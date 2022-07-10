Wimbledon 2022 LIVE: Novak Djokovic takes third set against Nick Kyrgios in men’s singles final

Follow for live updates as Novak Djokovic takes on Nick Kyrgios in the men’s singles final at Wimbledon. As a contest, it does not require much selling. Djokovic is bidding to win his fourth straight Wimbledon title and seventh overall while Kyrgios is playing in his first grand slam final, with the controversial Australian set to bring more fireworks to Centre Court following an extraordinary run in SW19.

Kyrgios, who is playing in the Wimbledon final amid allegations of common assault against his ex-girlfriend, has defeated Djokovic on both previous meetings between the pair. The 27-year-old was set to face Rafael Nadal in the semi-final but progressed as a walkover after the Spaniard pulled out due to injury.

Djokovic will have experience on his side as the Serbian attempts to win his 21st grand slam title. The 35-year-old came from a set down to defeat British No 1 Cameron Norrie in the semi-finals and after starting the year by being deported from Australia following a row over his Covid-19 vaccine exemption, he has the chance to extend his dominance at Wimbledon to 28 wins in a row.

Kyrgios, though, will be hoping to make it two first-time grand slam champions crowned at Wimbledon this weekend. On Saturday, Elena Rybakina defeated Ons Jabeur in three sets to lift the women’s singles final. Follow live build-up, updates and scores below:

Wimbledon 2022: Men’s singles final - Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios

Djokovic bids for fourth Wimbledon title in a row

Kyrgios facing first grand slam final after unexpected run

Explaining the allegations against Nick Kyrgios

SET! Kyrgios hammers ace to claim first set (6-4)

SET! Djokovic levels (6-3) as Kyrgios breaks down and rants at missed opportunity

SET! Djokovic takes lead, winning third set (6-4) after Kyrgios complaints

Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 2-3 Nick Kyrgios*

16:31 , Jack Rathborn

Kyrgios with some thunder on serve, this time Djokovic goes long.

Then a booming ace down the T. 40-0.

Story continues

Djokovic pushes him close but a fine Kyrgios forehand secures the game.

Wimbledon 2022: *Novak Djokovic 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 2-2 Nick Kyrgios

16:29 , Jack Rathborn

That was another straight-forward hold for Djokovic. It’s 2-2 and he’s in control of his game.

Kyrgios must hang in there.

Wimbledon 2022: *Novak Djokovic 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 1-2 Nick Kyrgios

16:27 , Jack Rathborn

The Novak drop shot where he sets up like a standard Bh and then just pulls the string at last second is impossible to read. Pretty much always up the line …. You can’t protect against it as he hits his backhand so deep normally. Damned if you do, and damned if you don’t — andyroddick (@andyroddick) July 10, 2022

Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 1-2 Nick Kyrgios*

16:25 , Jack Rathborn

ACE! Kyrgios still digging deep on serve, that one at 127 mph to move to 15-15.

Gary Player and Tom Cruise approve.

The Aussie moves to 40-15 without much fuss. Another ace, make that 24, secures the game. 2-1.

Wimbledon 2022: *Novak Djokovic 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 1-1 Nick Kyrgios

16:23 , Jack Rathborn

A lovely backhand drop shot from Djokovic there.

Djokovic just overpowering Kyrgios in these rallies now, 30-0.

An unreturned serve now, game, Djokovic.

(REUTERS)

(PA)

Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 0-1 Nick Kyrgios*

16:20 , Jack Rathborn

A backhand half-volley winner, wow. Kyrgios off the flyer.

Even Djokovic applauded that one.

He leads 1-0.

Djokovic wins 100 percent of the points on his first serve to Kyrgios’ forehand on the deuce side of the court.

Wimbledon 2022: *Novak Djokovic 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 Nick Kyrgios

16:08 , Jack Rathborn

Djokovic still focused, moving to 30-15 with Kyrgios still upset at a fan taking their seat mid-game it seems.

Ballooned from Kyrgios on that second-serve return, he challenges the out call and loses.

Kyrgios’ backhand is wide, game and third set to Djokovic.

Wimbledon 2022: *Novak Djokovic 4-6, 6-3, 5-4 Nick Kyrgios

16:06 , Jack Rathborn

Kyrgios, really frustrated after being broken, chucks his bottle down.

"Every time, what has it been, 40-0, why does it start?

“Why do you start? Say something. Why? Why? Why? Say something.

“Every time, when it gets back to deuce, it’s you, all you.

“Why does it get to 40-15 and you f***ing do that, finish the game.”

Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic 4-6, 6-3, 4-4 Nick Kyrgios*

16:02 , Jack Rathborn

Djokovic suddenly a bit more animated, having kept his cool for so long amid the antics on the other side of the net.

A fine forehand pass after Kyrgios controls a forehand volley. 40-15.

It’s 40-30 after Kyrgios bends low but can’t get his touch right to volley a Djokovic forehand.

Now a sublime forehand winner from Djokoic, it’s deuce and Kyrgios is losing his mind, shouting at his hands and racket.

“Please, sit down,” he begs after a first serve is out. Then a double fault. A big moment this: break point.

