Novak Djokovic eases into Wimbledon fourth round with comfortable win over Miomir Kecmanovic

It has been a milestone day for Heather Watson as she beat Kaja Juvan in straight sets to reach the fourth round of a major for the first time in her career.

The 30-year-old recorded a 7-6 (8-6), 6-2 win, much to the delight of the watching Court One crowd, with fellow Briton Cameron Norrie aiming to emulate her later on Centre Court.

Before then Novak Djokovic takes on compatriot Miomir Kecmanović with Carlos Alcaraz also in action later. Our team of reporters at the All England Club will be across everything that happens.

05:19 PM

A bit of controversy with tomorrow's order of play

After her thrilling win over Karolina Pliskova on Centre Court, Katie Boulter is rewarded with... Court 2 for her third round match v Harmony Tan. https://t.co/zvKyT9SHvV — Molly McElwee (@molly_mcelwee) July 1, 2022

05:15 PM

Djokovic reacts

I thought I started off really well and strong with a lot of good intensity and focus. I know Miomir quite well, we train a lot together in Serbia. I wish him all the best, hopefully we can get to play many more times on Centre Court in the biggest tournaments.

On winning his 330th Grand Slam match:

It means that I’ve been playing for quite a few years, which I’m very grateful for. I’m very blessed to be in a position to compete at the highest level and secure more wins in a Grand Slam. I’m very proud of my consistency at this level. I think I’ve been playing better and better as the tournament progresses. That’s something you always want as a player, you want to raise the level of tennis up a notch and I think that’s what’s happening at the moment. I can always do better, but I think so far, so good and I’m looking forward to the next challenge.

05:07 PM

Djokovic* 6-0, 6-3, 6-4 Kecmanovic (*denotes next server)

Djokovic will try and serve for the match again, this time at the Royal Box end.

Kecmanovic opens the game with a lovely backhand winner up the line, 0-15. Sliced Kecmanovic backhand just drifts long, 15-15. Kecmanovic scoops a forehand into the tramlines after being dragged wide.

Kecmanovic return long, two match points. GAME SET MATCH DJOKOVIC. For the last time, Kecmanovic puts a return long and it is all over on Centre Court.

05:02 PM

Latest update from Centre Court via Fiona Tomas

The crowd has gone a bit flat on Centre Court as Djokovic readies himself to close out this match. It’s been totally one-way traffic but Kecmanovic has showed greater resolve as the match has worn on. The six-time Wimbledon winner almost jumps out of his chair and makes his way towards the baseline, raising his leg up and down as if to stretch out his hamstring a bit. It’s fair to say he’s performed a few splits this afternoon but he seems to be moving pretty well.

05:01 PM

Djokovic* 6-0, 6-3, 5-4 Kecmanovic (*denotes next server)

Kecmanovic double fault, 0-30. Wild Djokovic forehand goes long, 30-30. Deep Kecmanovic backhand and Djokovic nets.

Another Djokovic forehand error and Kecmanovic holds to give himself a lifeline.

04:59 PM

Djokovic 6-0, 6-3, 5-3 Kecmanovic* (*denotes next server)

Djokovic has been playing like a man who has a 7pm dinner reservation. He races to 30-0 but is pegged back by Kecmanovic to 30-30.

Djokovic backhand into the net, break point Kecmanovic. And he does break when Djokovic nets a forehand.

That's the first break of the match for Kecmanovic and the fans are very happy. Djokovic looks bemused.

04:54 PM

Djokovic* 6-0, 6-3, 5-2 Kecmanovic (*denotes next server)

Kecmanovic gets a short ball but loses his composure as he nets a tame drop shot, 0-30. Kecmanovic backhand into the net, three break points.

Kecmanovic saves the first. And the second when Djokovic nets a backhand. But not the third as he puts a forehand just beyond the baseline.

A fair bit of grumbling from the crowd.

04:51 PM

Djokovic 6-0, 6-3, 4-2 Kecmanovic* (*denotes next server)

Djokovic holds to love in about a minute. It has been all too easy for the 20-time grand slam champion.

04:50 PM

Djokovic* 6-0, 6-3, 3-2 Kecmanovic (*denotes next server)

A bit of a gift service hold for Kecmanovic as Djokovic swings wildly at his shots.

04:46 PM

Record breaker

🚀 x 13,729



John Isner has hit the most aces in tennis history! pic.twitter.com/fRNaGGnqns — US Open Tennis (@usopen) July 1, 2022

04:45 PM

Djokovic 6-0, 6-3, 3-1 Kecmanovic* (*denotes next server)

Djokovic is toying with his man and making this look very easy. The pair have practised a lot together in the past and Djokovic just seems to know everything Kecmanovic is going to do.

