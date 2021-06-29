Wimbledon 2021 live: Day two latest updates as world No 1 Ashleigh Barty beats a spirited Carla Suarez Navarro

Ash Barty is taken to a deciding set by Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro - Getty Images

Roger Federer vs Adrian Mannarino: live score updates

Wimbledon day two order of play featuring Federer and Serena

Brit Watch: Dan Evans progresses, Harriet Dart departs

Barty recovers after scare while rain holds up play on outside courts

03:54 PM

Kerber cruises into second round

No drama for the 2018 Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber as she brushes aside 86th in the world Nina Stojanovic 6-4, 6-3 with a solid performance.

03:42 PM

And the postponements continue

More Day 2 matches cancelled for weather:



Bencic vs. Juvan

Siniakova vs. Wang Yafan

Perez vs. Burel

Govortsova vs. Vandeweghe#Wimbledon — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) June 29, 2021

03:18 PM

Match casualties on day two

Yesterday we saw 18 matches postponed due to the inclement weather. Today, another host of ties have fallen foul of the heavy rain including those featuring Britons Emma Raducanu and Samantha Murray Sharan. Good news is that the conditions look brighter - and drier tomorrow.

Emma Raducanu and Samantha Murray Sharan among those players cancelled for the day because of the rain. Also Andreescu, Felix, Azarenka and Ostapenko, among others — Eleanor Crooks (@EleanorcrooksPA) June 29, 2021

03:10 PM

Barty recovers from scare to progress - full report

By Molly McElwee

World No 1 Ash Barty overcame a spirited challenge from Carla Suarez Navarro on Centre Court, as the Spaniard played her final match at Wimbledon ahead of retiring later this year.

Barty had what she called the "honour" of opening the show court on day two, in the absence of reigning champion Simona Halep, who withdrew on the eve of the tournament due to injury.

Story continues

But it turned out to be a fitting setting for her opponent, former world No 6 Suarez Navarro, who was making her farewell to Wimbledon following her recovery from Hodgkin Lymphoma in April and imminent retirement.

Though Barty stormed to a 6-1 lead, Suarez Navarro, 32, was not going down without a fight in the pair's first ever meeting. She made sure to prolong her 12th and final Wimbledon tournament to three sets, and received a rousing and well-deserved standing ovation from the crowd, Barty and her mother Maria in her box, who fought back tears filming the scenes as her daughter exited the court for the final time.

Suarez Navarro signs off at Wimbledon for one last time - AP

She went toe to toe with Barty in the second set, as the pair exchanged backhand slices for fun, but looked almost beaten when Barty broke to serve for the match at 5-4. The Australian allowed errors to creep in though, as she played her first grass tie since 2019 and first match since exiting the French Open with a hip injury in early June, and Suarez Navarro took advantage.

It went to a tiebreaker and, buoyed by the Centre Court support, Suarez Navarro played it perfectly, taking it 7-1. But unexpectedly dropping a set suddenly spurred Barty into action. She won 20 of the next 22 points to go 5-0 up and swiftly finished the job, 6-1 6-7 6-1.

Afterwards, she was full of praise for her opponent: "It was just incredible to be able to share the court and this experience with Carla after her incredible career," Barty said. "She's a fighter, she's an incredible competitor and lovely person - you genuinely can't find one bad word to say about her.

"I wish we both could have won out here today... she's going to be sorely missed."

Barty remains the favourite to take the title at Wimbledon, in the absence of Halep and Naomi Osaka. She said she had fully recovered from the hip injury that blighted her Roland Garros: "[I feel] good, great, better on the grass. It's a little bit more forgiving. I was excited to know I would be 100 per cent to play here."

She plays either Russia's Anna Blinkova or Hungary's Timea Babos in the second round.

03:06 PM

Kerber takes opening set

Very damp still on the outside courts, which leaves Angelique Kerber's contest with Serbia's Nina Stojanovic as the only live tennis match at the moment.

Kerber won Wimbledon back in 2018 and has largely gone under the radar in the last couple of years. Will she be about to change that this fortnight? Now seeded 25th, she takes the opening set 6-4.

