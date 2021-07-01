Wimbledon 2021 LIVE results: Roger Federer, Ashleigh Barty and Cameron Norrie in action today - latest updates

Camila Giorgi (AFP via Getty Images)

Follow all the action from day four at Wimbledon with Ashleigh Barty and Roger Federer back in action.

Barty, the world No 1, had her resolve tested by Carla Suarez Navarro but passed with flying colours in a lopsided third set to secure her place in the second round. The Australian now faces Anna Blinkova, who was a finalist in the girl’s singles as a junior on Centre Court.

After that, Roger Federer will face old foe Richard Gasquet after a dramatic first-round match against Adrian Mannarino. The 20-time grand slam champion was taken to five sets in his opener and looked to be on the brink of an exit until a cruel slip forced the Frenchman to retire.

Elsewhere, Britons Cameron Norrie and Emma Raducanu return after their impressive victories yesterday, while teenager Coco Gauff attempts to emulate her spectacular breakthrough run on grass in 2019. Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev, two faces of the men’s next generation, will try to further their claims while Angelique Kerber has a repeat of her 2016 triumph in her sights. Follow all the action below:

