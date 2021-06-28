Sloane Stephens defeats two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in first round

Sloane Stephens takes on two-times Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova - PA

Sloane Stephens made a spectacular return to grass as she knocked out two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in the first round.

The American triumphed 6-3, 6-4 over the 10th seed in an enthralling battle on Centre Court, with the roof open after the wet weather from earlier in the day had disappeared.

It was the 28-year-old's first appearance on grass since a third-round defeat to Johanna Konta in SW9 two years ago, but the former US Open champion quickly hit her stride and never looked back.

Kvitova had been forced to pull out of her second-round match at the French Open last month after suffering a freak ankle injury during her media duties. The Czech fell as she left a broadcast interview and twisted her ankle.

While she did not appear hampered by any injury, Kvitova failed to hit any rhythm during the one hour and 17 minutes defeat.

Frances Tiafoe rises to the occasion to stun third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas

By Kate Rowan

If ever confirmation was needed that the grass court tennis is a language all of its own, look no further than American world No57 Frances Tiafoe, who knocked out third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets on the opening day of the Championships.

Only 15 days ago Tsitsipas was one set away from becoming the first Greek to win a tennis major, but it looked like he was carrying something of a Roland Garros hangover as he played his first competitive game on grass of the season.

Conversely, Tiafoe has had an excellent run on grass after his early departure from the French Open and he won the Viking Open in Nottingham earlier this month before playing at Queens and Eastbourne.

Such was Tiafoe’s dominance and Tsitsipas’s passivity, one could have easily believed the American was the seeded player, such was his on-court charisma which captured the adulation of fans on Court No1, securing him numerous standing ovations upon the match’s conclusion.

The American, who is the son of immigrants who fled the civil war in Sierra Leone in the 1990s, grew up surrounded by tennis as his father was the live-in caretaker for the Junior Tennis Champions Centre in Maryland, and he was quick off the blocks in the first game where Tsitsipas looked slow and somewhat jaded.

Tiafoe learnt to play on grass courses as a youngster on an embassy in Washington DC, and explained that his humble beginnings helped to fuel his connection with the fans. “To be in financially better situations, living better situations, my parents worked so hard. They overcame so much. It was kind of a trickle-down effect on me,” he said.

Andy Murray - REUTERS

“As far as my style of game, at the end of the day, man, you know, it's not ’I have to’, it's ’I get to’. I get to compete against a guy that is No4 in the world and play Court 1 at Wimbledon. These are honours. These aren't chores.

“I try to have as much fun as I can out there, put smiles on guys' faces. Obviously I try to compete my ass off.

“At the end of the day, when I'm done with the game, I want people to say ‘it was great entertainment to watch Frances Tiafoe. He's a great guy first and a tennis player second.”

For all the hype that surrounded Tsitsipas, who turns 23 in August and is just eight months younger than Tiafoe, he showed little spark. There were moments when his graceful backhand - which won him many fans at the Championships in 2018 when he had his best run to date in SW19 in reaching the fourth round - became the brutal weapon that he knows it can be, particularly in the third set in which he tried to salvage the match. But Tiafoe was just too canny around the net, and the American’s volleys seemed to sap a flat Tsitsipas of further energy.

With the crowd further feeding off Tiafoe he took the third set easily 6-3 based around a strong first serve, and he further delighted the crowd with his celebration - a visual stirring of the pot in recognition of the American basketball player James Harden who found himself inspired by Texan rapper Chedda Da Connect. The gesture has since also been adopted by German footballer Serge Gnabry of Bayern Munich. Harden’s celebration was witnessed regularly during his nine-year spell at the Houston Rockets, and it certainly seemed to have rocketed Tiafoe into the hearts of the Wimbledon faithful.

“It is like eating from a bowl kind of. It's more so the more matches you win, the better you do, the better the meal is,” he explained. “It's like I'm out here trying to eat. Steak dinners aren't going to pay for themselves, nice dinners aren't going to pay for themselves. You got to perform and you got to win. That's kind of the story behind it.”

