Wimbledon 2022 LIVE: Iga Swiatek shocked by Alize Cornet after Coco Gauff knocked out and Rafael Nadal to come

Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek highlight the action on Day 6 at Wimbledon on a packed schedule of matches, but Coco Gauff is out after a three-set defeat to Amanda Anisimova. In the opening match on Centre Court, Gauff was beaten 6-7 6-2 6-1 by her fellow American Anisimova, who clinched victory with a backhand winner to make the last 16 at the All England Club for the first time.

Nadal faces Lorenzo Sonego later on the main stage while Swiatek plays Alize Cornet on Court No 1, with both stars still searching for their top form on the grass courts at SW19.

After Katie Boulter’s stunning win over Karolina Pliskova, she faced Harmony Tan in the opening match of the day on Court No 2. Tan, who shocked Serena Williams with a memorable win in the opening round, blitzed the Brit as she surged to victory in just 51 minutes.

Liam Broady is also out after a straight sets defeat to the impressive Alex De Minaur - Boulter’s boyfriend - who saw off a late fight from the 28-year-old British wildcard to take a 6-4 6-4 7-6 win.

Elsewhere, Nick Kyrgios faces Stefanos Tsitsipas in a blockbuster clash last up on Court No 1. Kyrgios produced a faultless performance to destroy Filip Krajinovic in the second round and a shock could be on the cards if the fiery Australian can get in the zone once again.

Wimbledon 2022 live updates

Day 6 at Wimbledon - third round singles action concludes

No 1 seed Iga Swiatek loses first set to Alize Cornet on Court No 1

Coco Gauff knocked out by Amanda Anisimova on Centre

Liam Broady loses in straight sets to Alex De Minaur on Court No 1

Katie Boulter demolished by Harmony Tan in 51 minutes

Rafael Nadal on Centre Court later

Wimbledon: Iga Swiatek 2-6 Alize Cornet (4-6, 2-6) - SWIATEK IS OUT OF WIMBLEDON

17:34 , Karl Matchett

Alize Cornet comes out to serve for the match, against the world No1.

The Frenchwoman quickly takes the first two points including an ace, before a clearly out-of-sorts Swiatek sends yet another shot wide.

Three match points for Cornet - she only needs one!

Game, set and match!

Wimbledon: Iga Swiatek 2-5 Alize Cornet* (4-6)

17:31 , Karl Matchett

What can Swiatek come up with as a response?

An absolute belter of an ace is the answer, 109mph. She follows that up with a smash which Cornet reads brilliantly and returns - and the second volley is whacked long!

An ironic smile from Swiatek reveals her frustration and the errors keep coming with another long shot...and another.

It’s another break for Cornet!

Wimbledon: *Iga Swiatek 2-4 Alize Cornet (4-6)

17:28 , Karl Matchett

A key game if Cornet can hold her serve, then.

She starts well with two powerful serves, Swiatek unable to return with any venom, before the Pole sends another shot long for 40-0.

Swiatek pulls one back but a beauty of a lob ends it and that’s Cornet just two games away from the upset of the Championships!

Wimbledon: Iga Swiatek 2-3 Alize Cornet* (4-6)

17:24 , Karl Matchett

Well, is the pressure getting to Swiatek here?

Cornet takes the first two points and a 25th unforced error from the Pole then makes it 0-40.

To her credit she hits back with a fine rally in the next point, but Cornet then absolutely hammers a return down the line and claims another break!

Wimbledon: *Iga Swiatek 2-2 Alize Cornet (4-6)

17:20 , Karl Matchett

Drop shots in danger of being renamed after Cornet at this rate. Another beauty opens the scoring in her serve game, before her fleet footwork across the court forces Swiatek into a series of volleys - and the last one she should put away with ease, but instead sends it into the net for 30-0.

Another mis-hit and another overhit return for Swiatek and it’s 2-2. Great work from Cornet.

Wimbledon: Iga Swiatek 2-1 Alize Cornet* (4-6)

17:16 , Karl Matchett

That was looking far more routine for the Pole. Very little fuss bout her second game serving this set until she sends a forehand long for 40-30.

Then a big rally ends in a moment of magic from Cornet as she returns a drop shot volley just over the net to make it deuce - and she keeps her composure to deliver a fine finish and immediately break back.

Wimbledon: *Iga Swiatek 2-0 Alize Cornet (4-6)

17:11 , Karl Matchett

Some tremendous tennis being played here by both players. Swiatek shows good footwork to win the early points before Cornet sends one into the net from the baseline to give her opponent two break points.

She saves one, but not the next, sending a forehand shot too long and out to hand Swiatek the upper hand.

Wimbledon: Iga Swiatek 1-0 Alize Cornet* (4-6)

17:06 , Karl Matchett

Great anticipation from Cornet to fire back from a tough angle and win an early point. A couple of Swiatek backhands into the corner soon turns matters around before Cornet forces deuce.

A mis-hit from Cornet leaves the world No1 at advantage, but a beauty of a drop-shot on the return of the next serve levels matters again.

Iga Swiatek was not to be denied though and a powerful series of shots finally gets her over the line - over eight minutes for that superb first game of the second set!

Wimbledon latest updates

16:57 , Karl Matchett

A quick check on the scores elsewhere before our second set gets underway here:

Petra Martic is a set up against Jessica Pegula and 3-2 up in the second, that’s on Court 3. They’ve recently started on Centre Court, where Petra Kvitova is a break up on Paula Badosa.

In the men’s singles, Kyrgios vs Tsitsipas gets underway in about half an hour, with Sonego vs Nadal soon after.

Wimbledon: *Iga Swiatek 4-6 Alize Cornet - Cornet takes the opening set!

16:52 , Jamie Braidwood

The backhand from Swiatek goes wide and moves Cornet two points away. Swiatek then nets on the Cornet second serve and it brings up two set points at 40-15.

Cornet then clips the baseline and as Swiatek rockets into the sky, Cornet controls the smash to take the opener!

Wimbledon: Iga Swiatek 4-5 Alize Cornet*

16:48 , Jamie Braidwood

Swiatek with the sliced ace down the middle, followed by another ace out wide that just clipped the line.

