Emma Raducanu handed tricky Wimbledon first-round match, Andy Murray to face James Duckworth - latest reaction

wimbledon 2022 draw live emma raducanu rafael nadal news - PA

10:40 AM

Men's draw

Rafael Nadal vs Francisco Cerundolo

10:39 AM

Men's draw

Maxime Cressy vs Felix Auger-Aliassime

Dan Evans vs Jason Kubler

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alexander Ritschard

10:37 AM

Men's draw

Paul Jubb vs Nick Kyrgios - tough one for the Brit

10:36 AM

Men's draw

Zizou Bergs vs Jack Draper

Liam Broady vs Lukas Klein

Hubert Hurkacz vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Matteo Berrettini vs Cristian Garin

10:34 AM

Men's draw

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jan-Lennard Struff

Ryan Peniston vs Henri Laaksonen

Cam Norrie vs Pablo Andujar

Andrea Vavassori vs Frances Tiafoe

Fabio Fognini vs Tallon Griekspoor

10:31 AM

Men's draw

Andy Murray vs James Duckworth

10:29 AM

Men's draw

Jannik Sinner vs Stan Wawrinka - that should be a cracking match!

10:28 AM

Men's draw

Novak Djokovic vs Soonwoo Kwon on Centre Court on Monday at 1:30pm

10:23 AM

Men's draw

Projected Quarter-finals

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz

Casper Ruud vs Hubert Hurkacz

Matteo Berrettini vs Stefanos Tsitsipas

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Rafael Nadal

10:23 AM

Onto the men's draw

Djokovic is the No 1 seed...

10:22 AM

Serena's path to the final

Here's where Serena is situated in the draw, with some potential opponents by round:



R1: Tan

R2: SST

R3: Pliskova

R4: Gauff/Anisimova

QF: Halep

SF: Swiatek

F: Jabeur#Wimbledon — The Tennis Podcast (@TennisPodcast) June 24, 2022

10:21 AM

The British women

Sonay Kartal vs Danka Kovinic

Katie Boulter vs Clara Burel

Katie Swan vs Marta Kostuyk

Lily Miyazaki vs Caroline Garcia

Emma Raducanu vs Alison Van Uytvanck

Heather Watson vs Tamara Korpatsch

Jodie Burrage vs Lesia Tsurenko

Story continues

10:20 AM

Women's draw

Ons Jabeur vs Mirjam Bjorklund

Heather Watson vs Tamara Korpatsch

Jodie Burrage vs Lesia Tsurenko

10:15 AM

BREAKING: Emma Raducanu to play Alison van Uytvanck

Katie Boulter vs Clara Burel

Katie Swan vs. Marta Kostyuk

10:13 AM

Women's draw

Karolína Muchová vs Simona Halep

Serena Williams vs Harmony Tan

Bianca Andreescu vs Emina Bektas

10:10 AM

Women's draw

Harriet Dart vs Rebeka Masarova

Qinwen Zheng vs Sloane Stephens

Sonay Kartal vs Danka Kovinic

10:06 AM

Women's draw

Emma Raducanu is drawn in the bottom half.

Iga Swiatek will play qualifier Jana Fett in the first round.

10:02 AM

Women's draw first

Projected Quarter-finals

Swiatek vs Pegula

Badosa vs Pliskova

Collins vs Jabeur

Sakkari vs Kontaveit

10:00 AM

Here we go...

... the draw is about to get underway!

09:59 AM

A break from tradition...

09:51 AM

'A couple of weeks ago I had the problems'

One of the star attractions at Wimbledon will be rising star, Carlos Alcaraz.

But the 19-year-old, who has won in Miami and Madrid this year, has been dealing with a right elbow injury.

Alcaraz was beaten 6-4 6-2 by Frances Tiafoe in an exhibition match on Thursday and said afterwards:

It's just for precaution. A couple of weeks ago I had the problems, I couldn't train well. I trained a couple of times at Wimbledon without pain, here I felt well. The first match on grass is never easy but I had fun out there. Of course I have more training ahead, a match on Saturday here as well to get ready and to get 100 per cent for Wimbledon. I don't think this year it's going to be my surface. For sure in the future I can play pretty good on this surface if I play tournaments before Wimbledon and I think I will feel comfortable playing on this surface.

wimbledon 2022 draw live emma raducanu rafael nadal news - GETTY IMAGES

09:46 AM

Ones to watch

Andy Murray

Serena Williams

Nick Kyrgios

Beatriz Haddad Maia

Ryan Peniston

Katie Boulter

Jack Draper

wimbledon 2022 draw live emma raducanu rafael nadal news - PA

09:37 AM

Top 10 women's seeds

1 SWIATEK, Iga (POL)

2 KONTAVEIT, Anett (EST)

3 JABEUR, Ons (TUN)

4 BADOSA, Paula (ESP)

5 SAKKARI, Maria (GRE)

6 PLISKOVA, Karolina (CZE)

7 COLLINS, Danielle (USA)

8 PEGULA, Jessica (USA)

9 MUGURUZA, Garbine (ESP)

10 RADUCANU, Emma (GBR)

09:29 AM

Top 10 men's seeds

1 DJOKOVIC, Novak (SRB)

2 NADAL, Rafael (ESP)

3 RUUD, Casper (NOR)

4 TSITSIPAS, Stefanos (GRE)

5 ALCARAZ, Carlos (ESP)

6 AUGER-ALIASSIME, Felix (CAN)

7 HURKACZ, Hubert (POL)

8 BERRETTINI, Matteo (ITA)

9 NORRIE, Cameron (GBR)

10 SINNER, Jannik (ITA)

09:23 AM

Is there a better sight in sport?

wimbledon 2022 draw live emma raducanu rafael nadal news - TELEGRAPH

wimbledon 2022 draw live emma raducanu rafael nadal news - TELEGRAPH

09:04 AM

Good morning

Hello and welcome to coverage of the eagerly anticipated draw for the Wimbledon Championships.

All eyes will be on who Emma Raducanu faces amid doubts about her fitness as she recovers from an abdominal injury.

Among the potential opponents for the US Open champion is Serena Williams, who has a wildcard into the event and remains a threat despite being on the sidelines for a year.

But Iga Swiatek is the No 1 seed and woman to beat in the ladies draw after winning her last 35 matches in a row.

She was simply unstoppable on the Roland Garros clay, dropping one set as she claimed a second French Open title in three years, having free-wheeled her way to the 2020 title when she became the youngest French Open champion for 28 years.

But Wimbledon presents an entirely different challenge for a player whose nine career WTA titles have been won on clay and hard courts and who admits grass is tricky.

Elsewhere, former champions Simona Halep, Petra Kvitova, Angelique Kerber and Garbine Muguruza are also capable of deep runs and players to avoid in the early stages.

In the men's draw, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are the top two seeds and favourites to meet in the final.

Djokovic will be hoping to find redemption at Wimbledon as he looks to defend his title and close in on Nadal's 22 Grand Slam titles.

The Serbian has won the last three editions of Wimbledon in 2018, 2019 and last year, with the 2020 tournament cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But Nadal has won the Australian and French Opens to extend his overall slam haul and after treatment on his troublesome foot, he looks poised to challenge at SW19.

Stay with us for all the build-up, updates and news from the draw.