04:45 PM

Quite the turnaround in form for Kvitova at SW19

Kvitova's results at Wimbledon since her last title run there in 2014:

R3 - R2 - R2 - R1 - R4 - R1



Quite amazing how the tournament turned from her by far the best Grand Slam to by far the worst one. — Oleg S. (@AnnaK_4ever) June 28, 2021

04:39 PM

Kvitova* 3-6, 4-6 Stephens (*denotes next server)

Steady does it for Stephens as she edges to 30-15 with more solid serving. Kvitova pushes Stephens deep to her backhand corner and reels her back to 30-all before dumping a service return into the middle. She hasn't had a measure on Stephens' service game today. It brings up a first match point, and she takes it with a forehand down the line. The ball is called good, but Kvitova challenges. But the ball was flush on the line. GAME, SET AND MATCH: STEPHENS UPSETS KVITOVA 6-3, 6-4

04:35 PM

Kvitova 3-6, 4-5 Stephens* (*denotes next server)

Kvitova devoid of confidence now as she shanks another forehand into the post for 30-all. She hangs around in the next lengthy rally at game point and delivers a forehand winner that Stephens challenges but is called good.

04:30 PM

Kvitova 3-6, 3-5 Stephens* (*denotes next server)

Kvitova battles back from 40-0 down to hang around at 40-30 with an overhead into the corner that Stephens can't retrieve. But the American keeps plugging away and gets over the line. Kvitova hasn't been at her best today, but Stephens has maintained her level throughout.

04:25 PM

Kvitova 3-6, 3-4 Stephens* (*denotes next server)

Nervy moments now on Kvitova's serve at 15-30 as Kvitova tries to pin Stephens to her backhand side, but the American keeps pushing everything back and eventually draws the error from the 10th seed. Two break points now. But she can't save the first. The ball hangs in the air for what must feel like an age from a service return, but she dumps it into the middle. STEPHENS MAKES THE CRUCIAL BREAKS.

Petra Kvitova is a set and a break down against Sloane Stephens - AFP

04:21 PM

Kvitova* 3-6, 3-3 Stephens (*denotes next server)

Kvitova's tactic at bringing Stephens into the net paying dividends now as she edges into a 0-30 lead. The Czech keeps the pressure on in the next point, and watches on with glee as a forehand lands long for three break points. Stephens saves the first, curling a delicious forehand loaded with topspin out of Kvitova's reach. Kvitova dumps a slower second serve into the middle, but she still has one more break point. But over-eagerness gets the better of Kvitova on a second serve now and she punches her backhand into the post. That's going to hurt - Kvitova not the post.

But the chances keep coming, Stephens sending long with a backhand. Break point No 4 now and Stephens this time answers with an ace out wide. She backs it up with a backhand into the corner and mops up the reply with a smash into the opposite side. Nice play. A third straight point, with a forehand whipped into the corner gets her out of a big, big hole. Important hold and could be the key to this match.

04:15 PM

Kvitova 3-6, 3-2 Stephens* (*denotes next server)

Better timing from Kvitova on her service game, using slice on her forehand to bring Stephens in and forcing her to go for the corners. It remains on serve in the second.

04:12 PM

Kvitova* 3-6, 2-2 Stephens (*denotes next server)

Stephens staying in the zone as Kvitova continues to struggle with consistency on her forehand. A comfortable hold again. No real issues on her serve since dropping that early game.

04:08 PM

Kvitova 3-6, 2-1 Stephens* (*denotes next server)

From 40-0 and in control, Stephens reels her rival back to deuce - owed much to a double fault and forehand push into the tramlines when well played from Kvitova. Anxious moments now, but Kvitova draws on a first serve and then watches another service return float long.

04:05 PM

Kvitova* 3-6, 1-1 Stephens (*denotes next server)

Stephens sustains her level of the first set at the start of the second. She holds to 15 and then puts the pressure straight back on the Kvitova serve.

Meanwhile, the shock of the day so far: Third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas is out following 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 loss to American Frances Tiafoe.

Maryland's Frances Tiafoe notches one of biggest wins of his career, beating #3 Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in the first round of #Wimbledon.



Tiafoe had been surging on grass so it was a rough opener for Tsitsipas, who hadn't yet gotten to play on grass after his RG final. — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) June 28, 2021

04:02 PM

Kvitova 3-6, 1-0 Stephens* (*denotes next server)

Nicely done by Kvitova as she chases down a deft drop shot and dinks a reply into the corner that lands flush on the line. The sun is out now on Centre Court as the 10th seed swings from her waist to make a volley into the same corner and reel Stephens back to 30-all.

But the American keeps coming, drawing the errors and keeping the pressure on the two-time Wimbledon champion. A solid first serve comes to Kvitova's rescue, but then shanks another forehand off the baseline to hand Stephens break point. But the American cranks her forehand against the post and we're back to deuce.

