabeur tries a tweener shot but nets, 0-15. Rybakina goes for a backhand return winner but just misses, 30-15.

She doesn't miss next time around as she drills a forehand winner down the line, 30-30.

Class from Jabeur as she drags Rybakina left, right and up to the net before flicking a forehand pass into the corner, 40-30.

Great hustle by Rybakina to reach another Jabeur drop shot and lift a forehand past the Tunisian.

More incredible speed by Rybakina to reach another Jabeur drop shot and she flicks an angled forehand for a winner, break point.

A bit of fortune for Jabeur as her forehand clips the net, drops low and Rybakina nets.

Rybakina forehand return into the net and Jabeur holds.

02:51 PM

Rybakina 3-6, 2-0 Jabeur* (*denotes next server)

Looks like Rybakina has had a mental reset and is now playing like many thought she would.

She gets to 40-15 when Jabeur puts a backhand pass wide. But a backhand into the net by Rybakina means it's deuce.

Rybakina tries a drop shot, doesn't get it right and that means Jabeur can flick a forehand up the line for a winner, break point.

Rybakina with a big first serve to save the break point. Jabeur forehand long and Rybakina holds.

02:45 PM

Second Set: Rybakina* 3-6, 1-0 Jabeur (*denotes next server)

Rybakina had hit 49 aces heading into the final. She hit zero in that first set. That shows how brilliant she has been today.

Rybakina forehand winner up the line, break point. This time Rybakina finds her sliced backhand and Jabeur nets a forehand.

First break of the match for Rybakina. A very loose start to the set from Jabeur.

02:42 PM

One to watch for the future

Liv Hovde, a 16-year-old from McKinney, Texas, has just become the second American in 30 years to win the Wimbledon girls' singles title. pic.twitter.com/4TTrGE1aQl — Bryan Armen Graham (@BryanAGraham) July 9, 2022

02:40 PM

Rybakina 3-6 Jabeur* (*denotes next server)

Big first serve by Rybakina and she gets a short ball to put away but incredibly misses into the net, 0-15. Rybakina double fault, 0-30.

Wild forehand by Rybakina and it's three set points. Rybakina forehand into the net and after 32 minutes the Tunisian leads.

02:38 PM

Rybakina* 3-5 Jabeur (*denotes next server)

Rybakina has a chance with a backhand up the line but misses into the tramlines, 30-0.

A gift for Jabeur as Rybakina nets what should have been an easy volley winner.

02:36 PM

Rybakina 3-4 Jabeur* (*denotes next server)

Such easy power from the baseline by Rybakina when she has time to line her shot up. She blasts another forehand into the corner and Jabeur nets a defensive forehand.

Rybakina secures another hold to keep herself in the set when Jabeur's return is long.

02:33 PM

Rybakina* 2-4 Jabeur (*denotes next server)

Jabeur continues to hold serve very impressively and she's frustrating Rybakina with her low sliced backhand.

Rybakina hasn't been able to adjust to that tactic from the Tunisian.

02:29 PM

Very unfortunate for Jabeur

Wishing Ons the best of luck for the #Wimbledon final today 🎾

We are cheering you on with all of Tunisia. We’re sorry to hear that your parents and sister aren’t able to be there to support you, and we will look into what happened. — UK in Tunisia 🇬🇧🇹🇳 (@UKinTunisia) July 9, 2022

02:27 PM

Rybakina 2-3 Jabeur* (*denotes next server)

Rybakina with a forehand long, 15-30. Huge hitting by Rybakina and she finishes with a drive forehand winner, 30-30.

We go to deuce when Rybakina frames a backhand wide. Break point Jabeur after an excellent return that Rybakina can't get back in play. Jabeur forehand goes long, deuce.

Jabeur slices a slow backhand into Rybakina's forehand and Rybakina goes long, break point.

No luck for Jabeur as she slices another backhand into the net, deuce.

Rybakina finally holds when Jabeur nets a return.

02:21 PM

Rybakina* 1-3 Jabeur (*denotes next server)

Super impressive service game to consolidate the break by Jabeur. She's feeling at the moment and lovely backhand pass at 40-0 confirms it.

02:18 PM

Rybakina 1-2 Jabeur* (*denotes next server)

Rybakina forehand long, 15-30. Jabeur is doing a good job for varying the speed on her shots.

Rybakina backhand winner, 30-30. Great defence by Jabeur to stay in the rally with a sliced forehand and Rybakina nets. Break point.

Longest rally of the match and Rybakina goes long with a backhand. Early break to Jabeur.

02:13 PM

Rybakina* 1-1 Jabeur (*denotes next server)

Jabeur first serve and Rybakina nets, 30-15. Gasps from the crowd as Rybakina hits a huge forehand winner of a 91mph Jabeur serve, 40-30.