It takes the hold and there is now pressure on Cornet as she serves for the first set.

Wimbledon: *Iga Swiatek 3-5 Alize Cornet

16:44 , Jamie Braidwood

Swiatek edges ahead at 0-15 on the Cornet serve, and then nets after a brilliant drop shot from Cornet! Swiatek had the chance as she went for the angle.

Cornet then nets on the backhand down the line but she responds well to lands the forehand crosscourt to move ahead 40-30.

And she moves a step closer to the opening set after Swiatek floats a forehand long.

Wimbledon: Iga Swiatek 3-4 Alize Cornet*

16:37 , Jamie Braidwood

Swiatek faces pressure on her serve at 15-30 after another couple of errors but finds the first serves and Cornet can’t reply.

Smash from Swiatek seals the hold.

Wimbledon: *Iga Swiatek 2-4 Alize Cornet

16:34 , Jamie Braidwood

Swiatek steps into the net well to put away the forehand winner against the Cornet serve and bring up break point.

But Cornet replies to deny Swiatek, and then nudges the volley onto the line after Swiatek had the chance to pass.

Swiatek pulls the forehand wide and the Frenchwoman gets the hold.

Wimbledon: *Iga Swiatek 2-3 Alize Cornet

16:25 , Jamie Braidwood

It’s been another stuttering start from World No 1 Iga Swiatek as Alize Cornet races into a 3-0 lead with two early breaks.

But the Pole shows some signs of life as she whips a forehand winner into the corner to pull a break back and then holds serve to love.

Another forehand winner from Swiatek as she looks to settle.

(AFP via Getty Images)

*Iga Swiatek 1-3 Alize Cornet

16:24 , Luke Baker

Is there an upset brewing on Centre Court? Women’s No 1 seed Iga Swiatek conceded an early double break to veteran French star Alize Cornet to fall 3-0 behind.

A lengthy fourth game saw both women have chances to win it but Swiatek eventually claimed it at the third time of asking to get one of the breaks back.

*denotes next to serve

Coco Gauff knocked out of Wimbledon as Amanda Anisimova seals three-set comeback

16:16 , Luke Baker

Coco Gauff suffered a third-round exit at Wimbledon after she went down 6-7 (4) 6-2 6-1 on Centre Court to fellow American Amanda Anisimova.

French Open runner-up Gauff was able to win a hard-fought opener on a tie-break but could not keep up with the level of the 20th seed after.

Anisimova, who won the 2017 US Open junior final between the duo, clinched victory with a backhand winner to make the last 16 at the All England Club for the first time.

Coco Gauff knocked out of Wimbledon as Amanda Anisimova seals three-set comeback

Scores from around the grounds

16:11 , Luke Baker

A few latest scores for you as well. 2019 Wimbledon champion Simona Halep is well on her way into the fourth round as she took the first set 6-4 against Magdalena Frech of Poland and is a break up early in the second.

On Court No 1, the No 1 seed Iga Swiatek is taking on talented Frenchwoman Alize Cornet. Cornet has got an early break in the opening set but a long way to go there. We’ll keep you up to date with everything going on and start to focus on the Swiatek contest shortly.

Results from around the grounds

16:08 , Luke Baker

A few results to catch you up on while we focused on the Centre and Court 1 drama.

Botic van de Zandschulp has eliminated veteran Richard Gasquet 7-5 2-6 7-6 6-1 and 11th seed Taylor Fritz cruised past Alex Molcan in straight sets.

Another American, Brandon Nakashima downed Daniel Galan 6-4 6-4 6-1 but Jack Sock went down to Jason Kubler in a five-set thriller 6-3 4-6 5-7 7-6 6-3

Alex De Minaur sees off spirited Liam Broady to reach Wimbledon fourth round

15:58 , Luke Baker

After reaching new ground at Wimbledon, Liam Broady could not find a way past Alex De Minaur but with that there is no disgrace, writes Jamie Braidwood.

There are few players harder to put away than the Australian and in rattling off a 6-3 6-4 7-5 win on Court No 1, De Minaur produced a series of stunning chase downs and recoveries to leave the British wildcard with no answers.

Backed by a deceptively powerful and overwhelmingly efficient serve, De Minaur put away a spirited late rally from Broady to get over the line in two hours and 24 minutes.

It remains a landmark week for Broady, whose five-set victory over Diego Schwartzman secured his passage to the third round of a grand slam for the first time in his career. The 28-year-old was unable to join Cameron Norrie and Heather Watson in progressing to the last 16 and although he showed plenty of fight he faced an unbreachable wall on the other side of the court in De Minaur.

Alex De Minaur sees off spirited Liam Broady to reach Wimbledon fourth round

Coco Gauff 7-6, 2-6, 1-6 Amanda Anisimova - GAUFF OUT OF WIMBLEDON

15:48 , Luke Baker

A brilliant effort by Amanda Anisimova as she knocks French Open finalist Coco Gauff out of Wimbledon! She lost the first set on a tiebreak but pulled away in the second set and then was clinical in the third.

Gauff’s Wimbledon journey comes to an end for 2022.

Anisimova faces Harmony Tan - who so impressively beat Katie Boulter earlier - in the next round.

Coco Gauff 7-6, 2-6, 1-4 Amanda Anisimova update

15:43 , Luke Baker

French Open finalist Gauff is in danger of an early exit at Wimbledon.

After winning the second set, Anisimova has kicked on and is a break up at 4-1 in the decider. It is just the one break, with Gauff now serving, but Anisimova is turning the screw

Alex de Minaur reflects on win over Liam Broady

15:41 , Luke Baker

Alex De Minaur gave his immediate thoughts on victory over Liam Broady in his court-side interview. He reaches the second week of Wimbledon for the first time and will face Jason Kubler next.

“I’m just relieved,” he said. “It was definitely harder out there than I wanted it to be. But at the end of the day, this is tennis. Playing in front of an amazing crowd, it was never going to be easy. More than anything I’m just relieved to be in the second week of Wimbledon.

“It’s incredibly special. Wimbledon is such a special tournament, so to be able to play here is a true honour. I’m enjoying every second I can on the grass and trying to ride this wave.

“I appreciate all the support. I really cherish every moment I can get on this court, and if I can get you guys’ [the crowd] support it means the world. I appreciate it. I’m just going to try to keep on doing me, stay pumped and stay excited.”

(AP)

Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 Liam Broady

15:33 , Luke Baker

Wow! What a final game that was. Absolutely remarkable but De Minaur just about did enough.

Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 Liam Broady - DE MINAUR WINS IN STRAIGHT SETS!

15:26 , Luke Baker

Big ace to start from De Minaur and although Broady wins the next point, another big serve helps make it 30-15. Protracted rally, the Aussie nets - 30-30. Surely Broady couldn’t deny him again? That’s a long way wide and it’s break point Broady!

SAVED! Heart in the mouth slightly for De Minaur but he nails the overhead to take it to deuce.

Hit into the net from mid-court - another Broady break point... SAVED again! A great rally ended with a topspin forehand that lands a couple of inches into the court.

Not the time for a double fault... Third break point! SAVED! Some slightly dicey lobs and drop shots but he eventually puts a backhand away.

Now a fourth break point! Can he finally take one? Nope. SAVED! Volley put away nicely by De Minaur. And now he has MATCH POINT as a big serve doesn’t come back. SAVED! This time Broady on the brink but pulls out a winner.

Big serve again, second match point. Almost 10 minutes for this game alone... De Minaur floats one long. This is incredible. Another deuce!

A third chance at match point. OH MY! What a return from Broady and he converts a forehand at the net for a third save. He’ll have to do a fourth though and this time he can’t! DE MINAUR HAS DONE IT!

ALEX DE MINAUR BEATS LIAM BROADY IN STRAIGHT SETS

*denotes next to serve

Coco Gauff 7-6, 2-6 Amanda Anisimova update - ANISIMOVA WINS THE SECOND SET

15:20 , Luke Baker

Over on Centre Court, they were trading breaks like football stickers in the early going but Anisimova round her rhythm as the set wore on and eventually sealed a 6-2 triumph. 84% of first serves in during that set compared to 45% for Gauff.

They head for a decider.

*Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-4, 6-5 Liam Broady - DE MINAUR BREAKS

15:19 , Luke Baker

Broady has to consolidate the break now. A point apiece to start for 15-15. Lengthy rally ends with Broady finding the net - 15-30...

Broady stops the next point to challenge when he thinks De Minaur has gone long but it’s well in and that brings up two break points.

And a roar from De Minaur as he immediately BREAKS. He’ll have a second shot at serving out the match

*denotes next to serve

Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-4, 5-5 Liam Broady* - BROADY BREAKS BACK!

15:11 , Luke Baker

Broady wins the first point of the game and De Minaur then finds the net on a second-serve point. Suddenly it’s 0-30 - a chance!

Nicely constructed point finished with a forehand drop volley moves it to 15-30 but a forehand goes long! 15-40, two break points for the Brit...

A look at a 15-40 second serve for Broady but De Minaur thumps a forehand winner. First break point saved.

Another second serve, rally and De Minaur goes wide! BROADY BREAKS BACK! What a time to find a break of serve.

*denotes next to serve

*Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-4, 5-4 Liam Broady

15:08 , Luke Baker

Broady fights his way to 30-15 and then bangs an ace down the tee - his third of the day to move to 40-15.

He’d like to see this game out with the minimum of fuss. Instead, De Minaur wins the next two points to take it to deuce.

The Aussie muffs a return and Broady then finds the baseline with a stunning forehand to secure the hold. Alex De Minaur will serve for the match.

*denotes next to serve

Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-4, 5-3 Liam Broady*

15:04 , Luke Baker

De Minaur looks like he’s making his way to the finish line here. Doesn’t let Broady, or the crowd, get into the latest service game as he moves to 40-0 and then Broady goes long to seal it.

Can De Minaur win it on Broady’s serve or will he need to serve it out?

*denotes next to serve

Coco Gauff 7-6, 1-2 Amanda Anisimova update

15:01 , Luke Baker

Oooh, that’s a nasty way to lose your serve. A huge net cord on break point falls Gauff’s way and she gets the break back in the third set.

*Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-4, 4-3 Liam Broady

15:01 , Luke Baker

Big forehand from Broady spins and drops on the line. A clean winner from the Brit there, moves him to 40-15. He’s found his range more in this third set but it may be too late.

De Minaur moves him left and right for 40-30 but Broady manages to hold. Two more chances to break the Aussie left in this set...

*denotes next to serve

Coco Gauff 7-6, 0-2 Amanda Anisimova update

14:58 , Luke Baker

Anisimova has bounced back well from that first-set tiebreak defeat as she breaks Gauff at the first opportunity to move 2-0 ahead. The third game, on Anisimova’s serve, is a bit of a battle currently though.

Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-4, 4-2 Liam Broady*

14:56 , Luke Baker

Liam Broady is running out of games here, he needs to find a break sooner rather than later to keep this match alive.

He slips behind 0-30 but back-to-back points give him a glimmer at 30-30. From there, he nets a return before some brilliant defensive work keeps De Minaur alive in game point before he captialises to hold to 30.

*denotes next to serve

*Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-4, 3-2 Liam Broady

14:51 , Luke Baker

The games in this third set have been a lot tighter. Another back-and-forth one is the fourth consecutive game to go to deuce.

Broady moves to advantage and then flicks a drop shot over the net that De Minaur gets to but his cross-court return is inches wide. Another hold for Broady.

*denotes next to serve

Coco Gauff 7-6 Amanda Anisimova update - GAUFF WINS THE FIRST SET!

14:48 , Luke Baker

Much like the first set itself, the tiebreak proves to be a rollercoaster. Anisimova takes an early lead but Gauff fights back from 4-1 down to win six points on the spin.

COCO GAUFF WINS THE FIRST SET!

Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-4, 3-1 Liam Broady*

14:46 , Luke Baker

Broady doing everything he can to fire himself up and get himself back into this set. He has a chance at 15-30 and emits a huge roar.

Looks like he has a chance on a smash but it holds up in the wind, he jumps too early and can’t get the ball over the net. 30-30.

De Minaur called for a double fault, challenges and it’s overruled but Broady wasn’t returning the serve, so if it was called correctly, the Aussie would have game point. Instead, Broady forces him to go wide and it’s break point Broady at 30-40!

Oh no! He sees a second serve, an even rally but the Brit nets a backhand. De Minaur then serves out the next two points and still has his break

*denotes next to serve

Coco Gauff vs Amanda Anisimova update

14:39 , Luke Baker

After 57 minutes of topsy-turvy play on Centre Court, we’re headed for a tiebreak. It’s on serve in the early going at 2-1.

*Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-4, 2-1 Liam Broady

14:38 , Luke Baker

A must-win game for Broady and he gets to 30-0 but a double fault won’t help things.

Better on the next as a two-handed backhand is thumped for a winner down the line but THAT IS HUGE! Broady’s 78mph kickserve is absolutely obliterated cross-court by a furious De Minaur forehand for the winner. Broady then hits the net and it’s deuce.

But the Brit survives to hold his serve and lets out a big “COME ON!” at the conclusion of the game.

*denotes next to serve

Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-4, 2-0 Liam Broady*

14:33 , Luke Baker

De Minaur cruises to 40-0 on his first service game of the third set but he hits the middle of the net, then goes long and then shanks a forehand wide to give the Brit a glimmer at deuce.

And it’s a first break point of the match for Broady! Patient play from the back of the court, moving De Minaur side to side to win that one.

Net cord on the return but De Minaur gets to it and Broady’s lob is narrowly long! Back to deuce. Ace makes it advantage De Minaur and Broady shanks one for the game. The door slammed shut by the Aussie.

*denotes next to serve

Coco Gauff vs Amanda Anisimova update

14:28 , Luke Baker

A rollercoaster first set on Centre Court is approaching its denouement. Gauff got the break back to level the match at 4-4, held serve and Anisimova will now have to serve to stay in the set at 5-4 down.

*Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-4, 1-0 Liam Broady - DE MINAUR BREAKS!

14:27 , Luke Baker

The Brit will serve first in this third set. A long rally - 22 shots to be exact - and De Minaur outlasts Broady to move to 0-30.

A double fault follows and it’s 0-40. Uh oh... Three break points.

Great overhead smash saves the first, De Minaur goes long at the end of a rally to make it 30-40. But Broady can’t pull out another overhead, the ball flies long and DE MINAUR BREAKS!

*denotes next to serve

Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-4 Liam Broady* - DE MINAUR WINS THE SECOND SET

14:20 , Luke Baker

Will De Minaur tighten up now he’s serving for the set? The point to go 15-0 doesn’t suggest so and then he pulls out a backhand passing shot when Broady comes into the net for 30-0.

Broady goes just long with a forehand and it’s three set points. He only needs one - Broady sticks the return of serve long!

DE MINAUR WINS THE SECOND SET 6-4!

*denotes next to serve

Coco Gauff vs Amanda Anisimova update

14:18 , Luke Baker

This game has turned around on Centre. From 3-0 up, Gauff has lost four games on the spin and is now 4-3 down and Anisimova has a break. Can she see it out?

*Alex de Minaur 6-3, 5-4 Liam Broady

14:17 , Luke Baker

Good battling by Broady as he forces De Minaur to serve out the set. Took control of the game from 15-15.

*denotes next to serve

Alex de Minaur 6-3, 5-3 Liam Broady*

14:15 , Luke Baker

Finally, a chance for Broady on the De Minaur serve and the crowd are roaring! It’s 0-30.

WHAT A POINT! Oohs and aahs as the players are both all over the court in a thriller and De Minaur manages to flick a backhand over Broady to win it.

That proves a turning point - could, perhaps should, have been 0-40 but instead from 15-30 the Aussie reels off three straight points to hold. He’s one game from the set now and Broady still hasn’t had a break point yet.

*denotes next to serve

Latest update from around the grounds

14:12 , Luke Baker

A couple of results to bring you from the outer courts. Chile’s Cristian Garin beats American Jenson Brooksby in four sets 6-2, 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 to book a fourth-round spot, while Ajla TomljanoviÄ comes from behind to shock women’s 13th seed Barbora KrejÄíková 2-6, 6-4, 6-3

Coco Gauff vs Amanda Anisimova update

14:09 , Luke Baker

Gauff did lose that game on her own serve, throwing in two double faults despite being 40-15 up at one point. So back on serve at 3-2 on centre

*Alex de Minaur 6-3, 4-3 Liam Broady

14:08 , Luke Baker

De Minaur suddenly finds himself at 0-40 with the perfect opportunity for a double break.

Broady wins a long point to save the first, then does likewise on the second and the third. Great effort to get it to deuce!

De Minaur goes long to bring advantage to the Brit and an unreturned serve keeps the set alive as a contest! He needs a break though.

*denotes next to serve

Coco Gauff vs Amanda Anisimova update

14:06 , Luke Baker

A mammoth fourth game on Centre but eventually Anisimova holds to get a game on the board - perhaps that will settle some nerves? Gauff leads 3-1 with the break but she’s battling to hold serve in the next.

Alex de Minaur 6-3, 4-2 Liam Broady*

14:03 , Luke Baker

Great hustle from both players on the opening point but it ends with De Minaur finding a two-handed backhand passing shot.

Broady wins one to get it to 30-15, then opens his body to flash a forehand on to the line - 30-30.

Great wide serve from De Minaur puts him in control of a point which takes him to 40-30 and he completes the hold.

*denotes next to serve

*Alex de Minaur 6-3, 3-2 Liam Broady - DE MINAUR BREAKS!

13:58 , Luke Baker

Broady has De Minaur running all over the court but a great get by the Aussie keeps him in the point and the Brit nets for 0-15.

