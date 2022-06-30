Rafael Nadal vs Ricardas Berankis, Wimbledon 2022 live: Score and latest updates - GETTY IMAGES

Katie Boulter produced the biggest win of her career by upsetting Wimbledon finalist Karolina Pliskova on Centre Court to reach the third round of a grand slam for the first time.

The British No 3 went into the match full of confidence after a fine run of tournaments on the grass, including victory over Pliskova in Eastbourne last week.

And, after defeats for Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray on Wednesday, Boulter thrilled the home crowd by coming from a set down to win 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

It has been a successful day so far for the Britons after Wednesday's disappointments, with Heather Watson also securing her place in the third round.

Now we turn our attention to Rafael Nadal who is on Centre Court against Ricardas Berankis.

Our team of reporters at the All England Club will be across everything that happens.

Follow the latest updates from across Wimbledon below.

05:08 PM

Nadal 6-4, 2-3 Berankis* (*denotes next server)

Relief for Nadal as he holds to 30 when Berankis' return goes long. Fully expect him to come back eventually but his level is a concern.

05:05 PM

Nadal* 6-4, 1-3 Berankis (*denotes next server)

Wild backhand by Berankis, 0-30. Then another flies well long, 15-40. Lovely volley by Berankis to save the first.

And another to make it deuce, clutch play by Berankis. Berankis consolidates when Nadal makes another error.

Nadal really hasn't played well today.

04:56 PM

Nadal 6-4, 1-2 Berankis* (*denotes next server)

Nadal backhand into the net, 0-30. Nadal forehand long, three break points.

Nadal saves the first. But not the second as he nets a defensive backhand slice. Game on?

04:54 PM

Nadal* 6-4, 1-1 Berankis (*denotes next server)

Berankis gets a love service hold of his own. Suspect Nadal is just biding his time before going on the attack and taking out his man.

04:51 PM

Second Set: Nadal 6-4, 1-0 Berankis* (*denotes next server)

An ace from Nadal to hold to love. I do not expect Berankis to fight back from this position.

04:46 PM

Nadal* 6-4 Berankis (*denotes next server)

Another Nadal forehand error, 15-30. Berankis double fault, two set points. Nadal forehand error, 30-40.

Berankis backhand into the net and Nadal steals the set. Berankis crumbled there.

04:42 PM

Nadal 5-4 Berankis* (*denotes next server)

Nadal double fault, his second of the match, 30-15. Berankis backhand return into the net, Nadal holds.

We're in the business end of the set now. How will Berankis handle that pressure?

04:37 PM

Nadal* 4-4 Berankis (*denotes next server)

Berankis forehand long and it is break point Nadal. Berankis finds a first serve and finishes with a forehand winner, deuce.

Nadal forehand long and he kicks away the ball in frustration. The Spaniard is rattled.

Another Nadal error and Berankis holds on again. A commendable display so far.

04:32 PM

Nadal 4-3 Berankis* (*denotes next server)

Nadal goes long with a forehand, 40-30. He has not hit that shot well so far.

But Berankis hits a forehand error and Nadal holds.

04:28 PM

Nadal* 3-3 Berankis (*denotes next server)

This has been an error-strewn display by Nadal so far. Perhaps it is the wind but he's struggling to keep the ball in play.

And that allows Berankis to get to 40-15. But Nadal never gives up on a game and an overhead winner makes it deuce.

Berankis backhand winner down the line, great shot. And he holds with a lovely angled volley.

04:22 PM

Nadal 3-2 Berankis* (*denotes next server)

Early stages but Nadal is being made to work hard by Berankis. How long that lasts I'm not sure.

A deep return by Berankis and Nadal scooped forehand flies long, deuce. Break point for Berankis when Nadal's forehand goes long again.

Berankis backhand return into the net, deuce. He has to get that ball back in play. Costly error.

Nadal ace to hold after that scare.

04:16 PM

Nadal* 2-2 Berankis (*denotes next server)

Good deep backhand by Berankis, 30-30. Sensational backhand up the line again by Berankis, could not have placed it better, 40-30.

And he holds when Nadal's return flies wide.

04:11 PM

Nadal 2-1 Berankis* (*denotes next server)

Nadal ace, 40-0. Followed by a double fault, 40-15. Then another ace to win the game.

04:10 PM

Nadal* 1-1 Berankis (*denotes next server)

Confident service game by Berankis as he races to 40-15. A forehand into the net by Berankis opens the door slightly for Nadal.

But he holds after an unforced error by Nadal.

04:07 PM

First Set: Rafael Nadal 1-0 Ricardas Berankis* (*denotes next server)

Routine service hold for Nadal to start this match. I expect him to have far too much quality for the Lithuanian.

