Nick Kyrgios vs Novak Djokovic, Wimbledon final 2022 live score and latest updates

Kyrgios won the opening set 6-4

Djokovic hits back to win sets two and three

Djokovic should not be cast as a demon, he deserves respect ​

Kyrgios fended off two break points at the start of the third set before a protester in the stands briefly held up play.

After holding with back-to-back aces for 3-2 Kyrgios, given a code violation for swearing, complained bitterly to the umpire about a "drunk" woman in the crowd who he claimed was calling out to him during points.

Djokovic was 40-0 down in the ninth game but errors from Kyrgios, including a double fault, allowed the Serbian a crucial break and he duly took the set 6-4 to lead the match.

04:58 PM

Kyrgios* 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-5 Djokovic (*denotes next server)

Brilliant drop shot by Kyrgios which Djokovic can't get back in play, 15-0.

Kyrgios tries a serve and volley off his second serve but nets, 15-15. A fist pump from Kyrgios as he puts away an overhead, 30-15. Kyrgios drop shot, Djokovic gets there but puts a backhand wide, 40-15.

Kyrgios thinks he's hit an ace but the ball is called out. He argues with the umpire again. He then hits a another big serve, gets a short ball but misses with a forehand.

But Kyrgios guarantees himself a tiebreak with an ace.

04:52 PM

Kyrgios 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 5-5 Djokovic* (*denotes next server)

A Djokovic double fault to open the game, his seventh of the match. The crowd cheers in the hope of a fifth set.

Back-to-back first serves by Djokovic, 30-15. Kyrgios slices a tired looking forehand into the net, 40-15.

Kyrgios steps in on a Djokovic second serve and rifles a backhand down the line winner, 40-30.

Djokovic ace to hold. On we go...

04:49 PM

There has been a lot of calling out from the crowd today

Someone in the Centre Court crowd just shouted, "Where is Medvedev?"



The answer: https://t.co/nkxgeIOrHh — Molly McElwee (@molly_mcelwee) July 10, 2022

04:48 PM

Kyrgios* 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 5-4 Djokovic (*denotes next server)

Jaw-dropping backhand pick up by Djokovic leaves Kyrgios cursing his luck, 30-15. Djokovic forehand winner, 30-30. Massive point coming up.

Kyrgios responds with an ace, 40-30. His player box stands to applaud.

And he holds when Djokovic nets a return. Big hold from the Aussie.

04:45 PM

'She's had 700 drinks, bro!': Nick Kyrgios berates 'drunk' fan and players' box as tempers fray

For the full story on the heckler, read more here.

04:44 PM

Kyrgios 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 4-4 Djokovic* (*denotes next server)

Kyrgios looks at the grass surface after sending a backhand long, 15-0. It was a poor shot Nick.

Kyrgios nets a backhand, 30-0. Excellent wide ace by Djokovic, 40-0.

Another backhand into the net by Kyrgios and Djokovic holds.

04:40 PM

Kyrgios* 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 4-3 Djokovic (*denotes next server)

'Let's go Kyrgs', the Aussie shouts after Djokovic misses with a return, 30-15.

Great rally, Kyrgios hits a drop shot, Djokovic hits an angled reply but Kyrgios meets it with a volley winner, 40-15.

Kyrgios thinks he's hit an ace, the net cord goes off. He seems to argue with the umpire about it for a few moments.

He eventually gets on with it and hits another ace.

04:37 PM

Kyrgios 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 3-3 Djokovic* (*denotes next server)

Another routine hold for Djokovic. Kyrgios smiles, presumably because he can't believe the level Djokovic is playing at right now.

Wimbledon

04:34 PM

Kyrgios* 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 3-2 Djokovic (*denotes next server)

The tweener comes out from Kyrgios again but Djokovic puts away an easy volley, 40-15. Kyrgios then flicks the ball away in anger after he nets a forehand, 40-30.

Kyrgios forehand winner and he looks back at his box as he walks away. At his chair, he's muttering away to himself and taking in fluids.

04:30 PM

Kyrgios 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 2-2 Djokovic* (*denotes next server)

Kyrgios shakes his head in frustration as he nets a forehand return, 30-15. Djokovic compounds matters with an ace, 40-15.