BREAK! Kyrgios is furious, shouting, “sit down!”

Wimbledon 2022: *Novak Djokovic 4-6, 6-3, 4-4 Nick Kyrgios

16:00 , Jack Rathborn

Too good from Djokovic, he races through that game in less than two minutes. Clinical hitting.

An hour and 50 minutes so far as we near the end of the third set.

(REUTERS)

Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic 4-6, 6-3, 3-4 Nick Kyrgios*

15:59 , Jack Rathborn

Kyrgios to the umpire: “What happens if I have no challenges that game?”

Serbia's Novak Djokovic wipes his face (AP)

Australia's Nick Kyrgios argues with the umpire (AP)

Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic 4-6, 6-3, 3-3 Nick Kyrgios*

15:55 , Jack Rathborn

“Come on, Nick, come on!”

It’s 15-15, Kyrgios psyching himself up for this game.

Sublime forehand winner from Djokovic.

Kyrgios: “I can’t do anything, do you f***ing care? I don’t feel like it.”

Kyrgios then wins a challenge after getting into it with umpire Lichtenstein again.

Monster serve, Djokovic slips and is on the grass. Kyrgios shouts, “Come on!”. 40-30.

Djokovic can’t return, game Kyrgios, who utters: “I’m putting four aces past the guy, it’s crazy, crazy!”

Wimbledon 2022: *Novak Djokovic 4-6, 6-3, 3-3 Nick Kyrgios

15:53 , Jack Rathborn

Kyrgios on a fan distracting him, while arguing with umpire Renaud Lichtenstein.

“She’s distracting me during my serve in a Wimbledon final, she’s drunk out of her mind sitting in the first row.

“I know what one it is. It’s the one in the dress who looks like she’s had about 700 drinks.

“She’s talking to me during the points. She’s speaking to me between the points.

“I told you respectfully, she’s talking to me during the point.”

Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic 4-6, 6-3, 2-3 Nick Kyrgios*

15:45 , Jack Rathborn

Kyrgios going to the tweener after some find lobs from Djokovic.

But he remains on course thanks to his serve again, 30-15.

Kyrgios arguing with the umpire after double faulting.

The Aussie is complaining about the noise it seems between first and second serves.

He fires an ace, No16, Djokovic has eight.

Make that 17, game.

(Getty Images)

(REUTERS)

Wimbledon 2022: *Novak Djokovic 4-6, 6-3, 2-2 Nick Kyrgios

15:41 , Jack Rathborn

Djokovic to serve and a lot of noise in Centre Court.

Kyrgios cutting the court off superbly, takes the first point after vovlleying back into the open court.

Kyrgios teeing off, perhaps conserving energy, but can’t find the line and it’s an easy hold.

Djokovic is looking to win his 28th consecutive Wimbledon match. The record is Borg on 41 , while Federer has 40 and Sampras has 31.

Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic 4-6, 6-3, 1-2 Nick Kyrgios*

15:35 , Jack Rathborn

Thudding serve unreturned from Djokovic at 128mph.

But th Serbian digs in and forces Kyrgios to the net and he can’t pick up the ball, netting. 15-15.

Kyrgios with a straight forward backhand, but it stays low and Djokovic misses it completely. 30-15.

Kyrgios now overpowering Djokovic when he does switch to the forehand to change the pace of the rally. Smart play. 40-15.

A double fault and more shouting from Kyrgios towards his box.

Now he can’t get close to a magic Djokovic forehand, Kyrgios shouting: “Why!? I don’t understand this. Why!?”

ACE! It’s a 15th of the match, just as focus was being lost, game and he leads 2-1.

(Getty Images)

Wimbledon 2022: *Novak Djokovic 4-6, 6-3, 1-1 Nick Kyrgios

15:33 , Jack Rathborn

Djokovic battling hard here to remain on serve.

He takes it after Kyrgios drives a backhand into the net. 1-1.

Wimbledon 2022: *Novak Djokovic 4-6, 6-3 Nick Kyrgios

15:25 , Jack Rathborn

Kyrgios still pointing to the person he was upset with in the last game of the second set. 30-40.

Ridiculous returns from Djokovic, Kyrgios crushing the ball and he still gets it back.

It takes a rush to the net and a delicate backhand slice into the open court to put the point away. Deuce.

A whipped forehand from Djokovic than Kyrgios can barely sniff. Shakes his head in disgust.

Wonderful innovation from the Aussie, Djokovic picks up a poorly-played drop shot, but Kyrgios adapts, almost like a batsman defending a yorker, clipping it back into the empty court. Deuce.

Then another fine forehand, working with the spin and Djokovic can’t control it back, it takes the Aussie to advantage.

ACE! “GOOD!” Kyrgios marches back to his chair. The second set saw Kyrgios hit 64 percent of his shots during rallies with the backhands, 36 percent were forehands.

(EPA)

Wimbledon 2022: *Novak Djokovic 4-6, 6-3 Nick Kyrgios

15:23 , Jack Rathborn

Kyrgios brings Centre Court to its feet, loud cheers after a big pass that sends Djokovic sprawling. 0-30. It’s 0-40 as Djokovic slices one wide.