04:01 PM

The 22-time grand slam champion has arrived

It's almost time for Nadal against Ricardas Berankis.

We will have game-by-game updates. Stand by!

03:54 PM

More British interest at Wimbledon

Harriet Dart is a break down in the third set of her match with Jessica Pegula.

And Liam Broady is hanging on in the fourth set against Diego Schwartzman.

03:45 PM

Watch: The winning moment for Boulter

03:39 PM

Reaction from an emotional Katie Boulter

Who dedicates this win to her gran, who died two days ago.

"It's a dream come true for me. Hopefully I've got many more matches to play and if I can have [the fans] behind me for those hopefully I can go a really long way."

03:36 PM

She's done it!

Britain's Katie Boulter prevails 6-4 in the decider to knock out the sixth seed - and last year's finalist - Karolina Pliskova.

Absolutely brilliant from Boulter who reaches the third round at a Grand Slam for the first time - 3-6, 7-6, 6-4!

03:31 PM

Boulter breaks in the final set!!

And what a time to do it! She's 5-4 up in the decider and will be serving for a place in the third round!

03:26 PM

Update on the other Britons in action

Turning our attentions away from Centre Court for a moment, Liam Broady's strong start against Diego Schwartzman feels a long time ago.

The 12th seed from Argentina has hit back to lead 2-6, 6-4, 6-0 and is on top in the fourth set.

On Court No 2, Harriet Dart claimed the first set in style 6-3 against eighth seed Jessica Pegula, but the American is 3-1 up in the second.

03:15 PM

Solid start from Boulter in the decider

Which remains on serve at 2-2.

Game 🔛



Katie Boulter wins the tie-break to force a third set against Karolina Pliskova#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 pic.twitter.com/UWFX5Fty97 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 30, 2022

03:02 PM

Boulter wins the second set!

She battles through the tiebreak 7-4 and we're into a deciding third set on Centre Court!

Boulter got off to a flier in the breaker to lead 4-0 before being pegged back to 4-3, but she held her nerve to secure the set.

She's got momentum and the crowd on her side... could she pull off a famous victory?

02:56 PM

It's tiebreak time on Centre Court

Karolina Pliskova breezes through her service game to level things up at 6-6 in the second. And Boulter races into an early 2-0 lead in the breaker after a double-fault from her opponent...

02:54 PM

Take two for Boulter

After two service holds in a row she now leads 6-5 in set two and all the pressure is on her opponent.

Boulter has guaranteed herself at least a tiebreak in this set, but will be desperate to take it to a decider.

02:48 PM

Boulter one game away from parity

She cruises through a service game against last year's runner-up and is 5-4 up in the second set.

But can Boulter break the Pliskova serve again to seal this set? Shouts of "C'mon Katie" from the Centre Court crowd.

Katie Boulter has fought back after losing the opening set - AP

02:40 PM

Well, Boulter was a break up...

Pliskova has just broken the Briton so we're now back on serve in the second set. It's 3-6, 4-3.

02:28 PM

Boulter battling back

Om Centre Court, Britain's Katie Boulter is taking on sixth seed Karolina Pliskova and is a set down but a break up in the second set!

02:15 PM

Another Briton going well

Liam Broady has claimed the first set against 12th seed Diego Schwartzman on Court 3 and is 2-3 down in the second, which remains on serve.

01:55 PM

And Heather Watson has done it!

Wang Qiang dumps a forehand into the net and Watson moves into the third round with a 7-5, 6-4 victory.

Super stuff from the Briton who plays Kaja Juvan tomorrow.

01:50 PM

Out on Court 18

Heather Watson is within touching distance of a place in the third round.

She's 5-4 up in the second set against Wang Qiang - but has just been denied on match point by a net cord for her opponent...

Heather Watson is looking to reach the third round at Wimbledon for a fourth time - GETTY IMAGES

01:16 PM

Game, set, match - Taylor Fritz

British wildcard Alastair Gray saved four match points in the third set but the American served out comfortably enough in the end to progress in straight sets 6-3, 7-6, 6-3.

Fritz, the Eastbourne champion, remains on course for a quarter-final against Rafael Nadal.

01:02 PM

Updates from across SW19

Two-time champion Petra Kvitova is into the third round after completing a 6-1, 7-6 win over Ana Bogdan on Court No 3.

Nick Kyrgios has made a rapid start to his match against Filip Krajinovic and is one game away from sealing the first set. You can follow live updates from that match here.

12:41 PM

What a shot!

Taylor Fritz wraps up the tiebreak 7-3 with a stunning full-length dive allowing him to shovel a winner into the empty court.