03:00 PM

Federer up next on Centre

After a half-an-hour delay between matches on day one, the All England club have opted to reduce the time to 20 minutes which makes more sense, thereby giving the fans a chance for a quick refresh before taking their seats again. Not that anyone who has a ticket on Centre today is going to miss a second of the upcoming clashes featuring certain legends of the sport in Roger Federer and Serena Williams.

If you want to follow game-by-game action of Federer's contest with France's Adrian Mannarino, head over here.

02:39 PM

Barty through, Suarez Navarro signs off

Fantastic applause for both players as Barty dominants the final set to win through 6-1, 6-7, 6-1. It's a standing ovation for Suarez Navarro as she heads off Centre Court and departs Wimbledon for the final time. Barty leads the reception, holding back tears too, knowing the significance of the occasion.

02:34 PM

Suarez Navarro avoids a bagel

It's been a little flat on Centre Court in the third set with Barty in a rush to get back to the locker room and storming to a 5-0 lead.

But Suarez Navarro makes sure she won't suffer a bagel final set in her send off at Wimbledon. She makes the world No 1 serve for the match again.

02:30 PM

Further delay on the outside courts

It never rains but it pours. Well not, quite, but the light drizzle continues to see play suspended on the outside courts. There will be no play outside the show courts until at least 4pm.

02:25 PM

Dominant

Barty taking control of this duel now with 12 straight points at the start of the third to ease to a 3-0 lead.

02:22 PM

Barty makes early breakthrough

Quick as a flash, the world No 1 puts a dampener on Suarez Navarro's resolve and breaks for a 2-0 lead in the third.

02:17 PM

Suarez Navarro takes Barty into third set

Barty was just a couple of points from wrapping up the match before letting Suarez Navarro back in. The Spaniard has seized the moment, and played a near perfect tie-break to clinch it 7-1. We're going the distance on Centre Court.

A true warrior 💪



Carla Suarez Navarro battles back to win the second set tie-break against world No.1 Ash Barty#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/px99EWt2nL — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 29, 2021

02:06 PM

Fighting battle on Centre

Great resolve from Suarez Navarro as she breaks for five-all in the second set against Barty and draws huge applause from the Centre Court crowd.

There was just a touch of rustiness there from the top seed serving for the match.

No such issue for Zverev closing out on a content on Court One. The German wraps up proceedings in straight sets 6-3, 6-4, 6-1 over Tallon Griekspoor to reach the second round.

Carla Suarez Navarro celebrates breaking Ash Barty's serve during the second set - Reuters

01:52 PM

Zverev running away with it

It's all rather comfortable for Zverev on Court One against debutant Griekspoor. After taking the opening two sets 6-3, 6-4, he's now a break up in the third leading 3-1.

Over on Centre, Suarez Navarro is holding her own in the second set after dropping the first. It remains on serve at 4-3 to the Spaniard.

Play on the outside courts is still suspended. We're now looking at a 3.30pm resumption.

01:44 PM

Forgot how to play, Kyrgios?

I mean, it's been a while since Nick Kyrgios took to a tennis court for a competitive match. Over 15 months in fact. But you would think after all the years of training and playing - among the arguments and disagreements - he would still remember how to hold a racket?

01:32 PM

Korda takes down Eastbourne champion

Upset over on Court 17 where 20-year-old Sebastian Korda secures a fantastic 6-3, 6-4, 6-7, 7-6 win over the 15th seed Alex De Minaur, who won Eastbourne in the lead up to the Championships.

The Korda family's week keeps getting better.

After Nelly won her first golf major, Sebastian Korda upsets Alex de Minaur in the first round of Wimbledon

6-3, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5)#getty pic.twitter.com/10i2f3SnR6 — Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) June 29, 2021

01:24 PM

Paire hits back at code violation for 'lack of effort'

Earlier I brought you news of the whitewash of a set Benoit Paire lost to Diego Schwartzman, but it turns out the Frenchman was also handed a code violation for lacking effort in his very brief appearance on court.

In press, he's just opened up on the mental struggles he's faced over the last year with the Covid bubbles on tour and says he 'doesn't care' what the fans think.

"Mentally it is not easy for me since we start again. I said to the press every time with the bubble it is not for me. I try my best when I am in the bubble, but for me playing tennis like this is impossible. So I try my best. It is tough for me. I pulled out last week from Eastbourne because mentally I was not good enough. This week I tried my best and when you try your best you will take a warning because you do not do your best effort.