Game moves to 30-30 and a gorgeous volley by De Minaur brings up break point. Broady serves and volleys, floated lob by De Minaur and it finds the line! DE MINAUR BREAKS!

*denotes next to serve

Alex de Minaur 6-3, 2-2 Liam Broady*

13:53 , Luke Baker

After Broady’s battle to hold serve it’s a much simpler job for De Minaur. He holds to love - Broady hasn’t really got close to breaking serve yet.

*denotes next to serve

Coco Gauff goes a break up

13:52 , Luke Baker

We’ll stay focusing on Liam Broady for the game by game updates for the time being but Coco Gauff has started on Centre Court against Amanda Anisimova in an all-American battle.

Gauff breaks Anisimova at the first opportunity and then comes through a battle on her own serve to move 3-0 up. A great start for the youngster.

*Alex de Minaur 6-3, 1-2 Liam Broady

13:50 , Luke Baker

A battle here for Broady to hold serve as he falls 40-15 behind but impressively saves two break points.

Advantage De Minaur but Broady again battles, lovely drop shot and saves another!

Rally from the baseline ends with De Minaur netting and Broady then comes up with a huge serve down the middle to hold! A huge hold of serve for him there.

*denotes next to serve

Alex de Minaur 6-3, 1-1 Liam Broady*

13:44 , Luke Baker

Broady does manage to get a point off De Minaur in that service game as the score moves to 40-15 and then it’s 40-30 as he forces De Minaur to net.

Can he force deuce? He cannot... Big serve down the tee from the Aussie and Broady gets a racket to it but no chance of a return.

*denotes next to serve

*Alex de Minaur 6-3, 0-1 Liam Broady

13:41 , Luke Baker

Broady has the advantage of serving first in this set at least.

A good tactic at the start of this game as he works De Minaur’s forehand and comes forward towards the net to finish the point. Can he serve-and-volley a bit in this set? A bit of old-school grass-court tennis.

De Minaur gets it back to 30-15 but Broady constructs the next point well and then finishes the game in style. He has a lead to defend.

*denotes next to serve

Alex de Minaur 6-3 Liam Broady* - DE MINAUR WINS THE FIRST SET!

13:37 , Luke Baker

Powerful serving again from De Minaur and he races to 40-0. Three set points.

And he only needs one! Wins a fairly short point and DE MINAUR WINS THE FIRST SET 6-3.

A good set of tennis from the Aussie.

*denotes next to serve

*Alex de Minaur 5-3 Liam Broady

13:36 , Luke Baker

Broady holds well to at least force De Minaur to serve it out. Some big serving from Broady and this will give him something to build on int future sets.

Or maybe he can break back here...

*denotes next to serve

Alex de Minaur 5-2 Liam Broady*

13:32 , Luke Baker

Broady not really getting a look-in on the De Minaur serve. Ace, big first serve, ace immediately takes him to 40-0.

The Brit hangs in a mammoth point with good defensive work and eventually opens up his body to hammer a forehand winner but all that effort and it’s still 40-15... He goes long on the next point and De Minaur is one game away from the first set. Will be serving with new balls as well.

*denotes next to serve

*Alex de Minaur 4-2 Liam Broady - DE MINAUR BREAKS!

13:29 , Luke Baker

Trouble for Broady as a friendly net cord takes De Minaur to 0-30 on the Brit’s serve. Powerful hitting from the Aussie, an attempted pass puts him in control of the point and he forehand smashes a winner. 0-40 - three break points.

Powerful groundstrokes put him in control of the rally and Broady sprays the ball wide and DE MINAUR BREAKS!

*denotes next to serve

Alex de Minaur 3-2 Liam Broady*

13:25 , Luke Baker

Broady is going to have to take advantage of De Minaur’s second serve when he gets a look at it. Can’t do so on the opening point as he sticks his return into the net.

Gets it back to 15-15 but from there, De Minaur takes control. Impressively serves out the game and maintains his lead into the change of ends.

*denotes next to serve

*Alex de Minaur 2-2 Liam Broady

13:21 , Luke Baker

For those who don’t know, De Minaur is Katie Boulter’s boyfriend. Can he go one further than his girlfriend, who exited at the third-round stage earlier today by losing to Harmony Tan.

Broady shows that he can serve big as well. Holds to love with some unreturned serves but then wins the final point at the end of a decent rally. Promising for the British underdog early on.

*denotes next to serve

Alex de Minaur 2-1 Liam Broady*

13:19 , Luke Baker

De Minaur’s serve really is a weapon and he’s utilising it to great effect in the early going. He throws ina double fault but other than that, it’s a simple hold to 15 for the Aussie.

*denotes next to serve

*Alex de Minaur 1-1 Liam Broady

13:16 , Luke Baker

A nice, nerve-settling opening hold for Broady.

He works De Minaur’s forehand and gets some joy out of that. The Australian goes long twice on that flank, and that’s an opening hold for the Brit.

*denotes next to serve

Alex de Minaur 1-0 Liam Broady*

13:11 , Luke Baker

We turn our attention to the other Brit in singles action today, as Liam Broady opens the action on Court No 1 by facing Alex de Minaur.

Broady got a brilliant win over 12th seed Diego Schwartzman in the previous round but 19th seed De Minaur won’t be a pushover.

And as if to prove that, the Australian races through his opening service game, with a combination of aces and unreturned serves to get this match underway.

*denotes next to serve

Latest scores at Wimbledon

13:03 , Karl Matchett

Tomljanovic is serving to go 5-2 up in the third set against Krejcikova...and nails it! What a turnaround there for the Australian.

In the men’s, Garin is two sets up now against Brooksby (6-2, 6-3) but the American has earned a quick break in the third set.

Medical timeout for Krejcikova

12:47 , Karl Matchett

Krejcikova is in need of some attention with what appears to be a pre-existing foot injury - her ankle was taped up and the trainer is now down at court level taking a look.

Three minutes on the clock as Tomljanovic waits on her haunches behind the baseline. She leads 2-1 in the third set.

Krejcikova races back into position as the umpire calls time and it’s the Czech to serve.