Another game on the scoreboard.

04:42 PM

Djokovic* 6-0, 6-3, 2-1 Kecmanovic (*denotes next server)

Djokovic catches the baseline with a frankly ridiculous backhand winner down the line, 0-30.

Kecmanovic backhand wide, two break points. More exceptional defense by Djokovic. He then hits a lovely drop shot that Kecmanovic reaches but Djokovic lobs him to break serve again.

04:38 PM

Djokovic 6-0, 6-3, 1-1 Kecmanovic* (*denotes next server)

A third ace from Djokovic makes it 40-15. And he holds when Kecmanovic's forehand return goes wide.

04:35 PM

Third Set: Djokovic* 6-0, 6-3, 0-1 Kecmanovic (*denotes next server)

No let up from Djokovic at the start of the third set as he takes Kecmanovic to deuce. Break point Djokovic when Kecmanovic nets a forehand after a gruelling rally.

Kecmanovic pushes Djokovic wide with a forehand and gains the error, deuce.

A bird on the court holds play before being chased away by a ball kid. Kecmanovic then holds with a timely first serve.

They've trained them well at Wimbly this year. Shout out to this ball girl who just chased a bird off centre as Kecmanovic was about to serve #Wimbledon2022 pic.twitter.com/GmXiIqeh2V — Fiona Tomas (@fi_tomas_) July 1, 2022

04:25 PM

Djokovic 6-0, 6-3 Kecmanovic* (*denotes next server)

Djokovic races to 40-0. Overhead winner by Djokovic to seal the set.

Djokovic is 71-0 when he's won the first set and he is well on his way to the fourth round.

04:20 PM

Djokovic* 6-0, 5-3 Kecmanovic (*denotes next server)

Kecmanovic steps in and hits a lovely inside-out forehand winner, Kecmanovic didn't even move, 15-15.

Delicate touch by Kecmanovic to place an angled volley winner, 30-15. Stunning anticipation and defense by Djokovic. He lifts up a lob and Kecmanovic hits his backhand smash over, break point.

For the second time in the match, Djokovic slips however Kecmanovic puts his approach long. Djokovic breaks.

04:14 PM

Djokovic 6-0, 4-3 Kecmanovic* (*denotes next server)

Another routine service hold for Djokovic. He's yet to be broken in this match, saving all three break points he's faced.

19 winners and just 12 unforced errors from Djokovic.

04:12 PM

Latest update from Centre Court via Fiona Tomas

So far it’s been a bruising experience out on Centre for Miomir Kecmanovic. The crowd is doing its best to lift the young 22-year-old Serb, who’s come up against a fired-up and faultless Djokovic. No doubt this will be a huge learning curve for the youngster and it’s heartening to see him get his name on the board in this second set. Djokovic looks like a man on a mission. He’s outfoxing his compatriot in every area of the court and there’s no stopping him.

04:10 PM

Djokovic* 6-0, 3-3 Kecmanovic (*denotes next server)

Forehand from Kecmanovic flies long, 15-30. Cat and mouse tennis at the net between the two players but Kecmanovic wins it when Djokovic's backhand goes wide.

Break point Djokovic when Kecmanovic misjudges a backhand slice. A huge gust of wind deceives Djokovic and he slices a forehand long, deuce.

Kecmanovic forehand into the net, second break point. Kecmanovic goes on the attack and Djokovic's backhand flies long, deuce.

A gutsy hold from Kecmanovic is secured when Djokovic nets a backhand volley.

04:01 PM

Djokovic 6-0, 3-2 Kecmanovic* (*denotes next server)

Djokovic holds to love. He's made just 53 per cent of first serves today but when it goes in he's won 83 per cent of points.

He's also won 63 per cent of points on his second serve.

03:58 PM

Second Set: Novak Djokovic* 6-0, 2-2 Miomir Kecmanovic (*denotes next server)

We join this match in the second set with Djokovic having romped through the opener in 24 minutes.

Kecmanovic holds in this service game to keep him with Djokovic but he has a long way back.

03:53 PM

After the drama on Court 1...

... we move to Centre Court where Novak Djokovic is currently steaming past his compatriot and friend Miomir Kecmanovic.

03:44 PM

Tiafoe stays focused to reach last-16

American 23rd seed Frances Tiafoe kept his focus in the face of an Alexander Bublik circus act on Friday to reach the Wimbledon fourth round for the first time.