Kvitova jumps into a short service return to whip a forehand winner down the line and then watches the next return fly past her. An important hold.

BRIT WATCH: Another bites the dust as qualifier Katie Swan suffers defeat to 23rd seed Madison Keys 6-3, 6-4.

Meanwhile, Katie Boulter has lost a first-set tiebreaker to American qualifier Danielle Lao.

03:54 PM

Kvitova* 3-6 Stephens (*denotes next server)

Controlled, consistent and composed. Has been in command since dropping her opening service game and races to three set points. Dumps forehand into middle to miss the first but then watches Kvitova send a forehand flying past her. STEPHENS WINS OPENING SET

03:51 PM

Kvitova 3-5 Stephens* (*denotes next server)

Great response from Kvitova at dropping her last service game, surging to 40-0 with some timely first serves. She holds to love.

03:48 PM

Kvitova* 2-5 Stephens (*denotes next server)

Solid serving from Stephens edges the American to two game points. She wraps it up with a backhand winner across court and is now a game from the opening set.

03:46 PM

Kvitova 2-4 Stephens* (*denotes next server)

The left-handed Kvitova cranks a forehand to the skies to hand Stephens a break point, and the first since the opening game. Stephens pushes her groundstokes deep and draws another error from Kvitova's forehand wing. STEPHENS BREAKS.

Meanwhile, Jodie Burrage's first Wimbledon experience ended swiftly with a heavy first-round loss to Lauren Davis.

The 22-year-old was handed a wild card into her first main draw at SW19, but won just three games in a 6-2, 6-1 loss to the American.

She spent less than an hour on court as Davis gave her the run-around, getting the job done in 55 minutes.

03:42 PM

Kvitova* 2-3 Stephens (*denotes next server)

Stephens settling into her own service rhythm now and backs up with her own hold to 30.

Not so much joy for two other British women currently in action. Katie Swan has dropped the opening set to American Madison Keys, and Jodie Burrage took just two games off Lauren Davis in the opening set and is a game from losing the match.

03:39 PM

Kvitova 2-2 Stephens* (*denotes next server)

Better service game from Kvitova as she holds to 30. Meanwhile, over on Court Two, Ferro avoids the double bagel by taking a game off Muguruza as Spaniard takes just 49 minutes to reach second round.

03:33 PM

Kvitova* 1-2 Stephens (*denotes next server)

Another chance for Kvitova at 30-all and on the second serve, but her forehand zips just millimetres wide and Stephens becomes the first player to hold serve.

03:30 PM

Kvitova 1-1 Stephens* (*denotes next server)

Now Kvitova's turn to watch a service game unravel from 30-love to face a first break point. Stephens keeps Kvitova pinned behind baseline and draws the error. STEPHENS BREAKS BACK

03:25 PM

Kvitova* 1-0 Stephens (*denotes next server)

Plenty of empty seats on Centre Court for the start of this mouth-watering clash despite the 30-minute delay after the Djokovic-Draper clash.

Stephens opens strongly to a 30-0 lead before being pegged back and then sends a forehand wide for deuce.

The back of both baselines showing plenty of wear and tear already after just one match as Kvitova steps on the front foot, forces break point and makes it at the first attempt. KVITOVA BREAKS.

03:17 PM

Roof off on Centre Court

For the first time today, the roof has been opened on Centre Court and the 10th seeded Petra Kvitova and 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens go through their warm-ups.

It's the stand-out women's match-up on day one, and we'll be bringing game-by-game updates as well as keeping across how the Brits are faring around the other grounds.

Over on Court One, and Tiafoe is now two sets to the good against Tsitsipas. The upset is well and truly on.

03:10 PM

Bagel set for Muguruza

2017 Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza dishes out the Championships first bagel set against Frenchwomen Fiona Ferro in just 20 minutes.

03:00 PM

Keys steals a march in first set

Swan has been broken early on against 2017 US Open finalist Keys to slip 3-0 down in the opening set. Muguruza also a break to the good and 3-0 up against Ferro.

02:59 PM

Spoilt for choice now

Near five hours after play should have got under way on the outside courts, and we now have a stack of live matches up and running.

As well as Tsitsipas-Tiafoe, Katie Swan is flying the British flag against Madison Keys, while 11th seed Garbine Muguruza takes on Fiona Ferro and the big-serving Kevin Anderson faces Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera.