Paire was asked what response he has to a member of the crowd saying he was wasting everyone's time with his lack of effort. His response:

"I do not care about the people. I play for me and that is it. I do not play for people. I just try to stay in my room, do my Covid test. I disagree with everything. I like the tournament. When I started on the tour I said I don’t like the tournament but I really like it now. This thing I don’t like is how they treat us, like stay in bubble and everybody is out in the city."

01:12 PM

Barty takes charge of opening set

The top seed told Telegraph chief sports writer that Wimbledon is the 'most magical place on Earth' ahead of the Championships. And the feeling appears mutual as she races to a 4-1 lead in the first set.

01:07 PM

Roof called into action

The roof is closed on Centre and Court One, and we're back underway. There's also a smattering of outside courts where play is still happening. Yep, I don't get it either.

12:54 PM

Rain suspends play

The covers are on Centre and Court One and play is briefly held up by the rain. It's frustrating for the fans around the grounds, especially over on Court Two where spectators are preparing to get behind Briton Fran Jones as she takes on American teenager Fran Jones.

12:53 PM

Blink and you miss it on Court Two

Wow, over in the bowl on Court Two, there was a blink and you miss it set of tennis that was held over from last night.

Benoit Paire trailed 6-3, 6-4 to ninth seed Diego Schwartzman when they resumed earlier, but the Frenchman lost the third set 6-0 after just 16 minutes on court.

12:49 PM

Venus gets over the line

At the third match point of asking, five-times Wimbledon champion Venus Williams books her second-round place by overcoming Buzarnescu 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.

She sets up a tough test against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur.

41 years old and she's still out here fighting 💪@venuseswilliams gets her first #Wimbledon singles victory since 2018 to reach the second round pic.twitter.com/hNidu4FYGO — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 29, 2021

12:40 PM

A special moment over on Centre Court

It's all going on now, with Zverev surging through the opening set of his clash with Griekspoor on Court One, and now we welcome the top seed Ash Barty over on Centre Court on what is sure to be an emotionally-charged day for Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro.

Suarez Navarro is making her farewell at the tournament, and will sign off from tennis later this year.

The former world No 6 was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma last September, but announced in April she was cancer free and made her return to the courts at the French Open last month.

Centre Court special moment 😊



A fitting stage for @CarlaSuarezNava's return to #Wimbledon as she takes on world No.1 @ashbarty... pic.twitter.com/GmaZ8TnMcc — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 29, 2021

12:37 PM

Buzarnescu makes Venus wait

Venus Williams is closing in on another victory at Wimbledon in her 23rd appearance in south west London, but her opponent is making her battle hard at the business-end of the deciding set.

Just like Murray last night, Venus was cruising, serving at 5-1 up in the third, only for Buzarnescu to break and make one final attempt to reel her rival in. Watch this space?

12:11 PM

Business-like for Evans

Game, set and match to Evans as he becomes the third British man to reach the second round following wins for Liam Broady and Andy Murray yesterday.

Lopez was slightly lacklustre today, but Evans maintained a professional approach throughout, winning through 7-6, 6-2, 7-5.

12:07 PM

Court One ready for action

Fourth seed Alexander Zverev and Holland's Tallon Griekspoor are warming up on Court One. The Dutchman is making his first appearance at Wimbledon and not expected to trouble Zverev who is looking to improve on his fourth-round best showing at SW19.

Saying that Zverev did suffer a first-round KO to qualifier Jiri Vesely two years ago.

Meanwhile, an intriguing match-up is set for the second round.

Former No.2 and 2010 finalist Vera Zvonareva earns her 1st Wimbledon main draw win since 2018. Defeats Marie Bouzkova 75 64.



Swiatek vs. Zvonareva in 2R. #Wimbledon — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) June 29, 2021

11:53 AM

Evans comes through sticky game

There were nervy moments for the British No 1 in the seventh game of the third set staring two break points at 15-40.

But he pulled two crucial big first serves out of his locker to steer the game out of the Spaniard's grasp. A key hold and moves him 4-3 up in the third. Just two games away from booking his place in the second round.

Evans leads Lopez 7-6, 6-2, 4-3.