Huge cheers, this is it for Kyrgios. A big second serve, 15-40, surely Djokovic can’t dig himself out of this hole? And there’s another wasted, Kyrgios smashing it well out, then screaming to the crowd.

Then a third, tamely hit back into the net, “0-40 and you play like s**t”

Djokovic is long! Instant challenge… barely! Advantage Kyrgios and a fourth break point.

Gorgeous sliced drop shot from Djokovic, but Kyrgios is onto it in a flash, he senses he can get there, but it hits the net.

Now a set point for Djokovic, Kyrgios screaming at his team in frustration.

Kyrgios hammers into the net, points to somebody in the crowd after conceding the second set.

Again, “It’s 0-40!”, more screams, “you want a bigger moment!? Not big enough?”

(REUTERS)

Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic 4-6, 5-3 Nick Kyrgios*

15:10 , Jack Rathborn

Loud cries of “come on Nick” circulate Centre Court.

Kyrgios goes long in the first point, Djokovic with a small fist pump.

Kyrgios digging deep on his second serve, 119mph. 15-15.

Then a 12th ace of the match, 30-15.

The serve digging himself out of a hole, he holds, Djokovic to serve for the set.

Wimbledon 2022: *Novak Djokovic 4-6, 5-2 Nick Kyrgios

15:07 , Jack Rathborn

Djokovic delivers a big kicking serve that catches Kyrgios out.15-15.

Then a stunning forehand winner from Kyrgios, 15-30. A chance opening?

Superb serve, unreturned, by Djokovic. 30-30.

A big hold there from Djokovic, whose box are up and fairly animated in celebration. Kyrgios to serve to stay in the second.

Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic 4-6, 4-2 Nick Kyrgios*

15:04 , Jack Rathborn

Kyrgios taking out some frustration on these serves.

Goes for the second serve a little too much, double faults.

Followed by an unreturned serve and then a whipped forehand off balance. 40-15.

The Aussie holds, a big confidence booster.

Wimbledon 2022: *Novak Djokovic 4-6, 4-1 Nick Kyrgios

14:57 , Jack Rathborn

ACE, Djokovic dialled in and looking to consolidate the break. 30-0.

But that’s a rare double fault, 30-15. A champion’s response: Right on the postage stamp down the T, unreturned and 40-15.

Where did that come from? Kyrgios pivots and whips a backhand winner from one side of the court to the other. 40-30.

Djokovic challenges what he believes is an ace, it’s comfortably wide. Second serve sees Kyrgios capitalise and look to dominate the rally with his power, he wins the point after two smashes. Deuce.

Kyrgios nets after initially taking control with a backhand off the second serve. Advantage Djokovic.

Kyrgios broken down by Djokovic’s smart baseline play, game!

Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic 4-6, 3-1 Nick Kyrgios*

14:55 , Jack Rathborn

It’s 0-30, Djokovic smells blood.

Then a beautiful series of backhands, 0-40.

“Too much effort,” screams Kyrgios.

Djokovic breaks! It hits the net and leaves Kyrgios no chance. The Serbian holds his hands up to apologise.

Kyrgios screams in frustration.

Wimbledon 2022: *Novak Djokovic 4-6, 2-1 Nick Kyrgios

14:48 , Jack Rathborn

Gorgeous pass from Kyrgios with the backhand, 15-15.

Kyrgios letting out some frustration after hammering his return into the net. 30-15.

A series of backhands swapped, Djokovic cracks first, his forehand into the net. 30-30.

Heavy, heavy backhands from Djokovic dominating that 23-stroke rally, the longest of the match. 40-30.

Magic from Djokovic, the disguised, sliced backhand dropshot. Too good.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic 4-6, 1-1 Nick Kyrgios*

14:45 , Jack Rathborn

Kyrgios with another ace, a seventh of the match so far, 15-15.

And another unreturned serve. 30-15.

One more ace, 40-15. This is a barrage of power being sent down at Djokovic.

Kyrgios with what seems a pretty pointless challenge, that was bang on the line. But he cranks it up once more, unreturned serve, game.

Wimbledon 2022: *Novak Djokovic 4-6, 1-0 Nick Kyrgios

14:44 , Jack Rathborn

Djokovic, determined, moves quickly to 30-0 after conceding the first set.

Another unreturned first serve, 40-0. We saw this ruthlessness against Norrie in the semi-final.

Now an ace, a game to love, impressive!

Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic 4-6 Nick Kyrgios*

14:37 , Jack Rathborn

Maybe the biggest moment in Kyrgios career yet, he’ll serve for the first set in a Wimbledon final and take a huge step towards a maiden Grand Slam.

He starts with an ace, 15-0!

A huge miss from Kyrgios with the backhand volley at the net, it’s long and we’re at 30-30.

Second serve, hammered at 122mph, Djokovic can’t control it, it’s set point!

Djokovic survives, Kyrgios’ backhand sprayed wide. Deuce.

Another rocket, 131mph, unreturned, set point.

He’s got it, ACE! Game, first set, 6-4!