02:45 PM

Game, set and match Djokovic

After an explosive start from 19-year-old Draper, the young Brit goes down in four. We'll have another 30 minute wait until Petra Kvitova takes to the court to face Sloane Stephens. Very odd that they are taking an extended break between matches, but must be Covid related.

15-love 🎾@DjokerNole wins his 15th consecutive match at #Wimbledon with a 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 victory over Draper. pic.twitter.com/F2oK0sXRN7 — ATP Tour (@atptour) June 28, 2021

02:40 PM

First set Tiafoe

Tiafoe is all smiles as he retreats to his chair after clinching the opening set 6-4. Tsitsipas was broken in the opening game, and the Greek wasn't able to recover.

The covers are off the ground courts. We're moments away from play finally, finally getting underway.

02:33 PM

Tiafoe plays to the crowd

America's Frances Tiafoe is relishing the return of spectators at Wimbledon. He's fast winning over fans unaware of his all-round athletic game as he feeds off the atmosphere which is growing with each point and game won on Court One. He's closing in on the first set against Tsitsipas at 5-3.

Tiafoe wins new fans with his happy-go-lucky style on Court One - PA

02:11 PM

Rain cancels matches

The All England Club have announced that a host of matches on the outside courts will be cancelled. They include, among others:

Dan Evans vs Feliciano Lopez

Venus Williams vs Mihaela Buzarnsecu

Harriet Dart vs Elise Mertens

Play on the outside courts now not liking to start until 3.30pm. Yuck.

With no play on outside courts until 3.30pm, a slew of matches (last on each outside court & a few more) have been cancelled for the day.



Among the cancelled:

Evans vs Lopez

Venus vs Buzarnescu

Shapo vs Kohls

Pliskova vs Zidansek

Sakkari vs Rus

Mertens vs Dart

Korda vs de Minaur — The Tennis Podcast (@TennisPodcast) June 28, 2021

01:59 PM

Confusion over hold up on Court One

So, nearly half an hour after Sabalenka's first-round clash finished, Tsitsipas and Tiafoe are only now up and running over on Court One. We're informed there's a half an hour break between matches, but what isn't clear so far, is whether this is due to a Covid clean-up, or for another reason altogether.

Play on the outside courts, meanwhile, is due to get going from 3pm - although from the looks of things the covers remain on a number of courts. How depressing for those fans lucky enough to buy tickets in the recent ballot. Weather tomorrow looks equally drizzly with drier and warmer conditions later into the week.

01:27 PM

Sabalenka first player into second round

The first win of the championships goes to the second seed Sabalenka, who wraps up a 6-1, 6-4 win over Niculescu.

Sabalenka struck 47 winners (compared to her opponent's eight) in just one hour and 15 minutes on court.

In her on-court interview, a first for Wimbledon, she reveals how anxious she was opening up proceedings today and how heavy her legs felt trying to serve out the second set. She'll play either Britain's Katie Boulter or America's Danielle Lao in the next round.

Meanwhile, up next on Court One will be French Open men's finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas against 23-year-old American Frances Tiafoe.

Sabalenka celebrates her win over Niculescu - Reuters

01:22 PM

Great applause for Draper

Loudest cheer of the day so far on Court One is saved for the scoreboard which informs fans that 19-year-old Jack Draper has taken the first set off world No 1 Novak Djokovic during the change of ends between Sabalenka-Niculescu.

Still no play on the outside courts because of rain, but looks to be getting a little brighter out there.

Upset on the cards? 👀



Wild card Jack Draper wins the first set 6-4 against reigning Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic on Centre Court#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/EsOGlxpJWd — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 28, 2021

01:13 PM

Spoke too soon

Niculescu growing in confidence and has broken Sabalenka twice to recover to 4-3 in the second.

The Belarusian's level had to drop at some stage after hitting a staggering 41 winners so far.

Sabalenka, 2nd seed at Wimbledon 2021, is the only top 20 seed in this year's draw that never reached the QFs of a Grand Slam. — José Morgado (@josemorgado) June 28, 2021

01:02 PM

One-way traffic

Sabalenka cruising in the second set 4-1 up with Niculescu struggling on her service game.

Indeed, no rally has gone past nine shots such is the speed that the Belarusian wants to get this match done and dusted.

12:40 PM

Blink and you miss it

Explosive start from the second seed Sabalenka who wins the opening set of the championships 6-1 inside half an hour against the 33-year-old Niculescu.

The Romanian prevented a bagel set by denying Sabalenka two set points, only for the Belarusian to take the first set on her fourth set point.