Dan Evans celebrates a point against Feliciano Lopez - AFP

11:31 AM

One Brit bites the dust

It was always going to be a tall order for Harriet Dart to match her third-round best at Wimbledon from two years ago after drawing 13th seed Elise Mertens in the opening tie. The 24-year-old departs with a 6-1, 6-3 defeat.

Dart becomes the fourth Briton to exit at the first-round hurdle this year.

Harriet Dart suffers first-round loss to 13th seed Elise Mertens - Getty Images

11:26 AM

Evans in command against Lopez

The British No 1 is in complete control of his clash with Lopez over on Court Two. Two breaks of serve secure a 6-2 second set and one step closer to the second round. The football-mad Midlander will be keen to get the match wrapped up early so he can come through press and then prepare for England-Germany later at the Euros.

11:24 AM

Eighth seed Pliskova progresses

No upsets so far today in the women's draw with eighth seed Karolina Pliskova becoming the third seed of the day to stay alive at the Championships.

Have to say that I didn't fancy her chances against French Open semi-finalist Tamara Zidansek, but I'm happy to say she's proved me wrong.

Pliskova got the job done in straight sets too 7-5, 6-4.

11:13 AM

Jabeur one to watch this fortnight?

Still buoyed by her first WTA title win at Birmingham earlier this month, the 21st seed Ons Jabeur has booked her place in the second round.

The Tunisian dropped three games in her 6-1, 6-2 win over Rebecca Peterson.

Meanwhile, playing in her record 90th grand slam event, the 41-year-old Venus Williams has taken the opening set 7-5 against Mihaela Buzarnescu, a spring chicken in comparison at 33.

Venus Williams is playing in her 90th grand slam event - AFP

11:00 AM

Evans takes first set on tiebreak

The British No 1 recovers from being 3-0 and 4-1 up in the breaker to take it 7-4. Two sloppy points allowed Lopez back at 4-3, but great net coverage and solid serving got Evans over the line.

Meanwhile, French Open semi-finalist Maria Sakkari meant business today as she registers the first win on day two.

Focused 👀@mariasakkari dismantles Rus in just 45 minutes to book her spot in the second-round 6-1 6-1. #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/pffYhReiDN — Billie Jean King Cup (@BJKCup) June 29, 2021

10:50 AM

Korda on front foot against Eastbourne champion

Two days after his sister Nelly won the Women's PGA Championship, and Sebastian Korda hopes to continue his family's sporting heroics this week by upsetting the Eastbourne champion and 15th seed Alex De Minaur.

Korda has taken the opening set 6-3 with this being his first Wimbledon appearance.

10:44 AM

Dart drops opening set

Watching the light drizzle fall for most of the day yesterday can't have been much fun for Harriet Dart. Unfortunately having her match held over to today under the brighter skies hasn't helped either. Dart has lost the opening set against 13th seed Elise Martens 6-1 after just 30 minutes.

Harriet Dart faces a tough test against 13th seed Elise Mertens - Getty Images

10:39 AM

Evans feeding off fans' support

British No 1 is into his stride on Court Two and relishing having the home crowd behind him. He's up against a tricky and experienced opponent in Feliciano Lopez today, who is making his 19th appearance at SW19.

Evans saved a break point in the eighth game of the opening set to stay on serve at 4-4 before and then turned the screw in the next game, forcing his own break point but solid serving saw the 39-year-old over the line. It remains on serve.

10:24 AM

Later today

While Barty opens proceedings on Centre at 1.30pm, sixth seed Alexander Zverev will open his Wimbledon campaign on Court One half an hour earlier against Holland's Tallon Griekspoor.

2018 Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber will follow against Serbia's Nina Stojanovic. And wrapping up the day's play on Court One will be the second seed Daniil Medvedev, who faces a tricky opponent in Jan-Lennard Struff.

Medvedev has not been beyond the third round of Wimbledon in three attempts.

10:01 AM

All set to start on time

Day 2 and the weather has been kinder this morning, now courts are set up and ready for play pic.twitter.com/qY9hPmf0ik — Wimbledon Groundsman (@AELTCGroundsman) June 29, 2021

09:56 AM

Seven Brits in action on day two

British No 1 Dan Evans and Harriet Dart will be among the homegrown talent getting proceedings underway on the outside courts at 11am.