Australia's Nick Kyrgios returns to Serbia's Novak Djokovic (AP)

Wimbledon 2022: *Novak Djokovic 4-5 Nick Kyrgios

14:35 , Jack Rathborn

Djokovic quickly moving to 40-0, looking to put the pressure on Kyrgios to serve out the first set.

A comfortable hold in the end, putting Kyrgios away with the backhand down the line.

(REUTERS)

Wimbledon 2022: *Novak Djokovic 3-5 Nick Kyrgios

14:34 , Jamie Braidwood

There are actual gasps from Centre Court at the power on these Kyrgios serves. Three holds to love in a row from Kyrgios, who is a game away from the set.

Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic 3-4 Nick Kyrgios*

14:31 , Jamie Braidwood

Kyrgios with the tweener from the baseline! Djokovic meets it at the net to win the point and then wraps up the hold to love with an ace. But this free, uninhibited play from Kyrgios. Great to see,

Wimbledon 2022: *Novak Djokovic 2-4 Nick Kyrgios

14:29 , Jamie Braidwood

Kyrgios lands the one-two punch, with the forehand winner leaving Djokovic stuck at the baseline. Ace from Kyrgios, and then he controls the points beautifully before putting away two lovely volleys at the net.

Another hugely impressive hold to love.

Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic 2-3 Nick Kyrgios* - Kyrgios breaks!

14:26 , Jamie Braidwood

An awesome touch from Kyrgios gets him off the board as Djokovic slides into the net, and then Djokovic pushes the forehand long looking for the corner.

15-30, and a few cries of ‘c’mon Nick’ around Centre Court. The whip on his forehand almost catches Djokovic short, and then there’s another wicked backhand slice! So low from Kyrgios, he follows it with another drop shot and then backhand down the line. Djokovic nets!

Two break points! Kyrgios attacks the second serve, but then Djokovic plants the ball at his feet. Kyrgios was so far forward there.

Another to come. Double fault from Djokovic! The second serve is limp and into the net! Kyrgios skips back to his chair!

Wimbledon 2022: *Novak Djokovic 2-2 Nick Kyrgios

14:21 , Jamie Braidwood

Ooff. Two huge aces from Kyrgios wrap up the hold to love. Djokovic did not even move.

Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic 2-1 Nick Kyrgios*

14:19 , Jamie Braidwood

Yep, this is great. Kyrgios is already pulling out the left-handed shots and looks to have the edge in the rallies. He pulls out the winner down the line, but Djokovic replies with an ace out wide. 30-15.

Kyrgios goes stretching for the forehand crosscourt and then frames another good serve form Djokovic. Solid hold.

Wimbledon 2022: *Novak Djokovic 1-1 Nick Kyrgios

14:16 , Jamie Braidwood

Kyrgios, serving from underneath the royals, sees his first serve belted back by Djokovic, who works his way into the rally but then goes wide. There’s an entertaining point to follow, Kyrgios staying low with the slice, Djokovic dropping short and Kyrgios then putting away the volley at the net.

Ace from Kyrgios! The first of many I’m sure. And an underarm serve! Djokovic reads it and the drop shot is a winner!

Now 40-30, after Djokovic goes down the line and Kyrgios nets. Big first serve from Kyrgios, Djokovic keeps it in play on the defence and is almost caught out by a lob from Djokovic.

But Kyrgios gets away with it as the Serbian nets on the backhand.

Yep, this is good.

Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic 1-0 Nick Kyrgios*

14:12 , Jamie Braidwood

A double fault from Djokovic on the opening point! A few murmurs at that. The next serve is straight fown the middle, and it’s followed by an ace. Now we have a rally, Kyrgios happy to slice on the backhand. He steps it up down the line. Djokovic goes wide!

30-30, Djokovic with the kicker out wide. Kyrgios looked for the angle but misses. Kyrgios then goes long on the Djokovic second serve.

*denotes next server

Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios

14:09 , Jamie Braidwood

Here we go! Novak Djokovic will serve first - and then he will take to the task of stopping the Nick Kyrgios serve.

Cannot wait for this. Strap in.

Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios

14:04 , Jamie Braidwood

Djokovic gives Kyrgios a big pat on the back as the players meet at the net for the coin toss. There’s an early trick shot from Kyrgios during the warm-ups.

Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios

14:01 , Jamie Braidwood

And here they are! Kyrgios leads Djokovic out onto Centre Court, raising a cool hand to the crowds.

Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios

14:00 , Jamie Braidwood

In just a few moments Nick Kyrgios will take the most important walk of his career, emerging from the locker rooms through the corridors of the All England Club and out onto Centre Court. It’s a walk Novak Djokovic has made seven times on finals day alone.

The ballboys and ballgirls are out, which tells you we’re close.

Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios

13:52 , Jack Rathborn

(PA)

(PA)

Kyrgios to renew rivalry with ‘f***ing idiot’ umpire

13:50 , Jamie Braidwood

Best of luck to Renaud Lichtenstein this afternoon, as the Frenchman faces the toughest job in tennis in umpiring Nick Kyrgios during a Wimbledon final.

The 41-year-old, seen here arguing with Alexander Zverev, will be in the chair for his first Wimbledon final this afternoon, although this is his fifth grand slam final.