The 24-year-old punched the air with delight as a Bublik double-fault sealed a 3-6, 7-6(1), 7-6(3), 6-4 victory in front of an enthralled audience on Court Two.

At 3-0 down in the fourth ser, Bublik delivered virtually every first serve under arm in the following game and when most of them failed to land in the box he followed up with 130mph second serves.

SIX underarm serves in one game, could only be Alexander Bublik 😅#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/YnQQndvkLs — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 1, 2022

03:38 PM

Jabeur cruises into the fourth round

Third seed Ons Jabeur once again raced through her latest match at Wimbledon to book a place in the last 16.

A 6-2, 6-3 win over Diane Parry in 68 minutes was the longest amount of time the Tunisian had spent on court at the All England Club this summer but still means she has only played just over three hours in SW19 so far.

Jabeur was in superb touch against her French opponent and showed her full repertoire of tricks on Centre Court with several trademark drop shots able to help her ease to victory.

03:27 PM

Watson's 12-year wait

42 grand slams have come and gone for Watson without her reaching the last 16.

But on the 43rd attempt she's done it and will now play Jule Niemeier of Germany on Sunday for a place in the quarter-finals.

03:14 PM

Heather Watson reaction from Court 1 by Fiona Tomas

You could really see the relief in Watson's face as she nudged that winner over the net. She crouched down for a few seconds on the turf, trying to process what had just happened before firing her wristbands into the crowd and turned to her box, clenching her fist. It’s hard to believe this was her fifth consecutive day playing on the courts at SW19 after her previous two matches were hampered by rain delays. The 30-year-old moaned that the late scheduling was “killing her” and had even resorted to watching Love Island after being too caffeinated to stay awake after her second-round match against China's Qiang Wang on Wednesday night. Now she’s made it through to the fourth round at Wimbledon for the first time in her career. All good things come to those who wait.

03:06 PM

Heather Watson wins reaction via Molly McElwee

Heather Watson being the first Brit through to the last-16 at Wimbledon wouldn't haven been most people's prediction! What a great moment - her career-best result at a major 🎾 https://t.co/RDMX8qXcvG — Molly McElwee (@molly_mcelwee) July 1, 2022

03:01 PM

Watson reacts

Firstly it wouldn't be me if there wasn’t a bit of drama at the end. What an atmosphere. There is nowhere I would rather be than here. You guys are what got me over the line at the end. I felt like she was playing her best tennis at the end. I actually wasn’t that nervous. First time in the 4th round, I’m so happy. Thank you to my team for pushing me through. I don’t know what to say, I’m kind of speechless.

02:58 PM

Delight for Heather

02:53 PM

Watson reaches the fourth round of a major for the first time

Watson served for it twice and saved several break points at 5-2 but she finally got it done.

02:52 PM

GAME SET MATCH WATSON

SHE'S DONE IT!!!!

02:42 PM

Latest update from Court 1 via Fiona Tomas

Watson is so close! She has to maintain her composure. She's allowed Juvan to capitalise on a couple of errors there. She’s moving around the court well and is striking the ball confidently and looks like a shadow of the player who was continuously splaying the ball beyond the baseline in the first set. It’s surely hers to lose now…as she serves for the match.

02:40 PM

Latest results

Jack Sock finally completes his delayed second round match over compatriot Maxime Cressy, winning 6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6.

Elsewhere, Frances Tiafoe completed the comeback against Alexander Bublik to win 3-6, 7-6, 7-6, 6-4.

And Jule Niemeier of Germany, who had never won a main draw match before Wimbledon is into the fourth round after a three-set battle with Lesia Tsurenko.

02:36 PM

Juvan gets one game back

Watson saves a couple of break points but eventually Juvan gets the break to reduce the deficit.

Understandable that there are a few nerves from the Briton

02:27 PM

BAGEL ALERT

Juvan's game has completely fallen apart and Watson now leads 5-0 and is a game away from the fourth round.

Remarkable scenes.

02:24 PM

Latest update from Court 1 via Fiona Tomas

Amid the champagne corks popping around Court No 1 you can hear the cries of ‘Come on Heather!’ The Channel Islander is certainly feeding off the energy from the crowd, having started this second set with a bang. In the corner of the court above the scoreboard, Michelle Watson, Heather’s mother, is watching on, occasionally jumping out of her seat to cheer on her daughter. That double fault from Juvan at the end of the tiebreak has really taken the sting out of the Slovenian’s game. She just can’t find her mojo at the moment.

Wimbledon - TELEGRAPH

02:22 PM

Watson putting on a show

Watson is on a roll right now. She has broken Juvan twice already in the second set to lead 7-6, 3-0.

Anne Keothavong is sitting not too far away from me. I can spot her eating Haribos and clearly enjoying her Fed Cup player's performance so far.

02:18 PM

Latest update from Centre Court via Molly McElwee

I'm on Centre Court for world No 2 Ons Jabeur's match against 19-year-old Diane Parry. Jabeur was one point away from 'bagelling' her in the first set, but Parry managed to get her name on the board - much to the crowd's delight. Currently at 5-2, and Jabeur will have the opportunity to serve for the set once more.

wimbledon 2022 live today djokovic watson results matches - REUTERS

02:15 PM

Nobody wants to the rain to derail Watson's momentum

Everyone praying this rain cloud will stay away over Court No 1 after Watson takes the first set against Kaja Juvan. Poor Heather hasn't had much luck with weather delays this week.. ☔ #Wimbledon2022 pic.twitter.com/yCmcU3td6o — Fiona Tomas (@fi_tomas_) July 1, 2022

02:13 PM

First set Watson

Despite the setback of dropping those set points, Watson keeps her nerve and wins the opening set when Juvan double faults.

Huge cheers and a fist pump from Watson to celebrate.

wimbledon 2022 live today djokovic watson results matches - TELEGRAPH

02:05 PM

Two set points squandered by Watson

Brilliant tennis by Watson to lead 6-4 in the tiebreak but she can't get over the line.

It is 6-6 at the change of ends.

01:55 PM

Into a tiebreak

Watson slips chasing a short ball by Juvan. She takes a little while to get back on her feet but she's OK and able to continue.

An evenly fought set enters a tiebreak to decide it...

Wimbledon - TELEGRAPH

01:50 PM

Emma Raducanu hanging out with a fan

And, as stimulating as the #FutureofBritain event was today, personal high point was going on the hunt for some diet coke and running into @EmmaRaducanu in a different bit of the hotel. As lovely and gracious in person, as you would expect. pic.twitter.com/ECJQSGa6mN — Ruth Davidson (@RuthDavidsonPC) June 30, 2022

01:44 PM

Watson fights back

Great effort by Watson, who was broken to fall 4-2 down, to break straight back and win three games in a row.

A huge roar from the No 1 Court crowd as she held for 5-4. Can she break again for the set?

01:33 PM

Latest scores

Elsewhere, Francis Tiafoe is a set away from the fourth round. He's won sets two and three in tiebreaks over Alexander Bublik.

While on Court 3, Maxime Cressy is fighting back in the all-American tie with Jack Sock. Sock leads 6-4, 6-4, 3-6.

Wimbledon - AFP

01:25 PM

Missed opportunity for Watson

Watson earns herself an early break point on the Juvan serve but can't take the chance, netting a forehand.

But she holds to lead 3-2 in the opening stages. Plenty of empty seats here strangely as you can see in the picture below.

wimbledon 2022 live today djokovic watson results matches - TELEGRAPH

01:17 PM

Classy touch by Grealish

🤣🤣🙌🏻🙌🏻 what a guy! Can’t wait for tomorrow!! You got all our support bro!! Cammmmmm on sannnn 💙🎾 https://t.co/jguctFP43e — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) July 1, 2022

01:12 PM

I'm in position...

... can Watson reach the fourth round of Wimbledon for the first time?

Let's find out!

wimbledon 2022 live today djokovic watson results matches - TELEGRAPH

01:02 PM

Stand by...

... I'm on the move to Court 1 for Heather Watson!

01:00 PM

Putting Van Rijthoven's achievement into context

Van Rijthoven is also the 7th man to reach the round of 16 on his Grand Slam debut since 2000, after...



Lee (2000 US Open)

Goffin (2012 Roland Garros)

Londero (2019 Roland Garros)

Altmaier (2020 Roland Garros)

Karatsev (2021 Australian Open)

Musetti (2021 Roland Garros) — ITF Media (@ITFMedia) July 1, 2022

12:55 PM

Tim Van Rijthoven wins!

Incredible result on Court 12 as Van Rijthoven beats 22nd seed Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-4, 6-3, 6-4.

Eight victories in a row now for the wildcard and he will play Djokovic or Kecmanovic next.

12:45 PM

Game, set and match

That's a wrap for 12th seed Jelena Ostapenko as she bounces back from losing the opening set to swat aside Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu 6-3, 1-6, 1-6.

Fifth seed Maria Sakkari or Tatjana Maria of Germany awaits next for the 2018 Wimbledon semi-finalist.

