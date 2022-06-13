Wimbledon 2022: When does it start, when is the draw and what are the latest odds?

wimbledon 2022 dates tv channel latest odds predictions emma raducanu - REUTERS

Wimbledon has announced record prize money for this summer’s tournament as it seeks to avert a player boycott after being stripped of ranking points over its ban on Russians and Belarussians.

Those entering the Championships will compete for a total prize pot of £40.35 million, 11.1 per cent more than at last year’s event – which had a reduced capacity due to coronavirus – and 5.4 per cent higher than the previous edition in 2019.

The two singles champions will take home £2 million each, the runners-up half that, while those beaten in the first round will still collect £50,000.

Those entering the qualifying competition will also benefit from a 26 per cent increase on last year and a 48.1 per cent uplift on 2019.

Naomi Osaka, John Isner and Lucas Pouille have publicly indicated they could skip Wimbledon after it was stripped of ranking points for banning the likes of Daniil Medvedev over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Ian Hewitt, the chairman of the All England Club, said: “From the first round of the qualifying competition to the champions being crowned, this year’s prize money distribution aims to reflect just how important the players are to The Championships as we look to continue to deliver one of the world’s leading sporting events.”

The doubles and mixed doubles prize money funds are up 9.6 and 17.4 per cent on 2021 and 2019, respectively, while those for the wheelchair and quad wheelchair events are up 19.8 and 40.1 per cent.

A return to capacity crowds for the first time in three years and scheduled play on the middle Sunday for the first time have helped make such an increase in prize money possible.

Osaka had said last month: “I would love to go just to get some experience on the grass court, but at the same time, for me, it’s kind of… I don’t want to say pointless – no pun intended – but I’m the type of player that gets motivated by seeing my ranking go up, stuff like that.”

Former semi-finalist Isner, who has a plaque at Wimbledon after playing the longest match in tennis history there in 2010, said: “Right now, truthfully, I’m not that stoked about Wimbledon. I might just show up on Saturday and maybe I will play Monday and see what happens. Because, you know, our currency on tour is points.”

Pouille told L’Equipe he did not expect to play, wrongly predicting the prize money would be “reduced”.

He added: “I had decided initially to not play Wimbledon before saying to myself, ‘No, it is still a grand slam, you are going to go’, and I signed up for the grass-court tournaments. But I think that I won’t go.”

What is it?

It is the third grand slam of the year, the Wimbledon championships which run between Monday, June 27 and Sunday, July 10.

When is the draw for the championships?

The official draw will take place on Friday, June 24 at 10am.

How can I follow the draw?

The draw will not be televised but you can follow all the key matches with our live blog. Just bookmark this page and return on the Friday before the Championships begin.

What is the latest news?

Wimbledon organisers have expressed "deep disappointment" after this summer's championships were stripped of their ATP and WTA ranking points following the decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players.

The organisers also stressed they stood by the call, made in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine, to impose the ban for SW19 this year, calling it "the only viable decision".

A Wimbledon statement read: "We appreciate that opinions differ in relation to our decision to decline entries from Russian and Belarusian players to the championships this year and we deeply regret the impact of this decision on the individuals affected.

"However, given the position taken by the UK Government to limit Russia's global influence, which removed automatic entry by ranking, and the widespread response of Government, industry, sport and creative institutions, we remain of the view that we have made the only viable decision for Wimbledon as a globally renowned sporting event and British institution, and we stand by the decision we have made.

"We...wish to state our deep disappointment at the decisions taken by the ATP, WTA and ITF (International Tennis Federation) in removing ranking points for the championships.

"We believe these decisions to be disproportionate in the context of the exceptional and extreme circumstances of this situation and the position we found ourselves in, and damaging to all players who compete on tour.

"We are considering our options, and we are reserving our position at this stage. We are also in discussion with our Grand Slam colleagues."

The ATP had earlier said Wimbledon's stance set "a damaging precedent".

"The ability for players of any nationality to enter tournaments based on merit, and without discrimination, is fundamental to our Tour," it said in a statement.

"The decision by Wimbledon to ban Russian and Belarusian players from competing in the UK this summer undermines this principle and the integrity of the ATP ranking system.

