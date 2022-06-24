Emma Raducanu handed tricky Wimbledon first-round match, Andy Murray to face James Duckworth - latest reaction
- Emma RaducanuBritish professional tennis player
- Rafael NadalSpanish tennis player
- Andy MurrayBritish professional tennis player from Scotland
- Carlos AlcarazSpanish tennis player
10:40 AM
Men's draw
Rafael Nadal vs Francisco Cerundolo
10:39 AM
Men's draw
Maxime Cressy vs Felix Auger-Aliassime
Dan Evans vs Jason Kubler
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alexander Ritschard
10:37 AM
Men's draw
Paul Jubb vs Nick Kyrgios - tough one for the Brit
10:36 AM
Men's draw
Zizou Bergs vs Jack Draper
Liam Broady vs Lukas Klein
Hubert Hurkacz vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
Matteo Berrettini vs Cristian Garin
10:34 AM
Men's draw
Carlos Alcaraz vs Jan-Lennard Struff
Ryan Peniston vs Henri Laaksonen
Cam Norrie vs Pablo Andujar
Andrea Vavassori vs Frances Tiafoe
Fabio Fognini vs Tallon Griekspoor
10:31 AM
Men's draw
Andy Murray vs James Duckworth
10:29 AM
Men's draw
Jannik Sinner vs Stan Wawrinka - that should be a cracking match!
10:28 AM
Men's draw
Novak Djokovic vs Soonwoo Kwon on Centre Court on Monday at 1:30pm
10:23 AM
Men's draw
Projected Quarter-finals
Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz
Casper Ruud vs Hubert Hurkacz
Matteo Berrettini vs Stefanos Tsitsipas
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Rafael Nadal
10:23 AM
Onto the men's draw
Djokovic is the No 1 seed...
10:22 AM
Serena's path to the final
Here's where Serena is situated in the draw, with some potential opponents by round:
R1: Tan
R2: SST
R3: Pliskova
R4: Gauff/Anisimova
QF: Halep
SF: Swiatek
F: Jabeur#Wimbledon
— The Tennis Podcast (@TennisPodcast) June 24, 2022
10:21 AM
The British women
Sonay Kartal vs Danka Kovinic
Katie Boulter vs Clara Burel
Katie Swan vs Marta Kostuyk
Lily Miyazaki vs Caroline Garcia
Emma Raducanu vs Alison Van Uytvanck
Heather Watson vs Tamara Korpatsch
Jodie Burrage vs Lesia Tsurenko
10:20 AM
Women's draw
Ons Jabeur vs Mirjam Bjorklund
Heather Watson vs Tamara Korpatsch
Jodie Burrage vs Lesia Tsurenko
10:15 AM
BREAKING: Emma Raducanu to play Alison van Uytvanck
Katie Boulter vs Clara Burel
Katie Swan vs. Marta Kostyuk
10:13 AM
Women's draw
Karolína Muchová vs Simona Halep
Serena Williams vs Harmony Tan
Bianca Andreescu vs Emina Bektas
10:10 AM
Women's draw
Harriet Dart vs Rebeka Masarova
Qinwen Zheng vs Sloane Stephens
Sonay Kartal vs Danka Kovinic
10:06 AM
Women's draw
Emma Raducanu is drawn in the bottom half.
Iga Swiatek will play qualifier Jana Fett in the first round.
10:02 AM
Women's draw first
Projected Quarter-finals
Swiatek vs Pegula
Badosa vs Pliskova
Collins vs Jabeur
Sakkari vs Kontaveit
10:00 AM
Here we go...
... the draw is about to get underway!
09:59 AM
A break from tradition...
An historic pre-tournament practice on Centre Court for Matteo Berrettini and @RafaelNadal#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 pic.twitter.com/bT9DtMLcaB
— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 23, 2022
09:51 AM
'A couple of weeks ago I had the problems'
One of the star attractions at Wimbledon will be rising star, Carlos Alcaraz.
But the 19-year-old, who has won in Miami and Madrid this year, has been dealing with a right elbow injury.
Alcaraz was beaten 6-4 6-2 by Frances Tiafoe in an exhibition match on Thursday and said afterwards:
It's just for precaution. A couple of weeks ago I had the problems, I couldn't train well. I trained a couple of times at Wimbledon without pain, here I felt well.
The first match on grass is never easy but I had fun out there. Of course I have more training ahead, a match on Saturday here as well to get ready and to get 100 per cent for Wimbledon.
I don't think this year it's going to be my surface. For sure in the future I can play pretty good on this surface if I play tournaments before Wimbledon and I think I will feel comfortable playing on this surface.
09:46 AM
Ones to watch
Andy Murray
Serena Williams
Nick Kyrgios
Beatriz Haddad Maia
Ryan Peniston
Katie Boulter
Jack Draper
09:37 AM
Top 10 women's seeds
1 SWIATEK, Iga (POL)
2 KONTAVEIT, Anett (EST)
3 JABEUR, Ons (TUN)
4 BADOSA, Paula (ESP)
5 SAKKARI, Maria (GRE)
6 PLISKOVA, Karolina (CZE)
7 COLLINS, Danielle (USA)
8 PEGULA, Jessica (USA)
9 MUGURUZA, Garbine (ESP)
10 RADUCANU, Emma (GBR)
09:29 AM
Top 10 men's seeds
1 DJOKOVIC, Novak (SRB)
2 NADAL, Rafael (ESP)
3 RUUD, Casper (NOR)
4 TSITSIPAS, Stefanos (GRE)
5 ALCARAZ, Carlos (ESP)
6 AUGER-ALIASSIME, Felix (CAN)
7 HURKACZ, Hubert (POL)
8 BERRETTINI, Matteo (ITA)
9 NORRIE, Cameron (GBR)
10 SINNER, Jannik (ITA)
09:23 AM
Is there a better sight in sport?
09:04 AM
Good morning
Hello and welcome to coverage of the eagerly anticipated draw for the Wimbledon Championships.
All eyes will be on who Emma Raducanu faces amid doubts about her fitness as she recovers from an abdominal injury.
Among the potential opponents for the US Open champion is Serena Williams, who has a wildcard into the event and remains a threat despite being on the sidelines for a year.
But Iga Swiatek is the No 1 seed and woman to beat in the ladies draw after winning her last 35 matches in a row.
She was simply unstoppable on the Roland Garros clay, dropping one set as she claimed a second French Open title in three years, having free-wheeled her way to the 2020 title when she became the youngest French Open champion for 28 years.
But Wimbledon presents an entirely different challenge for a player whose nine career WTA titles have been won on clay and hard courts and who admits grass is tricky.
Elsewhere, former champions Simona Halep, Petra Kvitova, Angelique Kerber and Garbine Muguruza are also capable of deep runs and players to avoid in the early stages.
In the men's draw, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are the top two seeds and favourites to meet in the final.
Djokovic will be hoping to find redemption at Wimbledon as he looks to defend his title and close in on Nadal's 22 Grand Slam titles.
The Serbian has won the last three editions of Wimbledon in 2018, 2019 and last year, with the 2020 tournament cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But Nadal has won the Australian and French Opens to extend his overall slam haul and after treatment on his troublesome foot, he looks poised to challenge at SW19.
Stay with us for all the build-up, updates and news from the draw.