12:37 PM

'We have not heard the last of Jack Draper' - analysis by Jim White

Jack Draper is reckoned by many the finest prospect in British tennis. But we will not be seeing any more of him in the Wimbledon singles. The tall, powerful left hander, who can hit a ball with sledgehammer insistence, was beaten in the second round by 19th seed Alex De Minaur, otherwise known as Mr Katie Boulter.

Looking as if he had just completed ten rounds with Tyson Fury after his ferocious four-set thrashathon on court number one, Draper was refreshingly honest about how much he reckoned he still had to learn.

“There's a lot of things I need to improve and keep working, developing,” he said. “I think my forehand needs a lot of work. But I think the main thing is the physicality. Grand Slam tennis is completely different. This is one of my first experiences. Also playing against a guy who is known for being unbelievably resilient. It's a really good challenge for me. I think I do need these types of lessons to really grow. I think hopefully as I get more experiences like these, it's going to help me in the future to push on in these types of tournaments.”

wimbledon 2022 live today djokovic watson results matches - GETTY IMAGES

Not that he will spend much time analysing his performance against De Minaur. He insisted he already knew what was missing from his game.

“I will watch a bit back. I won't watch it all,” he said. “I'll speak to my coach. Even now, I know loads of things that need to get better in order for me to become a better player. There’s a few things in my head right now.”

His immediate plans involve a break from the game, to recharge after nearly six months of non-stop competition. Then he will head to the American hard-court circuit to prepare for the US Open.

“It will just be another opportunity to try and prove myself and see where I'm at,” he said of September’s championship in Flushing Meadows. “That's the thing, I just got to keep on improving, keep learning. I think I have the mentality to do that. I want to be a top player so…”

Given his determination to improve - and at pace - it might be worth sticking a wager on him going deep into the tournament this time next year. One thing is for sure: we have not heard the last of Jack Draper.

12:24 PM

Upset alert

It is possible you've never heard of Tim van Rijthoven of the Netherlands.

He'd never played an ATP Tour level match until last month. But he entered the Libema Open as a wildcard and won it, beating Daniil Medvedev in the final.

And today, he is edging towards the fourth round as he completely outplays Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-4, 6-3, 2-1 on Court 12.

12:12 PM

Boulter showing support for the Lionesses

12:01 PM

Tiafoe fights back

Tiafoe, the No 23 seed, is battling back on Court 2 against Bublik.

He leads 3-0 in the second set.

wimbledon 2022 live today djokovic watson results matches - AFP

11:44 AM

Latest scores

Jelena Ostapenko has dropped the opening set 6-3 to Irina-Camelia Begu on Court 3.

American Frances Tiafoe also lost the first set 6-3 to Alexander Bublik on Court 2.

wimbledon 2022 live today djokovic watson results matches - REUTERS

11:32 AM

Today's order of play

No rain in SW19 today so we've made a prompt 11am start.

You can check out the full schedule here.

11:18 AM

Listen to the latest episode of the Tennis Podcast

11:10 AM

Some wholesome content to start your day

Novak and Stefan practicing is the cutest thing ever 😭 pic.twitter.com/iioWcPS7au — kr9pton (@kr9ptonlul) June 30, 2022

11:01 AM

Good morning from Wimbledon

Welcome to day five coverage from Wimbledon as we edge closer to the midway point of the tournament and the number of players still in the event continues to whittle down.

It was another dramatic day on Thursday as Katie Boulter earned the biggest win of her career when she overcame Karolína Pliskova. Boulter, ranked 118th in the world, eliminated the Czech sixth seed 3-6 7-6(4) 6-4 and said in her on-court interview that her grandmother had passed away earlier this week, dedicating the victory to her.

"Her favourite tournament was Wimbledon," Boulter told reporters. "That's why it's a special one for me. She'd watch every single match that was on the TV. It's been a tough few days for sure. I've tried to kind of get my emotions out and deal with the situation, try and keep my head on the tennis.

"I was lucky because my grandpa managed to come down from Leicester, and so we could keep him company and keep supporting him at the same time."

Boulter, who has reached the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time, will next face Frenchwoman Harmony Tan. Elsewhere, Rafael Nadal and Coco Gauff booked their places in round three and look primed for deep runs into the tournament.

Today, the focus will switch back to world No 1 Novak Djokovic, who is up against his Serbian compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic. Britain's Heather Watson opens play on Centre Court in a winnable match against Kaja Juvan on No 1 Court.

"I'm pretty relaxed about it right now," said Watson. "I've been here before. I'm just taking it step by step, match by match. "I feel, as I've gotten older, I've been on the tour many years now, my highs aren't as high, but my lows aren't as low."