Kyrgios clashed with Lichtenstein at the 2020 Australian Open, calling him “stupid” and a “f***ing idiot”.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios

13:47 , Jamie Braidwood

It is seriously toasty on Centre Court. They’ve partially closed one half of the roof, I think to just offer some shade cover for the fans.

Sue Barker, on her 30th and final year of presenting Wimbledon, is fanning herself in between shots - somehow looking effortless despite the bold call of wearing a black blazer.

Novak Djokovic ‘aware of what’s on the line’ in Wimbledon final

13:40 , Jack Rathborn

Novak Djokovic will contest his 32nd grand slam final and eighth at Wimbledon, where the only player to beat him at this stage was Andy Murray in 2013.

Victory on Sunday would bring him a 21st slam title, putting him ahead of Roger Federer and one behind Nadal.

Despite all his experience, it was Djokovic who struggled with nerves early on in his semi-final against Cameron Norrie before recovering to win in four sets.

“I’m aware of what’s on the line,” said the 35-year-old, who, unless things change, will be unable to play at either the US Open or next year’s Australian Open.

“Every match, every grand slam that I get to play at this stage of my career, there is a lot on the line. I don’t know how many grand slam opportunities to win the trophy I will still have.

“So, of course, I’m approaching it with positive attitude and self-belief and willingness to win.”

Nick Kyrgios ‘happy’ no matter Wimbledon final result

13:33 , Jack Rathborn

Novak Djokovic has the grand slam experience on his side, but Nick Kyrgios can take confidence from the fact he is one of only three players - along with Jiri Vesely and Marat Safin - to hold a winning record against the 20-time grand slam champion from multiple meetings.

They have played twice before, both on hard courts in 2017, with Kyrgios, who is bidding to become the first Australian man to claim a grand slam singles title since Lleyton Hewitt here 20 years ago, winning in straight sets on each occasion.

While he has had his run-ins with both Djokovic and Rafael Nadal in the past, Kyrgios has spoken graciously about both this week and has great respect for what they have been able to achieve.

“I don’t think anyone will fill those shoes,” said the Australian. “I feel like if I ever am able to lift a grand slam trophy, please don’t put the pressure on me to do another one.

“The one thing for sure, whether I win or lose on Sunday, I’m going to be happy. It’s such a great achievement that I thought I’d never be a part of. Especially at 27. I thought it was the later stages of my career. But I just never thought it would be right here. I have a chance.”

Novak Djokovic aware of how ‘dangerous’ Nick Kyrgios will be in final

13:22 , Jack Rathborn

Novak Djokovic is happy to see Nick Kyrgios living up to his potential by reaching a Wimbledon final, even though he knows the danger that poses.

The Australian had not been beyond the fourth round at a grand slam for seven years prior to this tournament and has spoken openly about his mental struggles and reluctance to fully commit to the sport.

Now ranked 40th, Kyrgios skipped the whole clay-court season to stay at home in Australia but has made no secret of his ambitions at Wimbledon, where he first broke through as a teenager in 2014.

Djokovic said: “In a way it’s a surprise because of his ranking. He has never reached a grand slam final. So maybe not too many people are giving him big chances to reach the finals.

“I think, between us players, we always know how dangerous he is, on grass particularly, because of his game, because of his attitude on the court being so confident, just going for it, being a very complete player.

“It seems like mentally he’s at a better state than where he was some years ago. These are the occasions he loves, where he thrives, in a big stage. So in a way it’s also not a surprise for me that he’s there.

“Honestly, as a tennis fan, I’m glad that he’s in the finals because he’s got so much talent. Everyone was praising him when he came on the tour, expecting great things from him.

“Of course, then we know what was happening throughout many years with him mentally, emotionally. On and off the court, a lot of different things that were distracting him and he was not being able to get this consistency.

“For the quality player that he is, this is where he needs to be, and he deserves to be.”

Nick Kyrgios returns from practice ahead of Wimbledon final

13:15 , Jack Rathborn

(PA)

(PA)

Nick Kyrgios has advantage over Novak Djokovic in head to head

13:10 , Jack Rathborn

Kyrgios has won both previous meetings with Djokovic, although they have not played each other since 2017.

Djokovic has yet to even win a set against Kyrgios, with both matches taking place on hard courts.

Kyrgios won 6-4 7-6 in Indian Wells while he also took a meeting in Acapulco 7-6 7-5.

(Getty Images)

Nick Kyrgios on journey from Canberra to Wimbledon final

12:59 , Jack Rathborn

“Yeah, I think it’s just hilarious because, like, I don’t think I’m supposed to be someone like me. Like, I look at that photo, I grew up in Canberra, the courts I trained on were horrible, and now I’m in the chance to play the Wimbledon final.

“I think it’s honestly an inspiration for any sort of kid who’s kind of been outcasted or just been surrounded by negative headlines or negative just clouds or trying to be, like, just being brought down from a lot of different angles.

“I feel like it’s possible, it’s still possible to achieve something quite special if you just believe in yourself. I never really lost belief in myself. I feel like most people around me at some stage in my life have lost belief that I would ever make a Grand Slam final, doubted me a little bit in my behavior or just the way I trained. I think everyone, it’s safe to say. That’s fine they doubted me, but I never lost belief in myself.

