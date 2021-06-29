Wimbledon 2021 LIVE results: Serena Williams retires through injury as Roger Federer advances

Serena Williams during her first round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich (Getty)

Tuesday marked day two of this year’s edition of Wimbledon – the first since 2019, following last year’s coronavirus enforced cancellation – and there were numerous big-name players in first-round action in SW19.

Roger Federer, eight-time champion at the grass-court Grand Slam, stepped on Centre Court for the first time since his dramatic fifth-set tiebreak defeat by Novak Djokovic in the 2019 final – an all-time classic encounter at Wimbledon. Federer’s meeting with Adrian Mannarino ended with the Frenchman retiring injured just after the Swiss had drawn the match level at two sets all. Before that, world No 1 Ashleigh Barty was taken to three sets by Carla Suarez Navarro, before winning 6-1 6-7(1) 6-1. The day’s final match on Centre Court, meanwhile, saw Serena Williams resume her bid to match Margaret Court’s all-time women’s Grand Slam record. The American, a seven-time champion at Wimbledon, was forced to retire against Aliaksandra Sasnovich at 3-3 in the first set, however, after slipping and seemingly injuring her ankle.

On No 1 Court, fourth seed Alexander Zverev defeated Netherlands’ Tallon Griekspoor, a qualifier this year, in straight sets. Later in the day, No 2 men’s seed Daniil Medvedev overcame Jan-Lennard Struff in four sets.

Relive all the action from day two at Wimbledon below.