They are just two of the seven Brits scheduled to play their first-round matches today.

Here's the lowdown on the Brits in action:

First on Court Two: 22nd seed Dan Evans vs 2019 Queen's Club champion Feliciano Lopez

Third on Court Two: Fran Jones vs 17-year-old Coco Gauff

Fourth on Court Two: Cam Norrie vs Lucas Pouille

First on Court 18: Harriet Dart vs 13th seed Elise Mertens

Second on Court 17 to finish: Jay Clarke vs Egor Gerasimov - 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(5) (which was held over by the bad light last night)

Fourth on Court 17: Samantha Murray Sharan vs Sorana Cirstea

Fifth on Court 17: Emma Raducanu vs Vitalia Diatchenko

09:23 AM

Weather watch

It was not until nearly five hours after play was scheduled to get under way on day one at 11am that the first balls were struck on the outside courts due to the light drizzle and mizzle that loomed over south west London yesterday.

Ticket holders today will be heartened to read that conditions look a little drier, but there is still potential for rain later this afternoon.

The All England Club will hope there isn't too much of a rain hold up for fear of creating a backlog of ties at the start of the Championships.

As is its, the first-round clashes for Britons Dan Evans against Feliciano Lopez and Harriet Dart's contest against 13th seed Elise Mertens were held over from yesterday.

British No 1 Dan Evans will take on Feliciano Lopez this morning - PA

09:02 AM

After Murray Mayhem Monday comes Tasty Tuesday

Welcome all to coverage on day two of Wimbledon after a breathtaking opening day despite the rain's best attempt to spoil the Championships' return after a two-year absence.

Andy Murray provided the late-night drama, deciding that leading two sets and 5-0 up wasn't value for money for the paying customers on Centre Court and putting spectators inside Wimbledon and watching back home through the wringer again.

Our tennis reporter Simon Briggs summed it up best in his report last night:

Everyone knows Murray’s reluctance to take the direct route when a more circuitous journey is available. Even by his standards, though, this was an agonising satnav failure. Having moved so decisively ahead in the third set, he then lost seven straight games and had to leave the court while the roof closed on account of the fading light.

Suddenly another motoring metaphor sprung to mind: that endless drive back from a family holiday where you finally turn into your home street, only for your young child to wake up and puke all over the back seat.

Heather Watson wasn't able to produce a similar result last night as she slipped to a sixth first-round exit in 11 Wimbledon appearances to lucky loser Kristie Ahn at 10.17pm.

With rain cancelling 18 matches yesterday and bad light cutting short the conclusion of other ties, today, weather permitting, is awash with big match-ups and intriguing contests.

Here are a few we've picked out:

The stuff of fairy tales

In the absence of injured defending women's champion Simona Halep, top seed Ashleigh Barty has the honour of opening up Centre Court proceedings against Carla Suarez-Navarro.

Spain's Suarez-Navarro will be making her 12th and final appearance at Wimbledon, after a turbulent 12 months that saw the former world No 6 diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma last September, require eight sessions of chemotherapy before announcing she was cancer free in April.

Meanwhile, two years after exploding onto the tennis scene with her infamous victory over Venus Williams, 17-year-old Coco Gauff returns to south west London with experience under her belt as she surges up the rankings.

The 20th seed takes on Britain's Fran Jones, who grew up with posters of Rafa Nadal and Serena Williams on her bedroom walls, but now will be rubbing shoulders with tennis' elite as she prepares for her Wimbledon debut.

How will Federer show up?

His grass-court preparations may not have been to his usual perfect standards, but Roger Federer returns to Wimbledon after sitting out most of 2020 through injury. Following two knee surgeries, Wimbledon marks his fifth tournament back to action since the start of the year, where he takes on a dangerous opponent in 32-year-old Frenchman Adrian Mannarino.

Mannarino is a grass-court specialist and most recently reached the Mallorca Open semi-finals. He enters this year's Wimbledon with a good amount of match practice under his belt, while Federer is still suffering with consistency and fitness. Key to the battle could be how Federer copes with Mannarino's left serve given the eight-times champion's recent struggles on his return game.

Who are you looking forward to seeing most today? Add your thoughts in the comments section below.