Kyrgios' head drops again when he makes a backhand return error. His player box are on their feet trying to encourage their man.

04:28 PM

Kyrgios* 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 2-1 Djokovic (*denotes next server)

Kyrgios holds with a big serve out side to keep himself in front. The crowd are very much on his side but can he rise to the occasion?

04:23 PM

Kyrgios 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 1-1 Djokovic* (*denotes next server)

Djokovic has been imperious on serve since the first set with Kyrgios struggling to get a look in.

He holds here again to love.

04:20 PM

Fourth Set: Kyrgios* 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 1-0 Djokovic (*denotes next server)

A long delay between sets after Djokovic leaves the court for a clothes change and toilet break.

When we resume, Kyrgios races to 40-0 and holds to 15 with a backhand winner.

04:18 PM

A penny for the thoughts of our future king...

Wimbledon

04:10 PM

Kyrgios* 6-4, 3-6, 4-6 Djokovic (*denotes next server)

Kyrgios shanks a forehand, 30-0. Djokovic forehand into the tramlines, 30-15.

Kyrgios forehand return winner, 30-30. Kyrgios forehand wide, set point. Kyrgios backhand return into the tramlines, Djokovic takes the lead.

04:06 PM

Jamie's amused

700 drinks bro 😂😂 #Wimbledon — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) July 10, 2022

04:06 PM

Kyrgios 6-4, 3-6, 4-5 Djokovic* (*denotes next server)

Kyrgios ace makes it 40-0. But he's pegged back to 40-30 when he nets a volley.

Djokovic forehand winner down the line, deuce. Kyrgios double fault, break point.

Kyrgios backhand into the net, Djokovic breaks.

04:00 PM

Kyrgios* 6-4, 3-6, 4-4 Djokovic (*denotes next server)

An easy hold to hold for Djokovic. We're heading into the business end of the set now.

03:56 PM

Kyrgios 6-4, 3-6, 4-3 Djokovic* (*denotes next server)

Kyrgios double fault, 15-15. Djokovic then hits a forehand winner, 15-30. Big point coming up.

Kyrgios responds with an ace, 30-30. And another which Djokovic dives on the floor to reach. That was weird.

Another Kyrgios serve unreturned and he holds.

03:53 PM

Kyrgios* 6-4, 3-6, 3-3 Djokovic (*denotes next server)

Djokovic eases to 40-0 then hits a drop shot, 40-15. Delicate drop shot by Djokovic to hold.

03:52 PM

It is a hot day to be fair, plenty of fluids needed

"It's the woman who's had about 700 drinks, bro."

Kyrgios identifies his alleged tormentor to the umpire. — Paul Hayward (@_PaulHayward) July 10, 2022

03:49 PM

Kyrgios 6-4, 3-6, 3-2 Djokovic* (*denotes next server)

Djokovic lobs Kyrgios, the Aussie opts for a tweener and Djokovic nets the volley, 15-0. Kyrgios with a tweener lob, Djokovic hits an overhead but Kyrgios nets a forehand, 15-15.

Kyrgios forehand winner, 40-15. Kyrgios double fault, deuce. He's given a code violation by the umpire for swearing.

Kyrgios responds with an ace. And another ace. Kyrgios is furious with the amount of calling out from the crowd.

03:43 PM

Kyrgios* 6-4, 3-6, 2-2 Djokovic (*denotes next server)

It's kicking off in the crowd with a dispute between spectators. The stewards moved very quickly to end the mini fracas.

But the game goes on and Djokovic drills a backhand winner down the line for a winner, 40-15.

Djokovic holds when Kyrgios goes for it on the return but places a forehand into the tramlines.

03:38 PM

Kyrgios 6-4, 3-6, 2-1 Djokovic* (*denotes next server)

A series for big forehands from Kyrgios and Djokovic nets, 40-15. Kyrgios double fault, 40-30.

Incredible return by Djokovic and he finishes with a forehand winner, deuce.

125mph second serve by Kyrgios is unreturned by Djokovic. Kyrgios holds with an ace.

Big time serving at a crucial moment.

03:33 PM

Kyrgios* 6-4, 3-6, 1-1 Djokovic (*denotes next server)

Super casual flicked volley winner by Kyrgios, 0-15. He made that look very easy. Djokovic forehand winner, 15-15.