Upcoming order of play at Wimbledon

12:45 , Karl Matchett

And the women’s singles games for the rest of the day:

Zheng vs Rybakina - 1pm, Court 18

Gauff vs Anisimova - 1:30pm, Centre Court

Frech vs Halep - 2:15pm, Court 2

Badosa vs Kvitova - 2:35pm, Centre Court

Swiatek vs Cornet - 3pm, Court 1

Martic vs Pegula - 3pm, Court 3

Upcoming order of play at Wimbledon

12:40 , Karl Matchett

Here are the men’s matches which are set to start this afternoon:

Nakashima vs Galan - 1pm, Court 12

Molcan vs Fritz - 1pm, Court 3

De Minaur vs Broady - 1pm, Court 1

Sonego vs Nadal - 4pm, Centre Court

Kyrgios vs Tsitsipas - 4:15pm, Court 1

Katie Boulter demolished by Harmony Tan in 51 minutes in abrupt end to Wimbledon run

12:34 , Karl Matchett

While Katie Boulter’s Wimbledon run came to a sudden end, another fairytale story continued as Harmony Tan raced into the fourth round at the All England Club. A 6-1 6-1 victory, wrapped up in just 51 minutes, was as emphatic as the scoreline suggests as a clinical and consistent Tan demolished her British opponent, whose nervous and hesitant performance marked an unfortunate end to what has been an excellent week at SW19.

The fourth round awaits for Tan, who continues to astound in what is her first appearance at the Championships. This was a stunning display of clean and nerveless hitting by the 24-year-old from France, who cut Boulter apart with her slice and reeled off 16 winners to the cost of just five unforced errors. Her efficiency could not be matched by Boulter. The Briton was overwhelmed and could not grasp a hold in what was a one-sided contest.

Full report from Jamie Braidwood at Wimbledon:

Katie Boulter demolished by Harmony Tan in 51 minutes in abrupt end to Wimbledon run

Latest scores in men’s and women’s singles

12:27 , Karl Matchett

In the men’s singles, Richard Gasquet has just started his third round clash with Botic van de Zandschulp over on Court 2, while Jack Sock has hit back to claim the second set against Australian Jason Kubler - one set apiece there.

Chile’s Garin, meanwhile, is about to serve to take the second set against Brooksby.

In the women’s, Barbora Krejcikova has been pegged back by Ajla Tomljanovic and it’s one set all, 6-4 in the second set.

Latest scores from around the grounds

12:15 , Luke Baker

A quick update from some other matches that are underway on the outside courts - remember, Court No 1 gets underway at 1pm before Centre is up and running 30 mins later.

Women’s 13th seed Barbora KrejÄíková won the first set 6-2 against Ajla TomljanoviÄ and it’s on serves in the second.

In the men’s draw, things aren’t going well for the Americans as Jack Sock and Jenson Brooksby are both a set down. Sock lost the first to Jason Kubler 6-2, although he looks likely to level proceeding at a set apiece. Meanwhile, Brooksby went down 6-1 to Cristian Garin in the first and is a break down in the second.

Harmony Tan reflects on victory over Katie Boulter

12:06 , Luke Baker

Here’s what Harmony Tan had to say after her quickfire victory over Katie Boulter.

Speaking courtside, she said: “I don’t believe it yet. If I sleep a bit tonight, tomorrow, I will believe. It’s amazing.

“I like grass. I really like to play with slice volleys, so I’m really happy.

“It was really emotional for the first round against Serena and after that, it was just playing match by match. Today was really good tennis, I don’t know why!”

(REUTERS)

Harmony Tan 6-1, 6-1 Katie Boulter

12:03 , Luke Baker

That was a complete demolition out on Court No 2.

A little over 50 minutes for a 6-1, 6-1 triumph. Harmony Tan plays a bit differently to a lot of the top women’s players but she’s great to watch and is on fire this week.

A fourth-round contest against Coco Gauff or Amanda Anisimova waits.

Harmony Tan 6-1, 6-1 Katie Boulter - TAN WINS!

11:59 , Luke Baker

the crowd are right behind Boulter but it probably won’t be enough. A big first serve wins her the opening point but Tan pulls out an unbelievable forehand to the back-right corner for 15-15.

Game moves to 30-30 - can Boulter keep this match alive? A brilliant backhand pass brings up MATCH POINT for Tan...

And a double fault to finish. HARMONY TAN BEATS KATIE BOULTER 6-1, 6-1!

*denotes next to serve

Harmony Tan 6-1, 5-1 Katie Boulter*

11:56 , Luke Baker

A fourth ace of the day for Tan starts the latest service game - she’s not a big server but leads that particular stat 4-0. You’d have got long odds on that before the start of the match.

Quickly races to 40-0 and a backhand winner down the line seals a simple hold of serve to love. 5-1 and she’s one game away from the fourth round. Boulter unable to respond.

*denotes next to serve

*Harmony Tan 6-1, 4-1 Katie Boulter - TAN BREAKS AGAIN

11:53 , Luke Baker

Hmmm, problems for Bouler as Tan moves to 0-30 with a forehand volley. Great defensive work from Tan and then she finds a cross-court winner for 0-40! Brilliant tennis from the French star.

First one saved after a decent rally and a big serve helps save the second. One more chance for Tan. WHAT A POINT! Boulter looks in control of the point, lobs Tan who stays alive with a between-the-legs shots, both players end up near the net and a backhand pass can’t be returned. ANOTHER BREAK!

A double break down and Boulter’s Wimbledon chances are hanging by a thread.

*denotes next to serve

Harmony Tan 6-1, 3-1 Katie Boulter*

11:48 , Luke Baker

A rally ends with Tan going long - 0-15. The crowd really starting to get into this now.

Boulter puts a backhand return into the net and does likewise from the baseline on the following point. She’s struggling when Tan takes the pace off the ball, can’t generate her own.

Tan goes wide for 30-30 though. Half a chance. Unreturned serve but a forehand winner to the back corner from Boulter brings up deuce on the Tan serve for the first time.

Chance snuffed out though with two impressive serves. But more hope for the Brit in that game

*denotes next to serve

*Harmony Tan 6-1, 2-1 Katie Boulter

11:43 , Luke Baker

Ok, this is a better start by Boulter as Tan put one into the net and two big serves are unreturned to race to 40-0.

The crowd desperately trying to gee Boulter up. And a crushing cross-court forehand from mid-court sees her hold to love! Something to build on for the Brit.

*denotes next to serve

Harmony Tan 6-1, 2-0 Katie Boulter*

11:41 , Luke Baker

Frankly, Boulter is looking slightly lost out there. Tan is just picking winner after winner - a passing shot as Boulter attempts to come into the net makes it 30-0 in her latest service game.

Boulter puts a return long for 40-0 and then one wide as the Frenchwoman holds to love. This could be over, soon.

The crowd, and Boulter seem shellshocked.

*denotes next to serve

*Harmony Tan 6-1, 1-0 Katie Boulter - Tan BREAKS

11:39 , Luke Baker

Katie Boulter needs to get a foothold early in this second set. But that’s not the way to do it.

Quick as a flash she’s 0-40 and faces three break points. A mid-court forehand is then sprayed wide and Harmony Tan BREAKS in the first game of the second set. An uphill battle from here.

*denotes next to serve

Harmony Tan 6-1 Katie Boulter* - Tan WINS THE FIRST SET

11:34 , Luke Baker

Barely 25 minutes played here and Harmony Tan is serving for the first set. It feels like Boulter hasn’t yet settled but the game could soon be halfway done.

An attempted drop shot on the backhand side is a rare miss for Tan as she nets it for 30-15 but an ace brings up two set points. And another ace seal it!

Harmony Tan WINS THE FIRST SET 6-1!

*denotes next to serve

*Harmony Tan 5-1 Katie Boulter - Tan BREAKS AGAIN!

11:32 , Luke Baker

Harmony Tan isn’t a particularly powerful hitter but she varies up the pace, angle and spin of her shorts.

She’s in complete control here and a well-constructed point ends with a forehand winner for 0-30. Now 0-40 and three break points.

Boulter saves the first with a clean winner but then puts a forehand from the baseline into the net. It’s a DOUBLE BREAK for Tan.

*denotes next to serve

Harmony Tan 4-1 Katie Boulter*

11:27 , Luke Baker

Can Katie Boulter build on that first hold of the day? Errrm, no she can’t...

Tan quickly to 30-0 and although she puts a forehand into the net, a stunning backhand down the line brings up game points and she converts at the first time of asking.

*denotes next to serve

*Harmony Tan 3-1 Katie Boulter

11:24 , Luke Baker

Boulter thrives on dominating rallies but Tan is dictating play and, as quick as a flash, it’s 0-30. Good battling from the Brit, a couple of heavy serves gets here to 30-30.

Oooh, that’s a gorgeous cross-court forehand - Boulter steps into it and finds the back corner for a clean winner. Her best shot of the day by far. But a backhand into the middle of the net brings up deuce.

Now a break point for Tan - SAVED! Tan goes long for advantage Boulter and then a forehand winner down the line! Boulter is on the board!

*denotes next to serve

Harmony Tan 3-0 Katie Boulter*

11:18 , Luke Baker

Not the start Boulter wanted - Tan has settled superbly here on Court No 2.

Finally a net cord goes Boulter’s way for 15-15 but another beautifully-constructed point from her opponent swings the momentum back. Tan is happy to come into the net in the early going.

A big serve and some deep ground strokes see her to another comfortable hold. This first set already in danger of getting away from the Brit and we’re only three games in!

*denotes next to serve

*Harmony Tan 2-0 Katie Boulter - Tan BREAKS!

11:15 , Luke Baker

A double fault from Boulter takes the score to 15-15 and she goes long with a forehand on the next point for 15-30. Looks like a string might have popped, so it’s a quick racket change for the Brit.

A long rally then ends with Tan coming into the net, a friendly net cord and it’s two break points. First saved with a neat forehand volley. Another net cord for Tan and she lobs Boulter for the winner. An early break for the French player.

*denotes next to serve

Harmony Tan 1-0 Katie Boulter*

11:09 , Luke Baker

A between-the-legs hotdog shot from Tan in the opening game, although she ultimately loses that point.

A couple of unforced errors from Boulter as she struggles to settle and a relatively comfortable hold of serve to 15 for the Frenchwoman.

*denotes next to serve

Katie Boulter vs Harmony Tan

11:07 , Luke Baker

So who is Harmony Tan? The Frenchwoman is enjoying her best week at a grand slam and it begun by beating Serena Williams in Round 1.

She then pulled out of doubles action citing a thigh injury, leaving her partner Tamara Korpatsch absolutely fuming. Korpatsch took to social media to rant about being informed at the last minute, before going on to send a sarcasm-laced message of congratulations to Tan following her second-round victory...

We’re about to get underway on Court 2.

Katie Boulter vs Harmony Tan

11:04 , Luke Baker

Not since 1979 have Britain had three or more players through to the fourth round of Wimbledon in either the men’s or women’s singles draw.

Cam Norrie and Heather Watson did their job yesterday, now it’s up to Katie Boulter and Liam Broady. Boulter and Tan now out on court.

Katie Boulter on Court No 2

10:58 , Luke Baker

There’s been a bit of controversy around the Wimbledon scheduling today, with Katie Boulter opening up proceedings on Court No 2 rather than being given a prime slot on one of the show courts.

The line-ups on Centre and Court No 1 are good but you’d say there are definitely a couple of matches that could easily have been bumped to Court 2 in place of Boulter...

Centre Court (from 1.30pm)

Coco Gauff (11) vs Amanda Anisimova (20)

Paula Badosa (4) vs Petra Kvitova (25)

Lorenzo Sonego (27) vs Rafael Nadal (2)

Court One (from 1pm)

Alex de Minaur (10) vs Liam Broady (GBR)

Iga Swiatek (1) vs Alize Cornet

Nick Kyrgios vs Stefanos Tsitsipas (4)

Katie Boulter vs Harmony Tan

10:49 , Luke Baker

Right, let’s turn our attention to Katie Boulter, who has the chance to advance to the second week of Wimbledon as she takes on Harmony Tan shortly.