"It is also inconsistent with our rankings agreement. Absent a change in circumstances, it is with great regret and reluctance that we see no option but to remove ATP ranking points from Wimbledon for 2022.

"Our rules and agreements exist in order to protect the rights of players as a whole. Unilateral decisions of this nature, if unaddressed, set a damaging precedent for the rest of the Tour.

"Discrimination by individual tournaments is simply not viable on a Tour that operates in more than 30 countries."

The ATP said it did not "underestimate the difficult decisions" Wimbledon and the Lawn Tennis Association had faced in responding to UK Government guidance, but questioned Wimbledon's claim there was no other decision to be made.

The statement added: "We remain hopeful of further discussions with Wimbledon leading to an acceptable outcome for all concerned."

Ranking points will remain at ATP Tour events at Queen's (ATP 500), Eastbourne (ATP 250) and ATP Challenger events in the UK this summer.

The WTA soon followed suit by announcing it too was removing ranking points from Wimbledon, with chairman Steve Simon saying: "The recent decisions made by the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) and the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) to ban athletes from competing in the upcoming UK grass-court events violate that fundamental principle, which is clearly embodied in the WTA rules, the Grand Slam rules and the agreement the WTA has with the Grand Slams.

"As a result of the AELTC's position that it will not honour its obligation to use the WTA rankings for entry into Wimbledon and proceed with a partial field not based on merit, the WTA has made the difficult decision to not award WTA ranking points for this year's Wimbledon Championships.

"In addition, each of the WTA-sanctioned events (Nottingham, Birmingham, and Eastbourne) will be penalised and their WTA tournament sanctions will be placed on probation."

The ITF also confirmed it would not grant ranking points to Wimbledon for juniors and wheelchair events.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries urged the ATP, WTA and ITF to consider their decisions.

She said: "The international sporting community rightly moved quickly and came together to condemn (Vladimir) Putin's illegal and barbaric actions in Ukraine.

"Given the importance of sport and cultural bodies in making the Russian Government an international pariah, we stand squarely behind the decision that Wimbledon and the LTA have taken to stand up for what is right.

"We deeply regret today's decision and urge the ATP, WTA and the ITF to consider their stance on ranking points at the Championships.

"It does not send the right message to either Putin or the people of Ukraine."

Who are the defending champions?

Novak Djokovic and Ashleigh Barty won the singles tournaments in 2021 - but Barty will not be returning to defend her crown after unexpectedly retiring from tennis earlier this year.

Novak Djokovic won his sixth Wimbledon title last year - AP

Anything new for the tournament?

Wimbledon will become a 14-day tournament from this year, with matches set to be played on Middle Sunday, traditionally a day off at the Grand Slam.

The first Sunday of Wimbledon is normally a rest day, on which tournament organisers work to get the courts back into top shape for the latter rounds, resulting in a so-called "Manic Monday" featuring the entire fourth round of both the men's and women's singles.

"From 2022, to coincide with the centenary of centre court, Middle Sunday will become a permanent part of the tournament schedule, turning the Championships into a 14-day event," All England Lawn Tennis Club chairman Ian Hewitt said.

"Thanks to improved grass court technology and maintenance over the past five years... we are comfortable that we are able to look after the courts, most particularly centre court, without a full day of rest."

Can I still buy tickets?

Of course. You’ve heard of the Wimbledon queue, right? You can turn up at Wimbledon Park and wait patiently for a small number of tickets available for Centre Court, Court One or Court Two. You’ll have to queue from around 6am on the morning, if not before in order to get lucky, though.

If you can’t get on the showcourts, you can also purchase a day pass which allows you access to all the ground courts from Nos 3 to 18. Prices start from £25. The All England Club will only accept cash on the day.

What TV channel are the Championships on?

You can watch coverage on BBC One and Two throughout the fortnight – and on the red button. You can also follow the Telegraph Sport's daily coverage.

What are the latest odds?

Men’s champion latest odds:

Novak Djokovic 11/10

Rafael Nadal 5/1

Matteo Berrettini 6/1

Stefanos Tsitsipas 17/2

Women’s champion latest odds:

Iga Swiatek 3/1

Naomi Osaka 6/1

Simona Halep 9/1

Emma Raducanu 10/1