Alastair Gray though he had won the point with a cross-court volley and pumped his fist to the crowd, only to turn around and see the American's shot drop in!

Fritz leads two sets to love - 6-3, 7-6.

12:31 PM

Into a second-set tiebreak on Court 12

Can Alastair Gray claw his way back into the match against 11th seed Taylor Fritz?

It's 2-1 Fritz in the breaker as it stands...

12:23 PM

BREAKING: Exciting news for the baking community...

... Mary Berry is here!

wimbledon 2022 live rafael nadal score results highlights today - WIREIMAGE

12:19 PM

Our man on Court 12 with Gray vs Fritz- Samuel Hugh

Gray double faults to lose his serve when serving for the set. Can the wildcard recover?

12:05 PM

Gray fights back

Alastair Gray is doing what he can to stay with Taylor Fritz as he breaks and leads 4-1 in the second set.

Elsewhere, veteran Richard Gasquet won the first set 6-3 over Mackenzie McDonald on Court 17.

11:52 AM

Latest scores from around the grounds

Alastair Gray has lost the opening set 6-3 to American Taylor Fritz on Court 12.

On Court 3, former champion Petra Kvitova is blasting her way past Ana Bogdan, she leads 6-1 2-1.

4th seed Paula Badosa won the first set 6-3 over Irina Bara.

11:46 AM

Men's top 20 in tatters

The ATP Top 20 out of #Wimbledon



1 Medvedev Russia ban

2 Zverev Injured

6 Ruud R2 loss

8 Rublev Russia ban

9 Auger-Aliassime R1 loss

10 Hurkacz R1 loss

11 Berrettini Covid

17 Cilic Covid

18 Opelka R2 loss

19 Bautista Covid R2 withdrawal

20 Carreño R1 retired#getty pic.twitter.com/8SgH1iY6Pa — Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 (@christophclarey) June 30, 2022

11:22 AM

Bautista Agut's statement

“Today I have notified Wimbledon of my cancellation. I have tested positive for Covid-19. Fortunately, the symptoms are not very serious, but I think it is the best decision. Thanks for your support. I hope to come back soon.”

11:10 AM

BREAKING: Roberto Bautista Agut withdraws with Covid

The Spaniard comes the third men's player to exit from Wimbledon with the illness.

11:04 AM

Order of play - June 30

Nadal, Gauff, Badosa, Halep, Kvitova, Andreescu, Watson and Kyrgios all action.

Take a look at the full schedule here.

10:47 AM

'No father, no coach and no answers: Emma Raducanu looked lost in more ways than one'

Our Chief Sports Writer Oliver Brown was on Centre Court to see Raducanu get knocked out of Wimbledon yesterday.

The 19-year-old was a forlorn figure as she trudged off the court but defiant in her press conference as she insisted she was not under pressure.

Brown writes:

Was Eddie Jones right all along when he suggested she had too many off-court distractions? Raducanu has undergone a transformation that would challenge any young woman her age. But perhaps, in the process, she has also lost a little of the devil-may-care spirit that made her such an irresistible force.

Read more from Brown here.

10:34 AM

Hello there

Good morning from Wimbledon once again as we gear up for day four of the 2022 Championships.

Wednesday was a tough day for British tennis as Emma Raducanu, Andy Murray, Ryan Peniston and Katie Swan all crashed out of the tournament. But today is a new day and we have six more Britons in action.

Katie Boulter is first up on Centre Court against Karolina Pliskova while Jack Draper and Heather Watson will be hoping to extend their runs on Court 1 and 18 respectively.

Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal continues his quest for the calendar grand slam while fellow French Open champion Iga Swiatek will be a good bet to extend her winning run.

On Tuesday, Swiatek announced she has teamed up with fellow tennis players Agnieszka Radwanska, Elina Svitolina, Sergiy Stakhovsky and Martyn Pawelski for a one-day special event to raise funds for people affected by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Iga Swiatek & Friends for Ukraine", scheduled for July 23 in Krakow, Poland, will feature a mixed doubles match and a set of singles between Swiatek and compatriot Radwanska. Both matches will be umpired by Ukrainian Svitolina.

"For months I have been working with my team on a charity initiative for Ukraine to support those who suffer because of the war," French Open champion Swiatek said in a statement on social media on Wednesday.

"There will also be a special guest representing Ukraine - former (Ukraine) football player Andriy Shevchenko."

Swiatek, who is on a 36-match winning streak, has been vocal about her support for the beleaguered country, sporting a blue and yellow ribbon on her hat in recent months. The 21-year-old beat Jana Fett 6-0 6-3 in her opening round match at Wimbledon on Tuesday and takes on Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove.

Stay with us for all the latest news and updates from SW19.