“I think that’s just a strong message for any kid who doubts himself. Just keep going. Look at that photo.”

‘Winner pays for dinner’ - Djokovic and Kyrgios patch things up before final

12:48 , Jack Rathborn

A bromance between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios was the last thing fans expected coming into Wimbledon, but the two players have buried the hatchet and even decided to go for dinner, with Sunday’s final winner footing the bill.

Kyrgios, who has in the past labelled Djokovic “boneheaded” and a “tool”, defended the Serb when he was detained and then deported ahead of the Australian Open earlier this year due to his COVID-19 vaccination status.

Djokovic is seeking his 21st major and seventh title at Wimbledon while Kyrgios is in his first Grand Slam final.

The pair met each other at practice and had a word before taking the conversation to Instagram for their millions of followers.

Djokovic: “It took you five years to say something nice about me.”

Kyrgios: “But I defended you when it mattered.”

Djokovic: “You did, I appreciate that.”

Kyrgios: “We friends now?”

Djokovic: “If you are inviting me for a drink or dinner, I accept. P.S. Winner of tomorrow pays.”

Kyrgios: “Deal, let’s go to a nightclub and go nuts.”

Kyrgios reached the final after Rafa Nadal was forced to withdraw from the tournament due to injury.

(PA)

Novak Djokovic on facing ‘tough’ Nick Kyrgios serve

12:34 , Jamie Braidwood

Novak Djokovic’s reign at Wimbledon has been built on his ability to read a serve and return better than anyone else in the sport but the six-time champion is expecting a “tough” test against Nick Kyrgios and his unpredictability today.

“I mean, his motion for the serve is so fluid and just very quick,” Djokovic said. “He can hit any angle really. He tosses it forward so he can come in, serve and volley. He puts himself in a great position to be aggressive or to stay back. But he’s always one meter in front of the baseline.

“Yeah, it’s tough to read his serve. I haven’t practiced with him or played with him since the last time I lost to him in, what was it, ‘17 I think.

“On grass I would assume it’s even tougher to read his serve and to return because he has so many free points. You could see that throughout this tournament, as well. He just puts additional pressure on your serve. He moves well. He’s got great hands. So very complete player.

“I guess it’s going to be a game of small margins. I hope I can be at the desired level, then really it’s a mental game in the end, who stays tougher and calmer in the decisive moments.”

Wimbledon 2022: Australian duo win doubles final

12:24 , Jack Rathborn

Matt Ebden and Max Purcell kicked off what could be a great weekend for Australian tennis with victory in the men’s doubles final over Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic - who played despite having a broken wrist.

The left-handed Croatian suffered the injury during the semi-finals but decided to contest the final despite not being able to hold the racket with his right hand and having to use a single-handed backhand.

Remarkably, Pavic and fellow Croatian Mektic came agonisingly close to successfully defending their title, leading by two sets to one before losing out on a deciding tie-break 7-6 (5) 6-7 (3) 4-6 6-4 7-6 (2).

Pavic said: “It happened during the semi-finals, in the first set. I had a fracture on the bone. It was tough to handle those two matches. It was tough to play. We were close. It’s a bit frustrating. We gave our best, we gave it a fight and I think we can be very proud of ourselves for those two matches.”

Ebden and Purcell, for whom this is a first grand slam title, have lived dangerously throughout their run, playing five-set matches in all but one round.

The Australian Open runners-up saved match points in the first round and then again in the semi-finals, when top seeds Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram led by two sets to love before having five chances to win in the third-set tie-break.

“I thought we were out of here in the first round,” said Purcell. “Three match points. And we just won Wimbledon. How good’s that.”

Ebden praised Mektic and Pavic, saying: “They almost beat us with an injury. We were very lucky to win. That just shows how great a team they are.”

Nick Kyrgios will hope to follow in his countrymen’s footsteps when he takes on Novak Djokovic in the singles final on Sunday.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Nick Kyrgios claims he has a ‘bromance’ with Wimbledon final opponent Novak Djokovic

12:17 , Jamie Braidwood

“I don’t know if I can call it a bromance, yet, but we definitely have a better relationship than what it was probably prior to January this year,” Djokovic said in response.

“But when it was really tough for me in Australia, he was one of the very few players that came out publicly and supported me and stood by me. That’s something I truly appreciate. So I respect him for that a lot.”

Kyrgios claims he has a ‘bromance’ with Wimbledon final opponent Djokovic

Kyrgios 'already a champion' in family's eyes, says brother

12:08 , Jack Rathborn

Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios is one match away from a first Grand Slam title but his brother, Christos, said on Sunday the Australian is already a champion in his family’s eyes after winning an off-court battle with his inner demons.

Nick Kyrgios, who in recent years had become well known for his antics and outbursts, opened up on his mental health struggles in February, saying he had had suicidal thoughts in the past.

“For a big chunk of the last six or seven years, I lost my little brother,” Christos wrote in a column for the Sydney Morning Herald. “The world changed him. Tennis changed him. He became distracted, always worried about something.

