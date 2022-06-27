Wimbledon 2022 order of play: Day 1 schedule, seeds and Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray start time
Andy Murray hopes the return of Ivan Lendl can help inspire him to more Wimbledon heroics.
The two-time champion gave a positive assessment of his form and fitness having faced a race against time to recover from an abdominal strain suffered in the final of the ATP tournament in Stuttgart two weeks ago.
Murray showed his prowess on grass once again to defeat Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios and was matching last year's Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini prior to sustaining the injury.
He was forced to pull out at Queen's Club and was unable to practise at full tilt at the start of this week but has made encouraging progress since.
"It's gone well," said Murray. "I've been able to gradually progress my training this week and got to play a few sets, a lot of points. The last few days have been good.
"I think I showed a couple weeks ago that there was still good tennis left in me. I beat a guy in the top five in the world, was neck and neck with Berrettini, who is one of the best grass-court players in the world, before the injury.
"I played well against Kyrgios as well. The first set was a good level. And I've been doing pretty well in practices. I know the tennis is in there, I just need to bring it out during the event now.
"Obviously having Ivan on my team helps. We've had a lot of success in the past. We know each other well. He still believes in me. There's not loads of coaches, people out there, that have done over this last period, and he has. That definitely helps me."
When does Wimbledon start?
Wimbledon begins on Monday, June 27.
Where to watch Wimbledon on TV
The BBC has exclusive coverage of the tournament. Sue Barker leads the coverage with the likes of Tim Henman, Andrew Castle and John Lloyd from the opening day.
Viewers can watch the action on BBC One, BBC Two and BBC Red Button with up to 18 courts to choose from through Connected TVs, BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app.
BBC Two will also show Today at Wimbledon every evening, looking back at the day's play.
Day 1 order of play
Order of play on the show courts for day 11 of the All England Lawn Tennis Championship, Wimbledon, London.
(All times BST, seeds in brackets)
Centre Court - 1.30pm
Novak Djokovic vs Soonwoo Kwon
Alison Van Uytvanck vs Emma Raducanu (GBR)
Andy Murray (GBR) vs James Duckworth
No 1 Court - 1pm
1. Mirjam Bjorklund vs Ons Jabeur
Jan-Lennard Struff vs Carlos Alcaraz
Angelique Kerber vs Kristina Mladenovic
No 2 Court - 11am
1. Cameron Norrie (GBR) vs Pablo Andujar
Bernarda Pera vs Anett Kontaveit
Jannik Sinner vs Stan Wawrinka
Maria Sakkari vs Zoe Hives
No 3 Court - 11am
1. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Hubert Hurkacz
Danielle Collins vs Marie Bouzkova
Tamara Korpatsch vs Heather Watson (GBR)
Ryan Peniston (GBR) vs Henri Laaksonen
Court 12 - 11am
Casper Ruud vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas
Kaja Juvan vs Beatriz Haddad Maia
Belinda Bencic vs Qiang Wang
Steve Johnson vs Grigor Dimitrov
Court 18 - 11am
Jodie Burrage (GBR) vs Lesia Tsurenko
Enzo Couacaud vs John Isner
Jay Clarke (GBR) vs Christian Harrison
Not before 5pm
Marta Kostyuk vs Katie Swan (GBR)
Court 4 - 11am
Tommy Paul vs Fernando Verdasco
Camila Osorio vs Elise Mertens
Martina Trevisan vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto
Carlos Taberner vs Reilly Opelka
Court 6 - 11am
Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs Ugo Humbert
Clara Tauson vs Mai Hontama
Tamara Zidansek vs Panna Udvardy
Taro Daniel vs Sebastian Baez
Court 7 - 11am
Anhelina Kalinina vs Anna Bondar
Alejandro Tabilo vs Laslo Djere
Oscar Otte vs Peter Gojowczyk
Court 8 - 11am
Maximilian Marterer vs Aljaz Bedene
Aleksandra Krunic vs Sorana Cirstea
Daniel Altmaier vs Mikael Ymer
Daria Saville vs Viktoriya Tomova
Court 9 - 11am
Benoit Paire vs Quentin Halys
Federico Coria vs Jiri Vesely
Lucia Bronzetti vs Ann Li
Yanina Wickmayer vs Lin Zhu
Court 10 - 11am
Ylena In-Albon vs Alison Riske
Rebecca Marino vs Katarzyna Kawa
Maddison Inglis vs Dalma Galfi
Alexander Bublik vs Marton Fucsovics
Court 11 - 11am
Thiago Monteiro vs Jaume Munar
Jule Niemeier vs Xiyu Wang
Tim Van Rijthoven vs Federico Delbonis
Court 14 - 11am
Adrian Mannarino vs Max Purcell
John Millman vs Miomir Kecmanovic
Astra Sharma vs Tatjana Maria
Oceane Dodin vs Jelena Ostapenko
Court 15 - 11am
Nikoloz Basilashvili vs Lukas Rosol
Kaia Kanepi vs Diane Parry
Dusan Lajovic vs Pablo Carreno Busta
Shuai Zhang vs Misaki Doi
Court 16 - 11am
Katerina Siniakova vs Maja Chwalinska
Thanasi Kokkinakis vs Kamil Majchrzak
Tallon Griekspoor vs Fabio Fognini
Ekaterine Gorgodze vs Irina-Camelia Begu
Court 17 - 11am
Frances Tiafoe vs Andrea Vavassori
Caroline Garcia vs Lily Miyazaki (GBR)
Magda Linette vs Fernanda Contreras Gomez
How much prize money is on offer at Wimbledon?
The winners of the singles competitions this year will earn £2 million, up from £1.7m last year.
Prize money breakdown in full
Champion £2m
Finalist £1.05m
Semi-finalist £535,000
Quarter-finalist £310,000
Fourth round £190,000
Third round £120,000
Second round £78,000
First round £50,000