Djokovic ace, 30-15. Djokovic drop shot, Kyrgios reaches it but puts his effort into the tramlines.

Djokovic holds when Kyrgios nets.

03:29 PM

Elsewhere...

Meanwhile on Instagram... The World No. 1, Daniil Medvedev, is watching the #AustrianGP. pic.twitter.com/b4d9kJmZut — Gaspar Ribeiro Lança (@gasparlanca) July 10, 2022

03:28 PM

Third Set: Kyrgios 6-4, 3-6, 1-0 Djokovic* (*denotes next server)

Kyrgios tries a tweener but nets, 15-15. Kyrgios backhand long, 15-30. He responds with an unreturned serve, 30-30.

Kyrgios has a chance with a forehand winner down the line but misses, break point. Kyrgios volley winner to hang on, deuce.

Djokovic forehand winner, break point. Saved by Kyrgios with a nonchalant backhand winner.

Kyrgios ace to hold. Huge game to hold there at the start of this set.

03:21 PM

Kyrgios* 6-4, 3-6 Djokovic (*denotes next server)

Djokovic double fault to start the game. Point of the match and Kyrgios get the crowd on their feet as he shows incredible speed to stay in the rally, chase down a drop shot and flick a forehand winner, 0-30.

Kyrgios forehand into the net, three break points. Djokovic saves the first when Kyrgios nets a forehand return.

Then the second when Kyrgios puts a forehand return wide, 30-40. Kyrgios backhand into the net.

Three very bad points from Kyrgios.

Djokovic forehand long, break point. Djokovic drop shot, Kyrgios gets there but can't get the ball back in play.

Kyrgios backhand long, set point Djokovic.

Kyrgios backhand return into the net. Djokovic takes the set. What a game.

03:13 PM

Kyrgios 6-4, 3-5 Djokovic* (*denotes next server)

Kyrgios backhand long, 0-15. Defensive backhand by Djokovic flies long, 15-15.

Kyrgios ace followed by a forehand into the net, 30-30. Big point coming up.

Kyrgios responds with an ace, 40-30. And he holds when Djokovic's return is long.

Djokovic will serve for the set next.

03:10 PM

Quite the artwork by our tennis correspondent Simon Briggs

Judging by my spidery scribbles, Kyrgios didn’t make an unforced error until the final game of that set pic.twitter.com/YrCvBrNmcU — Simon Briggs (@simonrbriggs) July 10, 2022

03:09 PM

Kyrgios* 6-4, 2-5 Djokovic (*denotes next server)

Excellent top spin second serve by Djokovic catches out Kyrgios, 15-15. Kyrgios forehand return winner down the line.

Wide Djokovic serve is unreturned by Kyrgios, 40-30. Kyrgios with a backhand long and Djokovic maintains his lead.

03:05 PM

Kyrgios 6-4, 2-4 Djokovic* (*denotes next server)

Kyrgios double fault followed by an unreturned serve, 30-15. Big Kyrgios forehand into the corner and Djokovic can't get the ball back in play.

Kyrgios ace to hold.

03:01 PM

Kyrgios* 6-4, 1-4 Djokovic (*denotes next server)

Djokovic double fault, 30-15. Kyrgios return into the net, 40-15. Best backhand of the match from Kyrgios as he drills a cross-court winner, 40-30.

Kyrgios overhead winner, deuce. This match is getting better and better.

Kyrgios forehand into the net, not a great shot that. Kyrgios backhand into the net and Djokovic consolidates the break.

02:56 PM

Kyrgios 6-4, 1-3 Djokovic* (*denotes next server)

Djokovic on the march as he races to 0-40 for the first time. Djokovic breaks when his backhand clips the net and drops on Kyrgios' side of the net.

A lucky net cord but Djokovic's play over the last 10 minutes has noticeaby improved.

02:54 PM

Great point

02:53 PM

Kyrgios* 6-4, 1-2 Djokovic (*denotes next server)

Kyrgios backhand winner down the line, 15-15. Djokovic forehand into the net, 30-30.

Longest rally of the match, 23 shots and Kyrgios loses it when he puts a backhand wide. Very tense rally.

Djokovic drop shot winner to hold. Brilliant shot.

02:48 PM

Kyrgios 6-4, 1-1 Djokovic* (*denotes next server)

Kyrgios thinks he's held to 15 when he allows a Djokovic return to drop near the baseline but the ball is called in. Kyrgios challenges and Hawkeye says the ball landed right on the line.

But Kyrgios does get the hold when Djokovic fails to get his return in play.

02:46 PM

Second Set: Kyrgios* 6-4, 0-1 Djokovic (*denotes next server)

Djokovic makes a strong start to the game with another service hold. He has been good apart from one scrappy game.

02:41 PM

Kyrgios 6-4 Djokovic* (*denotes next server)

Kyrgios tries to serve and volley but gets the volley all wrong as it flies long, 30-30. Big point coming up.

Djokovic gets a look at a second serve but nets a backhand return, set point.

Kyrgios backhand goes wide, deuce. Kyrgios finds his first serve again and Djokovic can't get the ball back in play, second set point.

Kyrgios ace to win the set.

02:37 PM

Disappointment for Alfie Hewitt

Super Shingo💫!!!@shingokunieda becomes the FIRST player to complete a career Golden Slam in Men's Wheelchair Singles 💪! #Wimbledon | #WheelchairTennis pic.twitter.com/9jelxP1soQ — ITF (@ITFTennis) July 10, 2022

02:36 PM

Kyrgios* 5-4 Djokovic (*denotes next server)

A fourth love hold in a row between the two players. Djokovic is getting 56 per cent of returns in while Kyrgios is making just 52 per cent.

Kyrgios will serve for the set next.

02:34 PM

Kyrgios 5-3 Djokovic* (*denotes next server)

The Kyrgios serving masterclass continues as he rattles through another service game.

Djokovic failed to get any return into court.

02:32 PM

Kyrgios* 4-3 Djokovic (*denotes next server)

Djokovic gets back on track with a love service hold. He needs to find a way to disrupt Kyrgios' rhythm on serve at the moment.

02:31 PM

Kyrgios underarm serve genius

02:29 PM

Kyrgios 4-2 Djokovic* (*denotes next server)

Big serve followed by a big forehand down the line by Kyrgios, 15-0. Kyrgios ace, his fourth of the match, 30-0.

Serve and volley winner from Kyrgios to hold. Very impressive start by the Aussie.

02:26 PM

Kyrgios* 3-2 Djokovic (*denotes next server)

A backhand slice from Djokovic drifts wide, 15-30. Kyrgios drags Djokovic to the net with a short slice, Djokovic picks it up but Kyrgios passes him with a backhand down the line which Djokovic can't volley back into play, 15-40.

Djokovic saves the first break point. But not the second as Djokovic double faults.

First break of the match goes to Kyrgios!

02:22 PM

Kyrgios 2-2 Djokovic* (*denotes next server)

Back-to-back aces from Kyrgios to hold. He's made 80 per cent of first serves, he is winning every point on his second serve.

How long will that last?

02:20 PM

Analysis from Centre Court by Telegraph tennis correspondent Simon Briggs

Quite good, this — Simon Briggs (@simonrbriggs) July 10, 2022

02:19 PM

Kyrgios* 1-1 Djokovic (*denotes next server)

Kyrgios whips a forehand winner down the line, 15-15. Second Djokovic ace of the match, 30-15.

Djokovic holds when Kyrgios shanks a forehand wide.

02:15 PM

Kyrgios 1-1 Djokovic* (*denotes next server)

Good defence from Kyrgios to keep himself in the point and Djokovic goes just long with a forehand, 15-0.

First ace of the match from Kyrgios, 40-0. Kyrgios underarm serve, Djokovic reads it and finishes with a drop volley winner, 40-15.

Djokovic nets a drop shot and Kyrgios holds.

02:12 PM

First Set: Nick Kyrgios* 0-1 Novak Djokovic (*denotes next server)

Djokovic opens the match with a double fault, 0-15. But an ace puts him 30-15 ahead.

The first rally of the match and it ends with Djokovic putting a forehand long, 30-30.

And Djokovic holds when Kyrgios puts a backhand return long.