Boutler shocked last year’s Wimbledon finalist and former World No 1 Karolina Pliskova on Thursday in an emotional three-set win on Centre Court.

The British player dedicated the best victory of her career to her late grandmother, who Boulter revealed after the match had died just two days earlier.

Katie Boulter cries as she dedicates Wimbledon win to grandmother who died this week

Venus Williams pulls off trick during mixed doubles

10:44 , Luke Baker

This is some trick by Venus Williams during her mixed doubles victory alongside Jamie Murray!

Ons Jabeur hands rivals an ominous warning after latest straight-sets win

10:39 , Luke Baker

Ons Jabeur breezed through her latest match at Wimbledon to book a place in the fourth round and warned her rivals more is to come.

A 6-2 6-3 win over Diane Parry in 68 minutes was the longest amount of time the Tunisian had spent on court at the All England Club this summer but still means she has only played just over three hours in SW19 so far.

The third seed was in superb touch against her French opponent and showed her full repertoire of tricks on Centre Court with several trademark drop shots able to help her into the last-16.

Elise Mertens, who downed former Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber 6-4 7-5, stands between Jabeur and a place in the quarter-finals.

But Jabeur, one of the favourites for the title, insisted: “Hopefully I will be even better for the next matches.”

Ons Jabeur hands rivals an ominous warning after latest straight-sets win

‘Come on Tim’: Novak Djokovic to face Wimbledon’s breakout star in fourth round

10:35 , Luke Baker

Novak Djokovic booked his place in the fourth round at Wimbledon and a meeting with the unknown.

The defending champion and number one seed beat fellow Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic 6-0 6-3 6-4 for his 35th straight win on Centre Court.

Djokovic is no stranger to the last 16 at the All England Club, having now reached that stage for the 13th time.

But he has never before met Dutch wild card Tim van Rijthoven, the breakout star of the summer in the men’s draw.

In fact Djokovic may not have even heard of the 25-year-old until last month, given he had not won a single ATP Tour match until he was a surprise winner of the s-Hertogenbosch tournament in his homeland.

‘Come on Tim’: Novak Djokovic to face Wimbledon’s breakout star in fourth round

From Diana to Meghan: 18 photos of the royal family at Wimbledon

10:30 , Luke Baker

Wimbledon is back for another year, which means royal sightings will be likely over the next week or so.

Zara and Mike Tindall have already been spotted in the stands, while the Queen’s first cousin’s wife HRH Princess Michael of Kent took to the Royal Box on Friday.

Since its inception in 1877, Wimbledon has always been a very royal affair. The Queen and her sister, Princess Margaret, were regulars in the sixties and seventies, while Princess Diana was a mainstay of the Royal Box in the eighties and nineties.

For the past decade, the games have been graced by the more modern generation, including Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Princess Beatrice, and Princess Eugenie.

Here, we take a trip down memory lane and look at some of the best photos of the royal family at Wimbledon, from 1962 to now.

From Diana to Meghan: 18 photos of the royal family at Wimbledon

Venus Williams teamed with Jamie Murray after she ‘saw grass and got excited’

10:23 , Luke Baker

Venus Williams admitted her shock Wimbledon comeback was inspired by sister Serena and after a successful return on grass has now set her sights on another grand-slam title.

The 42-year-old partnered with Jamie Murray on Friday night to down Alicja Rosolska and Michael Venus 6-3 6-7 (3) 6-3 in the first round of the mixed doubles at the All England Club.

Williams had not played competitively since last August but after she saw her younger sibling make a shock return to action after 12 months out in Eastbourne last week, it proved the catalyst for the veteran to request a wild card to appear at the Championships for a 24th year.

An official announcement on Wednesday confirmed the American, who has won a total of 23 majors across singles and doubles, would join forces with the eldest Murray in a strange twist of fate with Andy Murray and Serena Williams teaming up in SW19 back in 2019.

“I’ve been trying to play with him forever. He plays hard to get,” Williams said with a laugh.

Venus Williams teamed with Jamie Murray after she ‘saw grass and got excited’

Great British success stories could boost Wimbledon weekend ticket sales

10:16 , Luke Baker

Wimbledon organisers will be hoping that two days of stunning British success stories will boost ticket sales after a lower-than-expected turnout this year.

Great Britain’s number one Cameron Norrie stormed through to the fourth round of the men’s singles with a straight-sets victory over America’s Steve Johnson on Friday night.

Fans broke out in screams and started football-style chants which 26-year-old Norrie told journalists he found “funny” and boosted his game.

Despite British success, attendance at the Championships over the opening four days is down 11% compared with 2019 – the last time it was hosted without coronavirus restrictions limiting capacity.

From Monday to Thursday this week, the cumulative number of spectators was 153,193 – the sparsest attendance since 2007 when 148,986 people turned up.

Great British success stories could boost Wimbledon weekend ticket sales

Heather Watson reaches Wimbledon fourth round with steely win over Kaja Juvan

10:09 , Luke Baker

Emerging from the pain of plucky defeats and first-round exits, Heather Watson reached new ground with a victory over Kaja Juvan that was as impressive in its delivery as cathartic in its outcome, writes Jamie Braidwood.

At the 43rd attempt, Watson has advanced to the fourth round of a grand slam, leaving the trail of disappointment and heartbreak behind to stride boldly into the second week of the Championships, where an open draw now teases the prospect of a sensational run.

In the end, a 7-6 (8-6) 6-2 scoreline may look comfortable but it masks the tension of a gripping first-set tiebreak which could have gone either way. Instead, Watson pushed through to seize the chance that in previous years has slipped through her fingers.

Although Watson was bold and assertive from the start, she was freed by the release of landing the all important first blow of the match. As the winners flowed from her forehand, she went on to take apart Juvan’s intimidating service game by sealing the straight-sets victory.

But it was not straightforward.

Heather Watson reaches Wimbledon fourth round with steely win over Kaja Juvan