“People wouldn’t know this but Nick and I stopped talking for quite a while. He was so unhappy in himself that he shut out the people that had his best interests at heart.”

Christos added that he had “got his baby brother back” and credited Nick’s girlfriend, Costeen Hatzi, for helping turn his brother’s life around.

“Since he met his girlfriend Costeen, she’s helped open his eyes again. There was a lot of chaos in Nick’s life before he met her,” he said.

“On Sunday night, I believe the rest of the world will get Nick Kyrgios the Wimbledon champion. For us, we’ve already got our baby brother back. Mum and Dad have got their son back.

“He is already a champion in all our eyes. Seeing him mature and evolve back into the happy fulfilled version of himself is all that I could have asked for ... I just want to see him winning in all aspects of life.”

Kyrgios is the first Australian since 2003 to reach the men’s singles final at Wimbledon and he will take on Novak Djokovic for the title.

Nick Kyrgios claims he has a ‘bromance’ with Wimbledon final opponent Novak Djokovic

12:01 , Jamie Braidwood

Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic may have had a frosty relationship over the years, but the Australian now says it is more of a “bromance”.

Kyrgios caused a stir on a podcast in 2019 when he branded Djokovic “cringeworthy” and claimed he was obsessed with wanting to be liked.

But after Kyrgios criticised Djokovic’s treatment by border officials in his homeland ahead of this year’s Australian Open, he says they are now so friendly they even exchange messages on social media.

“We definitely have a bit of a bromance now, which is weird,” Kyrgios said. “I think everyone knows there was no love lost for a while there.

“I think it was healthy for the sport. I think every time we played each other, there was hype around it. It was interesting for the media, the people watching, all that.

“I felt like I was almost the only player and someone to stand up for him with all that drama at the Australian Open.

“I feel like that’s where respect is kind of earned. Not on the tennis court, but I feel like when a real-life crisis is happening and someone stands up for you.

“We actually message each other on DMs in Instagram now and stuff. It’s real weird. Actually, earlier in the week, he was like ‘hopefully I’ll see you Sunday’.”

Novak Djokovic aware of how ‘dangerous’ Nick Kyrgios will be in Wimbledon final

11:42 , Jamie Braidwood

Novak Djokovic is happy to see Nick Kyrgios living up to his potential by reaching a Wimbledon final, even though he knows the danger that poses.

Djokovic said: “In a way it’s a surprise because of his ranking. He has never reached a grand slam final. So maybe not too many people are giving him big chances to reach the finals.

“I think, between us players, we always know how dangerous he is, on grass particularly, because of his game, because of his attitude on the court being so confident, just going for it, being a very complete player.

“It seems like mentally he’s at a better state than where he was some years ago. These are the occasions he loves, where he thrives, in a big stage. So in a way it’s also not a surprise for me that he’s there.

“Honestly, as a tennis fan, I’m glad that he’s in the finals because he’s got so much talent. Everyone was praising him when he came on the tour, expecting great things from him.

“Of course, then we know what was happening throughout many years with him mentally, emotionally. On and off the court, a lot of different things that were distracting him and he was not being able to get this consistency.

“For the quality player that he is, this is where he needs to be, and he deserves to be.”

Novak Djokovic aware of how ‘dangerous’ Nick Kyrgios will be in Wimbledon final

Sleepless night for Nick Kyrgios after Wimbledon final spot was confirmed

11:25 , Jamie Braidwood

Kyrgios: “I had a shocking sleep last night. I probably got an hour’s sleep just with everything, like the excitement.

“I had so much anxiety, I was already feeling so nervous, and I don’t feel nervous usually.

“I was just restless, so many thoughts in my head about a Wimbledon final. That’s all I was thinking about, imagining myself winning, imagining myself losing, everything.

“I feel like I’m just a reckless ball of energy right now. I just want to go out on the practice court now and hit some tennis balls. I want it to come already. Yeah, I want the final to come already.

“I know that I have to kind of just calm down. There’s still a couple days until that moment. Hopefully tonight I’ll get a better rest, a chamomile tea and a better rest.”

Sleepless night for Nick Kyrgios after Wimbledon final spot was confirmed

11:18 , Jamie Braidwood

Nick Kyrgios admitted he could not sleep after hearing the news that he is a Wimbledon finalist.

Rafael Nadal, Kyrgios’ semi-final opponent, stunned the Championships on Thursday evening when he revealed he would have to withdraw from the match due to his abdominal injury.

The Spaniard’s decision comes as a huge blow to the tournament, robbing it of one of the most highly-anticipated matches of the year.

More here:

Sleepless night for Nick Kyrgios after Wimbledon final spot was confirmed

Explaining the allegations against Nick Kyrgios

10:59 , Jamie Braidwood

Earlier this week, the news broke that Nick Kyrgios has been summoned to appear in a Canberra court back home in Australia next month amid allegations of common assault against his ex-partner Chiara Passari.

A police statement said: “ACT Policing can confirm a 27-year-old Watson man is scheduled to face the ACT Magistrates’ Court on August 2 in relation to one charge of common assault following an incident in December 2021.”

His barrister Jason Moffett told The Canberra Times in Australia the charge was “in the context of a domestic relationship”.