Sabalenka wraps up the opening set in a flash - AFP

Meanwhile, action is under way over on Centre Court now where Draper takes on Djokovic. Follow the latest with my colleague Greg Wilcox here.

12:22 PM

Focus on the Brits

There's been plenty of attention on the return of Andy Murray, playing his first Wimbledon singles match since 2017 on Centre Court later today against Nikoloz Basilashvili, a Georgian accused of domestic abuse.

Jack Draper's debut clash against world No 1 Novak Djokovic has also been widely discussed, but what of the other eight Brits due in action today - weather permitting.

Dan Evans vs Feliciano Lopez: Third on Court Two

Seeded 22nd, has a tricky first round against the 2019 Queen's Club champion.

Katie Swan vs Madison Keys: First on Court Three

The 22-year-old became the first British woman to come through qualifying at Wimbledon since 2001, but will likely come unstuck against the 23rd seed who reached the last eight at SW19 back in 2015.

Marco Cecchinato vs Liam Broady: Third on Court Three

A winnable one for the Briton given the Italian's preference for clay. The 28-year-old has suffered first-round exits on his last three visits to Wimbledon.

Kristie Ahn vs Heather Watson: Second on Court 18

Watson saves her best performances for Wimbledon and will fancy her chances against an American who has won just twice from 12 on tour so far.

Elise Mertens vs Harriet Dart: Fourth on Court 18

The 13th seed is likely to be too strong and will use experience of reaching fourth round in 2019 to overcome Dart.

Jodie Burrage vs Lauren Davis: First on Court 5

Burrage reached Nottingham semi-finals, and while American Davis prefers clay to grass, her speed around court and shot variety might be too much for the 22-year-old from Kingston.

Danielle Lao vs Katie Boulter: First on Court 17

Injury have hampered Boulter's rise up the rankings in recent years and she won't have it all her own way against American Lao, who has qualified for her first Wimbledon main draw age the tender age of 30. According to the New York Times, she still lives with her parents in California to save money and still strings her own rackets on a machine she has used since she was 12!

Egor Gerasimov vs Jay Clarke: Second on Court 17

Belarussian Egor Gerasimov is making his first appearance in the main draw at 28 and hasn't been in great form ahead of the championships. Clarke reached the second round of Wimbledon in 2019 before squaring up against Federer, and will fancy his chances of progressing through again today.

12:03 PM

Finally some action

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka and Romania's Monica Niculescu are out on Court One. Niculescu sporting knee-high white socks to help with circulation no doubt on a coolish day. The warm-up is underway.

Spectators welcome the players on to Court One - Reuters

11:57 AM

No play on outside courts before 1.30pm

The grey skies continue over south west London, with play on outside courts now not expected to get under way until 1.30pm.

The roof is on Court One, so we will see some actual, live tennis action very, very soon.

Here's the story of the day so far:

11:31 AM

Getting to know Jack Draper

With light drizzle preventing a single ball being struck in anger on the outside courts until at least 1pm now, let's take a look at a player we are guaranteed to see in action in just over an hour's time.

Jack Draper is Britain’s brightest prospect in a decade and his left-handed serve helped him reach the quarter-finals of Queen's last week.

Today he has the honour of opening up Centre Court proceedings against the defending champion Djokovic, and an opportunity to showcase the best of his prodigious talent.

Here's our tennis correspondent, Simon Briggs, on what we need to know about the teenager.

Tall, animated and furiously competitive, Draper has already earned comparisons with the young Andy Murray. He has something of the same gangling energy on the court, as well as a similar build – like a young sapling who will gradually fill out into a sturdy oak.

“The thing that stands out with Jack, and always has done, is that he is a phenomenal natural competitor,” said Calvin Betton, a British coach who first saw the young Draper at Under-10 level.

“When he started out, he was a little kid who made a lot of balls. Then he had a massive growth spurt and became a shot-maker with a huge serve. But whatever style he was playing, he never knew when he was beaten.

“He won three $25,000 Futures events in Britain in 2019, which was a big deal for a 17-year-old. When you normally see a young lad doing that, they are crucifying people – just playing them off the court. Jack was different: he was coming from a set down, or saving match points. He has a lot of mongrel in his character.”