Rybakina backhand into the tramlines and Jabeur holds.

02:10 PM

First Set: Elena Rybakina 1-0 Ons Jabeur* (*denotes next server)

Early sign of Rybakina's power from the baseline as she thunders down three first serves in a row to move to 40-0.

Jabeur gets on the board when Rybakina nets a backhand. Rybakina then nets a forehand, 40-30.

Rybakina holds with a huge forward winner into the corner.

02:06 PM

Tennis correspondent Simon Briggs previews the final

🎾 'A contrast of styles' is how @simonrbriggs is describing today's Wimbledon women's final match between Elena Rybakina and Ons Jabeur



Almost time for the players to emerge on Centre Court - @UcheAmako will have all the updates live #wimbledonhttps://t.co/muOUuPjlJY pic.twitter.com/aRdQLcQyzo — Telegraph Women’s Sport (@WomensSport) July 9, 2022

02:01 PM

Here come the players...

Jabeur and Rybakina look calm and composed as they walk onto Centre Court.

Jabeur, who has one headphone in acknowledges the crowd with a wave. Rybakina, keeps both her hands on her racket bag.

Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina arrive on Centre Court for the biggest match of their lives...



The Ladies' Singles final awaits.#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 pic.twitter.com/D4qdxjMl3m — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 9, 2022

01:51 PM

Ten minutes to go

First sighting of Jabeur, who is patiently waiting in the hallways of Centre Court.

01:46 PM

' I know how Ons plays'

Rybakina has struck 144 winners, including 49 aces, as she flattened six opponents.

Now she's relishing the challenge of facing the Tunisian in a final that will showcase a contrast of styles.

We are going together on this journey ... it's just amazing that you are making history Of course I'm going to be nervous. But it's a challenge for me to be stable, to be strong mentally, and try to do my best. I know how Ons plays. She knows how I play. We know each other well.

Wimbledon - GETTY IMAGES

01:36 PM

Jabeur on what winning would mean to her

A lot of times I imagined myself giving a good speech, holding the trophy, seeing the trophy. I did all of it. Now I need to really hold the trophy. I will be ready to do my part. Hopefully they will write my name on the (roll of honour) board there (at the entrance of) Centre Court.

Wimbledon - GETTY IMAGES

01:27 PM

Ladies' Singles Final Coin Toss

Gabia Sakaviciute will perform the coin toss for the final,

Sakaviciute was nominated by Angie Conway, a therapeutic counsellor at Jigsaw4u, a local children’s charity which supports children and young people through trauma, loss and bereavement.

The 13-year-old, who grew up in Merton, was chosen for overcoming difficult personal circumstances and in recognition of the way in which she selflessly cared for her family and neighbours during the pandemic.

Wimbledon

01:12 PM

BREAKING

The Duchess of Cambridge is here and poised to award the winner of the tournament the trophy.

Moscow-born Rybakina may represent Kazakhstan but Russia will not hesitate in celebrating if she wins.

You can learn more about the political side of Rybakina's involvement in the final here.

elena rybakina vs ons jabeur live wimbledon 2022 womens final - WIREIMAGE

12:56 PM

Who will be on the famous Wimbledon board at the end of play today?

12:40 PM

And then there were two!

Good afternoon and welcome to Telegraph Sport's coverage of the ladies final at Wimbledon between Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina.

Whatever happens today, we are guaranteed to have a first-time grand slam winner.

And it is an intriguing clash of styles: the flair, skill and imagination of Jabeur vs the all-out attack and aggression from the baseline of Rybakina.

Jabeur reached the final with a hard-fought three-set win over her good friend Tatjana Maria while Rybakina blasted her way past Simona Halep in a devastating display of power.

For Jabeur, she is the first Arab and North African woman to reach a major final and she is well aware of the history she's made.

She said: "I want to go bigger, inspire many more generation. Tunisia is connected to the Arab world, is connected to the African continent. The area, we want to see more players. It's not like Europe or any other countries. I want to see more players from my country, from the Middle East, from Africa.

"I think we didn't believe enough at a certain point that we can do it. Now I'm just trying to show that. Hopefully people are getting inspired."

Rybakina has been highly rated for many years but this is her breakthrough tournament and she admits it is an unexpected reality for her.

She said: "Yes, I didn't expect that I'm going to be here in the second week, especially in the final. I believe that I have a game to go far in the Grand Slams. Of course, I believe that maybe one day I can win it.

"It was tough because I had injuries, I didn't have good preparation, and it was not the moment when I'm just going up with my results. So of course I came a bit more relaxed since I knew that I didn't have good preparation.

"Maybe this is something also help me to get through all these matches. I can say that this is really first time when I enjoyed every day of playing and just being on the tournaments."