He said: “The nature of the allegation is serious, and Mr Kyrgios takes the allegation very seriously. Given the matter is before the court … he doesn’t have a comment at this stage, but in the fullness of time we’ll issue a media release.”

Kyrgios said: “Obviously I have a lot of thoughts and things I want to say, you know kind of my side about it but obviously I’ve being advised by lawyers that I’m unable to say anything at this time.

“So I understand that everyone wants to kind of ask about it and all that but I can’t give you too much on that right now.”

At Wimbledon, Kyrgios’ ex-girlfriend Ajla Tomljanovic said she did not experience domestic violence with the Australian while they were together.

Their relationship ended in 2018 and she said: “It’s been a while since our relationship ended so obviously I’ve always kept my relationship very private and I would like to keep it like that.

“I’m definitely against domestic violence and I hope it gets resolved, but yeah I mean haven’t had that experience with him.”

Nick Kyrgios’ run to Wimbledon final

10:44 , Jamie Braidwood

It’s been a run that has seen on-court controversy, brilliant tennis, five-set epics, injury comebacks, and over £10,000 worth of fines, but Nick Kyrgios is into the Wimbledon final. It all could have been over so quickly as he faced Paul Jubb on Court No 3, but Kyrgios produced a masterful performance to defeat Filip Krajinovic and set up a blockbuster third-round match against Stefanos Tsitsipas.

It certainly delivered, with Kyrgios’ behaviour leading to Tsitsipas calling his opponent an “evil bully” after a fiery battle on Court No 1. From there, Kyrgios overcame a shoulder injury to defeat Brandon Nakashima on Centre Court before seeing off Cristian Garin. He was set to face Rafael Nadal and would have liked his chances, but the Spaniard suffered an abdominal tear and was unable to play in Friday’s semi-final.

(Getty Images)

Nick Kyrgios’ run to Wimbledon final

10:38 , Jamie Braidwood

1st round: vs Paul Jubb 3-6 6-1 7-5 6-7 7-5

2nd round: vs Filip Krajinovic 6-2 6-3 6-1

3rd round: vs Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7 6-4 6-3 7-6

4th round: vs Brandon Nakashima 4-6 6-4 7-6 3-6 6-2

Quarter-final: vs Cristian Garin 6-4 6-3 7-6

Semi-final vs Rafael Nadal walkover

Novak Djokovic’s run to Wimbledon final

10:20 , Jamie Braidwood

It hasn’t always been plane sailing for the six-time Wimbledon champion and top tournament seed, even though Djokovic has reached the final once again. There were a few signs of rust in his opening match against Soonwoo Kwon, as he played his first competitive match in almost four weeks, but his second and third round victories showed ominous form.

Still, Djokovic had to dig deep to see off wildcard Tim van Rijthoven and then even deeper to come back from two sets down to defeat Jannik Sinner in the semi-finals. There was a sense of inevitability about Djokovic, though, as he put those matches to bed - just as there was when he was able to overcome a slow start and defeat Cameron Norrie in the semi-finals.

Novak Djokovic’s run to Wimbledon final

10:15 , Jamie Braidwood

1st round: vs Soonwoo Kown 6-3 3-6 6-3 6-4

2nd round: vs Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-1 6-4 6-2

3rd round: vs Miomir Kecmanovic 6-0 6-3 6-4

4th round: vs Tim van Rijthoven 6-2 4-6 6-1 6-2

Quarter-final: vs Jannik Sinner 5-7 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-2

Semi-final: vs Cameron Norrie 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-4

Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic look ahead to Wimbledon final

10:07 , Jamie Braidwood

Nick Kyrgios: “I never thought I’d be here at all, to be brutally honest with you. I never thought I’d be playing for the actual men’s title. I feel like it’s the pinnacle of tennis. Once you are able to raise a Grand Slam trophy, that’s like, I mean, kind of what else is there to achieve? So I never thought I’d be here. I’m just super proud and I’m just ready to go. I’m going to give it my all and we’ll see what happens.”

Novak Djokovic: “Obviously it’s always a goal to get to the championship match. For me at least, every tournament I play on, particularly Grand Slams. Of course, I’m very satisfied and pleased that I am putting myself in a position to win the trophy. I guess it’s going to be a game of small margins. I hope I can be at the desired level, then really it’s a mental game in the end, who stays tougher and calmer in the decisive moments.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

What time is Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios today?

10:05 , Jamie Braidwood

Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios will begin at 2pm on Centre Court on Sunday.

How can I watch Wimbledon on TV and is there a live stream?

The BBC will once again be providing full coverage of Wimbledon, in what is Sue Barker’s final year of presenting the Championships. Coverage of the final will begin at 1pm on BBC One. The action will also be available to watch on the BBC iPlayer while the BBC Sport website.

Good morning

10:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Wimbledon men’s singles final. We’ve made it to the end of two brilliant weeks at the All England Club and are left with a men’s final that towers over the rest of the Championships. Novak Djokovic was always a favourite to reach another Wimbledon final, as he hunts a fourth successive title, but to be facing Nick Kyrgios? No one expected that, and it would take a fool to predict how today’s match will unfold.