Jack Draper practices on the Aorangi Practice Courts ahead of his first-round clash with Novak Djokovic - Getty Images

10:54 AM

Covers back on outside courts

...no play expected until 12.30 at the earliest now. Roof likely to be closed for the start of proceedings when second seed Aryna Sabalenka takes to Court One to face Romania's Monica Niculescu at 1pm, before Djokovic and Draper enter Centre Court half an hour later.

It's been a while, but I'm back and ready for action. Have you missed me? #roofisready — Wimbledon Roof (@WimbledonRoof) June 28, 2021

10:45 AM

One way to brighten up the day

If you've got a ticket to Wimbledon, you might as well go all out and dust down that Union flag suit too.

A spectator wearing a Union flag-themed suit walks past Centre Court - AFP

10:26 AM

Weather update

No play until midday at the earliest now.

Light drizzle delays the start on day one of the Championships - PA

10:16 AM

Will Ash Barty live up to top seed billing?

In Simona Halep's injury-enforced absence, Ash Barty is joint-favourite alongside Serena Williams to clinch the women's title at SW19, even though the Australian has never been beyond the fourth round.

This year she has added motivation to land a maiden Wimbledon title as it lands on the 50th anniversary of compatriot Evonne Goolagong Cawley’s first Grand Slam triumph.

Goolagong was a trailblazer for Aboriginal communities, while Barty also has indigenous blood, as a descendant of New South Wales’ Ngarigo people on her father’s side.

“Evonne and I are family,” Barty told chief sports writer Oliver Brown ahead of this year's Championships.

“We share heritage, and that’s very special to me. It’s important for me to understand that being indigenous is part of who I am. I can’t change it, I’m very proud of it. Today, I’m the indigenous ambassador for Tennis Australia. I’m determined to bring change for the people, to guide their children into a healthier lifestyle, not just through education but sport. Evonne created the stepping stones, but I want to create my own path.”

Read the full interview here.

Take a trip down memory lane as we celebrate Evonne Goolagong Cawley's incredible journey to #Wimbledon glory, 50 years on...



The Impossible Dream, narrated by @ashbarty 👇 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 26, 2021

09:49 AM

Some things never change

No play at Wimbledon’s outside courts till 11.30am. It’s been raining, not now, though. Here we go. — José Morgado (@josemorgado) June 28, 2021

09:32 AM

Fans make their way into the grounds

The traditional 'Wimbledon queue' might be missing in action this year, but a steady stream of spectators are making their way through the SW19 gates and ready to take their rain-soaked seats on the outside courts.

Wimbledon is part of the government's Event Research Programme, which means it will operate at 50 per cent capacity across the grounds, building to full capacity crowds of 15,000 on Centre Court for the finals weekend.

And anyone wondering how much a portion of strawberries (a minimum of 10 strawberries) and cream will set fans back this year. Just the £2.50!

Fans make their way onto the Wimbledon grounds - Reuters

09:06 AM

All hail the return of Wimbledon

Morning all on this lovely grey morning, where Wimbledon throws its gates open once again 715 days after Novak Djokovic's final set tie-break win over Roger Federer back in 2019.

While the Australian Open, French Open (twice) and US Open have all staged their majors during the coronavirus pandemic, the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club made the early decision - back on April 1, 2020 - to cancel their championships for the first time since World War Two.

Which makes this summer's return of the grass-court slam all the more special, even if it will be missing the legendary queue with all fans attending the Championships this fortnight purchasing their tickets in advance.

It's not just the queue that is absent in south west London. Defending women's champion Simona Halep, four-times major winner Naomi Osaka and two-times Wimbledon winner Rafa Nadal are missing in action for a variety of reasons.

British No 1 Johanna Konta, meanwhile, became the most unluckiest of players yesterday evening when she discovered she would have to sit out her home slam after being deemed a close contact of a positive Covid test.

In Konta's absence, nine British players will be in action on the opening day of the Championships, with the stiffest of tests falling on teenager and main draw debutant Jack Draper when he steps on Centre Court to take a player who has won the same number of majors as years spent on earth in 19-times major winner Djokovic.

Andy Murray, 22nd seed Dan Evans, Katie Swan, Liam Broady, Harriet Dart, Jodie Burrage, Katie Boulter and Jay Clarke complete the British contingent - but how many will still be standing by close of play today?

Light drizzle threatens to delay play on the outside courts later this afternoon, which is due to start at 11am. Play on the main show courts on Centre and Court One will get underway at 1.30pm.

Stay tuned for build up and latest news from around the grounds. Plus, who do you think will win the men and women's titles? Add your predictions to the comment section below.