02:09 PM

A royal occasion

02:03 PM

Here come the players

Kyrgios is first out onto court with Djokovic following him behind.

Djokovic opts to put on a cap while Kyrgios already has his on backwards.

01:58 PM

McEnroe pays tribute to Barker

John McEnroe called Sue Barker the “Roger Federer of the broadcasting world" as he gave her a farewell hug ahead of the men's singles final at Wimbledon this afternoon.

Barker’s last major final after 30 years at the face of the BBC’s tennis coverage is the match between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios and she was joined by McEnroe, the three times champion, and Pat Cash, before the match.

After they had finished analysing the forthcoming final, McEnroe broke off script. "Before I go I want to give you one last hug, Sue," he said. "Thank you for everything, you've been amazing. Unbelievable. You are like the Roger Federer of the broadcasting world."

01:53 PM

Tennis correspondent Simon Briggs previews Djokovic vs Kyrgios

We're moments away from the #Wimbledon men's singles final between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios.



Our tennis correspondent @Simonrbriggs previews the match.



Follow the game-by-game updates here https://t.co/XgGvd5TNhB pic.twitter.com/mSDrnd3dLv — Telegraph Sport (@TelegraphSport) July 10, 2022

01:42 PM

Sue Barker is smiling now but there's likely to be tears later

Last month, Des Lynam paid tribute to Barker here.

Wimbledon

01:31 PM

Andy Murray helped save Nick Kyrgios’ life, his mother reveals

Kyrgios opened up on his mental health struggles in February, saying he had had suicidal thoughts in the past.

And now his mother Nill has opened up in an interview with Australia's Nine News about how the British former No 1 noticed evidence of self-harm on Krygios’s body during training a few years ago.

Read more here.

01:17 PM

Which name will be on the title by the end of the day?

01:07 PM

Win No 39?

Djokovic is currently on an incredible Centre Court streak with 38 wins in a row, the longest in the history of the tournament.

He has not lost there since Andy Murray beat him in the 2013 final - his two other defeat since then were on Court 1.

Djokovic's run is also longer than any of Rafael Nadal's winning streaks on Phillipe Chatrier at the French Open.

12:59 PM

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George have arrived at Wimbledon

Wimbledon

12:43 PM

Quite the turnaround for Kyrgios

12:30 PM

The stage awaits

Good afternoon and welcome for the final time this year to live coverage from Wimbledon.

It is men's final day with Novak Djokovic taking on Nick Kyrgios for the right to lift the trophy. Two years ago, this match would have been billed as a grudge match but now there is something of a 'bromance' between them.

Kyrgios said: "We definitely have a bit of a bromance now, which is weird. I think everyone knows there was no love lost for a while there. I think it was healthy for the sport. I think every time we played each other, there was hype around it. It was interesting for the media, the people watching, all that.

"I felt like I was almost the only kind of player and someone to stand up for him with all that kind of drama at Australian Open. I feel like that's where respect is kind of earned. Not on the tennis court, but I feel like when a real life crisis is happening and someone stands up for you...

"We actually message each other on DMs in Instagram now and stuff. It's real weird. Actually, like, earlier in the week, he was like, Hopefully I'll see you Sunday."

If you had said at the start of the year that Djokovic would not win a grand slam in 2022, you would have been laughed out of the room. But defeat today for the Serbian would make that a reality after he missed the Australian Open due to his deportation, a loss to Rafael Nadal at the French Open and the likelihood of his vaccination stance meaning he cannot enter America for the US Open in August.

For Kyrgios, he has reached a major final for the first time in his incident packed career. His place was sealed when an abdominal injury meant Nadal was forced to withdraw from the tournament. However, Djokovic is not surprised the Australian has reached the final.

He said: "These are the occasions where he loves, where he thrives, in a big stage. So in a way it's also not surprise for me that he's there.

"Honestly, as a tennis fan, I'm glad that he's in the finals because he's got so much talent. Everyone was praising him when he came on the tour, expecting great things from him.

"Of course, then we know what was happening throughout many years with him mentally, emotionally. On and off the court, a lot of different things that were distracting him and he was not being able to get this consistency. For the quality player that he is, this is where he needs to be, and he deserves to be."